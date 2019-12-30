Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Dec. 25. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11800 block, Dec. 25. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fairfield House Dr., 12200 block, Dec. 15. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Heron Ridge Dr., 12700 block, Dec. 25. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Joseph Siewick Dr., 3600 block, Dec. 25. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Leafcrest Lane, 13200 block, 12:28 p.m. Dec. 24. A home was entered property was stolen.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Dec. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Dec. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Dec. 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Dec. 25. A purse was stolen from a location.

Leehigh Dr., 11500 block, Dec. 22. Chainsaws were stolen from a residence.

Monument Dr., 11600 block, Dec. 18. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Monument Dr., 11600 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Park Center Rd., 13800 block, Dec. 15. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Regents Tower St., 3000 block, Dec. 15. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, Dec. 16. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Rocky Meadow Ct., 3500 block, Dec. 22. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Sasher Lane, 5400 block, Dec. 22. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Stevenson St., 4100 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tall Shadows Lane, 13100 block, Dec. 15. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Valley Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Dec. 15. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

West Ox Rd., 4700 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a location.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, Dec. 26. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, 12:31 p.m. Dec. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apple Tree Dr., 4500 block, Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a residence.

Bennett Dr., 4100 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Bland St., 6700 block, Dec. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bradlick Shopping Ctr., 6900 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Buxton Ct., 5300 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Cinder Bed Rd., 7800 block, Dec. 26. A hood was stolen from a vehicle.

Commerce St., 6700 block, Dec. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Desiree St., 7700 block, Dec. 25. A license plate was stolen from a residence.

Dickenson St., 7400 block, Dec. 19. A package was stolen from a residence.

Falcon St., 7100 block, Dec. 25. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Forsythia St., 6600 block, Dec. 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fort Hill Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 15. A bag was stolen from a location.

Foundation Way, 7400 block, 3:31 a.m. Dec. 20. A witness saw a man coming out from a trailer. It is unknown if anything was taken.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 15. A package was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 22. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Dec. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gresham St., 7600 block, Dec. 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Halwis St., 5500 block, Dec. 25. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Halwis St., 5500 block, Dec. 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

King Centre Dr., 5600 block, Dec. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Dec. 22. Earrings were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Dec. 26. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Dec. 18. Boots were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

La Vista Dr., 5900 block, Dec. 15. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Lewis Chapel Cir., 7800 block, Dec. 25. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Lewis Chapel Rd., 9300 block, Dec. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Dec. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Nancemond St., 7500 block, Dec. 19. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, Dec. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Schurtz St., 6600 block, Dec. 18. Guns were stolen from a vehicle.

Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, Dec. 15. An apron was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6400 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 15. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Dec. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Dec. 15. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Dec. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Town Ctr., 6500 block, Dec. 22. Cameras were stolen from a business.

Van Walbeek Pl., 4900 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Burgundy Rd., 3100 block, Dec. 19. A 2014 BMW 328i.

Exeter St., 4700 block, Dec. 25. A 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

Thornhill Ct., 6400 block, Dec. 26. A 2016 Honda Civic.

Wilton Hill Terr., 5900 block, Dec. 19. A 2016 Mercedes-Benz E400.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Charles and Lake streets, 1:11 a.m. Dec. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Acosta Rd., 3800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7400 block, Dec. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Beauregard St., 4800 block, Dec. 16. Beer was stolen from a business.

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, Dec. 25. Cash was stolen from a location.

Bennett Dr., 4100 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Charles St., 3400 block, Dec. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 12. An item was stolen.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 18. A watch was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 6700 block, Dec. 15. A purse was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike and South Jefferson St., Dec. 16. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 25. Cash was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Dec. 19. A bag, wallet, shoes and cash were stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5200 block, Dec. 22. A ring was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Dec. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, Dec. 17. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Dec. 22. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Dec. 22. Tools were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Dec. 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Dec. 18. A tip was stolen from a location.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, Dec. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Montrose St., 6500 block, Dec. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Parkwood Ct., 7400 block, Dec. 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 18. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, 4:28 p.m. Dec. 26. An apartment was broken into and personal items were stolen.

Quincy Pl., 6400 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Dec. 25. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, 3:31 p.m. Dec. 12. A home was entered and personal items were stolen.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Dec. 25. Drills were stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 16. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Dec. 15. Groceries were stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Dec. 25. A backpack was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 16. Boots were stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 22. A purse was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Dec. 25. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Spring Lane, 3400 block, Dec. 22. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Strawbridge Square Dr., 6300 block, Dec. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Willston Pl., 2900 block, Dec. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

McLean District

ASSAULT

Lee Hwy., 9300 block, 11:13 p.m. Dec. 26. Malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Dec. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beverly Ave., 6500 block, Dec. 25. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Centrillion Dr., 800 block, Dec. 12. A purse was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 22. Property was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 25. A bag was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Dower Lane, 7700 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fleetwood Rd., 6800 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

Galleria, 1700 block, Dec. 15. A briefcase was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Dec. 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Greenwich Woods Dr., 8000 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Howard Ave., 1800 block, Dec. 25. A ring was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Dec. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 8300 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Dec. 19. A package was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Dec. 25. Cash was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lemon Rd., 6800 block, Dec. 25. A gift was stolen from a vehicle.

Lincoln Lane, 8300 block, Dec. 18. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Monticello Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 19. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Dec. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Courthouse Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Old Dominion Dr., 6800 block, Dec. 25. A computer was stolen from a business.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Dec. 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Portland Pl., 8400 block, Dec. 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Spring Hill Rd., 1300 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Dec. 26. A computer was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysprung St., 8500 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a location.

Virginia Ave., 2000 block, Dec. 16. Furniture was stolen from a residence.

Westmoreland St., 2000 block, Dec. 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Birnam Wood Dr., 7800 block, Dec. 25. A 2018 Lexus GS350.

Capitol View Dr., 7100 block, Dec. 25. A 2018 Toyota Highlander.

Hutchison Grove Ct., 2100 block, Dec. 17. A white 2016 Infiniti QX60.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Dec. 19. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cameron Rd., 1100 block, Dec. 15. Decorations were stolen from a residence.

Colony Ct., 4500 block, Dec. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Dec. 15. Wine was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Dec. 15. Wine was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Dec. 26. A charger was stolen from a location.

Jon Paul Dr., 7200 block, Dec. 17. A personal item was stolen from a location.

Mina Loma Ct., 8400 block, Dec. 15. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Mint Pl., 7100 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, Dec. 25. Clothing was stolen from a location.

Old Mount Vernon Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 22. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 22. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Parsons Ct., 7200 block, Dec. 15. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Peacock Pl., 3300 block, Dec. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Dec. 22. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Dec. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 19. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 19. Headphones were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 22. Documents were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Dec. 22. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6900 block, Dec. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 22. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 25. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 22. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, Dec. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Dec. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 18. Cash was stolen from a location.

Sacramento Dr., 8700 block, Dec. 25. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Silverada Pl., 7900 block, Dec. 16. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Stirrup Lane, 1800 block, Dec. 12. A purse was stolen.

Stratford Lane, 9000 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tis Well Dr., 8100 block, Dec. 19. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Windbreak Dr., 2500 block, Dec. 19. Packages were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Janna Lee Ave., 8100 block, Dec. 25. A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Longleaf Lane, 12800 block, 10:26 p.m. Dec. 26. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Becontree Lane, 1600 block, Dec. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 25. A weapon was stolen from a vehicle.

Christy Pl., 2200 block, Dec. 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Commerce Park Dr., 11400 block, Dec. 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Farmcrest Dr., 2500 block, Dec. 15. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fox Hunt Lane, 13100 block, Dec. 26. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Freedom Dr., 11800 block, Dec. 22. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Hunters Square Ct., 2300 block, Dec. 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Jonathan Way, 1800 block, Dec. 16. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 11700 block, Dec. 22. Chainsaws and leaf blowers were stolen from a vehicle.

Market St., 11900 block, Dec. 26. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Masons Ferry Dr., 2400 block, Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Short Ridge Rd., 2300 block, Dec. 17. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Southgate Sq., 2300 block, Dec. 18. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, Dec. 15. Luggage was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Dec. 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Dec. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Dec. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Winterwood Pl., 1600 block, Dec. 25. A firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Fones Pl., 13300 block, Dec. 17. A 2001 gray Volvo V70.

Jensen Pl., 2200 block, Dec. 25. A 2016 Honda Accord.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Algretus Dr., 14700 block, Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Algretus Dr., 14700 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Bent Tree Cir., 13600 block, Dec. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Ridge Dr., 5400 block, Dec. 26. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lady Madonna Ct., 14900 block, Dec. 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lavender Mist Lane, 13500 block, Dec. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lavender Mist Lane, 13500 block, Dec. 17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 16000 block, Dec. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Leeton Dr., 13900 block, 6:11 p.m. Dec. 13. A home was entered and personal items were stolen.

Newhall Ct., 5500 block, 12:22 a.m. Dec. 14. A home was entered and personal items were stolen.

Newport Dr., 13700 block, Dec. 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 5500 block, Dec. 15. Chainsaws were stolen from a church.

Ox Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 15. Cash was stolen from a church.

Rydell Rd., 14900 block, Dec. 22. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Sequoia Farms Dr., 5500 block, Dec. 25. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Stonecroft Blvd., 3900 block, Dec. 15. A washer was stolen from a location.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Dec. 22. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Walney Park Dr., 13800 block, 5:59 a.m. Dec. 21. The victim awoke to a man inside her home standing near her bed. She screamed and chased the man out of the house. Several personal items were stolen.

Yates Ford Rd., 12700 block, Dec. 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bellamy Ave., 6800 block, Dec. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.

Birch Bay Cir., 8900 block, Dec. 25. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, Dec. 22. A computer was stolen from a residence.

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, Dec. 25. Wine was stolen from a business.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Dec. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fishermans Lane, 9100 block, Dec. 22. A package was stolen from a residence.

Forrester Blvd., 8300 block, Dec. 17. A moped was stolen.

Gunston Corner Lane, 8200 block, Dec. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lafayette Forest Dr., 7700 block, Dec. 12. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, Dec. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Dec. 12. A gift was stolen from a business.

Paxford Ct., 5500 block, Dec. 18. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, Dec. 15. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 5200 block, Dec. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Dec. 25. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Royal Ridge Dr., 5800 block, Dec. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Sideburn Rd., 5100 block, Dec. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

South Park Cir., 9900 block, Dec. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Courthouse Dr., 10000 block, 10:30 p.m. Dec. 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Blvd., 11100 block, Dec. 23. Hotel rooms were entered by using a master key. Nothing was reported missing.

Main St., 10200 block, 12:22 p.m. Dec. 21. A man removed merchandise from his coat and placed it in a bag outside a store. A 42-year-old man was arrested and charged.

Woodland Dr., 4000 block, 1:52 p.m. Dec. 21. A credit card was stolen.

VANDALISM

Main St., 10400 block, Dec. 17. A parked vehicle was struck and damaged by another vehicle that fled the scene.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

BOMB THREAT

Broad St. W., 500 block, 1:48 p.m. Dec. 10. A man made a threat to bomb a building. A 59-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Nov. 21 to Dec. 10. Two license plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 4:48 p.m. Dec. 14. Property was stolen from a building.

Chanel Terr., 100 block, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 9. A credit card was stolen.

Chanel Terr., 100 block, 5 p.m. Dec. 13. Identity theft was reported.

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, 12:56 a.m. Dec. 15. Property was stolen from a building.

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, midnight Dec. 6 to 6:32 p.m. Dec. 13. Identity theft was reported.

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, 12:32 p.m. Dec. 16. Identity theft was reported.

Oak St. N., 600 block, 11 p.m. Dec. 13 to 7:45 a.m. Dec. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak St. S., 100 block, 6:53 p.m. Dec. 19. A credit card was stolen.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, 1 to 11:10 a.m. Dec. 14. Two license plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 9:21 a.m. Dec. 21. Property was stolen from a building. Damage was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2:55 p.m. Dec. 17. Trespassing was reported. A 49-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. S., 100 block, Sept. 1 to Dec. 17. Graffiti was painted on a building.

Westmoreland Rd. W., 100 block, noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 10. A fence was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Center St., 600 block, 4:21 p.m. Dec. 19. Assault reported.

Elden St., 700 block, 9:23 p.m. Dec. 20. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 11:15 a.m. Dec. 22. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 4:59 p.m. Dec. 20. Assault reported.

None At Herndon Pkwy. and Springtide Pl., Dec. 22. Assault reported.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, Dec. 17. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 400 block, 5:58 a.m. Dec. 17. Trespassing.

Elden St., 1000 block, 7:54 p.m. Dec. 17.

VANDALISM

Center St., 600 block, 12:56 a.m. Dec. 19. Destruction of property.

Dranesville Rd., 700 block, 11:22 a.m. Dec. 20. Destruction of property.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 11:30 p.m. Dec. 22. Graffiti.

Monroe St., 1100 block, 1:50 p.m. Dec. 16. Graffiti.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Glyndon St. SE, 800 block, 8:10 p.m. Dec. 18. Harassing telephone calls were reported.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 9:23 p.m. Dec. 18. A police officer observed two large groups of teenagers enter a fast-food restaurant and a fight broke out. Police were able to stop the fight and separate two teens.

Shepherdson Lane NE, 10:33 p.m. Dec. 16. Two people fought and a door was damaged.

ROBBERY

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 8:34 p.m. Dec. 16. A female reached into her pocket while demanding cash from a cashier and fled from a pharmacy. Shortly after, the female was apprehended after leaving the scene of a second robbery.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beulah Rd. NE, 500 block, 10:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 22. A purse was stolen from a church bench. After two hours, the purse was turned in to police and nothing was reported missing.

Kingsley Rd. SW, 700 block, 12:01 a.m. Dec. 11 to 12:01 a.m. Dec. 13. Identity theft was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 12:43 a.m. to 2:43 p.m. Dec. 23. A locked bicycle was stolen near a restaurant.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 8:30 p.m. Dec. 13. A man lost his wallet and credit cards from the wallet were used to make purchases.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 9:30 p.m. Dec. 17. Trespassing was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 5:32 p.m. Dec. 25. A vehicle reported stolen from Loudoun County was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 11:51 p.m. Dec. 18. During a road rage incident, a male driver threw a beer bottle that shattered the rear windshield of a vehicle.

Niblick Dr. SE, 300 block, noon Dec. 13 to 6 a.m. Dec. 14. Three individuals were observed entering two vehicles. Nothing was reported missing.