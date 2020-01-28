Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Jan. 20. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Lightfoot St., 3800 block, Jan. 20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Mansarde Ave., 13900 block, Jan. 21. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Monument Wall Way, 4200 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Nicholas Ct., 4000 block, Jan. 20. A check was stolen from a business.
Penderwood Dr., 3700 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 18. A home was broken into and property was stolen.
Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Jan. 20. A purse was stolen from a location.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Auburn St., 7200 block, 1:25 a.m. Jan. 18. Tampering with a vehicle.
Backlick Rd., 5400 block, Jan. 21. An item was stolen from a residence.
Beverly St., 7200 block, Jan. 20. Cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 23. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.
Hawk View Lane, 6400 block, Jan. 20. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.
Highdale Cir., 5900 block, Jan. 23. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5700 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5800 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Jan. 20. A purse was stolen from a location.
Lewis Chapel Cir., 7800 block, Jan. 22. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.
Terminal Rd., 8100 block, Jan. 23. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Mason District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Center Lane, 5700 block, Jan. 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Columbia Pike, 7000 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 22. A driver’s license and passport were stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 21. Tools were stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Melvern Pl., 3900 block, Jan. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Pinetree Terr., 3500 block, 8:03 p.m. Jan. 22. A home was broken into and property was stolen.
Seminary Rd., 5600 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Southland Ave., 4500 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Jan. 20. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee.
Lothian Rd., 200 block, Jan. 20. A 2019 Hyundai Tucson.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Jan. 20. Wine was stolen from a business.
Burnside Ct., 7600 block, Jan. 23. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 21. Cash was stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 20. A jacket was stolen from a location.
Iroquois Lane, 2100 block, Jan. 21. An item was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Oaks Pl., 2800 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Jan. 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Linway Terr., 6200 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 22. Tools were stolen from a business.
Old Chesterbrook Rd., 6500 block, Jan. 20. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Jan. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Jan. 23. Glasses and a bag were stolen from a vehicle.
Buckman Rd., 4000 block, Jan. 20. Cash was stolen from a location.
Burr St., 1700 block, Jan. 20. Cash was stolen from a business.
Edge Hill Dr., 5800 block, Jan. 20. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Fort Dr., 2400 block, Jan. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Frye Rd., 8400 block, Jan. 20. Beer was stolen from a business.
Ladson Lane, 3400 block, Jan. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 20. A package was stolen from a location.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Jan. 20. A tool was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7100 block, Jan. 20. Property was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Reston District
ROBBERY
Poener Pl., 13200 block, 1:01 p.m. Jan. 18. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Barrel Cooper Ct., 11800 block, Jan. 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Bluemont Way, 12000 block, Jan. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Democracy Dr., 11900 block, Jan. 23. An item was stolen from a location.
Freedom Dr., 11900 block, Jan. 23. A golf was stolen from a location.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Jan. 20. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Ivy Oak Sq., 1700 block, Jan. 21. A purse was stolen from a residence.
Park Crest Cir., 1600 block, Jan. 21. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Jan. 23. Wine was stolen from a business.
Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, Jan. 23. A cellphone was stolen from a construction site.
Rosedown Dr., 2400 block, Jan. 20. A medication was stolen from a residence.
Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, Jan. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, Jan. 21. Tools were stolen from a construction site.
Washington Plaza, 11400 block, Jan. 23. Laptops were stolen from a location.
Sully District
ROBBERY
Meadowland Ct., 4100 block, 9:42 p.m. Jan. 21. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Fillingame Dr., 4600 block, Jan. 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Clifton Rd., 5700 block, 7:27 p.m. Jan. 23. A home was broken into and property was stolen.
Park Meadow Dr., 14200 block, Jan. 22. A sweater was stolen from a residence.
Rinard Dr., 5900 block, Jan. 22. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Stone Hunt Pl., 6200 block, Jan. 20. A medication was stolen from a residence.
Westone Plaza, 5000 block, Jan. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Willoughby Newton Dr., 5600 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Woodmere Dr., 5100 block, Jan. 20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
West Springfield District
ROBBERY
Rippled Creek and Southrun Rd., 7:12 p.m. Jan. 19. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Braddock Rd., 9200 block, Jan. 20. Property was stolen from a church.
Little River Tpk., 7600 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.
McFarland Dr., 4900 block, Jan. 21. Groceries were stolen from a vehicle.
Occoquan Overlook Dr., 9300 block, Jan. 21. A wallet and driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle.
Ox Rd., 8900 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, Jan. 20. Shoes were stolen from a residence.
Red Tulip Ct., 7800 block, Jan. 23. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Jan. 20. A backpack was stolen from a location.
Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Jan. 22. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Silver Sage Ct., 7700 block, Jan. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Spurlock Ct., 10900 block, Jan. 20. A driver’s license was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFT
Springfield Oaks Dr., 8400 block, Jan. 20. A 2003 Chevrolet SUV.
Fairfax City
THEFT
Main St., 10600 block, Jan. 20. Identity theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Draper Dr., 3100 block, Jan. 16. A 2012 Toyota Camry was stolen.
VANDALISM
Warwick Ave., 10600 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 20. The lock to a gate of a business was broken.
Falls Church
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Ellison St., 900 block, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13. A 44-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with sexual assault.
THEFTS
Broad St. W., 200 block, 3:27 p.m. Jan. 17. Identity theft was reported.
Broad St. W., 1100 block, Jan. 16 to Jan. 17. A credit card was stolen.
Broad St. W., 1200 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 15. A wallet was stolen at a bus stop.
VANDALISM
Broad St. W., 800 block, 6:12 p.m. Jan. 15. A vehicle was scratched.
Maple Ave. N., 200 block, Jan. 8 to Jan. 14. Letters were carved into a vehicle door.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 4:26 p.m. Jan. 18. Assault reported.
Cypress Tree Pl., 100 block, 1:19 p.m. Jan. 18. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1200 block, 9:01 a.m. Jan. 16. Assault reported.
Pembrook Ct., 500 block, 4:37 p.m. Jan. 17. Assault reported.
ROBBERY
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 7:34 p.m. Jan. 19. Carjacking.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Alton Sq., 12900 block, 10:03 a.m. Jan. 14. Vehicle parts.
Elden St., 400 block, 10:56 a.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 1000 block, 10:28 p.m. Jan. 15. Trespassing.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 2:36 p.m. Jan. 15. Commercial.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 10:17 a.m. Jan. 18. Commercial.
Reneau Way, 300 block, 10:28 a.m. Jan. 17. From building.
Van Buren St., 700 block, 3:49 p.m. Jan. 17.
FRAUD
Ballou St., 800 block, 11:31 p.m. Jan. 19. Credit card/ATM fraud.
Bicksler Dr., 1100 block, 11:49 a.m. Jan. 15. Credit card/ATM fraud.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 400 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Destruction of property.
Vienna
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 2:23 p.m. Jan. 17. A female used a fraudulent check to obtain cash from a bank.
Nutley St. SW, 500 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 20. A generator was stolen from the front of a garage door.
VANDALISM
Tapawingo Rd. SE, 300 block, 6:42 p.m. Jan. 22. Window screens of a residence were damaged.