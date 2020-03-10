Franklin Farm Rd., 13300 block, March 4. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, Feb. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Mobile Ct., 4300 block, March 5. Medication was stolen from a residence.
Rosehaven St., 10500 block, March 2. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Springhaven Dr., 13700 block, Feb. 27. A checkbook was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 11200 block, March 4. A 2019 BMW530.
Van Arsdale Dr., 9400 block, Feb. 27. A 2017 Lexus NX200.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Backlick Rd., 6600 block, March 3. Beer was stolen from a business.
Cherokee Ave., 5500 block, March 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Cobbs Rd., 6100 block, March 1. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Darby Towne Ct., 7000 block, Feb. 27. A hood was stolen from a vehicle.
Edsall Rd. and I-395, Feb. 27. Generators and tools were stolen from a construction site.
Elan Ct., 4400 block, March 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Fremont St., 5400 block, March 3. Property was stolen from a residence.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, March 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Furnace Rd. and Richmond Hwy., March 4. Property was stolen from a construction site.
General Washington Dr., 5700 block, Feb. 27. Tools were stolen from a location.
Hagel Cir., 9700 block, 8:40 p.m. March 4. Attempted robbery.
Heneska Loop., 7800 block, March 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Industrial Dr., 5600 block, March 1. Cash was stolen from a business.
Japonica St., 6500 block, March 4. An electronic device was stolen from a business.
Joust Lane, 6000 block, Feb. 27. Rims and tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, Feb. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lorton Station Blvd., 8900 block, Feb. 27. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Manitoba Dr., 6100 block, March 4. Packages were stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, March 5. Beer was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 10100 block, March 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, March 4. Groceries were stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, March 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6800 block, March 3. Jewelry was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Telegraph Rd., 7700 block, March 4. A debit card was stolen from a location.
Van Walbeek Pl., 4900 block, March 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Van Walbeek Pl., 4900 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Wescott Hill Way, 5900 block, March 2. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Aspen Park Rd., 7400 block, March 2. A 2016 Honda Accord.
Brunswick St., 6000 block, March 1. A 2019 Acura RDX.
Malibu Cir., 3600 block, Feb. 27. A 2011 Toyota RAV4.
Mason District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 7400 block, March 4. A bag was stolen from a library.
Barkley Dr., 3300 block, March 5. Property was stolen from a residence.
Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, March 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5800 block, March 1. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 7000 block, March 1. Groceries were stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 7100 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Downing St., 4200 block, March 4. Property was stolen from a residence.
Exeter St., 4700 block, March 2. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Hummer Rd., 3700 block, March 5. Property was stolen from a residence.
Knoll Dr., 3100 block, March 3. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Leesburg Pike, 5700 block, March 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, March 1. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 6200 block, March 2. A cellphone was stolen from a school.
Lincolnia Rd., 6200 block, March 1. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 6100 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Feb. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, March 2. Wine was stolen from a business.
North Madison St., 600 block, March 2. A ring was stolen from a residence.
Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, March 3. Wallets were stolen from a vehicle.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, March 1. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, March 1. Liquor was stolen from a residence.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 4. A drill was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 4. Tools were stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 4. A wrench was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Feb. 27. A backpack was stolen from a location.
South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, March 1. Doughnuts were stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tobin Rd., 8400 block, March 3. Property was stolen from a residence.
Westley Rd., 3200 block, March 2. An item was stolen from a school.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Allen St., 3200 block, March 1. A 1995 Toyota Corolla.
Argyle Dr., 6000 block, March 4. A 2010 Honda Civic.
Manitoba Dr., 4800 block, March 1. A 2014 Ford Fusion.
Seminary Rd., 5600 block, March 1. A 2009 Nissan Altima.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, March 4. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Broad St., 8400 block, Feb. 27. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Broad St., 8400 block, March 1. Property was stolen from a residence.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, March 2. Property was stolen from a church.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 1. Property was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 1. Watches were stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 3. A frame was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 4. Wallets were stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, March 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Drexel St., 2400 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Drexel St., 7300 block, March 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Eaton Dr., 1000 block, March 4. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Evans Ct., 2100 block, March 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Georgetown Pike, 7300 block, March 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, March 3. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, March 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lily Pond Dr., 2100 block, March 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Nutley St., 3000 block, Feb. 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tysons Landing Ct., 1800 block, March 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Adams Pl., 2900 block, March 1. A 2015 Acura TLX.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Feb. 27. Property was stolen from a residence.
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, March 1. Property was stolen from a residence.
Arlington Dr., 2900 block, March 4. A sandwich was stolen from a business.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, March 1. Tires and wheels were stolen from a location.
Fairchild Dr., 7100 block, March 3. A cover was stolen from a vehicle.
Fort Hunt Rd., 8000 block, March 4. Mail was stolen from a church.
Frye Rd., 8400 block, March 3. Beer was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, March 4. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2500 block, 11:38 a.m. March 3. Attempted robbery.
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, March 1. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 1. Cash was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 3. An electronic device was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, March 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, Feb. 27. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, Feb. 27. Tools were stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Feb. 27. An electronic device was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 2. A soda was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, March 2. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, March 5. Cash was stolen from a location.
Windbreak Dr., 2400 block, March 2. Cash was stolen from a residence.
Yorktown Dr., 8100 block, March 2. A charger was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFT
North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, March 1. A 2001 Dodge Durango.
Reston District
ROBBERY
Parcher Ave. and Springer Dr., 10:50 p.m. Feb. 27. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Astoria Cir., 2100 block, March 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Democracy Dr., 11900 block, March 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Glade Dr., 12000 block, March 1. Drinks were stolen from a business.
Hiddenbrook Dr., 1600 block, 3:44 a.m. Feb. 29.
Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, Feb. 27. Cash was stolen from a business.
Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, March 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, March 1. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, March 4. Property was stolen from a residence.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, March 1. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, March 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Woodland Park Rd., 13200 block, March 1. Keys were stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Astoria Cir., 2100 block, March 1. A 2001 Honda Accord.
Calvin Run Rd. and Leesburg Pike, March 3. A 2000 Honda Accord.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Faircloth Ct., 5600 block, March 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Flamborough Rd. and Hovingham Ct., March 5. Parts were stolen from a vehicle.
Gosling Dr. and Ruddy Duck Rd., Feb. 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Lawrence Dr., 2800 block, March 1. A construction tool was stolen from a location.
Lee Hwy., 14700 block, Feb. 27. Beer was stolen from a business.
Multiplex Dr., 6200 block, March 4. A trailer was stolen from a location.
Rocky Mountain Ct., 14300 block, March 1. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Saint Germain Dr., 12100 block, March 3. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Union Mill Rd., 6000 block, March 2. A driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Americana Dr., 4200 block, March 3. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Americana Dr., 4300 block, March 3. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Americana Dr., 4700 block, March 3. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Anchor Ct., 5300 block, March 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Briarwood Ct., 4400 block, March 3. A steering wheel was stolen from a vehicle.
Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Burke Centre Pkwy., 6000 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fullerton Rd., 7400 block, March 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicles.
Herbert St., 5800 block, March 1. An item was stolen from a residence.
Heritage Dr., 7800 block, Feb. 27. Beer was stolen from a business.
Jenna Rd., 7400 block, 5:36 p.m. Feb. 27. A garage was broken into and personal property was stolen.
Little River Tpk., 7600 block, March 1. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Lyngate Ct., 5200 block, March 4. An item was stolen from a residence.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, March 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, March 1. A bag was stolen from a location.
Port Royal Rd., 5300 block, March 1. Shoes were stolen from a residence.
Rolling Rd., 8000 block, March 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rolling Rd., 8000 block, March 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Traford Lane, 8300 block, March 5. An electronic device was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFT
Backlick Rd., 7800 block, March 5. A 1999 Ford Econoline E350.
Fairfax City
THEFTS
Judicial Dr., 10500 block, March 4. An employee’s purse was stolen from a business.
University Dr., 3900 block, March 3. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying. A 38-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.
Willard Way, 10350 block, March 1. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying. A 32-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
VANDALISM
Mosby Woods Dr., 10100 block, 8 to 9:30 a.m. March 2. A vehicle was damaged.
Falls Church
ASSAULT
Broad St. W., 300 block, 5 a.m. March 1. An assault was reported. A 62-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 1200 block, 4:30 p.m. Feb. 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Gundry Dr., 300 block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 24 to 7:30 a.m. Feb. 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Hillwood Ave. E., 200 block, 10 p.m. Feb. 28 to 9:31 a.m. Feb. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, Feb. 12 to Feb. 17. A credit card was stolen.
Tinners Hill St., 100 block, 10:30 p.m. Feb. 28 to 8:43 a.m. Feb. 29. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Virginia Ave. N., 200 block, 11:16 a.m. Feb. 26. Identity theft was reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Highland St., 600 block, Feb. 24 to Feb. 25. A vehicle was stolen.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Elden St., 1000 block, 1:52 p.m. Feb. 24. Assault reported.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 10:13 p.m. March 1. Assault reported.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 6:29 a.m. Feb. 24. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Branch Dr., 900 block, 6 a.m. Feb. 26. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Huntmar Park Dr., 500 block, 8:01 a.m. Feb. 28. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Beulah Rd. NE, 500 block, 1:17 a.m. March 1. Two men fought. A 55-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.
Cedar Lane SE, 2:50 p.m. March 4. Two people fought.
Courthouse Rd. SW, 10:57 a.m. March 3. Two people fought.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27. A man exposed himself to an employee of a store and fled the scene when she screamed.
Park St. NE, 100 block, 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. Feb. 27. A man exposed himself to a resident in a church and fled from the scene.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cottage St. SW, 600 block, 4 to 4:20 p.m. Feb. 25. Contents of a delivered package were stolen from the porch of a residence.
Elaine Cir. SE, 8 p.m. Feb. 29 to 8 a.m. March 1. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.
Heritage Lane NW, 500 block, noon Feb. 19. Personal information was stolen.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 6:01 to 6:10 a.m. March 2. Guns were stolen from a business.
Maple Ave. E., 500 block, 12:06 a.m. March 4. Police responding to a bank alarm found an open window. Nothing was disturbed.
Maple Ave. E., 800 block, 1:20 a.m. March 4. Police responding to a business alarm found an open door. Nothing was disturbed.
Mill St. NE, 300 block, midnight Feb. 1 to 1:50 p.m. March 4. Identity theft was reported.
Ware St. SW, 900 block, noon Feb. 29 to 9 a.m. March 1. A lawn chair was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 8:15 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 28. A door window pane of a community center was damaged.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 9:15 p.m. March 4. A female ran into a neighbor’s apartment to get away from a man. He began hitting the door and threatened to break it down. The man fled from the scene.