Fairfax Towne Ctr., 12100 block, Dec. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Harrow Lane, 5300 block, 3:20 p.m. Dec. 11.
Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ashfield Rd., 5700 block, Dec. 8. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Brighouse Ct., 7400 block, Dec. 10. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.
Cherwek Dr. and Richmond Hwy., Dec. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Conwell Dr., 4500 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen.
Driftwood Dr., 6200 block, Dec. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Edsall Rd., 6400 block, Dec. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.
Franconia Rd., 6500 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a school.
Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gary St., 7300 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen.
Grange Lance, 6500 block, Dec. 10. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.
Hagel Cir., 9600 block, Dec. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Dec. 8. A purse was stolen from a location.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Mary Caroline Cir., 6900 block, Dec. 11. A package was stolen from a residence.
Meteor Pl., 6800 block, Dec. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Palamino St., 6000 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.
Palamino St., 6600 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 10200 block, Dec. 10. A motor was stolen from a boat.
Rockshire Ct., 6400 block, Dec. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Saluda Ct., 9500 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Dec. 11. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Terminal Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Mason District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Airlie Way, 4500 block, Dec. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Beauregard St., 4900 block, Dec. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Carlin Springs Rd., 3500 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Colonial Village Row., 7800 block, Dec. 8. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 11. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 6300 block, Dec. 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 6900 block, Dec. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Ellery Cir., 3500 block, Dec. 9. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Dec. 10. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Dec. 10. An item was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairview Park Dr., 3100 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.
Glen Carlyn Rd., 3200 block, Dec. 8. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 11. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Peyton Randolph Dr., 2900 block, Dec. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Medinah Lane, 6600 block, Dec. 8. A 2016 Ford Focus.
Westcott Rd., 6700 block, Dec. 9. A 2019 Dodge Ram.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Barnard Ct., 3100 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Cedar Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a school.
Centrillion Dr., 800 block, 6:06 p.m. Dec. 11. A home was broken into and personal items were taken.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, Dec. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 8. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 9. Wallets were stolen from vehicles.
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Dec. 11. A purse was stolen from a location.
Gatehouse Rd., 8100 block, Dec. 11. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Greensboro Dr., 8100 block, Dec. 8. A microphone was stolen from a location.
Ingleside Ave., 1100 block, Dec. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Dec. 10. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Dec. 10. A purse was stolen from a business.
Lincoln Way, 1500 block, Dec. 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Dec. 8. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Dec. 9. A monitor was stolen from a vehicle.
Trevor Pl., 8000 block, Dec. 8. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Tyson Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tyson Blvd., 1700 block, Dec. 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 8. A debit card was stolen from a location.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Westpark Dr., 8400 block, Dec. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, Dec. 8. A 2015 Dodge Charger.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Dec. 8. A 2011 Toyota Camry.
Mount Vernon District
ROBBERY
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, 9:50 a.m. Dec. 11. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Dec. 10. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 8. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Dec. 11. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 8. A purse was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Dec. 8. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 10. Clothing was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 10. A 2005 Toyota Corolla.
Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, Dec. 10. A 2013 Honda Odyssey.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
American Dream Way, 11600 block, Dec. 9. Keys were stolen from a residence.
Astoria Cir., 2100 block, Dec. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 11. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Centre Park Cir., 12900 block, Dec. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Chatman Colony Ct., 1500 block, Dec. 10. A package was stolen from a front.
Coral Bells Ct., 9800 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Freedom Dr., 11900 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Hemingway Dr., 11500 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Hunter Mill Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Lake Newport Rd., 12000 block, Dec. 8. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Market St., 11900 block, Dec. 8. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
Masons Ferry Dr., 2400 block, Dec. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.
Park Royal Dr., 10000 block, Dec. 8. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Roger Bacon Dr., 11200 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Dec. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Town Center Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 8. Equipment was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFT
Jensen Pl., 2200 block, Dec. 9. A 2003 Honda Accord.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Dec. 8. A purse was stolen from a location.
Conference Center Dr., 14700 block, Dec. 11. Bracelets were stolen from a residence.
Greenhouse Terr., 5000 block, Dec. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Rd., 14500 block, Dec. 11. An amplifier was stolen from a business.
Penwith Ct., 13700 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Placid Lake Ct., 4100 block, Dec. 10. Tools were stolen.
Rockdale Ct., 5800 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Rockland Village Dr., 13900 block, Dec. 9. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Rockland Village Dr., 13900 block, Dec. 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Sierra Dr., 13500 block, Dec. 8. A package was stolen from a residence.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Dec. 9. A package was stolen from a residence.
Village Square Dr., 13200 block, Dec. 10. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Hamlin Ct., 4100 block, Dec. 11. A 2015 Toyota Sienna.
Lees Corner Rd., 4200 block, Dec. 8. A 2016 Honda Accord.
West Springfield District
ROBBERY
Heritage Dr., 7800 block, 3:28 p.m. Dec. 8. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cardinal Forest Lane, 9200 block, Dec. 9. A package was stolen from a residence.
Centaurus Ct., 6200 block, Dec. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Hundsford Dr., 7000 block, 7:41 a.m. Dec. 7. A garage was entered and personal items were taken.
Hundsford Lane, 7000 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a residence.
Little River Tpk., 7500 block, Dec. 10. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.
Malone Ct., 10400 block, Dec. 10. Property was stolen from a yard.
Middleford Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a residence.
Rolling Rd., 8000 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Singleleaf Lane, 8100 block, Dec. 8. A debit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Oaks Dr., 8400 block, Dec. 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFT
Americana Dr., 4700 block, Dec. 8. A 2004 Toyota Camry.
Fairfax City
ASSAULT
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Dec. 9. Threats were reported.
University Dr., 3900 block, Dec. 10. During an encounter, a man assaulted police. A 31-year-old McLean man was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Brookwood Dr., 3400 block, Nov. 28. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Democracy Lane, 10300 block, Dec. 10. A man was observed entering a business through a window and fled on foot. A 26-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.
Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, Nov. 27. Cash and two checks were stolen from a business.
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, Dec. 6. Two males took smoking devices from behind a counter and fled from a store.
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Nov. 30. A male and female took groceries from a store and fled without paying.
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Nov. 30. A man took an auto part and fled the store without paying. A 24-year-old District man was arrested and charged.
Main St., 9400 block, Dec. 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a window.
Main St., 9600 block, Dec. 6. A purse and a laptop computer were stolen from a vehicle.
Main St., 9600 block, Dec. 10. Shoplifting was reported.
Main St., 9800 block, Dec. 11. Cash was stolen from a purse at a clinic.
Main St., 10300 block, Dec. 2. Three individuals attempted to steal merchandise from a store and fled from the scene.
North St., 10300 block, Dec. 7. Trespassing was reported. A 29-year-old Burke man was arrested and charged.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Main St., 10600 block, Nov. 30. A vehicle was stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Adams Ct., 3200 block, Nov. 28. A vehicle was damaged.
Chain Bridge Rd., 3500 block, Dec. 7. A large rock was thrown at a glass window of a building.
Chain Bridge Rd., 4000 block, Dec. 8. A front door window of a business was damaged.
Oakwood Dr., 10900 block, Nov. 27. Glass door windows and a glass door at a residence under construction were broken.
Falls Church
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 700 block, noon Dec. 6 to 11 a.m. Dec. 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia St. W., 300 block, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Identity theft was reported.
Gundry Dr., 300 block, 7 p.m. Dec. 5 to 8 a.m. Dec. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Knollwood Dr., 600 block, 3 p.m. Dec. 2 to 6:45 p.m. Dec. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Park Ave., 100 block, 2:47 p.m. Dec. 5. Property was stolen from a building. It was later recovered.
Spring St. S., 100 block, Feb. 1 to Aug. 1. Identity theft was reported.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Dranesville Rd., 800 block, 2:24 p.m. Dec. 3. Assault reported.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 6:16 p.m. Dec. 5. Assault reported.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:35 p.m. Dec. 7. Assault reported.
ROBBERIES
April Way, 1300 block, 3:21 a.m. Dec. 6. A person was robbed.
Spring St., 600 block, 10:32 p.m. Dec. 7. A person was robbed.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Casper Dr., 1100 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 2. Residential.
Center St., 600 block, 2:29 p.m. Dec. 7. Vehicle parts.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:54 p.m. Dec. 4.
Park Ave., 1000 block, 9:41 a.m. Dec. 3.
Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 8:33 a.m. Dec. 4. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 6:32 a.m. Dec. 2. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Park Terrace Ct. SE, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Two people fought.
Patrick St. SE, 10:33 p.m. Dec. 7. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 10 to 8 a.m. Dec. 11. A laptop computer and a coat were stolen from a vehicle.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 7:45 p.m. Dec. 9. A bottle of champagne was stolen from a store.
Pleasant St. NW, 100 block, 12:40 a.m. Dec. 2. A business was entered. Cabinets and drawers were opened. Nothing was reported missing.
Walnut Lane SW, 200 block, 7:37 p.m. Dec. 10. Responding to a burglar alarm, police found a door open in a residence but nothing appeared to be disturbed.
VANDALISM
Park St. NE, 300 block, 5:45 to 7:06 p.m. Dec. 2. A vehicle was tampered with.