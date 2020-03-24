Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, March 17. An HVAC unit was stolen from a business.

Fair Ridge Dr., 3900 block, March 15. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Fairfax Corner Ave., 4200 block, March 15. Clothing was stolen from a location.

Legato Rd., 4000 block, March 19. A box was stolen from a business.

Lloyds Lane, 3000 block, March 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Page Ave., 10600 block, March 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Pender Dr., 3900 block, March 16. Batteries were stolen from vehicles.

Walnut Rocker Lane, 2400 block, March 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, March 15. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Carta Way, 2300 block, March 19. A 2019 Suzuki GSXR.

Mansarde Ave., 13900 block, March 18. A 2012 Honda CBR.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, March 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, March 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Guy Pl., 5700 block, March 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5700 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 6500 block, March 16. An item was stolen from a location.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, March 18. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Newington Rd., 8100 block, March 17. An HVAC unit was stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, March 15. Liquor was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, March 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6700 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Town Ctr., 6600 block, March 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Viceroy Ct., 5600 block, 4:27 p.m. March 17. A homeowner saw two juveniles emerge from his backyard on bicycles. A short time later he determined that someone broke into his home and stole electronics. Officers located the juveniles nearby with the stolen items, and one of the bicycles was also determined to be stolen. One of the juveniles was charged with burglary, possession of marijuana and petit larceny. The other juvenile was charged with burglary.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Amherst Ave., 6500 block, March 18. A 2018 Nissan Altima.

Lewis Chapel Rd., 7800 block, March 15. A 2007 BMW 328i.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Glenmore Dr., 3300 block, March 13. Malicious wounding.

ROBBERY

Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, 5:34 p.m. March 15. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3000 block, March 15. Sunglasses were stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7300 block, March 15. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, March 15. Beer was stolen from a business.

Byrds Nest Pass., 7800 block, March 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Byrds Nest Pass., 7800 block, March 15. A registration was stolen from a vehicle.

Cherokee Ave., 4800 block, March 17. Tools were stolen from a garage.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, March 18. A phone was stolen from a location.

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, March 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, March 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, March 15. Cigarettes were stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, March 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Moncure Ave., 3500 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Newport Glen Pass., 7800 block, March 15. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Seminary Rd., 5900 block, March 18. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Argyle Dr., 6000 block, March 18. A 2016 Toyota Corolla.

Barcroft View Terr., 3600 block, March 15. A 2008 Honda CRV.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, March 18. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, March 16. Wallets were stolen from a gym.

District Ave., 2900 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gatehouse Rd., 8100 block, March 16. A wallet was stolen from a business.

International Dr., 2000 block, March 15. Cash was stolen from a business.

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, March 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, March 15. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 8600 block, 10:35 p.m. March 13. Attempted robbery.

Monroe St., 2800 block, March 15. A package was stolen from a residence.

Nutley St., 3000 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Robert Lane, 7200 block, March 16. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Robert Lane, 7300 block, March 16. Phones were stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Central St., 1700 block, 3:27 a.m. March 19. A home was broken into and personal items were stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Heatherton Lane, 8100 block, March 15. A 2015 Lexus GS350.

Westwind Way, 1800 block, March 15. A 2017 Yamaha FZ-07 motorcycle.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dadson Ct., 6200 block, March 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, March 15. Medication was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mary Baldwin Dr., 2200 block, March 17. Boots were stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 2300 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, March 19. Food was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, March 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, March 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, March 19. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 15. Tools were stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 16. A wallet was stolen from a gym.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 16. A wallet was stolen from a gym.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, March 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, March 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rolling Stone Way, 4300 block, March 15. Clothing was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cameron Run Terrance, 5800 block, March 16. A 2015 Honda CBR.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, March 16. A 2007 Honda CBR.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Commerce Park Dr., 11400 block, March 18. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy Adams Dr., 2600 block, March 15. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Seneca Rd., 1000 block, March 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seneca Rd., 1000 block, March 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, March 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Sundance Dr., 1700 block, March 17. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, March 16. A 2018 Suzuki GSXR.

Vantage Hill Rd., 11600 block, March 15. A 2007 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, March 16. A 2012 Mercedes-Benz CLK350.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, March 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lavender Mist Lane, 13500 block, March 18. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Poplar Tree Rd., 13800 block, March 19. Money was stolen from a location.

Queens Brigade Dr., 12100 block, March 17. Firearms were stolen from a residence.

Rocky Way Ct., 6100 block, March 15. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Park Ct., 7400 block, March 17. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Boudinot Dr., 7200 block, March 17. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, March 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, March 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, March 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Forestdale Dr., 4700 block, March 19. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Fullerton Rd., 7100 block, March 15. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Garbo Ct., 4500 block, March 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, March 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ROBBERY

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, March 18. A man took merchandise from a store and assaulted an employee. A 25-year-old Bealteton man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, 7:18 p.m. March 18. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Main St., 9600 block, 5:45 p.m. March 18. Three females took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Park Rd., 11000 block, March 16. A vacant building was entered by force.

VANDALISM

Maple St., 10900 block, March 16. A business was damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Spring St. S., 400 block, 6:42 p.m. March 14. An assault was reported. A 35-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 1000 block. 5 to 6 a.m. March 12. A vehicle part was stolen.

Fairfax St. E., 200 block, 9 p.m. March 11 to 8:30 p.m. March 12. A vehicle part was stolen.

Jackson St., 200 block, 10 p.m. March 11 to 9 p.m. March 12. A vehicle part was stolen.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, Nov. 26 to Jan. 6. Property was stolen from a building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 1 to 9 p.m. March 11. A motorcycle was stolen.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

April Way, 1300 block, 5:46 a.m. March 8. Assault reported.

Casper Dr., 1100 block, 8:47 p.m. March 5. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 10:59 p.m. March 3. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 8:35 a.m. March 6. Assault reported.

Grove St., 500 block, 10:39 a.m. March 6. Assault reported.

Monroe St., 800 block, 7:52 p.m. March 4. Assault reported.

Van Buren St., 200 block, 11:33 a.m. March 2. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1200 block, 5:32 p.m. March 5. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 4:34 p.m. March 7.

Eric Ct. and Campbell Way, 7 a.m. March 2. From vehicle.

Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 10:41 a.m. March 7. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:55 p.m. March 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Laurel Way, Unit block, 5:49 p.m. March 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 3:48 p.m. March 5. Destruction of property.

Herndon Mill Cir., 100 block, 7:25 p.m. March 2. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Beulah Rd. NE, 10:01 p.m. March 15. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 6 p.m. March 15. A juvenile sneezed, and a man on a bicycle yelled about the pandemic, grabbed the juvenile by the sweatshirt and shook him.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 11:44 p.m. March 13. Two women fought.

Myers Circle SW, 7:13 p.m. March 15. Two people fought.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Nutley St. and Kingsley Rd. SW, 2:04 a.m. March 14. A rock that appeared to be thrown from the side of a roadway was thrown at a vehicle and damaged a window. Another rock was thrown at a second vehicle, damaging the grille.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 7 p.m. March 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingsley Rd. SW, 500 block, 4:54 p.m. March 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 4 p.m. March 17. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 5 to 8 p.m. March 13. A wallet, an iPad and a keychain were stolen from an employee room.

VANDALISM