Brickell Dr., 4100 block, Jan. 7. Property was stolen from a residence.

Emerald Chase Dr., 2900 block, Jan. 6. A purse was stolen from a location.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 1100 block, Jan. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Federalist Way, 11800 block, Jan. 8. Property was stolen from a location.

High Tower Pl., 3000 block, Jan. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Jermantown Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 6. Tools were stolen from a school.

Lady Somerset Lane, 12700 block, 3:09 p.m. Jan. 4. A home was broken into and property was stolen.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Jan. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leehigh Dr., 11500 block, Jan. 7. A blower was stolen from a residence.

Mansarde Ave., 13900 block, Jan. 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Summer Rain Terr., 13100 block, Jan. 5. A mirror was stolen from a vehicle.

Sweet Mint Dr., 9800 block, Jan. 5. A watch was stolen from a residence.

West Ox Rd., 4600 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

West Ox Rd., 4700 block, Jan. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ox Ridge Ct., 3600 block, Jan. 5. A 2014 Honda Civic.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Accomac St., 5900 block, Jan. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Atlee Pl., 5400 block, Jan. 7. A package was stolen from a location.

Beulah St., 7200 block, Jan. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Dunston St., 7400 block, Jan. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Ferndale St., 5200 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Jervis St., 7300 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Landsdowne Ctr., 6400 block, Jan. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6400 block, Jan. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Jan. 5. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6800 block, Jan. 5. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Jan. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 5700 block, Jan. 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Willowood Lane, 6400 block, 1:25 p.m. Jan. 7. A home was entered and property was stolen.

Mason District

ROBBERY

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, 8:58 p.m. Jan. 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3200 block, Jan. 5. A drill was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6000 block, Jan. 5. A driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6000 block, Jan. 5. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Jan. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Jan. 8. Cash was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 6. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, Jan. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Jan. 5. Beer was stolen from a business.

Military Dr., 3300 block, Jan. 5. A package was stolen from a residence.

Nottage Lane, 3200 block, Jan. 8. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Seminary Rd., 5900 block, Jan. 5. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Jan. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Jan. 7. A bag was stolen from a location.

Bailey Lane, 9200 block, Jan. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Bailey Lane, 9700 block, Jan. 5. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, Jan. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Douglass Dr., 900 block, Jan. 7. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Galleria, 1700 block, Jan. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gosnell Rd., 1700 block, Jan. 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

International Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 6. A wallet was stolen from a location.

International Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 5. A purse was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Jan. 5. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Mainstone Dr., 2900 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 6. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 7. Tools and batteries were stolen from a business.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, Jan. 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, Jan. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Waggaman Cir., 1400 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, Jan. 5. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Wickersham Way, 2900 block, Jan. 5. A debit card was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hilltop Rd., 8300 block, Jan. 7. A 2004 Ford F250.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULT

Fordson Rd., 7900 block, 6:44 a.m. Jan. 5. Stabbing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Flintstone Rd., 4400 block, Jan. 8. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Grand Pavilion Way, 5900 block, Jan. 5. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5600 block, Jan. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 5. Bicycles were stolen from a location.

Quander Rd., 6300 block, Jan. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Jan. 7. A purse was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 5. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Hls., 2000 block, Jan. 5. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Centre Park Cir., 12900 block, Jan. 5. Air bags were stolen from vehicles.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Kings Lake Dr., 12500 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Market St., 11900 block, Jan. 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Fort Dr., 5900 block, 6:20 a.m. Jan. 2. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Compton Rd., 13500 block, Jan. 5. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, Jan. 5. Beer was stolen from a business.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, Jan. 5. Medication was stolen from a business.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Jan. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

ROBBERY

Sleepy View Lane, 8100 block, Jan. 5. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Jan. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Furnace Rd., 9500 block, Jan. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Furnace Rd., 9800 block, Jan. 5. Material was stolen from a construction site.

Herberts Crossing Dr., 5600 block, Jan. 5. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Marcy Ave., 8100 block, Jan. 7. A purse was stolen from a location.

Maritime Lane, 7800 block, Jan. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Jan. 7. Keys and cash were stolen from a vehicle.

Point Longstreet Way, 5400 block, Jan. 5. Groceries were stolen from a vehicle.

Queen Elizabeth Blvd., 8300 block, Jan. 5. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 8. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Silverbrook Rd., 8500 block, Jan. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

North St., 10300 block, Jan. 6. Trespassing in county libraries was reported. A 52-year-old man of no fixed address was issued a summons.

Wood Rd., 10300 block, Jan. 6. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, Jan. 6. A paved pathway, park benches and trees were spray-painted with various words.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Broad St. W., 100 block, 10:28 p.m. Jan. 4. Indecent exposure was reported. A 25-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, 12:09 a.m. Trespassing was reported. A 68-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 7:32 a.m. Jan. 5. Trespassing was reported.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 2:12 p.m. Dec. 31. Trespassing was reported. A 34-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Patterson St., 200 block, Nov. 15 to Dec. 30. Identity theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 200 block, 2:58 a.m. Dec. 31. Trespassing was reported. A 33-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1100 block, 7:38 p.m. Jan. 1. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 10:18 a.m. Jan. 1. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:34 a.m. Jan. 1. Assault reported.

Springtide Pl., 1300 block, 2:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Third St., 900 block, 10:05 a.m. Jan. 3. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 9:29 p.m. Jan. 1. Trespassing.

Elden St., 400 block, 12:36 a.m. Dec. 30. Shoplifting.

Old Hunt Way, 600 block, 6:28 p.m. Jan. 2.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 400 block, 7:21 a.m. Dec. 30. Graffiti.

Linden Ct. and Herndon Pkwy., 4:43 a.m. Jan. 1. Destruction of property.

Reneau Way, 400 block, 10:28 p.m. Jan. 2. Destruction of property.

Reneau Way, 400 block, 1:50 p.m. Jan. 4. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Church St. NE, 100 block, 7:30 a.m. Jan. 4. A man entered a restaurant and became irate with two employees and spat in their direction. He reported the encounter to police and later when he returned to the restaurant, one of the employees yelled at him. The man stood outside and yelled back. A 34-year-old Vienna man was served a warrant.

Courthouse Cir. SW, 1:30 p.m. Jan. 5. A female assaulted a couple in a residence. A 31-year-old female was arrested and charged.

East St. NE, 100 block, 7:42 p.m. Jan. 3. Harassing telephone calls were reported.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 11:10 a.m. Jan. 7. An employee asked a man in front of the restaurant to pick up his trash. The man began yelling, spat and threw a cup of coffee on the employee and fled. A 34-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birch St. SW, 600 block, 12:50 p.m. Jan. 7. A man wearing a mask took a delivered package from a porch and fled in a vehicle driven by another person.

Church St. NE, 100 block, 3:42 p.m. Jan. 1. Food, gloves and a cap were stolen from a table in a restaurant.

Church St. NE, 100 block, 6:05 p.m. Jan. 5. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen from a business.

Lewis St. NW, 400 block, 9 to 9:27 a.m. Jan. 5. A male resident agreed to do leaf work for a female who later complained about the work. The female went to his home and refused to leave. Police advised the female about trespassing.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 11:55 a.m. to 12:38 p.m. Jan. 3. A man took two cellphones on display at a store.

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 4:51 a.m. Jan. 5. Police responding to an alarm of a restaurant found nothing disturbed.

Mashie Dr. SE, 500 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 4 to 8 a.m. Jan. 5. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Plum St. SW, 500 block, 12:48 p.m. Jan. 7. A person wearing a mask took a delivered package from the porch of a residence.

Polly St. SE, 1000 block, 9:58 a.m. Jan. 9. Jan. 5. Police responding to an alarm of a residence found nothing disturbed.

Princeton Terr. SW, 500 block, 3:40 p.m. Jan. 6. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Whispering Wind Ct. SE, 200 block, midnight Jan. 9. An attempt was made to enter a residence.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 8:15 a.m. Jan. 3. An ATM was damaged with paint.

Mashie Dr. SE, 300 block, 9 p.m. Dec. 31 to 9 a.m. Jan. 6. Windows on a vacant house were broken and graffiti was found inside.