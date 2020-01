Hammersmith Lane and Sprague Ave., 11:53 a.m. Dec. 28. Someone entered a construction site, broke into locked construction trailers and stole items.

Jefferson Park Dr., 13800 block, Dec. 29. A package was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Dec. 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

AD

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Jan. 2. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Dec. 29. A purse was stolen from a business.

AD

Monument Dr., 12100 block, 2:25 p.m. Dec. 31. A home was entered and personal property was stolen.

Price Club Plaza, 12200 block, Dec. 29. A generator was stolen from a business.

Ridge Top, 4200 block, Jan. 2. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Sayward Blvd., 13700 block, Jan. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Sprague Ave., 9400 block, 10:38 a.m. Dec. 28. Someone entered a construction site, broke into locked construction trailers and stole items.

Sprague Ave., 9400 block, Dec. 29. Tools were stolen from a residence.

AD

Verde Vista Dr., 10800 block, Dec. 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

West Ox Rd., 4500 block, Jan. 2. A dog was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Dellwood Dr., 9000 block, Jan. 1. A 2017 Nissan Rogue.

Franconia District

PEEPING TOM

Highland Woods Ct., 7600 block, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27. A man was seen peeping into a neighbor’s window.

AD

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barbara Rd., 7000 block, Jan. 2. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Elmwood Dr., 3000 block, Dec. 29. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Woods Pl., 7900 block, Dec. 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Halwis St., 5500 block, Dec. 29. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Dec. 30. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Dec. 29. Coats were stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Dec. 29. A gift was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Dec. 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6600 block, Jan. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Lorton Station Blvd., 9000 block, Dec. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

South Van Dorn St., 6700 block, Dec. 29. Cash was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Jan. 1. Sneakers were stolen from a business.

AD

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Dec. 30. Perfumes were stolen from a business.

Telegraph Square Dr., 7200 block, Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Terminal Rd., 8200 block, Dec. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hagel Cir., 9800 block, Jan. 2. A 2004 Infiniti Q35.

Mason District

ASSAULTS

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, 8 p.m. Dec. 31. Malicious wounding.

Seminary Rd., 5800 block, Dec. 30. Malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3000 block, Jan. 1. Beer was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 2. Clothing was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, Jan. 1. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Dec. 29. Wine was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6300 block, Dec. 29. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Dec. 30. A gun was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Dec. 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Forest Grove Dr., 3900 block, Dec. 29. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Leesburg Pike, 5200 block, Jan. 2. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

AD

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Dec. 29. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Dec. 29. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, Jan. 1. Clothing was stolen from a residence.

Parkwood Ct., 7300 block, Jan. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Jan. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Dec. 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Dec. 29. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

AD

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Jan. 1. A credit card was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Dec. 29. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 1. Beverages were stolen from a business.

AD

McLean District

ROBBERY

Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, Dec. 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Jan. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bellamine Ct., 6500 block, Jan. 2. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Boyd Pointe Way, 1500 block, Dec. 29. A belt was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Brg., 1900 block, Jan. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Jan. 1. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Jan. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Jan. 2. Electronics were stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Dec. 29. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Great Falls St., 1600 block, Dec. 29. Documents and medication were stolen from a residence.

AD

Hollywood Rd., 2800 block, Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a location.

International Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 2. A package was stolen from a location.

Larkin Lane, 8100 block, Dec. 30. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, Dec. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Dec. 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Dec. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Jan. 1. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8600 block, Dec. 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Maxwell Ct., 1700 block, Jan. 2. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Meric Rd., 6100 block, Dec. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 1. Tools were stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Jan. 2. Wine was stolen from a business.

AD

Old Courthouse Rd., 8400 block, Dec. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Southridge Dr., 6900 block, Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring Hill Rd., 1200 block, Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Jan. 2. Bags were stolen from a business.

Wilson Lane, 1800 block, Jan. 2. Keys were stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Arlington Blvd., 7300 block, Dec. 30. A 2007 Toyota Camry.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULT

Richmond Hwy., 8400 block, 1:32 a.m. Dec. 29. Malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Dec. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Jan. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Carter Farm Ct., 2700 block, Dec. 29. Signs were stolen from a residence.

Hallie Rose St., 8400 block, Jan. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Dec. 29. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Dec. 29. Beer was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Dec. 30. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Radcliffe Dr., 6800 block, Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Radcliffe Dr., 6800 block, Jan. 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Jan. 1. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Dec. 30. A coat was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Jan. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 30. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Dec. 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Dec. 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Jan. 1. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Dec. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Jan. 2. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Dec. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tower Dr., 6600 block, Jan. 1. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Dec. 30. Beer was stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Jan. 1. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Fair Grove Sq., 46700 block, Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, Dec. 30. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

John Milton Dr., 2500 block, Dec. 30. Cash was stolen from a business.

Marginella Dr., 2200 block, Dec. 29. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

North Shore Dr., 11600 block, Jan. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Trace Lane, 2400 block, Jan. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Sanibel Ct., 12100 block, Dec. 29. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Dec. 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Centre Park Cir., 12900 block, Jan. 2. A 1995 Honda Civic.

White Cornus Lane, 2100 block, Dec. 29. A 2013 Honda Civic.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bent Tree Cir., 13600 block, Dec. 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Gothic Dr., 13900 block, Jan. 1. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Hope Park Rd., 5600 block, Dec. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Iberia Cir., 14500 block, Jan. 2. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Lotus Lane, 14000 block, Dec. 30. Attempted robbery.

Old Mill Rd., 14500 block, Jan. 2. Property was stolen from a residence.

Sapphire Sky Lane, 5100 block, Dec. 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Stringfellow Rd., 4200 block, Jan. 2. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Walcott Ave., 5600 block, Jan. 1. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, Jan. 2. A 1998 Nissan Maxima.

Stepney Lane, 13600 block, Dec. 29. A 2005 Honda CRV.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Colony Park Dr., 10300 block, Dec. 29. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Commons Dr., 4500 block, Dec. 30. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Commonwealth Blvd., 10300 block, Jan. 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Evangel Dr., 8700 block, Jan. 2. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Lake Pleasant Dr., 7900 block, Jan. 2. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 8900 block, Jan. 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Treetop Hill Lane, 7300 block, Dec. 29. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Woodfair Rd., 10900 block, Dec. 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Tripolis Ct., 5400 block, Dec. 29. A 2005 Honda Civic.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Chain Bridge Rd., 3500 block, Dec. 26. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Blue Coat Dr., 10100 block, Dec. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lamarre Dr., 4200 block, Dec. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St., 10300 block, Dec. 27. Two men took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Ranger Rd., 9700 block, Dec. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle. A spare vehicle key was among the items taken and a second vehicle was stolen.

Ranger Rd., 10100 block, Dec. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chanel Terr., 100 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 28 to 8:15 a.m. Dec. 29. Property was stolen from a building.

Park Ave., 100 block, 11:21 a.m. Dec. 7. A credit card was stolen.

Washington St. S., 100 block, 7:57 p.m. Dec. 26. Trespassing was reported. A 62-year-old of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1:25 a.m. Dec. 29. Trespassing was reported. A 49-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28. A bicycle was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 8:27 to 9:21 p.m. Dec. 29. Property was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 11:07 p.m. Dec. 28. Trespassing was reported. A 49-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 500 block, 4:17 p.m. Dec. 24. Assault reported.

Alabama Dr., 700 block, 8:55 a.m. Dec. 25. Assault reported.

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 8:52 p.m. Dec. 27. Assault reported.

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 9:15 p.m. Dec. 28. Assault reported.

Center St., 600 block, 9:57 p.m. Dec. 23. Assault reported.

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 5:38 a.m. Dec. 25. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:04 p.m. Dec. 24. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, Dec. 29. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:26 p.m. Dec. 25. Assault reported.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 8:48 a.m. Dec. 27. Assault reported.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 4:59 p.m. Dec. 29. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1000 block, 12:23 p.m. Dec. 24. Trespassing.

Elden St., 1000 block, 10:06 p.m. Dec. 25.

Elden St., 1100 block, 7:40 p.m. Dec. 29.

Florida Ave., 400 block, 9:36 a.m. Dec. 26. From vehicle.

Jorss Pl., 900 block, 5:04 p.m. Dec. 26.

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 4:24 p.m. Dec. 24.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 3:16 p.m. Dec. 24. Trespassing.

Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 12:03 a.m. Dec. 29. Trespassing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Elden St., 1000 block, 8:53 p.m. Dec. 24. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Florida Ave., 400 block, 8:50 a.m. Dec. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 10:43 a.m. Dec. 27. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, Dec. 25. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Branch Rd. SE, 100 block, 7:39 p.m. Dec. 28. A man assaulted an employee and fled from the restaurant. A 41-year-old Annandale man was arrested and charged.

Cedar Lane SW, 100 block, 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Two students fought.

Oak St. SW, no block given 1:08 a.m. Jan. 1. Two people fought.

Park St. SE, no block given 12:01 a.m. Dec. 22 to 12:01 a.m. Dec. 23. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elm St. SW, 200 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 30 to 7 a.m. Dec. 31. A gift card and loose change were stolen from a vehicle.

Gibson Cir. SW, 600 block, 4 p.m. Dec. 30 to 10:15 a.m. Dec. 31. A bag of change was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 2:30 p.m. Dec. 28. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 8:55 p.m. Dec. 30. Two females took bottles of liquor and left a store without paying.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 11:29 to 11:51 a.m. Dec. 24. Water from a building was being used to power wash a business lot.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 7:29 p.m. Dec. 27. A man stole two phones on display cases and fled from the store.

Oak St. SW, 100 block, 2 to 6 a.m. Dec. 31. A pair of shoes was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak St. SW, 100 block, 2 to 6 a.m. Dec. 31. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak St. SW, 100 block, 2 to 6 a.m. Dec. 31. Cash was stolen from two vehicles.

Park Terr. Ct. SE, 200 block, 7 a.m. Dec. 18 to 7:38 p.m. Jan. 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Pekay St. SW, 1100 block, 2 to 6 a.m. Dec. 31. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

Plum St. SW, 900 block, 10 p.m. Dec. 31 to 7 a.m. Jan. 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 500 block, 5 to 6:20 p.m. Dec. 28. A man was observed rummaging through packages on a front porch. Nothing was reported missing.

Yeonas Dr. SW, 600 block, 2 to 6 a.m. Dec. 31. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Battle St. SW, 100 block, 5:30 to 6 a.m. Dec. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

Casmar St. SE, 100 block, 6:30 to 6:46 a.m. Dec. 31. A vehicle left with its motor running was stolen.

VANDALISM