Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Jan. 20. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Lightfoot St., 3800 block, Jan. 20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Mansarde Ave., 13900 block, Jan. 21. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Monument Wall Way, 4200 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Nicholas Ct., 4000 block, Jan. 20. A check was stolen from a business.

Penderwood Dr., 3700 block, 1 p.m. Jan. 18. A home was broken into and property was stolen.

Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Jan. 20. A purse was stolen from a location.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Auburn St., 7200 block, 1:25 a.m. Jan. 18. Tampering with a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 5400 block, Jan. 21. An item was stolen from a residence.

Beverly St., 7200 block, Jan. 20. Cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 23. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Hawk View Lane, 6400 block, Jan. 20. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.

Highdale Cir., 5900 block, Jan. 23. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5700 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5800 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Jan. 20. A purse was stolen from a location.

Lewis Chapel Cir., 7800 block, Jan. 22. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.

Terminal Rd., 8100 block, Jan. 23. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center Lane, 5700 block, Jan. 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 7000 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Jan. 22. A driver’s license and passport were stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Jan. 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 21. Tools were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Melvern Pl., 3900 block, Jan. 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Pinetree Terr., 3500 block, 8:03 p.m. Jan. 22. A home was broken into and property was stolen.

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Southland Ave., 4500 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Jan. 20. A 2016 Jeep Cherokee.

Lothian Rd., 200 block, Jan. 20. A 2019 Hyundai Tucson.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Jan. 20. Wine was stolen from a business.

Burnside Ct., 7600 block, Jan. 23. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Jan. 21. Cash was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Jan. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 20. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Iroquois Lane, 2100 block, Jan. 21. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Oaks Pl., 2800 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Jan. 23. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Linway Terr., 6200 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Jan. 22. Tools were stolen from a business.

Old Chesterbrook Rd., 6500 block, Jan. 20. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, Jan. 20. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Jan. 23. Glasses and a bag were stolen from a vehicle.

Buckman Rd., 4000 block, Jan. 20. Cash was stolen from a location.

Burr St., 1700 block, Jan. 20. Cash was stolen from a business.

Edge Hill Dr., 5800 block, Jan. 20. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Fort Dr., 2400 block, Jan. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Jan. 20. Beer was stolen from a business.

Ladson Lane, 3400 block, Jan. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 20. A package was stolen from a location.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Jan. 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Jan. 20. A tool was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7100 block, Jan. 20. Property was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 20. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Poener Pl., 13200 block, 1:01 p.m. Jan. 18. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrel Cooper Ct., 11800 block, Jan. 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Bluemont Way, 12000 block, Jan. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 20. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Democracy Dr., 11900 block, Jan. 23. An item was stolen from a location.

Freedom Dr., 11900 block, Jan. 23. A golf was stolen from a location.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Jan. 20. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Ivy Oak Sq., 1700 block, Jan. 21. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Park Crest Cir., 1600 block, Jan. 21. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Jan. 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Jan. 23. Wine was stolen from a business.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, Jan. 23. A cellphone was stolen from a construction site.

Rosedown Dr., 2400 block, Jan. 20. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, Jan. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11700 block, Jan. 21. Tools were stolen from a construction site.

Washington Plaza, 11400 block, Jan. 23. Laptops were stolen from a location.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Meadowland Ct., 4100 block, 9:42 p.m. Jan. 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fillingame Dr., 4600 block, Jan. 21. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Clifton Rd., 5700 block, 7:27 p.m. Jan. 23. A home was broken into and property was stolen.

Park Meadow Dr., 14200 block, Jan. 22. A sweater was stolen from a residence.

Rinard Dr., 5900 block, Jan. 22. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Stone Hunt Pl., 6200 block, Jan. 20. A medication was stolen from a residence.

Westone Plaza, 5000 block, Jan. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Willoughby Newton Dr., 5600 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Woodmere Dr., 5100 block, Jan. 20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

ROBBERY

Rippled Creek and Southrun Rd., 7:12 p.m. Jan. 19. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 9200 block, Jan. 20. Property was stolen from a church.

Little River Tpk., 7600 block, Jan. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

McFarland Dr., 4900 block, Jan. 21. Groceries were stolen from a vehicle.

Occoquan Overlook Dr., 9300 block, Jan. 21. A wallet and driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 8900 block, Jan. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, Jan. 20. Shoes were stolen from a residence.

Red Tulip Ct., 7800 block, Jan. 23. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Jan. 20. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Jan. 22. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Silver Sage Ct., 7700 block, Jan. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Spurlock Ct., 10900 block, Jan. 20. A driver’s license was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Springfield Oaks Dr., 8400 block, Jan. 20. A 2003 Chevrolet SUV.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFT

Main St., 10600 block, Jan. 20. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Draper Dr., 3100 block, Jan. 16. A 2012 Toyota Camry was stolen.

VANDALISM

Warwick Ave., 10600 block, Jan. 17 to Jan. 20. The lock to a gate of a business was broken.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Ellison St., 900 block, 10:30 a.m. Jan. 13. A 44-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with sexual assault.

THEFTS

Broad St. W., 200 block, 3:27 p.m. Jan. 17. Identity theft was reported.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, Jan. 16 to Jan. 17. A credit card was stolen.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 15. A wallet was stolen at a bus stop.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 800 block, 6:12 p.m. Jan. 15. A vehicle was scratched.

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, Jan. 8 to Jan. 14. Letters were carved into a vehicle door.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 4:26 p.m. Jan. 18. Assault reported.

Cypress Tree Pl., 100 block, 1:19 p.m. Jan. 18. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 9:01 a.m. Jan. 16. Assault reported.

Pembrook Ct., 500 block, 4:37 p.m. Jan. 17. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 7:34 p.m. Jan. 19. Carjacking.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alton Sq., 12900 block, 10:03 a.m. Jan. 14. Vehicle parts.

Elden St., 400 block, 10:56 a.m. Jan. 19. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1000 block, 10:28 p.m. Jan. 15. Trespassing.

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 2:36 p.m. Jan. 15. Commercial.

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 10:17 a.m. Jan. 18. Commercial.

Reneau Way, 300 block, 10:28 a.m. Jan. 17. From building.

Van Buren St., 700 block, 3:49 p.m. Jan. 17.

FRAUD

Ballou St., 800 block, 11:31 p.m. Jan. 19. Credit card/ATM fraud.

Bicksler Dr., 1100 block, 11:49 a.m. Jan. 15. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 400 block, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 2:23 p.m. Jan. 17. A female used a fraudulent check to obtain cash from a bank.

Nutley St. SW, 500 block, 3 a.m. Jan. 20. A generator was stolen from the front of a garage door.

VANDALISM