Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, Jan. 28. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, Jan. 28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Jan. 26. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Franklin Farm Rd., 13300 block, Jan. 26. Liquor was stolen from a business.

AD

Franklin Farm Rd., 13300 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Handlebar Rd., 11200 block, Jan. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

AD

James Madison Dr., 2500 block, Jan. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Laurel Ridge Rd., 2200 block, Jan. 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Jan. 27. Stickers were stolen from a vehicle.

MetroTech Dr., 13800 block, Jan. 26. Cash was stolen from a business.

MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, Jan. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Monument Dr., 11600 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Tower View Rd., 2800 block, Jan. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Wind Charm St., 2300 block, Jan. 27. Property was stolen from a location.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Hamlet St., 7500 block, Jan. 27. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

AD

Henry Knox Dr., 7600 block, Jan. 29. An identification was stolen from a vehicle.

Highdale Cir., 5900 block, Jan. 26. Cash was stolen from a location.

Highdale Cir., 5900 block, Jan. 27. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Jan. 26. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Jan. 30. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Jan. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, Jan. 30. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Jan. 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Oriole Ave., 7200 block, Jan. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Ravensworth Rd., 5300 block, Jan. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Rock Island Rd., 6600 block, Jan. 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Southern Dr., 7700 block, Jan. 27. A check was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Jan. 26. A bag was stolen from a location.

AD

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Jan. 27. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Towanda Rd., 3700 block, Jan. 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Willow Run Dr., 4600 block, Jan. 30. Copper was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Edsall Rd., 6400 block, Jan. 27. A 2008 Toyota Highlander.

Edsall Rd., 6400 block, Jan. 30. A 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.

Richmond Hwy., 6500 block, Jan. 28. A 2006 Ford F450.

Towanda Rd., 3700 block, Jan. 26. A 2015 Jeep Cherokee.

AD

Mason District

ROBBERIES

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, 5:20 a.m. Jan. 28. Attempted robbery.

AD

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3000 block, Jan. 26. A necklace was stolen from a vehicle.

Charles St., 3400 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Jan. 27. Cash was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Jan. 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax Pkwy., 4000 block, Jan. 30. A package was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6200 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lincolnia Rd., 6400 block, Jan. 30. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

AD

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Little River Tpk., 7300 block, Jan. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 26. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Persimmon Dr., 3900 block, Jan. 29. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Slade Run Dr., 3400 block, Jan. 26. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allan Ave., 7400 block, Jan. 28. Property was stolen from a residence.

AD

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Jan. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Jan. 26. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Braxton Wood Ct., 2900 block, Jan. 27. A package was stolen from a residence.

AD

Corporate Rdg., 2000 block, Jan. 29. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

District Ave., 2900 block, Jan. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Jan. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

International Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 26. Coats were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8600 block, Jan. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Maddux Lane, 1600 block, 1:49 a.m. Jan. 29. A home was broken into and property was stolen.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Silent Valley Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 28. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Spring Hill Rd., 1600 block, Jan. 26. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, Jan. 27. A jacket was stolen from a location.

AD

Thompson Park Lane, 2900 block, Jan. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Peach Orchard Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 29. A 2008 Mercury Sable.

Tysons Trce., 8400 block, Jan. 26. A 2017 Acura MDX.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Huntington Ave., 2200 block, 11:05 p.m. Jan. 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2900 block, Jan. 26. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Fairchild Dr., 7400 block, Jan. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Jan. 27. Beer was stolen from a location.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Jan. 29. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 26. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 27. Glasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Jan. 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 28. A speaker was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Jan. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Jan. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Jan. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 26. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Jan. 28. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 30. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Jan. 26. Soda was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Jan. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Jan. 29. Beer was stolen from a business.

Southgate Dr., 3300 block, Jan. 27. Rims and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bluemont Way and Library St., Jan. 28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Capstone Cir., 2000 block, Jan. 29. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Capstone Cir., 2000 block, Jan. 29. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2200 block, Jan. 26. Beer was stolen from a business.

Constantine Ave., 7200 block, Jan. 30. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Democracy Dr., 11900 block, Jan. 28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Democracy Dr., 11900 block, Jan. 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 26. Cash was stolen from a business.

Glenlawn Pl., 2500 block, Jan. 30. A package was stolen from a residence.

Greywing Ct., 11900 block, Jan. 29. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jonathan Way, 1700 block, Jan. 26. Pillows were stolen from a residence.

Lawyers Rd., 11900 block, Jan. 26. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Seaman Ct., 2100 block, Jan. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Soapstone Dr., 2300 block, Jan. 26. Beer was stolen from a business.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Jan. 28. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Jan. 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Walker Mill Rd., 1000 block, Jan. 26. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, Jan. 28. A 2015 Toyota Corolla.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Basingstoke Loop., 14700 block, Jan. 26. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Filling Game Dr., 4600 block, Jan. 29. Guns were stolen from a vehicle.

Forsgate Pl., 5100 block, Jan. 29. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Kentwell Cir., 15400 block, Jan. 26. Flowers were stolen from a residence.

Lady Adelaide Ct., 6800 block, Jan. 29. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lady Madonna Ct., 14900 block, Jan. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 14100 block, Jan. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Pocol Dr., 6000 block, Jan. 28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Stone Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 27. Tools were stolen from a location.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashley Manor Ct., 9900 block, 2:56 p.m. Jan. 27. Someone broke into a home and stole property.

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, 2:06 p.m. Jan. 25. A home was broken into and property was stolen.

Corporate Ct., 8000 block, Jan. 29. Cash was stolen from a location.

Cotswold Dr., 8900 block, Jan. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Edgewater Oak Ct., 5700 block, Jan. 29. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Landing Rd., 10400 block, 7:56 a.m. Jan. 25. A home was broken into and property was stolen.

Ox Rd., 9700 block, Jan. 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 28. Tools were stolen from a location.

Shamrock Ct., 8900 block, Jan. 29. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Signal Hill Dr., 5200 block, Jan. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Snowden Ashford Rd., 9100 block, Jan. 26. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Taylor Dr., 4000 block, Jan. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Tyner St., 6200 block, Jan. 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Blvd., 10600 block, Jan. 23. A male was assaulted by a female at a dealership.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 10:17 p.m. Jan. 28. Threats were reported.

THEFTS

Mason St., 3600 block, Jan. 22. Credit card information was stolen.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Jan. 23. A female took two power tools and left a store without paying.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 400 block, 3:36 a.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported. A 35-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 10:38 a.m. Jan. 22. A man took merchandise and left a business without paying.

Fulton Ave., 600 block, 3:20 p.m. Jan. 24. A delivered package was stolen from a building.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 11:07 a.m. Jan. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle. A 56-year-old Capitol Heights man was arrested and charged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Cavendish St., 400 block, 4:54 a.m. Jan. 24. Assault reported.

Monroe St., 1300 block, 11:21 p.m. Jan. 23. Assault reported.

Reneau Way, 200 block, 8:52 p.m. Jan. 26. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 7:50 p.m. Jan. 24. A person was robbed.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Devon St., 1000 block, 10:16 a.m. Jan. 24.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 400 block, 5:34 a.m. Jan. 22.

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 4:48 p.m. Jan. 25.

Pickett Lane, 400 block, 1:48 p.m. Jan. 25.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 23. Vehicle parts.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 3:34 a.m. Jan. 25. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 3:33 p.m. Jan. 28. Two men took cake from a freezer and left a store without paying.

Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 26 to noon Jan. 28. A shed was entered by force.

Walnut Lane NW, 200 block, 4:30 to 4:38 a.m. Jan. 27. Change was stolen from a vehicle console.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 28 to 9:45 a.m. Jan. 29. Furniture, a statue and the sidewalk in front of a restaurant were damaged.