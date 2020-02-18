Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Feb. 12. A wallet was stolen from a purse.
Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11900 block, Feb. 9. A bag was stolen from a location.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11900 block, Feb. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Fairfield House Dr., 12200 block, Feb. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Golf Ridge Ct., 12000 block, Feb. 12. A package was stolen from a residence.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Feb. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Meadowland Dr., 10800 block, Feb. 12. A purse was stolen from a business.
Penderview Dr., 3900 block, Feb. 9. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Ridgemist Lane, 12900 block, Feb. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Vaden Dr., 3000 block, Feb. 11. An electronic device was stolen from a business.
Waverly Creek Ct., 13900 block, Feb. 12. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bakers Dr., 7700 block, Feb. 11. Equipment was stolen from a location.
Fairfield Woods Ct., 7600 block, Feb. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Feb. 9. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Linnean St., 5500 block, 3:25 p.m. Feb. 10. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.
Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Feb. 12. A phone was stolen from a location.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Feb. 11. Liquor was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Gatton Sq., 7000 block, Feb. 12. A 2006 Honda Accord.
Oakwood Rd., 5400 block, Feb. 12. A U-Haul trailer.
Mason District
ROBBERY
Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, 12:22 a.m. Feb. 9. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Allen St., 3200 block, Feb. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Annandale Rd., 3000 block, Feb. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, Feb. 9. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Carlyn Hill Dr., 3400 block, Feb. 11. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Center Lane, 5700 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a business.
Charles St., 3400 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a residence.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a residence.
Fran Pl., 5000 block, Feb. 11. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Feb. 9. Wine was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5200 block, Feb. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5600 block, Feb. 9. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Feb. 10. A sofa was stolen from a residence.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Parkwood Ct., 7400 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Rio Dr., 3200 block, Feb. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Feb. 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 10. A drill was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Feb. 11. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Southland Ave., 4700 block, Feb. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Valley Crest Blvd., 7300 block, Feb. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
Wayne Dr., 7300 block, Feb. 11. A package was stolen from a residence.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Glen Carlyn Dr., 3400 block, 5:25 a.m. Feb. 10.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Anderson Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Augustus Ct., 2300 block, Feb. 9. A bag was stolen from a location.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Feb. 11. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Feb. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 9. A watch was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Enola St., 7800 block, Feb. 9. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 11. A computer was stolen from a business.
Great Falls St., 1500 block, Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.
Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Feb. 11. A watch was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Feb. 12. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Feb. 9. Shoes were stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Feb. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Locust St., 6600 block, Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.
Peabody Dr., 1800 block, Feb. 12. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, Feb. 12. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Potomac School Rd., 1300 block, Feb. 12. A credit card was stolen from a school.
Randolph Rd., 1100 block, Feb. 12. Groceries were stolen from a vehicle.
Silentree Dr., 2100 block, Feb. 9. A flag was stolen from a residence.
Snead Lane, 7800 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Feb. 9. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Youngblood St., 1800 block, Feb. 12. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Leonard Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. A 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Beekman Pl., 8600 block, Feb. 9. Keys were stolen from a location.
Canterbury Lane, 7000 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Feb. 10. Wine was stolen from a business.
Fordson Rd., 7700 block, Feb. 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Hunt Rd., 8400 block, Feb. 12. A phone was stolen from a school.
Huntington Ave., 2200 block, Feb. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Pantano Pl., 8000 block, Feb. 11. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Feb. 10. Beer was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sherwood Hall Lane, 2000 block, Feb. 9. A gift was stolen from a vehicle.
Tessie Terr., 5300 block, Feb. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Autumn Wood Dr., 1600 block, Feb. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, Feb. 12. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
John Milton Dr., 2500 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Maleady Dr., 2100 block, Feb. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Owlsley Way, 12700 block, Feb. 9. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Presidents St., 1800 block, Feb. 9. A jacket was stolen from a location.
Reston Station Blvd., 11300 block, Feb. 12. Money was stolen from a business.
South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Feb. 9. Liquor was stolen from a business.
South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFT
Monaghan Dr., 2100 block, Feb. 12. A 2001 Toyota Corolla.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Basingstoke Loop., 14700 block, Feb. 9. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Feb. 9. Cash was stolen from a business.
Double Day Rd., 16800 block, Feb. 11. Property was stolen from a residence.
Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stone Chase Way, 14200 block, Feb. 9. An electronic device was stolen from a location.
Stonecroft Center Ct., 14800 block, Feb. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Walcott Ave., 5700 block, Feb. 9. Chainsaws were stolen from a residence.
Walcott Ave., 5700 block, Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Americana Dr., 4300 block, Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Dahlgreen Pl., 5100 block, Feb. 9. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Latney Rd., 10200 block, Feb. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Lavery Ct., 5100 block, Feb. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a school.
Old Landing Way, 6100 block, Feb. 9. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Ox Rd., 8900 block, Feb. 10. A credit card was stolen from a location.
Phelps Lake Ct., 8200 block, Feb. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Pierrpont St., 9600 block, Feb. 9. An item was stolen from a vehicle.
Pierrpont St., 9600 block, Feb. 9. Watches were stolen from a vehicle.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 9. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Rowan Ct., 7700 block, Feb. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Whitewater Dr., 9900 block, Feb. 12. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Marshall St., 2900 block, Feb. 9. A 2017 Honda Accord.
Fairfax City
THEFTS
Old Lee Hwy., 3900 block, Feb. 11. A button panel in an elevator was stolen.
University Dr., 3900 block, Feb. 11. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying. A 26-year-old District man was arrested and charged.
Falls Church
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Branch Dr., 900 block, 1:04 p.m. Feb. 7. Assault reported.
Casper Dr., 1100 block, 7:02 p.m. Feb. 9. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Dranesville Rd. and Worchester St., 3:15 p.m. Feb. 4. Assault reported.
Dublin Pl., 1100 block, 2:28 a.m. Feb. 5. Assault reported.
Elden St., 700 block, 10:09 p.m. Feb. 4. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1200 block, 11:53 p.m. Feb. 5. Assault reported.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:29 p.m. Feb. 5. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
ROBBERY
Jorss Pl., 900 block, 4:09 p.m. Feb. 5. A person was robbed.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 5:53 p.m. Feb. 3. Residential.
Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 8:04 a.m. Feb. 6. Tampering with a vehicle.
Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 4:01 p.m. Feb. 3.
Herndon Pkwy., 500 block, 7:25 a.m. Feb. 6. Vehicle parts.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 10:40 p.m. Feb. 3. Commercial.
Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 12:34 a.m. Feb. 4. Commercial.
Morningside Ct., 700 block, 1:23 p.m. Feb. 3.
Summerfield Dr., 1300 block, 1:31 a.m. Feb. 3. Tampering with a vehicle.
Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 9:23 a.m. Feb. 4. Vehicle parts.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 6:56 p.m. Feb. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Johnson St. SW, 10:03 p.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.
Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 11:45 p.m. Feb. 11. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Battle St. SE, 100 block, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 9. Mail containing a check was stolen from a mailbox. The check was forged and cashed.
Maple Ave. E., midnight to 10:15 a.m. Feb. 11. An employee theft was reported.
Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 10:02 p.m. Feb. 7. Trespassing was reported.
Mill St. NE, 400 block, 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11. A bicycle was stolen.
Ross Dr. SW, 100 block, 3 p.m. Feb. 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.