Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Feb. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 11200 block, Feb. 4. A saw was stolen from a vehicle.
Legacy Cir., 13600 block, Feb. 5. A package was stolen from a residence.
Plum Run Ct., 3900 block, Feb. 4. Wheels and tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Quiet Woods Lane, 4700 block, Feb. 5. A package was stolen from a residence.
Steven Martin Dr., 3000 block, Feb. 5. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Waveland St., 12100 block, 3:46 p.m. Feb. 3. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Edsall Rd., 6300 block, Feb. 6. An item was stolen from a residence.
Franconia Rd., 6000 block, Feb. 4. Copper was stolen from a location.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 6. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.
Lorton Station Blvd., 9000 block, Feb. 5. A pistol was stolen from a residence.
Philip Rd., 5000 block, Feb. 3. Guitars were stolen from a residence.
Pine Dr., 7200 block, Feb. 5. Cash was stolen from a location.
Pine Dr., 7200 block, Feb. 5. A check was stolen from a vehicle.
Rhondda Dr., 7300 block, Feb. 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Hagel Cir., 9500 block, Feb. 6. A 2020 Toyota Sienna.
Pine Dr., 7200 block, Feb. 5. A 2015 Lexus RX350.
Mason District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Backlick Rd., 4300 block, Feb. 3. Beer was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 7000 block, Feb. 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Dauphine Dr., 3300 block, Feb. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Diehl Ct., 3400 block, Feb. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Graham Rd., 3100 block, Feb. 5. Tools and backpack were stolen from a vehicle.
Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Feb. 5. Beer was stolen from a business.
Lincoln Ave., 5000 block, Feb. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Feb. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Feb. 6. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Seminary Rd., 5900 block, Feb. 3. Medication was stolen from a residence.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 6. Tools were stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Feb. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Allan Ave., 7400 block, Feb. 3. An item was stolen from a residence.
Arlington Blvd., 9200 block, Feb. 3. A credit card was stolen from a residence.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, Feb. 3. A purse was stolen from a residence.
Columbia Pike, 7000 block, Feb. 5. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
District Ave., 2900 block, Feb. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fran Pl., 5000 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
International Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 5. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Lafayette Park., 6800 block, Feb. 4. Binoculars were stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Feb. 6. Tools were stolen from a business.
Olney Rd., 1800 block, Feb. 6. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Feb. 4. Beer was stolen from a business.
Brockham Dr., 8300 block, Feb. 3. A charger was stolen from a residence.
Frye Rd., 8400 block, Feb. 5. Beer was stolen from a business.
Huntley Meadows Lane, 3700 block, Feb. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Jackson Pl. and Springman St., Feb. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Jon Paul Dr., 7200 block, Feb. 6. Cash was stolen from a business.
Porter Lane, 8400 block, Feb. 5. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.
Recard Lane, 7400 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Feb. 6. Wine was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Feb. 5. Cash was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7100 block, Feb. 3. Medication was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Feb. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8100 block, Feb. 4. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Vernon Square Dr., 7400 block, Feb. 6. A camera was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFT
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Feb. 5. A 2017 Ford Escape.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Feb. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Colts Neck Rd., 2300 block, Feb. 3. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
North Shore Dr., 11400 block, Feb. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.
San Moritz Cir., 2100 block, Feb. 6. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Feb. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Feb. 4. Speakers were stolen from a location.
Tamani Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 3. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Tamani Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Winterthur Lane, 11900 block, Feb. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFT
Charter Oak Ct., 11600 block, Feb. 6. A 2017 Yamaha SZ07 motorcycle.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Double Day Rd., 16800 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a construction site.
Fort Dr., 5900 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Gunners Pl., 14000 block, Feb. 5. A camera was stolen from a residence.
Multiplex Dr., 6300 block, Feb. 6. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Novar Dr., 4000 block, Feb. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Centreville Rd., 5800 block, Feb. 4. A purse was stolen from a location.
Ruddy Duck and Union Mill roads, Feb. 5. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Braddock Rd., 10600 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Carrleigh Pkwy., 8300 block, Feb. 3. Purses and wallets were stolen from a vehicles.
Charles Thomson Lane, 7900 block, Feb. 6. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Jenna Ct., 9300 block, 11:40 a.m. Feb. 6. Someone entered a home and stole personal property.
John Ayres Dr., 10600 block, Feb. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Keene Dr., 6600 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Lakepointe Dr., 9800 block, Feb. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9000 block, 6:13 a.m. Feb. 6. Someone entered a building and stole property.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9900 block, Feb. 6. Tools were stolen from a location.
Rapid Run., 5600 block, Feb. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Telegraph Crossing Ct., 8800 block, Feb. 6. A wallet, cash and cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.
Whitewater Dr., 9900 block, Feb. 5. An identification was stolen from a vehicle.
Wye Oak Commons Cir., 12200 block, Feb. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax City
ASSAULT
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 5:25 p.m. Jan. 31. Harassment and trespassing were reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, Feb. 7. A purse and phone charger were stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax Sq., 9900 block, Feb. 6. Identity theft was reported.
Farrcroft Green, 3800 block, 9:03 a.m. Feb. 2. Unauthorized purchases were made from a bank account.
Ford Rd., 10300 block, Feb. 6. A person attempted to withdraw cash from another person’s bank account.
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 4:34 p.m. Feb. 1. Drum equipment was stolen from a business. A New York man was arrested and charged.
Main St., 9600 block, Feb. 3 to Feb. 4. An air-conditioning system on the roof of a vacant building was stolen.
Old Lee Hwy., 3900 block, 5:59 p.m. Feb. 4. Personal belongings were stolen from the backroom of a business. Items were later recovered in the area.
University Dr., 3900 block, 4:03 p.m. Feb. 4. A male took items and left a store without paying.
Willard Way, 10300 block, 12:57 a.m. Feb. 5. A man got out of a taxi and left without paying his fare.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
University Dr., 3800 block, Feb. 1 to Feb. 3. A white 2001 Chevrolet Express was stolen.
VANDALISM
Bradwater St., 3900 block, 2 to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was damaged by a rock.
Falls Church
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 100 block, 1:52 p.m. Jan. 28. A man was arrested and charged with trespassing.
Broad St. W., 400 block, 1:15 p.m. Feb. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Broad St. W., 500 block, 11:07 a.m. Jan. 31. Credit cards were stolen.
Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 26. Cash was stolen from an office building.
Fowler St., 1000 block, 9:36 a.m. Jan. 30. An item was removed from a front yard of a residence.
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 5:16 p.m. Feb. 1. An item was stolen from the back of a moving truck.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Rees Pl., 100 block, Jan. 30 to Jan. 31. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Washington St. S., 300 block, Jan. 29 to Feb. 1. A vehicle was damaged.
Washington St. S., 300 block, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. A vehicle was damaged.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Branch Dr., 900 block, 9:28 p.m. Feb. 1. Assault reported.
Center St., 600 block, 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1100 block, 6:02 p.m. Jan. 30. Assault reported.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 10:13 p.m. Jan. 30. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Center St., 600 block, 10:07 p.m. Jan. 30.
Elden St., 1000 block, 10:07 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 10:22 a.m. Feb. 2. Commercial.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 12:56 p.m. Jan. 29. Commercial.
FRAUD
Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:16 a.m. Jan. 29. Credit card/ATM fraud.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Alabama Dr., 1200 block, 12:18 p.m. Jan. 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 6:34 a.m. Jan. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Elden St., 1100 block, 6:53 p.m. Jan. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Cypress Tree Pl. and Alabama Dr., 10:29 a.m. Feb. 2. Destruction of property.
Park Ave., 900 block, 2:17 p.m. Feb. 2. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
James Dr. SW, 1:51 a.m. Feb. 4. Two people fought.
Niblick Dr. SE, 11:08 p.m. Feb. 1. Two people fought in a residence. A 26-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Westwood Dr. NE, 900 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 2 to 8 a.m. Feb. 3. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 6:30 to 8:38 p.m. Feb. 1. A front patio of a restaurant was damaged with paint.