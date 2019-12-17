Fairfax Towne Ctr., 12100 block, Dec. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Harrow Lane, 5300 block, 3:20 p.m. Dec. 11.

Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashfield Rd., 5700 block, Dec. 8. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Brighouse Ct., 7400 block, Dec. 10. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Cherwek Dr. and Richmond Hwy., Dec. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Conwell Dr., 4500 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen.

Driftwood Dr., 6200 block, Dec. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Edsall Rd., 6400 block, Dec. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6500 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a school.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gary St., 7300 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen.

Grange Lance, 6500 block, Dec. 10. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Hagel Cir., 9600 block, Dec. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Dec. 8. A purse was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Mary Caroline Cir., 6900 block, Dec. 11. A package was stolen from a residence.

Meteor Pl., 6800 block, Dec. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Palamino St., 6000 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

Palamino St., 6600 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 10200 block, Dec. 10. A motor was stolen from a boat.

Rockshire Ct., 6400 block, Dec. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Saluda Ct., 9500 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Dec. 11. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Terminal Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airlie Way, 4500 block, Dec. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Beauregard St., 4900 block, Dec. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3500 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Colonial Village Row., 7800 block, Dec. 8. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 11. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 6300 block, Dec. 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6900 block, Dec. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Ellery Cir., 3500 block, Dec. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Dec. 10. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Dec. 10. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

Glen Carlyn Rd., 3200 block, Dec. 8. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 11. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Peyton Randolph Dr., 2900 block, Dec. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Medinah Lane, 6600 block, Dec. 8. A 2016 Ford Focus.

Westcott Rd., 6700 block, Dec. 9. A 2019 Dodge Ram.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barnard Ct., 3100 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cedar Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Centrillion Dr., 800 block, 6:06 p.m. Dec. 11. A home was broken into and personal items were taken.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, Dec. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 8. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 9. Wallets were stolen from vehicles.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Dec. 11. A purse was stolen from a location.

Gatehouse Rd., 8100 block, Dec. 11. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Greensboro Dr., 8100 block, Dec. 8. A microphone was stolen from a location.

Ingleside Ave., 1100 block, Dec. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Dec. 10. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Dec. 10. A purse was stolen from a business.

Lincoln Way, 1500 block, Dec. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Dec. 8. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Dec. 9. A monitor was stolen from a vehicle.

Trevor Pl., 8000 block, Dec. 8. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Tyson Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tyson Blvd., 1700 block, Dec. 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 8. A debit card was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Westpark Dr., 8400 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Dec. 8. A 2015 Dodge Charger.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Dec. 8. A 2011 Toyota Camry.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, 9:50 a.m. Dec. 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Dec. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 8. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Dec. 11. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 8. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Dec. 8. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 10. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 10. A 2005 Toyota Corolla.

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, Dec. 10. A 2013 Honda Odyssey.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

American Dream Way, 11600 block, Dec. 9. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Astoria Cir., 2100 block, Dec. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Centre Park Cir., 12900 block, Dec. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chatman Colony Ct., 1500 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen from a front.

Coral Bells Ct., 9800 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Freedom Dr., 11900 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hemingway Dr., 11500 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Hunter Mill Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lake Newport Rd., 12000 block, Dec. 8. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Market St., 11900 block, Dec. 8. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Masons Ferry Dr., 2400 block, Dec. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.

Park Royal Dr., 10000 block, Dec. 8. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Roger Bacon Dr., 11200 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Town Center Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 8. Equipment was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Jensen Pl., 2200 block, Dec. 9. A 2003 Honda Accord.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Dec. 8. A purse was stolen from a location.

Conference Center Dr., 14700 block, Dec. 11. Bracelets were stolen from a residence.

Greenhouse Terr., 5000 block, Dec. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Rd., 14500 block, Dec. 11. An amplifier was stolen from a business.

Penwith Ct., 13700 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Placid Lake Ct., 4100 block, Dec. 10. Tools were stolen.

Rockdale Ct., 5800 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rockland Village Dr., 13900 block, Dec. 9. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Rockland Village Dr., 13900 block, Dec. 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Sierra Dr., 13500 block, Dec. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Dec. 9. A package was stolen from a residence.

Village Square Dr., 13200 block, Dec. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Hamlin Ct., 4100 block, Dec. 11. A 2015 Toyota Sienna.

Lees Corner Rd., 4200 block, Dec. 8. A 2016 Honda Accord.

West Springfield District

ROBBERY

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, 3:28 p.m. Dec. 8. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cardinal Forest Lane, 9200 block, Dec. 9. A package was stolen from a residence.

Centaurus Ct., 6200 block, Dec. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Hundsford Dr., 7000 block, 7:41 a.m. Dec. 7. A garage was entered and personal items were taken.

Hundsford Lane, 7000 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 7500 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

Malone Ct., 10400 block, Dec. 10. Property was stolen from a yard.

Middleford Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 8000 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Singleleaf Lane, 8100 block, Dec. 8. A debit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Oaks Dr., 8400 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Americana Dr., 4700 block, Dec. 8. A 2004 Toyota Camry.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Dec. 9. Threats were reported.

University Dr., 3900 block, Dec. 10. During an encounter, a man assaulted police. A 31-year-old McLean man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brookwood Dr., 3400 block, Nov. 28. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Democracy Lane, 10300 block, Dec. 10. A man was observed entering a business through a window and fled on foot. A 26-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, Nov. 27. Cash and two checks were stolen from a business.

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, Dec. 6. Two males took smoking devices from behind a counter and fled from a store.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Nov. 30. A male and female took groceries from a store and fled without paying.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Nov. 30. A man took an auto part and fled the store without paying. A 24-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Main St., 9400 block, Dec. 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.

Main St., 9600 block, Dec. 6. A purse and a laptop computer were stolen from a vehicle.

Main St., 9600 block, Dec. 10. Shoplifting was reported.

Main St., 9800 block, Dec. 11. Cash was stolen from a purse at a clinic.

Main St., 10300 block, Dec. 2. Three individuals attempted to steal merchandise from a store and fled from the scene.

North St., 10300 block, Dec. 7. Trespassing was reported. A 29-year-old Burke man was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Main St., 10600 block, Nov. 30. A vehicle was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Adams Ct., 3200 block, Nov. 28. A vehicle was damaged.

Chain Bridge Rd., 3500 block, Dec. 7. A large rock was thrown at a glass window of a building.

Chain Bridge Rd., 4000 block, Dec. 8. A front door window of a business was damaged.

Oakwood Dr., 10900 block, Nov. 27. Glass door windows and a glass door at a residence under construction were broken.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 700 block, noon Dec. 6 to 11 a.m. Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia St. W., 300 block, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Identity theft was reported.

Gundry Dr., 300 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 5 to 8 a.m. Dec. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Knollwood Dr., 600 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 2 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Park Ave., 100 block, 2:47 p.m. Dec. 5. Property was stolen from a building. It was later recovered.

Spring St. S., 100 block, Feb. 1 to Aug. 1. Identity theft was reported.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Dranesville Rd., 800 block, 2:24 p.m. Dec. 3. Assault reported.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 6:16 p.m. Dec. 5. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:35 p.m. Dec. 7. Assault reported.

ROBBERIES

April Way, 1300 block, 3:21 a.m. Dec. 6. A person was robbed.

Spring St., 600 block, 10:32 p.m. Dec. 7. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Casper Dr., 1100 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 2. Residential.

Center St., 600 block, 2:29 p.m. Dec. 7. Vehicle parts.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:54 p.m. Dec. 4.

Park Ave., 1000 block, 9:41 a.m. Dec. 3.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 8:33 a.m. Dec. 4. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 6:32 a.m. Dec. 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Two people fought.

Patrick St. SE, 10:33 p.m. Dec. 7. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 10 to 8 a.m. Dec. 11. A laptop computer and a coat were stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 9. A bottle of champagne was stolen from a store.

Pleasant St. NW, 100 block, 12:40 a.m. Dec. 2. A business was entered. Cabinets and drawers were opened. Nothing was reported missing.

Walnut Lane SW, 200 block, 7:37 p.m. Dec. 10. Responding to a burglar alarm, police found a door open in a residence but nothing appeared to be disturbed.

VANDALISM