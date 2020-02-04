Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, Jan. 28. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, Jan. 28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Jan. 26. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Franklin Farm Rd., 13300 block, Jan. 26. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Franklin Farm Rd., 13300 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Handlebar Rd., 11200 block, Jan. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
James Madison Dr., 2500 block, Jan. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Laurel Ridge Rd., 2200 block, Jan. 30. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12300 block, Jan. 27. Stickers were stolen from a vehicle.
MetroTech Dr., 13800 block, Jan. 26. Cash was stolen from a business.
MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, Jan. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Monument Dr., 11600 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tower View Rd., 2800 block, Jan. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Wind Charm St., 2300 block, Jan. 27. Property was stolen from a location.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Hamlet St., 7500 block, Jan. 27. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Henry Knox Dr., 7600 block, Jan. 29. An identification was stolen from a vehicle.
Highdale Cir., 5900 block, Jan. 26. Cash was stolen from a location.
Highdale Cir., 5900 block, Jan. 27. An electronic device was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Jan. 26. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7200 block, Jan. 30. Beer was stolen from a business.
Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Jan. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Malone Ridge St., 5500 block, Jan. 30. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Jan. 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Oriole Ave., 7200 block, Jan. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Ravensworth Rd., 5300 block, Jan. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Rock Island Rd., 6600 block, Jan. 30. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Southern Dr., 7700 block, Jan. 27. A check was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Jan. 26. A bag was stolen from a location.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Towne Ctr., 6500 block, Jan. 27. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Towanda Rd., 3700 block, Jan. 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Willow Run Dr., 4600 block, Jan. 30. Copper was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Edsall Rd., 6400 block, Jan. 27. A 2008 Toyota Highlander.
Edsall Rd., 6400 block, Jan. 30. A 2017 Volkswagen Jetta.
Richmond Hwy., 6500 block, Jan. 28. A 2006 Ford F450.
Towanda Rd., 3700 block, Jan. 26. A 2015 Jeep Cherokee.
Mason District
ROBBERIES
Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, 5:20 a.m. Jan. 28. Attempted robbery.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, 5 p.m. Jan. 24. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Annandale Rd., 3000 block, Jan. 26. A necklace was stolen from a vehicle.
Charles St., 3400 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Jan. 27. Cash was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Jan. 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Fairfax Pkwy., 4000 block, Jan. 30. A package was stolen from a residence.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Jan. 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 6200 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lincolnia Rd., 6400 block, Jan. 30. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7300 block, Jan. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 26. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Persimmon Dr., 3900 block, Jan. 29. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Slade Run Dr., 3400 block, Jan. 26. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Jan. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Allan Ave., 7400 block, Jan. 28. Property was stolen from a residence.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Jan. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Jan. 26. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Braxton Wood Ct., 2900 block, Jan. 27. A package was stolen from a residence.
Corporate Rdg., 2000 block, Jan. 29. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.
District Ave., 2900 block, Jan. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Jan. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.
International Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 26. Coats were stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8600 block, Jan. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Maddux Lane, 1600 block, 1:49 a.m. Jan. 29. A home was broken into and property was stolen.
Nutley St., 3000 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Silent Valley Dr., 3000 block, Jan. 28. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Spring Hill Rd., 1600 block, Jan. 26. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, Jan. 27. A jacket was stolen from a location.
Thompson Park Lane, 2900 block, Jan. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Peach Orchard Dr., 2000 block, Jan. 29. A 2008 Mercury Sable.
Tysons Trce., 8400 block, Jan. 26. A 2017 Acura MDX.
Mount Vernon District
ROBBERY
Huntington Ave., 2200 block, 11:05 p.m. Jan. 27. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Dr., 2900 block, Jan. 26. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Fairchild Dr., 7400 block, Jan. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Jan. 27. Beer was stolen from a location.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, Jan. 29. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 26. Beer was stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Jan. 27. Glasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Jan. 27. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Jan. 28. A speaker was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Jan. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Jan. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Jan. 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Jan. 26. Tools were stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, Jan. 28. Beer was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Jan. 30. Property was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Jan. 26. Soda was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Jan. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, Jan. 29. Beer was stolen from a business.
Southgate Dr., 3300 block, Jan. 27. Rims and tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bluemont Way and Library St., Jan. 28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Capstone Cir., 2000 block, Jan. 29. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Capstone Cir., 2000 block, Jan. 29. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Centreville Rd., 2200 block, Jan. 26. Beer was stolen from a business.
Constantine Ave., 7200 block, Jan. 30. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Democracy Dr., 11900 block, Jan. 28. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Democracy Dr., 11900 block, Jan. 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Fountain Dr., 1800 block, Jan. 26. Cash was stolen from a business.
Glenlawn Pl., 2500 block, Jan. 30. A package was stolen from a residence.
Greywing Ct., 11900 block, Jan. 29. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Jan. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, Jan. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Jonathan Way, 1700 block, Jan. 26. Pillows were stolen from a residence.
Lawyers Rd., 11900 block, Jan. 26. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Seaman Ct., 2100 block, Jan. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Soapstone Dr., 2300 block, Jan. 26. Beer was stolen from a business.
South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Jan. 28. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Jan. 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Walker Mill Rd., 1000 block, Jan. 26. A package was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFT
Laurel Glade Ct., 12200 block, Jan. 28. A 2015 Toyota Corolla.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Basingstoke Loop., 14700 block, Jan. 26. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.
Filling Game Dr., 4600 block, Jan. 29. Guns were stolen from a vehicle.
Forsgate Pl., 5100 block, Jan. 29. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Kentwell Cir., 15400 block, Jan. 26. Flowers were stolen from a residence.
Lady Adelaide Ct., 6800 block, Jan. 29. Property was stolen from a residence.
Lady Madonna Ct., 14900 block, Jan. 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 14100 block, Jan. 28. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Pocol Dr., 6000 block, Jan. 28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Stone Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 27. Tools were stolen from a location.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ashley Manor Ct., 9900 block, 2:56 p.m. Jan. 27. Someone broke into a home and stole property.
Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, 2:06 p.m. Jan. 25. A home was broken into and property was stolen.
Corporate Ct., 8000 block, Jan. 29. Cash was stolen from a location.
Cotswold Dr., 8900 block, Jan. 26. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Edgewater Oak Ct., 5700 block, Jan. 29. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.
Heritage Landing Rd., 10400 block, 7:56 a.m. Jan. 25. A home was broken into and property was stolen.
Ox Rd., 9700 block, Jan. 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Jan. 28. Tools were stolen from a location.
Shamrock Ct., 8900 block, Jan. 29. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Signal Hill Dr., 5200 block, Jan. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.
Snowden Ashford Rd., 9100 block, Jan. 26. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Taylor Dr., 4000 block, Jan. 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Tyner St., 6200 block, Jan. 26. Property was stolen from a residence.
Fairfax City
ASSAULTS
Fairfax Blvd., 10600 block, Jan. 23. A male was assaulted by a female at a dealership.
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 10:17 p.m. Jan. 28. Threats were reported.
THEFTS
Mason St., 3600 block, Jan. 22. Credit card information was stolen.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Jan. 23. A female took two power tools and left a store without paying.
Falls Church
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 400 block, 3:36 a.m. Jan. 26. Shoplifting was reported. A 35-year-old District man was arrested and charged.
Broad St. W., 1200 block, 10:38 a.m. Jan. 22. A man took merchandise and left a business without paying.
Fulton Ave., 600 block, 3:20 p.m. Jan. 24. A delivered package was stolen from a building.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 11:07 a.m. Jan. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle. A 56-year-old Capitol Heights man was arrested and charged.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Cavendish St., 400 block, 4:54 a.m. Jan. 24. Assault reported.
Monroe St., 1300 block, 11:21 p.m. Jan. 23. Assault reported.
Reneau Way, 200 block, 8:52 p.m. Jan. 26. Assault reported.
ROBBERY
Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 7:50 p.m. Jan. 24. A person was robbed.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Devon St., 1000 block, 10:16 a.m. Jan. 24.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Elden St., 400 block, 5:34 a.m. Jan. 22.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 4:48 p.m. Jan. 25.
Pickett Lane, 400 block, 1:48 p.m. Jan. 25.
Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 6 a.m. Jan. 23. Vehicle parts.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 3:34 a.m. Jan. 25. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 3:33 p.m. Jan. 28. Two men took cake from a freezer and left a store without paying.
Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 4 p.m. Jan. 26 to noon Jan. 28. A shed was entered by force.
Walnut Lane NW, 200 block, 4:30 to 4:38 a.m. Jan. 27. Change was stolen from a vehicle console.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 9 p.m. Jan. 28 to 9:45 a.m. Jan. 29. Furniture, a statue and the sidewalk in front of a restaurant were damaged.
Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 10 p.m. Jan. 26 to 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27. A person spat on the door of a restaurant.