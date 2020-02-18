Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Feb. 12. A wallet was stolen from a purse.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11900 block, Feb. 9. A bag was stolen from a location.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11900 block, Feb. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Fairfield House Dr., 12200 block, Feb. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Golf Ridge Ct., 12000 block, Feb. 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Feb. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Meadowland Dr., 10800 block, Feb. 12. A purse was stolen from a business.

Penderview Dr., 3900 block, Feb. 9. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridgemist Lane, 12900 block, Feb. 9. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Vaden Dr., 3000 block, Feb. 11. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Waverly Creek Ct., 13900 block, Feb. 12. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bakers Dr., 7700 block, Feb. 11. Equipment was stolen from a location.

Fairfield Woods Ct., 7600 block, Feb. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Feb. 9. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Linnean St., 5500 block, 3:25 p.m. Feb. 10. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, Feb. 12. A phone was stolen from a location.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Feb. 11. Liquor was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Gatton Sq., 7000 block, Feb. 12. A 2006 Honda Accord.

Oakwood Rd., 5400 block, Feb. 12. A U-Haul trailer.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, 12:22 a.m. Feb. 9. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allen St., 3200 block, Feb. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Annandale Rd., 3000 block, Feb. 9. Beer was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, Feb. 9. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Carlyn Hill Dr., 3400 block, Feb. 11. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Center Lane, 5700 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a residence.

Fran Pl., 5000 block, Feb. 11. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, Feb. 9. Wine was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5200 block, Feb. 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5600 block, Feb. 9. A generator was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Feb. 10. A sofa was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parkwood Ct., 7400 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Rio Dr., 3200 block, Feb. 11. Cash was stolen from a location.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, Feb. 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 10. A drill was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Feb. 11. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Southland Ave., 4700 block, Feb. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Valley Crest Blvd., 7300 block, Feb. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Wayne Dr., 7300 block, Feb. 11. A package was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Glen Carlyn Dr., 3400 block, 5:25 a.m. Feb. 10.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Augustus Ct., 2300 block, Feb. 9. A bag was stolen from a location.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Feb. 11. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Feb. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 9. A watch was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Enola St., 7800 block, Feb. 9. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 11. A computer was stolen from a business.

Great Falls St., 1500 block, Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Feb. 11. A watch was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Feb. 12. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Feb. 9. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Feb. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Locust St., 6600 block, Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a residence.

Peabody Dr., 1800 block, Feb. 12. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, Feb. 12. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Potomac School Rd., 1300 block, Feb. 12. A credit card was stolen from a school.

Randolph Rd., 1100 block, Feb. 12. Groceries were stolen from a vehicle.

Silentree Dr., 2100 block, Feb. 9. A flag was stolen from a residence.

Snead Lane, 7800 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Feb. 9. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Youngblood St., 1800 block, Feb. 12. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Leonard Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 12. A 2018 Volkswagen Atlas.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beekman Pl., 8600 block, Feb. 9. Keys were stolen from a location.

Canterbury Lane, 7000 block, Feb. 10. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, Feb. 10. Wine was stolen from a business.

Fordson Rd., 7700 block, Feb. 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Hunt Rd., 8400 block, Feb. 12. A phone was stolen from a school.

Huntington Ave., 2200 block, Feb. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

North Kings Hwy., 6100 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pantano Pl., 8000 block, Feb. 11. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Feb. 10. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Feb. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sherwood Hall Lane, 2000 block, Feb. 9. A gift was stolen from a vehicle.

Tessie Terr., 5300 block, Feb. 9. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Wood Dr., 1600 block, Feb. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, Feb. 12. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

John Milton Dr., 2500 block, Feb. 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Maleady Dr., 2100 block, Feb. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Owlsley Way, 12700 block, Feb. 9. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Presidents St., 1800 block, Feb. 9. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Reston Station Blvd., 11300 block, Feb. 12. Money was stolen from a business.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Feb. 9. Liquor was stolen from a business.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, Feb. 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Monaghan Dr., 2100 block, Feb. 12. A 2001 Toyota Corolla.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Basingstoke Loop., 14700 block, Feb. 9. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, Feb. 9. Cash was stolen from a business.

Double Day Rd., 16800 block, Feb. 11. Property was stolen from a residence.

Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, Feb. 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stone Chase Way, 14200 block, Feb. 9. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

Stonecroft Center Ct., 14800 block, Feb. 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Walcott Ave., 5700 block, Feb. 9. Chainsaws were stolen from a residence.

Walcott Ave., 5700 block, Feb. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4300 block, Feb. 10. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Dahlgreen Pl., 5100 block, Feb. 9. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Latney Rd., 10200 block, Feb. 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lavery Ct., 5100 block, Feb. 9. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Old Landing Way, 6100 block, Feb. 9. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 8900 block, Feb. 10. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Phelps Lake Ct., 8200 block, Feb. 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Pierrpont St., 9600 block, Feb. 9. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Pierrpont St., 9600 block, Feb. 9. Watches were stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Feb. 9. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Rowan Ct., 7700 block, Feb. 11. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Whitewater Dr., 9900 block, Feb. 12. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Marshall St., 2900 block, Feb. 9. A 2017 Honda Accord.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS

Old Lee Hwy., 3900 block, Feb. 11. A button panel in an elevator was stolen.

University Dr., 3900 block, Feb. 11. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying. A 26-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Falls Church

No incidents were reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 1:04 p.m. Feb. 7. Assault reported.

Casper Dr., 1100 block, 7:02 p.m. Feb. 9. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

Dranesville Rd. and Worchester St., 3:15 p.m. Feb. 4. Assault reported.

Dublin Pl., 1100 block, 2:28 a.m. Feb. 5. Assault reported.

Elden St., 700 block, 10:09 p.m. Feb. 4. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:53 p.m. Feb. 5. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:29 p.m. Feb. 5. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

ROBBERY

Jorss Pl., 900 block, 4:09 p.m. Feb. 5. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 5:53 p.m. Feb. 3. Residential.

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 8:04 a.m. Feb. 6. Tampering with a vehicle.

Ferndale Ave., 800 block, 4:01 p.m. Feb. 3.

Herndon Pkwy., 500 block, 7:25 a.m. Feb. 6. Vehicle parts.

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 10:40 p.m. Feb. 3. Commercial.

Herndon Pkwy., 900 block, 12:34 a.m. Feb. 4. Commercial.

Morningside Ct., 700 block, 1:23 p.m. Feb. 3.

Summerfield Dr., 1300 block, 1:31 a.m. Feb. 3. Tampering with a vehicle.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 9:23 a.m. Feb. 4. Vehicle parts.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 6:56 p.m. Feb. 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Johnson St. SW, 10:03 p.m. Feb. 10. Two people fought.

Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 11:45 p.m. Feb. 11. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Battle St. SE, 100 block, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 9. Mail containing a check was stolen from a mailbox. The check was forged and cashed.

Maple Ave. E., midnight to 10:15 a.m. Feb. 11. An employee theft was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 10:02 p.m. Feb. 7. Trespassing was reported.

Mill St. NE, 400 block, 4 to 5 p.m. Feb. 11. A bicycle was stolen.