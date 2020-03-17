Centreville Rd., 3000 block, March 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fox Rest Lane, 9800 block, March 9. Cash was stolen from a residence.

John Barnes Lane, 3700 block, March 10. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Kings Crown Ct., 9700 block, March 10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Metrotech Dr., 13800 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Misty Glen Lane, 13100 block, March 12. Keys and tools were stolen from a residence.

Thompson Rd., 13100 block, 12:41 a.m. March 8. Someone broke into a home and stole personal property.

Vale Spring Dr., 11400 block, March 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Westbrook Mill Lane, 11300 block, March 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Richmond Hwy., 9500 block, 6:40 a.m. March 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Admiralty Ct., 5300 block, March 8. Furniture was stolen from a residence.

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Barclay Dr., 5700 block, March 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Dana Ave., 6200 block, March 10. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, March 11. A battery was stolen from a business.

Hackberry St., 6500 block, March 10. A package was stolen from a residence.

Industrial Rd., 6700 block, March 8. Cash was stolen from a business.

Manchester Way, 6300 block, March 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Newington Rd., 6600 block, March 8. Property was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 10100 block, March 8. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Edsall Rd., 6400 block, March 8. A 2019 Toyota Corolla.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 4200 block, March 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 8. Vitamins were stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 11. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, March 12. Beer was stolen from a business.

Chrisland Cv., 7500 block, March 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, 1:59 p.m. March 11. Someone broke into a home and stole personal property.

Ichabod Pl., 6400 block, 10 p.m. March 10. Someone broke into a home and stole personal property.

Lacy Blvd., 3700 block, March 9. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, March 8. A vacuum was stolen from a business.

Linda Lane, 3700 block, March 12. A bumper was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpke., 7100 block, March 8. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, March 10. A 2010 Ford Focus.

Lake St., 3400 block, March 12. A 2010 Ford Focus.

Leesburg Pike and South George Mason Dr., 9:09 p.m. March 12. Recovered stolen vehicle.

Oakview Gardens Dr., 5800 block, March 12. A 2013 Toyota RAV4.

Vista Dr., 6000 block, 6 p.m. March 12. Recovered stolen vehicle.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, March 8. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Broad St., 8400 block, March 8. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 8. A jacket was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 11. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Corporate Ridge Rd., 2000 block, March 8. An equipment was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 3000 block, March 8. An electronic device was stolen from a school.

Hammaker Ct., 3000 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jerry Pl., 6600 block, March 11. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, March 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, March 10. A shirt was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, March 9. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, March 11. A laptop was stolen from a business.

Tulip Dr., 2200 block, March 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 98100 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Westmoreland St., 1700 block, March 11. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Gate House Plaza, 3000 block, March 11. A 2018 BMW X6.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allwood Ct., 9300 block, March 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, March 9. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairchild Dr., 7100 block, March 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Furman Lane, 2900 block, March 12. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Furman Lane, 3000 block, March 9. A handgun was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, March 11. An electronic device was stolen from a business.

Martha St., 8200 block, March 8. A bumper was stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon Square Ctr., 7400 block, March 8. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Quander Rd., 6400 block, March 11. Mulch was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, March 12. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 9. Shoes and cash were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 11. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, March 12. Property was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 9. A candy was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, March 8. Beer was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Rollins Dr., 1800 block, March 8. Property was stolen from a residence.

Russell Rd., 8200 block, March 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Windsor Rd., 2000 block, March 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, March 12. A 1996 Dodge Ram.

Quander Rd., 6900 block, March 8. A 2003 Ford Goldline E-350.

White Heron Trail, 7700 block, March 11. A 2014 Mazda 3.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aiken Pl., 13300 block, March 9. Speakers were stolen from a residence.

Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, March 12. Sodas were stolen from a business.

Centre Park Cir., 12900 block, March 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, March 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Cup Leaf Holly Ct., 1000 block, March 9. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lake Audubon Ct., 2000 block, March 8. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Plato Lane, 1100 block, March 8. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.

Saint Francis St., 1800 block, March 8. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, March 11. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Winterthur Ct., 2200 block, March 8. A license was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Metro Center Dr., 1800 block, March 8. A 2006 Ford E-250.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lee Hwy., 13600 block, March 12. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Lee Rd., 14500 block, March 9. A muffler was stolen from a vehicle.

Orchard Dr., 13600 block, March 8. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Orchard Dr., 13600 block, March 8. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Willard Rd., 14700 block, March 10. A laptop was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Willard Rd., 14200 block, March 9. A 2007 Ford E-250.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr. and Casimir St., March 8. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Barsky Ct., 6300 block, March 12. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Karmich St., 6300 block, March 10. Tools were stolen from a residence.

New England Woods Dr., 5900 block, March 9. A bookbag was stolen from a residence.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8100 block, March 9. An electronic device was stolen from a school.

Wentworth Pl., 7900 block, 6:05 p.m. March 10. Someone broke into a home and stole personal property.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Copper Lane, 3700 block, March 11. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, 11:11 to 11:35 p.m. March 6. A cellphone was stolen at a restaurant.

Main St., 9600 block, March 11. Two iPhones were stolen from a display table in a business.

Rock Garden Dr., 11000 block, 7:26 a.m. March 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Rock Garden Dr., 11100 block, March 11. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

University Dr., 3700 block, 6:01 a.m. March 10. Property was stolen from a business.

University Dr., 3900 block, noon to 1 p.m. March 10. Property was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 8:30 p.m. March 9 to 12:36 p.m. March 10. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Lee Hwy., 11200 block, 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. March 9. A vehicle window was broken.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. West, 500 block, Feb. 20 and Feb. 26. Credit card information was stolen.

Broad St. West, 1100 block, 10:05 p.m. March 44. Shoplifting was reported.

Noland St., 200 block, 8 p.m. March 1. Credit card information was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 10:40 a.m. Feb. 28. Property was stolen from a building.

Herndon

No incidents were reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Glyndon Lane SE, 8:21 p.m. March 5. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. West, 300 block, 8:11 p.m. March 4. Two people fought in a restaurant.

Oak St. SW, 11:50 a.m. March 9. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adahi Rd. SE, 300 block, midnight Feb. 24 to 4:57 p.m. March 9. Identity theft was reported.

Beulah Rd. NE, 500 block, 3:30 to 4:20 p.m. March 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

East St. SE, 100 block, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

Follin Lane SE, 800 block, midnight Feb. 1 to 2:49 p.m. March 6. An employee theft was reported.

Kingsley Rd. SE, 100 block, 2:01 p.m. March 7. Police responding to an alarm call found an open door to a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

Kingsley Rd. SW, 100 block, 6 p.m. March 9 to 11:19 a.m. March 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. West, 300 block, 5:05 a.m. March 7. A police officer found an open door to a business. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave. East, 300 block, 4:05 p.m. March 9. A wallet was stolen from a shopping cart in a grocery store.

Maple Ave. West, 400 block, 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.

VANDALISM