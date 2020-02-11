Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Feb. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 11200 block, Feb. 4. A saw was stolen from a vehicle.

Legacy Cir., 13600 block, Feb. 5. A package was stolen from a residence.

Plum Run Ct., 3900 block, Feb. 4. Wheels and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Quiet Woods Lane, 4700 block, Feb. 5. A package was stolen from a residence.

Steven Martin Dr., 3000 block, Feb. 5. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Waveland St., 12100 block, 3:46 p.m. Feb. 3. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Edsall Rd., 6300 block, Feb. 6. An item was stolen from a residence.

Franconia Rd., 6000 block, Feb. 4. Copper was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 6. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.

Lorton Station Blvd., 9000 block, Feb. 5. A pistol was stolen from a residence.

Philip Rd., 5000 block, Feb. 3. Guitars were stolen from a residence.

Pine Dr., 7200 block, Feb. 5. Cash was stolen from a location.

Pine Dr., 7200 block, Feb. 5. A check was stolen from a vehicle.

Rhondda Dr., 7300 block, Feb. 3. Cash was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Hagel Cir., 9500 block, Feb. 6. A 2020 Toyota Sienna.

Pine Dr., 7200 block, Feb. 5. A 2015 Lexus RX350.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, Feb. 3. Beer was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 7000 block, Feb. 5. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Dauphine Dr., 3300 block, Feb. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Diehl Ct., 3400 block, Feb. 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Graham Rd., 3100 block, Feb. 5. Tools and backpack were stolen from a vehicle.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Feb. 5. Beer was stolen from a business.

Lincoln Ave., 5000 block, Feb. 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Feb. 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Feb. 6. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5900 block, Feb. 3. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 6. Tools were stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Feb. 5. Liquor was stolen from a business.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allan Ave., 7400 block, Feb. 3. An item was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 9200 block, Feb. 3. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, Feb. 3. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 7000 block, Feb. 5. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

District Ave., 2900 block, Feb. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fran Pl., 5000 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 5. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Lafayette Park., 6800 block, Feb. 4. Binoculars were stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Feb. 6. Tools were stolen from a business.

Olney Rd., 1800 block, Feb. 6. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Feb. 4. Beer was stolen from a business.

Brockham Dr., 8300 block, Feb. 3. A charger was stolen from a residence.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Feb. 5. Beer was stolen from a business.

Huntley Meadows Lane, 3700 block, Feb. 3. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Jackson Pl. and Springman St., Feb. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Jon Paul Dr., 7200 block, Feb. 6. Cash was stolen from a business.

Porter Lane, 8400 block, Feb. 5. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Recard Lane, 7400 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Feb. 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Feb. 6. Wine was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, Feb. 5. Cash was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7100 block, Feb. 3. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Feb. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8100 block, Feb. 4. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Vernon Square Dr., 7400 block, Feb. 6. A camera was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Feb. 5. A 2017 Ford Escape.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Glen Dr., 1800 block, Feb. 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Colts Neck Rd., 2300 block, Feb. 3. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

North Shore Dr., 11400 block, Feb. 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

San Moritz Cir., 2100 block, Feb. 6. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Feb. 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Feb. 4. Speakers were stolen from a location.

Tamani Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 3. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Tamani Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Winterthur Lane, 11900 block, Feb. 5. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Charter Oak Ct., 11600 block, Feb. 6. A 2017 Yamaha SZ07 motorcycle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Double Day Rd., 16800 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a construction site.

Fort Dr., 5900 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunners Pl., 14000 block, Feb. 5. A camera was stolen from a residence.

Multiplex Dr., 6300 block, Feb. 6. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Novar Dr., 4000 block, Feb. 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Centreville Rd., 5800 block, Feb. 4. A purse was stolen from a location.

Ruddy Duck and Union Mill roads, Feb. 5. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4900 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, Feb. 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Carrleigh Pkwy., 8300 block, Feb. 3. Purses and wallets were stolen from a vehicles.

Charles Thomson Lane, 7900 block, Feb. 6. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Jenna Ct., 9300 block, 11:40 a.m. Feb. 6. Someone entered a home and stole personal property.

John Ayres Dr., 10600 block, Feb. 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Keene Dr., 6600 block, Feb. 6. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lakepointe Dr., 9800 block, Feb. 5. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9000 block, 6:13 a.m. Feb. 6. Someone entered a building and stole property.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9900 block, Feb. 6. Tools were stolen from a location.

Rapid Run., 5600 block, Feb. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Telegraph Crossing Ct., 8800 block, Feb. 6. A wallet, cash and cellphone were stolen from a vehicle.

Whitewater Dr., 9900 block, Feb. 5. An identification was stolen from a vehicle.

Wye Oak Commons Cir., 12200 block, Feb. 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 5:25 p.m. Jan. 31. Harassment and trespassing were reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, Feb. 7. A purse and phone charger were stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Sq., 9900 block, Feb. 6. Identity theft was reported.

Farrcroft Green, 3800 block, 9:03 a.m. Feb. 2. Unauthorized purchases were made from a bank account.

Ford Rd., 10300 block, Feb. 6. A person attempted to withdraw cash from another person’s bank account.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 4:34 p.m. Feb. 1. Drum equipment was stolen from a business. A New York man was arrested and charged.

Main St., 9600 block, Feb. 3 to Feb. 4. An air-conditioning system on the roof of a vacant building was stolen.

Old Lee Hwy., 3900 block, 5:59 p.m. Feb. 4. Personal belongings were stolen from the backroom of a business. Items were later recovered in the area.

University Dr., 3900 block, 4:03 p.m. Feb. 4. A male took items and left a store without paying.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 12:57 a.m. Feb. 5. A man got out of a taxi and left without paying his fare.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

University Dr., 3800 block, Feb. 1 to Feb. 3. A white 2001 Chevrolet Express was stolen.

VANDALISM

Bradwater St., 3900 block, 2 to 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1. A vehicle was damaged by a rock.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, 1:52 p.m. Jan. 28. A man was arrested and charged with trespassing.

Broad St. W., 400 block, 1:15 p.m. Feb. 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Broad St. W., 500 block, 11:07 a.m. Jan. 31. Credit cards were stolen.

Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 8 a.m. Jan. 26. Cash was stolen from an office building.

Fowler St., 1000 block, 9:36 a.m. Jan. 30. An item was removed from a front yard of a residence.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 5:16 p.m. Feb. 1. An item was stolen from the back of a moving truck.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Rees Pl., 100 block, Jan. 30 to Jan. 31. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Washington St. S., 300 block, Jan. 29 to Feb. 1. A vehicle was damaged.

Washington St. S., 300 block, Jan. 31 to Feb. 1. A vehicle was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 9:28 p.m. Feb. 1. Assault reported.

Center St., 600 block, 5:45 p.m. Feb. 1. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 6:02 p.m. Jan. 30. Assault reported.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 10:13 p.m. Jan. 30. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center St., 600 block, 10:07 p.m. Jan. 30.

Elden St., 1000 block, 10:07 p.m. Jan. 29. Shoplifting.

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 10:22 a.m. Feb. 2. Commercial.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 12:56 p.m. Jan. 29. Commercial.

FRAUD

Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:16 a.m. Jan. 29. Credit card/ATM fraud.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Alabama Dr., 1200 block, 12:18 p.m. Jan. 31. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 6:34 a.m. Jan. 28. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 6:53 p.m. Jan. 29. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Cypress Tree Pl. and Alabama Dr., 10:29 a.m. Feb. 2. Destruction of property.

Park Ave., 900 block, 2:17 p.m. Feb. 2. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

James Dr. SW, 1:51 a.m. Feb. 4. Two people fought.

Niblick Dr. SE, 11:08 p.m. Feb. 1. Two people fought in a residence. A 26-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Westwood Dr. NE, 900 block, 11 p.m. Feb. 2 to 8 a.m. Feb. 3. License plates were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM