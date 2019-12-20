Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairfield House Dr., 12200 block, Dec. 15. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Dec. 16. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Dec. 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Monument Dr., 11600 block, Dec. 18. Groceries were stolen from a business.

AD

Park Center Rd., 13800 block, Dec. 15. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Regents Tower St., 3000 block, Dec. 15. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, Dec. 16. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Stevenson St., 4100 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tall Shadows Lane, 13100 block, Dec. 15. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Valley Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Dec. 15. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bland St., 6700 block, Dec. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Dickenson St., 7400 block, Dec. 19. A package was stolen from a residence.

Fort Hill Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 15. A bag was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 15. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 15. A package was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Dec. 16. A cell was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Dec. 18. Boots were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

La Vista Dr., 5900 block, Dec. 15. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Nancemond St., 7500 block, Dec. 19. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

AD

Schurtz St., 6600 block, Dec. 18. Guns were stolen from a vehicle.

Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, Dec. 15. An apron was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 15. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Dec. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Dec. 15. A credit was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Burgundy Rd., 3100 block, Dec. 19. A 2014 BMW 328i.

Wilton Hill Terr., 5900 block, Dec. 19. A 2016 Mercedes Benz E400.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Acosta Rd., 3800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

AD

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7400 block, Dec. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Dec. 16. A beer was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 12. A both was stolen from a a.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 18. A watch was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 6700 block, Dec. 15. A purse was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike and South Jefferson St., Dec. 16. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

AD

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 19. Bag, wallet, shoes and cash from location.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 6100 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Dec. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 6500 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpke., 7200 block, Dec. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

AD

Little River Tpke., 7400 block, Dec. 18. A tip was stolen from a location.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, Dec. 16. A cell was stolen from a location.

Montrose St., 6500 block, Dec. 18. A cell was stolen from a school.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 18. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Quincy Pl., 6400 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, 3:31 p.m. Dec. 12. Someone entered a home and stole personal items.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 16. A cell was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Dec. 15. Groceries were stolen from a business.

AD

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 16. Boots were stolen from a business.

Willston Pl., 2900 block, Dec. 18. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Tysprung St., 8500 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a location.

Centrillion Dr., 800 block, Dec. 12. A purse was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Dower Lane, 7700 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fleetwood Rd., 6800 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

Galleria, 1700 block, Dec. 15. A briefcase was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Greenwich Woods Dr., 8000 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 8300 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Dec. 19. A package was stolen from a residence.

Lincoln Lane, 8300 block, Dec. 18. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Monticello Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 19. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Old Courthouse Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Virginia Ave., 2000 block, Dec. 16. A furniture was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hutchison Grove Ct., 2100 block, Dec. 17. A white 2016 Infinity QX60.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Dec. 19. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cameron Rd., 1100 block, Dec. 15. Decorations were stolen from a residence.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Dec. 15. A wine was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Dec. 15. A wine was stolen from a business.

Jon Paul Dr., 7200 block, Dec. 17. A personal was stolen from a location.

Mina Loma Ct., 8400 block, Dec. 15. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Mint Pl., 7100 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Parsons Ct., 7200 block, Dec. 15. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Peacock Pl., 3300 block, Dec. 18. A cell was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 19. A cell was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 19. Headphones were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 18. Cash was stolen from a location.

Silverada Pl., 7900 block, Dec. 16. An electronic was stolen from a vehicle.

Stirrup Lane, 1800 block, Dec. 12. A purse was stolen from a a.

Stratford Lane, 9000 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tis Well Dr., 8100 block, Dec. 19. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Windbreak Dr., 2500 block, Dec. 19. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, Dec. 15. A luggage was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a location.

Christy Pl., 2200 block, Dec. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

FarMcRest Dr., 2500 block, Dec. 15. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Jonathan Way, 1800 block, Dec. 16. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Masons Ferry Dr., 2400 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Short Ridge Rd., 2300 block, Dec. 17. A jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Southgate Sq., 2300 block, Dec. 18. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Dec. 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Fones Pl., 13300 block, Dec. 17. A 2001 gray Volvo V70.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Algretus Dr., 14700 block, Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Algretus Dr., 14700 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lavender Mist Lane, 13500 block, Dec. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lavender Mist Lane, 13500 block, Dec. 17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Leeton Dr., 13900 block, Dec. 13. 6:11 p.m. Someone entered a home and stole personal items.

Newhall Ct., 5500 block, 12:22 a.m. Dec. 14. Someone entered a home and stole personal items.

Newport Dr., 13700 block, Dec. 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 5500 block, Dec. 15. Chainsaws were stolen from a church.

Ox Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 15. Cash was stolen from a church.

Stonecroft Blvd., 3900 block, Dec. 15. A washer was stolen from a location.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bellamy Ave., 6800 block, Dec. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Forrester Blvd., 8300 block, Dec. 17. A moped was stolen from a property.

Gunston Corner Lane, 8200 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lafayette Forest Dr., 7700 block, Dec. 12. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Dec. 12. A gift was stolen from a business.

Paxford Ct., 5500 block, Dec. 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, Dec. 15. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 5200 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a location.

Royal Ridge Dr., 5800 block, Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Sideburn Rd., 5100 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

South Park Cir., 9900 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Assault reported.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 8:12 p.m. Dec. 14. Assault reported.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 2:07 p.m. Dec. 12. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 8:36 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 10:46 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.

Elden St., 100 block, 12:33 a.m. Dec. 9. Trespassing.

Elden St., 1000 block, 5:49 p.m. Dec. 11. Stolen property.

Herndon Station Sq., 200 block, 4:08 p.m. Dec. 9.

Old Heights Rd., 1200 block, 8:03 a.m. Dec. 11. Commercial.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 9:18 p.m. Dec. 14.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 12:39 p.m. Dec. 15.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Elden St., 1100 block, 6:48 p.m. Dec. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 8:04 a.m. Dec. 14. Destruction of property.

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 5:23 p.m. Dec. 12. Destruction of property.

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 6:26 a.m. Dec. 13. Destruction of property.

Florida Ave., 400 block, 9:02 a.m. Dec. 14. Destruction of property.

Grant St. and None At Park Ave., Dec. 15. Destruction of property.

Knight Lane, 1000 block, 8:29 p.m. Dec. 14. Destruction of property.

Station St., 800 block, 3:37 p.m. Dec. 14. Destruction of property.

Vienna