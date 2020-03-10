Franklin Farm Rd., 13300 block, March 4. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Feb. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mobile Ct., 4300 block, March 5. Medication was stolen from a residence.

Rosehaven St., 10500 block, March 2. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Springhaven Dr., 13700 block, Feb. 27. A checkbook was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 11200 block, March 4. A 2019 BMW530.

Van Arsdale Dr., 9400 block, Feb. 27. A 2017 Lexus NX200.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, March 3. Beer was stolen from a business.

Cherokee Ave., 5500 block, March 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cobbs Rd., 6100 block, March 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Darby Towne Ct., 7000 block, Feb. 27. A hood was stolen from a vehicle.

Edsall Rd. and I-395, Feb. 27. Generators and tools were stolen from a construction site.

Elan Ct., 4400 block, March 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Fremont St., 5400 block, March 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, March 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Furnace Rd. and Richmond Hwy., March 4. Property was stolen from a construction site.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, Feb. 27. Tools were stolen from a location.

Hagel Cir., 9700 block, 8:40 p.m. March 4. Attempted robbery.

Heneska Loop., 7800 block, March 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Industrial Dr., 5600 block, March 1. Cash was stolen from a business.

Japonica St., 6500 block, March 4. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Joust Lane, 6000 block, Feb. 27. Rims and tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Feb. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lorton Station Blvd., 8900 block, Feb. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Manitoba Dr., 6100 block, March 4. Packages were stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, March 5. Beer was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 10100 block, March 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, March 4. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, March 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6800 block, March 3. Jewelry was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 7700 block, March 4. A debit card was stolen from a location.

Van Walbeek Pl., 4900 block, March 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Van Walbeek Pl., 4900 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Wescott Hill Way, 5900 block, March 2. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Aspen Park Rd., 7400 block, March 2. A 2016 Honda Accord.

Brunswick St., 6000 block, March 1. A 2019 Acura RDX.

Malibu Cir., 3600 block, Feb. 27. A 2011 Toyota RAV4.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 7400 block, March 4. A bag was stolen from a library.

Barkley Dr., 3300 block, March 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, March 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5800 block, March 1. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 7000 block, March 1. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Downing St., 4200 block, March 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Exeter St., 4700 block, March 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hummer Rd., 3700 block, March 5. Property was stolen from a residence.

Knoll Dr., 3100 block, March 3. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, March 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, March 1. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 6200 block, March 2. A cellphone was stolen from a school.

Lincolnia Rd., 6200 block, March 1. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Feb. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, March 2. Wine was stolen from a business.

North Madison St., 600 block, March 2. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, March 3. Wallets were stolen from a vehicle.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, March 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, March 1. Liquor was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 4. A drill was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 4. Tools were stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 4. A wrench was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Feb. 27. A backpack was stolen from a location.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, March 1. Doughnuts were stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tobin Rd., 8400 block, March 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Westley Rd., 3200 block, March 2. An item was stolen from a school.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Allen St., 3200 block, March 1. A 1995 Toyota Corolla.

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, March 4. A 2010 Honda Civic.

Manitoba Dr., 4800 block, March 1. A 2014 Ford Fusion.

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, March 1. A 2009 Nissan Altima.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, March 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Broad St., 8400 block, Feb. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Broad St., 8400 block, March 1. Property was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, March 2. Property was stolen from a church.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 1. Property was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 1. Watches were stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 3. A frame was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 4. Wallets were stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, March 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Drexel St., 2400 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Drexel St., 7300 block, March 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Eaton Dr., 1000 block, March 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Evans Ct., 2100 block, March 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 7300 block, March 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, March 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, March 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lily Pond Dr., 2100 block, March 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Nutley St., 3000 block, Feb. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Landing Ct., 1800 block, March 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Adams Pl., 2900 block, March 1. A 2015 Acura TLX.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Feb. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, March 1. Property was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Dr., 2900 block, March 4. A sandwich was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, March 1. Tires and wheels were stolen from a location.

Fairchild Dr., 7100 block, March 3. A cover was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Hunt Rd., 8000 block, March 4. Mail was stolen from a church.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, March 3. Beer was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, March 4. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2500 block, 11:38 a.m. March 3. Attempted robbery.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, March 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 1. Cash was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 3. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, March 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Feb. 27. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 27. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Feb. 27. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 2. A soda was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, March 2. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, March 5. Cash was stolen from a location.

Windbreak Dr., 2400 block, March 2. Cash was stolen from a residence.

Yorktown Dr., 8100 block, March 2. A charger was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, March 1. A 2001 Dodge Durango.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Parcher Ave. and Springer Dr., 10:50 p.m. Feb. 27. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Astoria Cir., 2100 block, March 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Democracy Dr., 11900 block, March 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Glade Dr., 12000 block, March 1. Drinks were stolen from a business.

Hiddenbrook Dr., 1600 block, 3:44 a.m. Feb. 29.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Feb. 27. Cash was stolen from a business.

Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, March 1. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, March 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, March 1. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, March 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodland Park Rd., 13200 block, March 1. Keys were stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Astoria Cir., 2100 block, March 1. A 2001 Honda Accord.

Calvin Run Rd. and Leesburg Pike, March 3. A 2000 Honda Accord.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Faircloth Ct., 5600 block, March 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Flamborough Rd. and Hovingham Ct., March 5. Parts were stolen from a vehicle.

Gosling Dr. and Ruddy Duck Rd., Feb. 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lawrence Dr., 2800 block, March 1. A construction tool was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 14700 block, Feb. 27. Beer was stolen from a business.

Multiplex Dr., 6200 block, March 4. A trailer was stolen from a location.

Rocky Mountain Ct., 14300 block, March 1. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Saint Germain Dr., 12100 block, March 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Union Mill Rd., 6000 block, March 2. A driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4200 block, March 3. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Americana Dr., 4300 block, March 3. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Americana Dr., 4700 block, March 3. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Anchor Ct., 5300 block, March 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Briarwood Ct., 4400 block, March 3. A steering wheel was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 6000 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fullerton Rd., 7400 block, March 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicles.

Herbert St., 5800 block, March 1. An item was stolen from a residence.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Feb. 27. Beer was stolen from a business.

Jenna Rd., 7400 block, 5:36 p.m. Feb. 27. A garage was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Little River Tpk., 7600 block, March 1. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Lyngate Ct., 5200 block, March 4. An item was stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, March 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, March 1. A bag was stolen from a location.

Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, March 1. Shoes were stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 8000 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rolling Rd., 8000 block, March 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Traford Lane, 8300 block, March 5. An electronic device was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Backlick Rd., 7800 block, March 5. A 1999 Ford Econoline E350.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS

Judicial Dr., 10500 block, March 4. An employee’s purse was stolen from a business.

University Dr., 3900 block, March 3. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying. A 38-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

Willard Way, 10350 block, March 1. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying. A 32-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Mosby Woods Dr., 10100 block, 8 to 9:30 a.m. March 2. A vehicle was damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Broad St. W., 300 block, 5 a.m. March 1. An assault was reported. A 62-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Gundry Dr., 300 block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 24 to 7:30 a.m. Feb. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Hillwood Ave. E., 200 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 28 to 9:31 a.m. Feb. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, Feb. 12 to Feb. 17. A credit card was stolen.

Tinners Hill St., 100 block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 28 to 8:43 a.m. Feb. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Virginia Ave. N., 200 block, 11:16 a.m. Feb. 26. Identity theft was reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Highland St., 600 block, Feb. 24 to Feb. 25. A vehicle was stolen.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1000 block, 1:52 p.m. Feb. 24. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:13 p.m. March 1. Assault reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 6:29 a.m. Feb. 24. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Branch Dr., 900 block, 6 a.m. Feb. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Huntmar Park Dr., 500 block, 8:01 a.m. Feb. 28. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Beulah Rd. NE, 500 block, 1:17 a.m. March 1. Two men fought. A 55-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

Cedar Lane SE, 2:50 p.m. March 4. Two people fought.

Courthouse Rd. SW, 10:57 a.m. March 3. Two people fought.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27. A man exposed himself to an employee of a store and fled the scene when she screamed.

Park St. NE, 100 block, 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27. A man exposed himself to a resident in a church and fled from the scene.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cottage St. SW, 600 block, 4 to 4:20 p.m. Feb. 25. Contents of a delivered package were stolen from the porch of a residence.

Elaine Cir. SE, 8 p.m. Feb. 29 to 8 a.m. March 1. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Lane NW, 500 block, noon Feb. 19. Personal information was stolen.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 6:01 to 6:10 a.m. March 2. Guns were stolen from a business.

Maple Ave. E., 500 block, 12:06 a.m. March 4. Police responding to a bank alarm found an open window. Nothing was disturbed.

Maple Ave. E., 800 block, 1:20 a.m. March 4. Police responding to a business alarm found an open door. Nothing was disturbed.

Mill St. NE, 300 block, midnight Feb. 1 to 1:50 p.m. March 4. Identity theft was reported.

Ware St. SW, 900 block, noon Feb. 29 to 9 a.m. March 1. A lawn chair was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28. A door window pane of a community center was damaged.