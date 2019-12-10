Fair Lakes Cir., 2500 block, Dec. 4. Cash was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Dec. 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Dec. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jermantown Rd., 4000 block, Dec. 1. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Dec. 1. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Page Ave., 10600 block, Dec. 3. Cash was stolen from a location.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 13400 block, Dec. 1. Checks were stolen from a location.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 4700 block, Dec. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Beulah St., 7200 block, Dec. 4. Beer was stolen from a business.

China Grove Ct., 6500 block, Dec. 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Commercial Dr., 6800 block, Dec. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 1. Cash was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 3. Cash was stolen from a business.

Grayson St., 6000 block, Dec. 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hillmead Ct., 7200 block, Dec. 1. A briefcase was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Dec. 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Leebrad St., 7000 block, Dec. 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, Dec. 3. Luggage was stolen from a residence.

Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, Dec. 4. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, Dec. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 10300 block, Dec. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Saluda Ct., 9500 block, Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Dec. 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sturbridge Pl., 4500 block, Dec. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Vellex Lane, 7100 block, Dec. 4. A chain saw was stolen from a residence.

Vellex Lane, 7100 block, Dec. 5. A chain saw was stolen from a residence.

Wellington Commons Dr., 6100 block, 7:54 p.m. Dec. 5. A homeowner heard glass breaking from his basement door. He went to investigate and saw the suspect running from the home. No property appeared to have been taken.

Willow Run Dr., 4600 block, Dec. 1. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Dec. 1. Beer was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Ct., 3500 block, Dec. 2. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 2. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Dec. 2. Beer was stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Persimmon Dr., 3900 block, Dec. 1. A package was stolen from a residence.

Peyton Randolph Dr., 2900 block, Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Thornton St., 4000 block, 12:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Personal items were stolen from a home.

Zircon Dr., 4900 block, Dec. 3. Air bags were stolen from vehicles.

VEHICLE THEFT

Knollwood Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 2. A 2006 Honda Odyssey.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Benjamin St., 7000 block, 6:55 p.m. Dec. 4. Personal property was stolen from a home.

Brentfield Dr., 1100 block, Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Brook Rd., 8900 block, Dec. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Cantrell Lane, 3200 block, Dec. 1. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chestertown Dr. and Electric Ave., Dec. 2. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Dec. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Covington Square Way, 2900 block, Dec. 3. Computers and cellphones were stolen from a business.

Dominion Way, 2100 block, Dec. 2. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

Evans Ct., 2100 block, Dec. 2. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Galleria, 1700 block, Dec. 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

International Dr., 2000 block, Dec. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kings Garden Way, 2200 block, Dec. 1. Sunglasses and documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Dec. 1. Cash was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Dec. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mackall Ave., 900 block, Dec. 4. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Marshall Heights Ct., 7700 block, Dec. 2. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Nicosh Cir., 3000 block, Dec. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Dec. 1. Wine was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Dec. 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Pimmit Run Lane, 2200 block, Dec. 1. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Prosperity Ave., 2900 block, Dec. 1. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Towne Lane Rd., 6700 block, Dec. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Trail Run Rd., 7600 block, Dec. 5. Headphones were stolen from a location.

Virginia Center Blvd., 9400 block, Dec. 2. Between 8:30 a.m. and 7:47 p.m. Someone entered a home, but it does not appear anything was taken.

Youngblood St., 1800 block, 12:47 p.m. Dec. 4. Someone broke into a home and stole personal items.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Hillman Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 5. A 2019 Ford F150XLT.

Howard Ct., 7400 block, Dec. 5. A 2007 Chrysler 300.

Pinnacle Dr., 1700 block, Dec. 3. A 2017 Audi SQ5.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Buckman Rd., 4000 block, 5:37 p.m. Nov. 30. Robbery reported.

Lockheed Blvd., 3500 block, 11:44 p.m. Dec. 2. Robbery reported.

South Kings Hwy. and Southgate Dr., 10:31 p.m. Dec. 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cooper Rd., 8700 block, Dec. 2. Food was stolen from a business.

Fort Dr., 2400 block, Dec. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Furman Lane, 3000 block, Dec. 1. A mirror was stolen from a vehicle.

Gentele Ct., 6400 block, Dec. 1. A purse was stolen from a location.

George Washington Memorial Pkwy., 6400 block, Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Glen Dr., 2000 block, Dec. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Dec. 3. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Lenclair St., 6700 block, Dec. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Dec. 1. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Dec. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Dec. 1. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Dec. 1. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 1. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Dec. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Dec. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Dec. 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Dec. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 1. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 1. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, Dec. 3. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, Dec. 2. Cash was stolen from a business.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Dec. 1. Beer was stolen from a business.

Tower Dr., 6500 block, Dec. 4. Cash was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Londonderry Rd., 2500 block, Dec. 2. A 2015 Chevrolet Suburban.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ascot Way, 1700 block, Dec. 2. A package was stolen from a residence.

Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Barrel Cooper Ct., 11900 block, Dec. 1. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

Barrel Cooper Ct., 11900 block, Dec. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Bowman Towne Dr., 11900 block, Dec. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Breton Ct., 11800 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Captiva Ct., 12100 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cloudcroft Sq., 2300 block, Dec. 1. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Clover Field Cir., 2500 block, Dec. 1. A package was stolen from a residence.

Coppersmith Sq. and Oldie Crafts Dr., Dec. 3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Crowell Rd., 1600 block, Dec. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunt Country Lane, 10200 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Dec. 3. Beer was stolen from a business.

Library St., 1800 block, Dec. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Price Club Plaza, 12200 block, Dec. 5. Generators and tools were stolen from a business.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, Dec. 1. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Ridge Hampton Ct., 2400 block, Dec. 1. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Rosedown Dr., 2300 block, Dec. 2. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cornelia Rd., 2500 block, Dec. 5. A 2009 Honda Accord.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Waterflow Pl., 13900 block, 11 a.m. Dec. 1. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cabells Mill Dr., 13700 block, Dec. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4400 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Entre Ct., 4200 block, Dec. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Grisby House Ct., 5900 block, Dec. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lake Vista Dr., 14400 block, Dec. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

Middlebourne Lane, 5400 block, Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Prairie Mallow Lane, 13500 block, Dec. 2. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Rustling Leaves Lane, 14400 block, Dec. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Stone Range Dr., 14600 block, Dec. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Dec. 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Dec. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, Dec. 2. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Westone Plaza, 5000 block, Dec. 2. Cash was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Water Springs Ct., 13600 block, Dec. 3. A 2004 Dodge Caravan.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 8000 block, Dec. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Braddock Rd., 9500 block, Dec. 1. A camera was stolen from a business.

Braddock Rd., 9500 block, Dec. 3. A camera was stolen from a business.

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, Dec. 4. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Lake Rd., 9200 block, Dec. 5. Uniforms were stolen from a vehicle.

Century Oak Ct., 8500 block, Dec. 1. A knife was stolen from a vehicle.

Copperfield Ct., 8900 block, Dec. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Downeys Wood Ct., 10000 block, Dec. 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Euclid Way, 7700 block, Dec. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kerry Lane, 8700 block, Dec. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kings Ridge Ct., 8300 block, 5:05 p.m. Nov. 27. Personal property was stolen from a home.

Little River Tpk., 7300 block, Dec. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

McFarland Dr., 4900 block, Dec. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Moline Pl., 8300 block, Dec. 1. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Leather Dr., 5600 block, Dec. 5. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Pin Oak Dr., 8600 block, Dec. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Quiet Pond Terr., 10200 block, Dec. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Royal Ridge Dr., 5800 block, 5:32 p.m. Dec. 3. Personal property was stolen from a home.

Singleleaf Lane, 8100 block, Dec. 5. A debit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Tibbitt Lane, 4900 block, 3:11 p.m. Nov. 27. A man entered a home, but it did not appear anything was taken.

West Ox Rd., 4700 block, Dec. 2. A purse was stolen from a location.

Workhouse Rd., 8900 block, Dec. 1. Tools were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Paper Birch Dr., 8000 block, Dec. 5. A 2003 Honda Odyssey.

Fairfax City

No incidents were reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Nov. 26. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Nov. 27. Vehicle parts or accessories.

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Nov. 27. Vehicle parts or accessories.

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Dec. 1. From building.

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Dec. 1. From building.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, Nov. 25. Commercial.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Nov. 25. Tampering with an automobile.

Underwood St. N., 300 block, Nov. 25. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Annandale Rd. E., 300 block, Nov. 26. Stolen vehicle.

VANDALISM

Greenway Blvd. W., 100 block, Nov. 27. Graffiti or destruction of property.

Grove Ave., 200 block, Nov. 26. Graffiti or destruction of property.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1200 block, 7:04 a.m. Nov. 26. Assault reported.

Herndon Pkwy., 600 block, 3:36 p.m. Nov. 29. Assault reported.

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 10:37 p.m. Nov. 27. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Campbell Way, 700 block, 6:24 p.m. Dec. 1. Vehicle parts.

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 6:10 p.m. Nov. 29. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 400 block, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 30. Embezzlement.

FRAUD

Elden St., 1200 block, 10:23 a.m. Nov. 26. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Park Ave., 1000 block, 9:12 p.m. Nov. 27. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Lynn St. SW, 11:06 p.m. Dec. 5. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. and Park St. SE, 10:50 p.m. Nov. 30. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aponi Rd. SE, 1000 block, Nov. 5 to Dec. 5. An attempt was made to cash a check that was stolen from a residence while listed for sale.

Dogwood St. SW, 100 block, 1 p.m. Nov. 27. A front door of a residence was found open. Police found nothing missing.

Kramer Dr. SE, 400 block, 8:18 p.m. Dec. 2. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 6 p.m. Dec. 2. A juvenile concealed four bags of candy and attempted to leave a store without paying.

Maple Ave. E., 800 block, 11:28 p.m. Nov. 30. Police officers responding to an alarm found an open door to a club. Nothing was reported missing.