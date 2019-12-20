Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fairfield House Dr., 12200 block, Dec. 15. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Dec. 16. A license was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Dec. 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Monument Dr., 11600 block, Dec. 18. Groceries were stolen from a business.
Park Center Rd., 13800 block, Dec. 15. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.
Regents Tower St., 3000 block, Dec. 15. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, Dec. 16. A laptop was stolen from a location.
Stevenson St., 4100 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Tall Shadows Lane, 13100 block, Dec. 15. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.
Valley Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Dec. 15. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bland St., 6700 block, Dec. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Dickenson St., 7400 block, Dec. 19. A package was stolen from a residence.
Fort Hill Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 15. A bag was stolen from a location.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 15. A license was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 15. A package was stolen from a residence.
Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Dec. 16. A cell was stolen from a location.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Dec. 18. Boots were stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
La Vista Dr., 5900 block, Dec. 15. Mail was stolen from a residence.
Nancemond St., 7500 block, Dec. 19. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Schurtz St., 6600 block, Dec. 18. Guns were stolen from a vehicle.
Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, Dec. 15. An apron was stolen from a residence.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 15. Clothing was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Dec. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Dec. 15. A credit was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Burgundy Rd., 3100 block, Dec. 19. A 2014 BMW 328i.
Wilton Hill Terr., 5900 block, Dec. 19. A 2016 Mercedes Benz E400.
Mason District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Acosta Rd., 3800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Argyle Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 7400 block, Dec. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Beauregard St., 4800 block, Dec. 16. A beer was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 12. A both was stolen from a a.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 18. A watch was stolen from a location.
Columbia Pike, 6700 block, Dec. 15. A purse was stolen from a location.
Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike and South Jefferson St., Dec. 16. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 19. Bag, wallet, shoes and cash from location.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpke., 6100 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpke., 6200 block, Dec. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpke., 6500 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpke., 7200 block, Dec. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpke., 7400 block, Dec. 18. A tip was stolen from a location.
Moncure Ave., 3500 block, Dec. 16. A cell was stolen from a location.
Montrose St., 6500 block, Dec. 18. A cell was stolen from a school.
Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 18. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Quincy Pl., 6400 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Seminary Rd., 5600 block, 3:31 p.m. Dec. 12. Someone entered a home and stole personal items.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a business.
South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 16. A cell was stolen from a location.
South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Dec. 15. Groceries were stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 16. Boots were stolen from a business.
Willston Pl., 2900 block, Dec. 18. A license was stolen from a vehicle.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Tysprung St., 8500 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a location.
Centrillion Dr., 800 block, Dec. 12. A purse was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
District Ave., 2900 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Dower Lane, 7700 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fleetwood Rd., 6800 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.
Galleria, 1700 block, Dec. 15. A briefcase was stolen from a vehicle.
Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Greenwich Woods Dr., 8000 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a location.
Lee Hwy., 8300 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Dec. 19. A package was stolen from a residence.
Lincoln Lane, 8300 block, Dec. 18. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Monticello Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 19. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Old Courthouse Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Virginia Ave., 2000 block, Dec. 16. A furniture was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFT
Hutchison Grove Ct., 2100 block, Dec. 17. A white 2016 Infinity QX60.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Dec. 19. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cameron Rd., 1100 block, Dec. 15. Decorations were stolen from a residence.
Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Dec. 15. A wine was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Dec. 15. A wine was stolen from a business.
Jon Paul Dr., 7200 block, Dec. 17. A personal was stolen from a location.
Mina Loma Ct., 8400 block, Dec. 15. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Mint Pl., 7100 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Parsons Ct., 7200 block, Dec. 15. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.
Peacock Pl., 3300 block, Dec. 18. A cell was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 19. A cell was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 19. Headphones were stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 18. Cash was stolen from a location.
Silverada Pl., 7900 block, Dec. 16. An electronic was stolen from a vehicle.
Stirrup Lane, 1800 block, Dec. 12. A purse was stolen from a a.
Stratford Lane, 9000 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Tis Well Dr., 8100 block, Dec. 19. A laptop was stolen from a location.
Windbreak Dr., 2500 block, Dec. 19. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, Dec. 15. A luggage was stolen from a vehicle.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a location.
Christy Pl., 2200 block, Dec. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
FarMcRest Dr., 2500 block, Dec. 15. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Jonathan Way, 1800 block, Dec. 16. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Masons Ferry Dr., 2400 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Short Ridge Rd., 2300 block, Dec. 17. A jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Southgate Sq., 2300 block, Dec. 18. A license was stolen from a vehicle.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Dec. 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFT
Fones Pl., 13300 block, Dec. 17. A 2001 gray Volvo V70.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Algretus Dr., 14700 block, Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.
Algretus Dr., 14700 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.
Lavender Mist Lane, 13500 block, Dec. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Lavender Mist Lane, 13500 block, Dec. 17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Leeton Dr., 13900 block, Dec. 13. 6:11 p.m. Someone entered a home and stole personal items.
Newhall Ct., 5500 block, 12:22 a.m. Dec. 14. Someone entered a home and stole personal items.
Newport Dr., 13700 block, Dec. 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Ox Rd., 5500 block, Dec. 15. Chainsaws were stolen from a church.
Ox Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 15. Cash was stolen from a church.
Stonecroft Blvd., 3900 block, Dec. 15. A washer was stolen from a location.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bellamy Ave., 6800 block, Dec. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Forrester Blvd., 8300 block, Dec. 17. A moped was stolen from a property.
Gunston Corner Lane, 8200 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lafayette Forest Dr., 7700 block, Dec. 12. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Dec. 12. A gift was stolen from a business.
Paxford Ct., 5500 block, Dec. 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, Dec. 15. A jacket was stolen from a location.
Rolling Rd., 5200 block, Dec. 15. A cell was stolen from a location.
Royal Ridge Dr., 5800 block, Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.
Sideburn Rd., 5100 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.
South Park Cir., 9900 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fairfax City
Falls Church
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:30 a.m. Dec. 14. Assault reported.
Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 8:12 p.m. Dec. 14. Assault reported.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 2:07 p.m. Dec. 12. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 8:36 a.m. Dec. 14. From vehicle.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 10:46 a.m. Dec. 15. From vehicle.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 9 a.m. Dec. 12. From vehicle.
Elden St., 100 block, 12:33 a.m. Dec. 9. Trespassing.
Elden St., 1000 block, 5:49 p.m. Dec. 11. Stolen property.
Herndon Station Sq., 200 block, 4:08 p.m. Dec. 9.
Old Heights Rd., 1200 block, 8:03 a.m. Dec. 11. Commercial.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 9:18 p.m. Dec. 14.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 12:39 p.m. Dec. 15.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Elden St., 1100 block, 6:48 p.m. Dec. 14. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 8:04 a.m. Dec. 14. Destruction of property.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 5:23 p.m. Dec. 12. Destruction of property.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 6:26 a.m. Dec. 13. Destruction of property.
Florida Ave., 400 block, 9:02 a.m. Dec. 14. Destruction of property.
Grant St. and None At Park Ave., Dec. 15. Destruction of property.
Knight Lane, 1000 block, 8:29 p.m. Dec. 14. Destruction of property.
Station St., 800 block, 3:37 p.m. Dec. 14. Destruction of property.