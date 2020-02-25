Fairfax Woods Way, 11700 block, Feb. 20. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Lee High Dr., 11600 block, Feb. 19. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 12000 block, Feb. 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Market Commons Dr., 4500 block, Feb. 17. A purse was stolen from a location.

Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Feb. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, Feb. 20. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Spruce Ave., 4600 block, Feb. 13. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Virginia Center Blvd., 9400 block, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Virginia Center Blvd., 9400 block, 2:49 p.m. Feb. 17. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Waples Mill Rd., 12100 block, Feb. 19. Rings were stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

WEAPON

Dolsie Grove Dr., 9000 block, 7:20 a.m. Feb. 20. Missile in an occupied dwelling.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barbara Rd., 7000 block, Feb. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Beverly St., 7700 block, Feb. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Calvert St., 7200 block, Feb. 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Cindy Lane, 7000 block, 6:34 a.m. Feb. 18. Burglary.

Clouds Mill Dr., 5600 block, Feb. 17. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Conell Ct., 7900 block, Feb. 13. Fans were stolen from a vehicle.

Dona Ave., 3300 block, Feb. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Exeter St., 4600 block, 7:55 a.m. Feb. 13. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Franconia Rd., 6000 block, Feb. 17. An item was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hidden Knolls Ct., 7300 block, Feb. 20. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Hillbrook Dr., 4700 block, Feb. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Joyce Rd., 6500 block, 12:55 p.m. Feb. 14. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, Feb. 18. Keys were stolen from a location.

Lee Masey Dr., 9200 block, Feb. 19. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Monroe Dr., 5200 block, Feb. 17. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Old Beulah St., 6400 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7100 block, Feb. 17. A purse was stolen from a location.

Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, 6:47 p.m. Feb. 15. Attempted robbery.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6400 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6400 block, Feb. 17. A purse was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, Feb. 20. Jackets were stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Feb. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Summerhill Ct., 7600 block, 2:15 p.m. Feb. 17. Burglary.

Telegraph Rd., 8800 block, Feb. 19. Equipment was stolen from a residence.

Walter Dr., 6500 block, Feb. 17. A package was stolen from a residence.

Westmore Dr., 7300 block, Feb. 19. A medication was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Backlick Rd., 6500 block, Feb. 20. A 2014 Volkswagen Passat.

Backlick Rd., 6500 block, Feb. 20. A 2017 Kia Optima.

Exeter St., 4600 block, Feb. 13. A 2017 Kia Sportage.

Julian St., 6400 block, Feb. 19. A 2007 Toyota Yaris.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allen St., 3200 block, Feb. 20. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Annandale Rd., 3000 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Feb. 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, Feb. 17. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Feb. 13. Money was stolen from a locker.

Cheryl Dr., 6200 block, Feb. 13. A package was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hummer Rd., 3700 block, Feb. 17. An item was stolen from a residence.

Knollwood Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 20. A scooter was stolen from a location.

Landess St., 6300 block, 2:05 p.m. Feb. 14. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Feb. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Feb. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, Feb. 17. Wine was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oliver Ave., 3800 block, Feb. 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

South 14th St., 3600 block, Feb. 19. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

South George Mason Dr., 3500 block, Feb. 19. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Feb. 17. A purse was stolen from a residence.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, Feb. 17. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Teton Pl., 4100 block, 4:43 p.m. Feb. 14. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Feb. 20. A 2007 Toyota Sienna.

Murray Lane, 7200 block, Feb. 17. A 2018 Dodge Journey.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Balls Hill Rd., 1400 block, Feb. 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, Feb. 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Enterprise Ave., 7100 block, Feb. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Gallows Rd., 2000 block, Feb. 13. Clothing was stolen from a residence.

International Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 13. A credit card was stolen from a purse.

Lee Hwy., 8500 block, Feb. 19. Property was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, Feb. 18. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Leonard Dr., 7600 block, Feb. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Feb. 18. Tools were stolen from a business.

Monticello Dr., 3100 block, Feb. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Oak Lane, 1700 block, 8:56 a.m. Feb. 20. A home was broken into, but nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Oakdale Rd., 5900 block, Feb. 17. Driver’s license from vehicle.

Old Meadow Rd., 8000 block, Feb. 13. Keys and wallet were stolen from a business.

Pimmit Run Lane, 2200 block, Feb. 19. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Feb. 20. Beer was stolen from a business.

Furman Lane, 2900 block, Feb. 19. A package was stolen from a residence.

Graves St., 8400 block, Feb. 17. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Greta Ct., 8200 block, Feb. 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntley Creek Pl., 7100 block, Feb. 17. A package was stolen from a residence.

Huntley Meadows Lane, 3700 block, Feb. 18. A coat was stolen from a vehicle.

Mint Pl., 7100 block, Feb. 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon Square Ctr., 7400 block, Feb. 17. Liquor was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, Feb. 17. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Feb. 17. A firearm was stolen from a residence.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Feb. 18. Clothing was stolen from a location.

Potomac Ave., 6600 block, Feb. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, Feb. 17. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, Feb. 17. Beer was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7500 block, Feb. 20. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Feb. 18. Shoes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Feb. 19. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 20. A purse was stolen from a location.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, Feb. 13. An item was stolen from a location.

Woodland Lane, 3100 block, Feb. 17. Cash was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Belle View Blvd., 1400 block, Feb. 17. A 2012 Ford Escape.

Capistrano Pl., 8000 block, Feb. 17. A 2005 Ford F150.

Forest Hill Rd., 2100 block, Feb. 20. A 2021 BMW X5.

Hallie Rose St., 8400 block, Feb. 17. A 2015 Honda Accord.

Richmond Hwy., 8100 block, Feb. 18. A 2014 Acura RLX.

Swarthmore Dr., 6700 block, Feb. 20. A 2014 Honda Accord.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Business Center Dr., 1700 block, Feb. 13. A wallet was stolen from a locker.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Feb. 18. Beer was stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Feb. 18. Cash was stolen from a location.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2200 block, Feb. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

John Milton Dr., 2500 block, Feb. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lake Newport Rd., 11900 block, Feb. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Library St., 1800 block, Feb. 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Miller Ave., 600 block, Feb. 19. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Miller Ave., 600 block, Feb. 19. An ID was stolen from a vehicle.

Miller Ave., 600 block, Feb. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Miller Ave., 700 block, Feb. 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Miller Ave., 700 block, Feb. 19. A driver’s license was stolen from vehicle.

Miller Ave., 700 block, Feb. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Pkwy., 1700 block, Feb. 18. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Seaman Ct., 2100 block, Feb. 13. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, Feb. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 11700 block, Feb. 18. Wine was stolen from a business.

Town Center Dr., 1800 block, Feb. 13. A wallet was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Feb. 20. A 2020 Toyota Corolla.

Oram Pl., 2100 block, Feb. 20. A 2006 Ford Expedition.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Kerrywood Cir., 6800 block, Feb. 17. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, Feb. 17. Gasoline was stolen from a business.

Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, Feb. 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pickwick Rd., 5600 block, Feb. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Top Sergeant Lane, 14700 block, Feb. 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Trinity Pkwy., 5800 block, Feb. 17. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Trinity Pkwy., 5900 block, Feb. 17. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Walney Village Ct., 14000 block, Feb. 17. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Walney Village Ct., 14000 block, Feb. 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Westfields Blvd., 5000 block, Feb. 19. A purse was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Westfax Dr., 3900 block, Feb. 13. A 1992 U-Haul van and trailer.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birch Leaf Ct. and Draco St., Feb. 20. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Bunker Woods Ct., 10000 block, Feb. 20. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Feb. 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Feb. 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Calico Pool Lane, 6100 block, Feb. 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Derby Ct., 8400 block, 5:09 a.m. Feb. 15.

Gilroy Dr., 8100 block, Feb. 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Greeley Blvd., 8100 block, 3:15 p.m. Feb. 17. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Kalorama Rd., 7700 block, Feb. 13. Sandals were stolen from a residence.

Lake Braddock Dr. and Westport Lane, Feb. 20. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Green Ct., 10800 block, Feb. 17. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Ladder Ct., 5800 block, Feb. 17. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Ladder Ct., 5800 block, Feb. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Wilds Ct., 10800 block, Feb. 17. A manual was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Wilds Ct., 10800 block, Feb. 17. A personal item was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Feb. 19. Beer was stolen from a business.

Sydenstricker Rd., 6500 block, Feb. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Ulysses Ct., 9400 block, Feb. 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Waters Edge Landing Ct., 5700 block, Feb. 17. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle.

Zanuck Ct., 7400 block, Feb. 17. A jacket was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Port Royal Rd., 5200 block, Feb. 13. A 2019 GMC Savana.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFT

Cornell Rd., 3500 block, Feb. 19. Identity theft was reported.

Draper Dr., 3100 block, Feb. 18. Two license plates were stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Blvd., 9614 block, Feb. 13. A man took beer and left a store without paying.

Fairfax Blvd., 10200 block, Feb. 18. A wallet was stolen at a business. Credit cards were used at various locations.

Fairfax Blvd., 11100 block, Feb. 18. Vehicle parts were stolen from a business.

Fairfax Blvd., 11200 block, Feb. 15. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Main St., 9600 block, Feb. 11. Two females took cosmetics and left a store without paying.

Main St., 9600 block, Feb. 12. Copper wires from an HVAC system on a roof were stolen.

Mosby Woods Dr., 10100 block, Feb. 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Sager Ave., 10300 block, Feb. 17. A storage unit was entered and damaged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, Feb. 14. A vehicle left with its motor running was stolen from a parking lot.

VANDALISM

Beaumont St., 10300 block, Feb. 14. A brick was thrown at a residence window.

Fairfax Blvd., 10800 block, Feb. 13. A hotel window was broken.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 12. Property was stolen from a commercial building.

Jefferson St. E., 200 block, Feb. 11 to Feb. 13. Property was stolen from a garage in a residence.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, Feb. 9 to Feb. 11. A vehicle was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Bayshire Lane, 1400 block, 5 p.m. Feb. 16. Assault reported.

Casper Dr., 1100 block, Feb. 13. Assault reported.

Casper Dr., 1100 block, 5:52 p.m. Feb. 13. Malicious wounding.

Dranesville Rd., 800 block, 2:20 p.m. Feb. 11. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

McDaniel Ct., 900 block, 8:25 p.m. Feb. 14. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Artic Quill Rd., 1100 block, 7:13 p.m. Feb. 10.

Boros Ct. and None At Ferndale Ave., 5:55 a.m. Feb. 14. From vehicle.

Center St., 700 block, 12:42 a.m. Feb. 12. Commercial.

Center St., 700 block, 8:03 a.m. Feb. 12. Commercial.

Clearwater Ct., 600 block, 3:35 a.m. Feb. 12. Tampering with a vehicle.

Marjorie Lane, 300 block, 9:06 a.m. Feb. 10. From vehicle.

Oak St., Unit block, 5:48 a.m. Feb. 12. From vehicle.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 7:11 p.m. Feb. 13.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 11:40 a.m. Feb. 15. From building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 7:05 p.m. Feb. 10. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Johnson St. SW, 9:41 p.m. Feb. 20. Two people fought.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Center St. N., 100 block, 7:21 p.m. Feb. 16. A man exposed himself to a female inside a vehicle and began walking toward her. The female left the area immediately and called police.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Church St. NW, 100 block, 12:39 p.m. Feb. 17. A cellphone was stolen at a construction site.

Follin Lane SE, 800 block, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14. Cash was stolen from a purse in an office of a business.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, noon Feb. 5 to noon Feb. 15. Columns and walls outside a store were damaged.

Roland Ct. SW, 100 block, 8:30 p.m. Feb. 15 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 16. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.