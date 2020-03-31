Hunt Club Cir., 4200 block, March 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Majestic Lane, 4000 block, March 26. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Monument Dr., 12100 block, March 22. Money was stolen from a location.
Monument Dr., 12100 block, March 25. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Riviera Dr., 2400 block, March 25. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Dixie Hill Rd., 4400 block, March 25. A 2006 Suzuki GSXR.
Nutley St., 3000 block, March 23. A 2019 Hyundai Elantra.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Amelia St., 5900 block, March 23. A purse was stolen from a residence.
Backlick Rd., 4900 block, March 22. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.
Backlick Rd., 6100 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Bland St., 6700 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Edsall Rd., 6400 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Franconia Rd., 5600 block, March 23. An item was stolen from a residence.
Hayfield Rd., 7600 block, March 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 9500 block, March 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, March 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Archstone Way, 6000 block, March 22. A 2015 Toyota Corolla.
Backlick Rd., 5500 block, March 24. A 2019 Dodge Durango.
Buckingham Palace Ct., 5600 block, March 22. A 2015 GMC Terrain.
Terminal Rd., 8400 block, March 22. A 2003 Yamaha R6.
Mason District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 7900 block, March 22. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5600 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, March 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Jupiter Hills Cir., 6600 block, March 22. A package was stolen from a residence.
Keith Pl., 3900 block, March 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, March 26. Medicine was stolen from a location.
Seminary Rd., 5900 block, March 24. A backpack was stolen from a location.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Village Dr., 7100 block, March 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Vine Forest Ct., 6100 block, March 22. A laptop was stolen from a playground.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Bellview Dr., 6000 block, March 26. A 2005 Honda Civic.
Fran Pl., 5000 block, March 26. A 2006 Ford E-350.
Lake St., 3400 block, March 24. A 2016 Toyota Camry.
Parkwood Ct., 7500 block, March 22. A 2018 Jawa moped.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Dominion Dr., 6200 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Park St., 8600 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Leesburg Pike, 8200 block, March 24. A 2017 BMW M6.
Robert Lane, 7300 block, March 22. A 2020 TaoTao scooter.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Brevard Ct., 4400 block, March 24. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairview Dr., 2500 block, 11:48 p.m. March 22.
Hallie Rose Pl., 8500 block, March 22. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Inyo Ct., 8500 block, March 23. A computer was stolen from a vehicle.
Mina Loma Ct., 8400 block, March 22. An item was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, March 25. A debit card was stolen from a business.
Seven Woods Dr., 8000 block, March 23. A gun was stolen from a location.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, 6:10 a.m. March 26.
VEHICLE THEFT
Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, March 22. A 2017 Kia Sorento.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Centreville Rd., 2400 block, March 24. Money was stolen from a business.
Commerce Park Dr., 11400 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Difficult Run Ct., 1200 block, March 22. A purse was stolen from a residence.
Sully District
ROBBERY
Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, 8 p.m. March 22. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Centreville Rd., 7100 block, March 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cochran Pl., 4700 block, March 22. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Novar Dr., 4000 block, March 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Wakley Ct., 13800 block, March 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Walney Rd., 4000 block, March 26. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Winding Ridge Lane, 14000 block, March 23. Tools were stolen from a garage.
Winter Harbor Ct., 4100 block, March 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Creek Run Dr., 6500 block, March 22. A 2010 Dodge Avenger.
Rockledge Pl., 6700 block, March 25. A 2019 Toyota Corolla.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Clifton Rd., 7600 block, March 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Hooes and Jeffery Farm roads, March 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Kara Pl., 5800 block, March 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Ox Rd., 7300 block, March 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Wilderness Way, 7500 block, 6:48 p.m. March 21. A home and was broken into and personal property was stolen.
Fairfax City
THEFTS
Cambridge Ct., 3200 block, March 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax Blvd., 10900 block, March 20. A bicycle was stolen. A 23-year-old Alexandria male was arrested and charged.
Richard Ave., 3700 block, 2:49 p.m. March 26. Three people took a basketball hoop from a residence.
University Dr., 3900 block, 4:35 a.m. March 26. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, March 25. A restaurant window was broken.
Railroad Ave., 10600 block, 12:14 p.m. March 24. A restaurant door was damaged.
Falls Church
ASSAULT
Roosevelt St. N., 1000 block, 9:47 p.m. March 21. Two males assaulted a man.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 100 block, 9:09 a.m. March 21. A male and a female took items and left a store without paying.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 12:30 p.m. March 14 to 5:30 a.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax St. E., 200 block, 11:30 a.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Flagmaker Ct., 6500 block, 9 p.m. March 15 to 8 a.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Katie Ct., 200 block, 8 p.m. March 15 to 8 a.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Parker Ave., 800 block, midnight to 1:47 p.m. March 19. Property was stolen from a building.
Spring St. S., 100 block, noon March 14 to 6:45 p.m. March 18. Property was stolen from a building.
West St. S., 200 block, 3 p.m. March 16 to 5:12 p.m. March 18. Property was stolen from a building.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Fairfax St. E., 200 block, 6 p.m. March 15 to 12:57 p.m. March 16. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Broad St. W., 300 block, 2:20 a.m. to 5:18 p.m. March 16. A vehicle was damaged.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 8 a.m. March 13 to 8 a.m. March 16. A vehicle window was broken.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 10 p.m. March 15 to 5:30 a.m. March 16. A vehicle was tampered with.
Liberty Ave., 300 block, 5:23 p.m. March 18. A vehicle was tampered with.
Noland St., 200 block, 3:47 a.m. March 20. A shed was damaged.
Timber Lane, 500 block, 9 p.m. March 16 to 8:30 a.m. March 17. A shed was damage.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Alabama Dr., 600 block, 12:11 p.m. March 19. Assault reported.
Morningside Ct., 700 block, 9:30 p.m. March 17. Assault reported.
Summerfield Dr., 1300 block, 10:04 a.m. March 16. Assault reported.
ROBBERIES
Elden St., 100 block, 8:40 p.m. March 17. A person was robbed.
Palmer Dr., 900 block, 10:49 p.m. March 20. A person was robbed.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bond St., 1200 block, 7:39 p.m. March 16.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 10:04 p.m. March 22.
Elden St., 1000 block, 6:10 p.m. March 18. Shoplifting.
Reneau Way, 300 block, 4:14 p.m. March 19.
VANDALISM
Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 2:04 p.m. March 16. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 5:15 p.m. March 21. Two people fought.
Paris Court SW, 200 block, midnight Jan. 29 to 12:30 p.m. March 23. Harassment was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Center St. N., 400 block, 7 a.m. March 8 to noon March 21. A backpack containing a camera and camera lens was stolen from a vehicle.
Commons Dr. NW, 200 block, 6:30 p.m. March 24 to 8:30 a.m. March 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Cottage St. SW, 1000 block, 4:12 p.m. Jan. 20. A delivered package containing two cellphones was stolen from a residence.
Cottage St. SW, 1200 block, 12:39 a.m. March 21. A female observed two people inside her vehicle. A vape pen was missing.
Echols St. SE, 400 block, 9:46 p.m. March 18. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 5:15 a.m. March 26. An officer found an open door to a business. Nothing was reported missing.
McKinley St. NE, 500 block, noon March 16 to 3:55 p.m. March 18. Four checks were stolen from the mail.
Roland Ct. SW, 100 block, 7 p.m. March 24 to 7 a.m. March 25. A vehicle was entered.
Yeonas Dr. SW, 100 block, 1:31 a.m. March 21. Cash and gift cards were stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Church St. NE, 400 block, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 20. Paint was used to damage a vehicle.