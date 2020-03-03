Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, Feb. 23. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Franklin Farm Rd., 13300 block, Feb. 23. Liquor was stolen from a business.

James Swart Cir., 11200 block, Feb. 25. Items were stolen from a gym.

Penderbrook Dr. and West Ox Rd., Feb. 26. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Sweet Mint Dr., 9800 block, Feb. 23. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burdon Ct., 6000 block, Feb. 25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Feb. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Woods Plaza, 7900 block, Feb. 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Heneska Loop., 7800 block, Feb. 25. Items were stolen from a gym.

Industrial Rd., 6800 block, Feb. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Javins Dr., 4100 block, Feb. 25. A package was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Feb. 23. Beer was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7000 block, Feb. 23. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Liverpool Lane, 6000 block, Feb. 25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Lorton Station Blvd., 9000 block, Feb. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Meteor Pl., 6800 block, Feb. 26. A driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle.

Patience Ct., 6300 block, Feb. 25. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Sky Blue Dr., 8000 block, Feb. 23. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, Feb. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Feb. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, Feb. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, Feb. 25. A key was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, Feb. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Upland Woods Dr., 5600 block, Feb. 23. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Woodfield Estates Dr., 5900 block, Feb. 23. A purse was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Grange Lane, 6500 block, Feb. 26. A 2016 Dodge Challenger.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Feb. 24. A phone was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Feb. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Feb. 26. A laptop was stolen from a location.

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, Feb. 26. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Barcroft View Terr., 3600 block, Feb. 26. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Beauregard St., 4900 block, Feb. 26. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Beauregard St., 4900 block, Feb. 26. Wheels were stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Feb. 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Conquistador Ct., 3300 block, Feb. 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, Feb. 23. A purse was stolen from a location.

Guinevere Dr., 8100 block, Feb. 23. A credit card was stolen from a location.

Hummer Rd., 3800 block, Feb. 23. Property was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Feb. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Saint Philips Ct., 7500 block, Feb. 23. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 23. A drill was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Feb. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Feb. 24. A phone was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Greenwood Dr., 6100 block, Feb. 25. A 2008 Honda Accord.

Reservoir Heights Ave., 5900 block, Feb. 25. A 2019 Nissan Sentra.

Southland Ave., 4700 block, Feb. 23. A 2009 Volkswagen Jetta.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Feb. 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 26. A jacket was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Feb. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Dartford Dr., 7300 block, Feb. 24. An item was stolen from a location.

District Ave., 2900 block, Feb. 25. Money was stolen from a business.

Falls Reach Dr., 7000 block, Feb. 25. Paperwork was stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Labrador Lane, 2000 block, Feb. 23. A GPS device was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Feb. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Central St., 1700 block, Feb. 25. A package was stolen from a business.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, Feb. 23. A jacket was stolen from a location.

Walden Dr., 1600 block, 2:29 p.m. Feb. 22. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT

Covington St., 3000 block, Feb. 26. A 2017 Toyota Sienna.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Buckman Rd., 3500 block, Feb. 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Hunt Rd., 6300 block, 3:13 p.m. Feb. 23. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Lady Anne Ct., 3500 block, 4:01 a.m. Feb. 23. Officers were in the area for two men who were reported pulling on car door handles. Officers then saw two men nearby run out of an open garage. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Mount Vernon Sq., 7400 block, Feb. 24. Alcohol was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Feb. 25. Alcohol was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, Feb. 24. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Feb. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Shannons Green Way, 3700 block, Feb. 26. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Sherwood Hall Lane, 2500 block, Feb. 23. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Vernon Square Dr., 7400 block, Feb. 26. Property was stolen from a location.

Woodland Trail, 2800 block, Feb. 23. A television was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amanda Dr. and Leesburg Pike, Feb. 24. A generator was stolen from a trailer.

Bennett St., 700 block, Feb. 25. A fan was stolen from a school.

Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, 11:08 a.m. Feb. 21. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Feb. 23. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, Feb. 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Colvin Run Rd., 10200 block, Feb. 23. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Laurel Hill Rd. and Leesburg Pike, Feb. 24. Generators were stolen from a trailer.

Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ferguson Pl., 2100 block, Feb. 25. A 2010 trailer.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bonham Pl., 6300 block, Feb. 26. An item was stolen from a location.

Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4400 block, Feb. 23. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Crest Lane, 6000 block, Feb. 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Conference Center Dr., 14700 block, Feb. 23. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Hazelnut Ct., 4500 block, Feb. 23. Property was stolen from a residence.

Old Centreville Rd., 6300 block, 3:06 p.m. Feb. 23. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Popes Head Rd., 12500 block, Feb. 23. An item was stolen from a residence.

Rocky Run Dr., 5600 block, Feb. 23. A checkbook was stolen from a vehicle.

Westone Plaza, 5000 block, Feb. 24. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, Feb. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bristow Dr., 4800 block, Feb. 24. A credit card was stolen from a residence.

Burke Lake Rd., 9200 block, Feb. 23. A necklace was stolen from a school.

Feature Oak Way, 4700 block, Feb. 23. Property was stolen from a residence.

Gainsborough Dr., 4900 block, Feb. 23. A rifle was stolen from a residence.

Glasgow Woods Ct., 5500 block, Feb. 23. A debit card was stolen from a residence.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Feb. 23. Wine was stolen from a business.

John Adams Ct., 7900 block, Feb. 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kempton Dr., 5500 block, Feb. 23. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Main St., 9500 block, Feb. 23. An electronic device was stolen from a school.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Feb. 23. A debit card was stolen from a location.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9200 block, Feb. 25. Items were stolen from a gym.

Sanger St., 9300 block, Feb. 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Port Royal Dr., 5200 block, Feb. 25. A 2012 GMC U-Haul van.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chestnut St., 4100 block, Feb. 17. A child’s bicycle was stolen from a front yard of a residence.

Confederate Lane, 10300 block, Feb. 23 to Feb. 27. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Main St., 9900 block, Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Raider Lane, 10200 block, Feb. 24. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Old Lee Hwy., 3900 block, Feb. 26. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Stratford Ave., 10200 block, Feb. 26. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Charles Dr., 10800 block, Feb. 26 to Feb. 27. A vehicle window was broken.

Fairfax Blvd., 10900 block, Feb. 23. Graffiti was found on a business sign.

Main St., 9600 block, Feb. 25. Graffiti was found on a sidewalk in front of three stores.

Main St., 9700 block, 5:30 a.m. Feb. 24. A block of wood was thrown at a residence window.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Spring St. S., 400 block, 9:22 a.m. Feb. 23. An assault was reported. A 35-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 1000 block, Feb. 8 to Feb. 16. Property was stolen from a building.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 8:21 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting was reported.

Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 19. Property was stolen from a building.

Washington St. N., 200 block, 8 to 11 p.m. Feb. 22. Property was stolen from a building.

Washington St. S., 500 block, 3:53 a.m. Feb. 21. Property was stolen from a business entered by breaking a door.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 10:09 p.m. Feb. 22. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1100 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 22. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:29 a.m. Feb. 22. Assault reported.

Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 9:08 a.m. Feb. 23. Assault reported.

ROBBERIES

Elden St., 1000 block, 7:53 p.m. Feb. 17. Commercial.

Elden St., 1100 block, 8:37 p.m. Feb. 19. Commercial.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 5:04 p.m. Feb. 17. From vehicle.

Center St., 700 block, 4:02 p.m. Feb. 18.

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 10:45 a.m. Feb. 23.

Elden St., 1000 block, 4:40 p.m. Feb. 21. Trespassing.

Elden St., 1100 block, 4:15 a.m. Feb. 19. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 2:07 p.m. Feb. 21. Shoplifting.

Jeff Ryan Dr., 1000 block, 3:05 p.m. Feb. 19. From vehicle.

FRAUD

Spring St., 200 block, 10:53 a.m. Feb. 18. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Merlins Lane, 500 block, 1:35 p.m. Feb. 19. Destruction of property.

Wilkes Ct., 200 block, 8:54 a.m. Feb. 18. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Glyndon Lane SE, 8:04 p.m. Feb. 21. Two people fought.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 600 block, 9:34 p.m. Feb. 26. Two people fought.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 10:13 a.m. Feb. 23. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Mountfort Ct. SW, 1000 block, 8:50 p.m. Feb. 22. Police responded to a report of entry to a residence. No sign of an intruder was found.

Plum St. SW, 900 block, noon Feb. 13 to 2 p.m. Feb. 20. Identity theft was reported.

Tazewell Rd. NW, 600 block, 8:20 p.m. Feb. 22. Police responded to a report of a female observed in the driveway of a home under construction.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

John Marshall Dr. NW, 600 block, 9 p.m. Feb. 20 and 6 a.m. Feb. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM