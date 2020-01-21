Fair Oaks Shopping Cir., 11700 block, Jan. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11900 block, Jan. 9. Cash was stolen from a location.

Jefferson Park Dr., 13800 block, Jan. 9. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Monument Dr., 11600 block, Jan. 14. Cash was stolen from a location.

Page Ave., 10600 block, Jan. 9. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Penderview Dr., 3900 block, Jan. 12. A tool was stolen from a residence.

Price Club Plaza, 12200 block, Jan. 9. Wire was stolen from a business.

Swarts Dr., 11700 block, Jan. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashland Woods Lane, 9200 block, Jan. 15. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Brandon Ave., 6400 block, Jan. 16. A sprayer was stolen from a vehicle.

Cloud Dr., 6100 block, Jan. 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Jan. 16. Property was stolen from a residence.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Jan. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Joust Lane, 6000 block, Jan. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Loisdale Rd., 8100 block, Jan. 13. A camera was stolen from a location.

Parkleigh Way, 7400 block, Jan. 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 10200 block, 9:31 a.m. Jan. 9. A warehouse was broken into and money was stolen.

Skyles Way, 7000 block, Jan. 9. Cash was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Jan. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Jan. 13. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 6600 block, Jan. 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Telegraph Rd., 7500 block, Jan. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Thornwood Dr., 6200 block, 9:24 a.m. Jan. 10. A home was broken into.

VEHICLE THEFT

Murdstone Ct., 4000 block, Jan. 12. A 2016 Ford Fiesta.

Mason District

ROBBERY

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Jan. 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3200 block, Jan. 13. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Annandale Rd., 3600 block, Jan. 12. Glasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Annandale Rd., 3600 block, Jan. 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Annandale Rd., 3900 block, Jan. 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, Jan. 9. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Jan. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Jan. 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Jan. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Farr St., 7200 block, Jan. 15. Sunglasses were stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Greenberry Lane, 4300 block, Jan. 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Jan. 16. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, Jan. 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Jan. 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Jan. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 16. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Manchester St., 3100 block, Jan. 15. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Medinah Lane, 6600 block, Jan. 12. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Rebel Dr., 7800 block, Jan. 9. A bumper was stolen from a vehicle.

Roberts Ave., 4400 block, Jan. 12. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Jan. 13. Beer was stolen from a business.

Vagabond Dr., 7000 block, Jan. 13. Tools were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Annandale Rd., 3600 block, Jan. 12. A 2011 Ford F-150XLT.

Parkwood Ct., 7500 block, 12:25 a.m. Jan. 12. Recovered stolen vehicle.

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, Jan. 15. A 2013 Mazda 3.

Thornton St., 4000 block, Jan. 15. A 2010 Ford Focus.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Jan. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 8300 block, Jan. 14. Cash was stolen from a location.

Broad St., 8400 block, Jan. 12. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 13. Watches were stolen from a business.

Country Meadow Ct., 7100 block, Jan. 12. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Dolley Madison Blvd., 1600 block, Jan. 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Hector Rd., 7000 block, Jan. 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 8100 block, Jan. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 8600 block, Jan. 13. Property was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Jan. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8900 block, Jan. 12. A purse was stolen from a location.

Madrillon Estates Dr., 8200 block, Jan. 15. A guitar was stolen from a residence.

Merrilee Dr., 2700 block, Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a residence.

Old Chesterbrook Rd., 6500 block, Jan. 16. Wallets were stolen from a vehicle.

Robert Lane, 7200 block, Jan. 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Trevino Lane, 7700 block, Jan. 12. Property was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Executive Lane, 7900 block, Jan. 14. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Blvd., 1800 block, Jan. 15. Packages were stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Galesburg Pl., 7800 block, Jan. 14. A 2013 Infiniti JX35.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Jan. 12. A 2012 Toyota Camry.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Midtown Ave., 2400 block, 6:51 p.m. Jan. 9. Robbery reported.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, 6:55 p.m. Jan. 11. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2900 block, Jan. 15. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Buckman Rd., 4200 block, Jan. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fort Hunt Rd., 7900 block, Jan. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fort Hunt Rd., 8000 block, Jan. 13. Mail was stolen from a church.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Main St., 4200 block, Jan. 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Mariposa Pl., 3800 block, Jan. 12. Detergent was stolen from a vehicle.

North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, Jan. 16. A package was stolen from a residence.

Porks Ct., 3700 block, Jan. 12. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Radcliffe Dr., 6800 block, Jan. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Jan. 12. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Jan. 12. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 15. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Jan. 9. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Jan. 15. Beer was stolen from a business.

Tis Well Dr., 8100 block, Jan. 13. A watch was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Jan. 14. A 2016 Jeep Compass.

Buckman Rd., 4200 block, Jan. 12. A 2018 Mazda CX3.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Coppermine Rd., 13400 block, 4:28 p.m. Jan. 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, Jan. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, Jan. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Dakota Lakes Dr., 2400 block, Jan. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Deerfield Farm Ct., 600 block, Jan. 16. A package was stolen from a residence.

Greywing Sq., 12000 block, Jan. 15. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Hiddenbrook Dr., 1500 block, Jan. 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Howland Dr., 10900 block, Jan. 14. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2200 block, Jan. 13. Cash was stolen from a business.

Isaac Newton Sq., 11400 block, Jan. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

North Shore Dr., 11600 block, Jan. 13. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, Jan. 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunset Hills Rd., 11700 block, Jan. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a location.

Town Square St., 12000 block, Jan. 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Walker Rd., 700 block, Jan. 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodland Park Rd., 13200 block, 3:48 p.m. Jan. 9. A townhouse was broken into and property was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT

Reston Sta., 11300 block, Jan. 12. A 2019 Subaru Impreza.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, Jan. 14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Clay Pipe Ct., 6200 block, Jan. 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Kimberley Glen Ct., 4000 block, Jan. 13. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, Jan. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Popes Head Rd., 12400 block, Jan. 16. Drills were stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4600 block, Jan. 12. Keys were stolen from a location.

Summer Pond Dr., 6200 block, 6:46 p.m. Jan. 10. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Jan. 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Willard Rd., 14100 block, 3:05 a.m. Jan. 16. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Yellow Poplar Dr., 13600 block, Jan. 12. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allman Dr., 7600 block, Jan. 14. A package was stolen from a residence.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Jan. 15. Property was stolen from a business.

Braymore Cir., 9300 block, Jan. 13. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Jan. 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Burnt Oak Dr., 9600 block, Jan. 13. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Jan. 13. Watches were stolen from a business.

Finchley Ct., 10400 block, Jan. 15. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Hecate Ct., 5500 block, Jan. 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Jan. 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7600 block, Jan. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Jan. 14. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Prince James Dr., 5900 block, Jan. 15. A bag was stolen from a residence.

Reservation Dr., 7500 block, Jan. 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 5200 block, Jan. 12. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 15. A firearm was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Jan. 14. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Silverbrook Rd., 9000 block, Jan. 12. A gift was stolen from a location.

Titleist Trail, 8900 block, Jan. 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Traford Lane, 8300 block, 5:28 p.m. Jan. 15.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Sauquoit Lane, 4900 block, Jan. 14. A 2016 Ford Fusion.

Traford Lane, 8300 block, Jan. 15. A 2014 Toyota Camry.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Main St., 9600 block, Jan. 9. Counterfeit money was used to purchase merchandise.

Main St., 10100 block, 5:20 to 6:40 p.m. Jan. 12. Three credit cards were removed from a wallet inside a gym locker.

Main St., 10800 block, Jan. 8. A bag containing a passport and ID was stolen from a vehicle.

North St., 10400 block, 12:53 a.m. Jan. 7. An employee theft was reported. A 47-year-old Fairfax female was arrested and charged.

Stratford Ave., 10300 block, 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Jan. 5. A set of keys was stolen from a church.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ROBBERY

Broad St. W., 300 block, 7 a.m. Jan. 12. A male assaulted a clerk, took cash from a cash register and fled from the business. The clerk sustained minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 1100 block, Oct. 30 to Nov. 9. A credit card was stolen.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 10:55 p.m. Jan. 8. Car keys were taken from a business entered by breaking a window and three vehicles were stolen from the parking lot. Two of the stolen vehicles were recovered.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Roosevelt Blvd., 600 block, Jan. 8 to Jan. 9. A vehicle was stolen from an apartment complex parking lot.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 1:24 a.m. Jan. 11. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 6:16 p.m. Jan. 7. Vehicle parts.

Elden St., 400 block, 6 p.m. Jan. 12. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1100 block, 10:44 a.m. Jan. 9.

Elden St., 1100 block, 10:16 p.m. Jan. 11.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Summerfield Dr., 1200 block, 5:54 a.m. Jan. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 5:20 p.m. Jan. 6. Destruction of property.

Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 2:24 a.m. Jan. 9. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ROBBERY

Park St. SE, 1000 block, 2:50 to 3 p.m. Jan. 10. A group of students approached two boys walking home. One of the students slapped one of the boys and the group ran off with his cellphone.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairway NE, 900 block, 2 a.m. Jan. 14. Two men were observed attempting to enter vehicles at a home.

Ware St. SW, 1200 block, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 8 to 12:01 Jan. 10. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Branch Rd. and Locust St. SE, 10 p.m. Jan. 12 to 4:36 p.m. Jan. 13. Playground equipment was spray-painted.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 11:45 a.m. Jan. 13. A man in a van yelled at a male getting into a vehicle because his door hit the van. The male didn’t see any damage and yelled back at the man. Then the man opened his door, slammed it into the male's car, and drove away. The car was damaged.