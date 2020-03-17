Centreville Rd., 3000 block, March 8. Beer was stolen from a business.
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fox Rest Lane, 9800 block, March 9. Cash was stolen from a residence.
John Barnes Lane, 3700 block, March 10. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Kings Crown Ct., 9700 block, March 10. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Metrotech Dr., 13800 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Misty Glen Lane, 13100 block, March 12. Keys and tools were stolen from a residence.
Thompson Rd., 13100 block, 12:41 a.m. March 8. Someone broke into a home and stole personal property.
Vale Spring Dr., 11400 block, March 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Westbrook Mill Lane, 11300 block, March 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia District
ROBBERY
Richmond Hwy., 9500 block, 6:40 a.m. March 7. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Admiralty Ct., 5300 block, March 8. Furniture was stolen from a residence.
Backlick Rd., 6600 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Barclay Dr., 5700 block, March 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Dana Ave., 6200 block, March 10. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, March 11. A battery was stolen from a business.
Hackberry St., 6500 block, March 10. A package was stolen from a residence.
Industrial Rd., 6700 block, March 8. Cash was stolen from a business.
Manchester Way, 6300 block, March 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Newington Rd., 6600 block, March 8. Property was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 10100 block, March 8. A license was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6500 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Town Ctr., 6700 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFT
Edsall Rd., 6400 block, March 8. A 2019 Toyota Corolla.
Mason District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Annandale Rd., 4200 block, March 8. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 8. Vitamins were stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 11. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.
Backlick Rd., 4300 block, March 12. Beer was stolen from a business.
Chrisland Cv., 7500 block, March 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, 1:59 p.m. March 11. Someone broke into a home and stole personal property.
Ichabod Pl., 6400 block, 10 p.m. March 10. Someone broke into a home and stole personal property.
Lacy Blvd., 3700 block, March 9. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, March 8. A vacuum was stolen from a business.
Linda Lane, 3700 block, March 12. A bumper was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpke., 7100 block, March 8. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Bellview Dr., 6000 block, March 10. A 2010 Ford Focus.
Lake St., 3400 block, March 12. A 2010 Ford Focus.
Leesburg Pike and South George Mason Dr., 9:09 p.m. March 12. Recovered stolen vehicle.
Oakview Gardens Dr., 5800 block, March 12. A 2013 Toyota RAV4.
Vista Dr., 6000 block, 6 p.m. March 12. Recovered stolen vehicle.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Avenir Pl., 2600 block, March 8. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Broad St., 8400 block, March 8. An electronic device was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 8. A jacket was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 11. A backpack was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Corporate Ridge Rd., 2000 block, March 8. An equipment was stolen from a business.
Gallows Rd., 3000 block, March 8. An electronic device was stolen from a school.
Hammaker Ct., 3000 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Jerry Pl., 6600 block, March 11. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, March 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 8000 block, March 10. A shirt was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, March 9. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Nutley St., 3000 block, March 11. A laptop was stolen from a business.
Tulip Dr., 2200 block, March 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 98100 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Westmoreland St., 1700 block, March 11. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Gate House Plaza, 3000 block, March 11. A 2018 BMW X6.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Allwood Ct., 9300 block, March 12. A package was stolen from a residence.
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, March 9. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fairchild Dr., 7100 block, March 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Furman Lane, 2900 block, March 12. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Furman Lane, 3000 block, March 9. A handgun was stolen from a residence.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, March 11. An electronic device was stolen from a business.
Martha St., 8200 block, March 8. A bumper was stolen from a vehicle.
Mount Vernon Square Ctr., 7400 block, March 8. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Quander Rd., 6400 block, March 11. Mulch was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, March 12. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 9. Shoes and cash were stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 11. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, March 12. Property was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 9. A candy was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, March 8. Beer was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Rollins Dr., 1800 block, March 8. Property was stolen from a residence.
Russell Rd., 8200 block, March 10. Liquor was stolen from a business.
Windsor Rd., 2000 block, March 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, March 12. A 1996 Dodge Ram.
Quander Rd., 6900 block, March 8. A 2003 Ford Goldline E-350.
White Heron Trail, 7700 block, March 11. A 2014 Mazda 3.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Aiken Pl., 13300 block, March 9. Speakers were stolen from a residence.
Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, March 12. Sodas were stolen from a business.
Centre Park Cir., 12900 block, March 12. A package was stolen from a residence.
Centreville Rd., 2400 block, March 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Cup Leaf Holly Ct., 1000 block, March 9. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, March 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lake Audubon Ct., 2000 block, March 8. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Plato Lane, 1100 block, March 8. An electronic device was stolen from a residence.
Saint Francis St., 1800 block, March 8. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, March 11. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, March 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Winterthur Ct., 2200 block, March 8. A license was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Metro Center Dr., 1800 block, March 8. A 2006 Ford E-250.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Lee Hwy., 13600 block, March 12. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.
Lee Rd., 14500 block, March 9. A muffler was stolen from a vehicle.
Orchard Dr., 13600 block, March 8. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Orchard Dr., 13600 block, March 8. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Willard Rd., 14700 block, March 10. A laptop was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFT
Willard Rd., 14200 block, March 9. A 2007 Ford E-250.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Americana Dr. and Casimir St., March 8. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Barsky Ct., 6300 block, March 12. A ring was stolen from a residence.
Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, March 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Karmich St., 6300 block, March 10. Tools were stolen from a residence.
New England Woods Dr., 5900 block, March 9. A bookbag was stolen from a residence.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8100 block, March 9. An electronic device was stolen from a school.
Wentworth Pl., 7900 block, 6:05 p.m. March 10. Someone broke into a home and stole personal property.
Fairfax City
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Copper Lane, 3700 block, March 11. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax Blvd., 9900 block, 11:11 to 11:35 p.m. March 6. A cellphone was stolen at a restaurant.
Main St., 9600 block, March 11. Two iPhones were stolen from a display table in a business.
Rock Garden Dr., 11000 block, 7:26 a.m. March 11. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Rock Garden Dr., 11100 block, March 11. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
University Dr., 3700 block, 6:01 a.m. March 10. Property was stolen from a business.
University Dr., 3900 block, noon to 1 p.m. March 10. Property was stolen from a business.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 8:30 p.m. March 9 to 12:36 p.m. March 10. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Lee Hwy., 11200 block, 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. March 9. A vehicle window was broken.
Falls Church
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. West, 500 block, Feb. 20 and Feb. 26. Credit card information was stolen.
Broad St. West, 1100 block, 10:05 p.m. March 44. Shoplifting was reported.
Noland St., 200 block, 8 p.m. March 1. Credit card information was stolen.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 10:40 a.m. Feb. 28. Property was stolen from a building.
Herndon
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Glyndon Lane SE, 8:21 p.m. March 5. Two people fought.
Maple Ave. West, 300 block, 8:11 p.m. March 4. Two people fought in a restaurant.
Oak St. SW, 11:50 a.m. March 9. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Adahi Rd. SE, 300 block, midnight Feb. 24 to 4:57 p.m. March 9. Identity theft was reported.
Beulah Rd. NE, 500 block, 3:30 to 4:20 p.m. March 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.
East St. SE, 100 block, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 11. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.
Follin Lane SE, 800 block, midnight Feb. 1 to 2:49 p.m. March 6. An employee theft was reported.
Kingsley Rd. SE, 100 block, 2:01 p.m. March 7. Police responding to an alarm call found an open door to a residence. Nothing was reported missing.
Kingsley Rd. SW, 100 block, 6 p.m. March 9 to 11:19 a.m. March 10. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Maple Ave. West, 300 block, 5:05 a.m. March 7. A police officer found an open door to a business. Nothing was reported missing.
Maple Ave. East, 300 block, 4:05 p.m. March 9. A wallet was stolen from a shopping cart in a grocery store.
Maple Ave. West, 400 block, 5 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 11. A purse was stolen from a vehicle entered by smashing a window.
VANDALISM
East St. SE, 100 block, 7 a.m. to 2:40 p.m. March 11. A vehicle window was smashed.