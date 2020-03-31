Hunt Club Cir., 4200 block, March 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Majestic Lane, 4000 block, March 26. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Monument Dr., 12100 block, March 22. Money was stolen from a location.

Monument Dr., 12100 block, March 25. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Riviera Dr., 2400 block, March 25. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dixie Hill Rd., 4400 block, March 25. A 2006 Suzuki GSXR.

Nutley St., 3000 block, March 23. A 2019 Hyundai Elantra.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Amelia St., 5900 block, March 23. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Backlick Rd., 4900 block, March 22. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 6100 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bland St., 6700 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Edsall Rd., 6400 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 5600 block, March 23. An item was stolen from a residence.

Hayfield Rd., 7600 block, March 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 9500 block, March 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, March 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Archstone Way, 6000 block, March 22. A 2015 Toyota Corolla.

Backlick Rd., 5500 block, March 24. A 2019 Dodge Durango.

Buckingham Palace Ct., 5600 block, March 22. A 2015 GMC Terrain.

Terminal Rd., 8400 block, March 22. A 2003 Yamaha R6.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7900 block, March 22. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, March 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jupiter Hills Cir., 6600 block, March 22. A package was stolen from a residence.

Keith Pl., 3900 block, March 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, March 26. Medicine was stolen from a location.

Seminary Rd., 5900 block, March 24. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, March 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Village Dr., 7100 block, March 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Vine Forest Ct., 6100 block, March 22. A laptop was stolen from a playground.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, March 26. A 2005 Honda Civic.

Fran Pl., 5000 block, March 26. A 2006 Ford E-350.

Lake St., 3400 block, March 24. A 2016 Toyota Camry.

Parkwood Ct., 7500 block, March 22. A 2018 Jawa moped.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 6200 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Park St., 8600 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Leesburg Pike, 8200 block, March 24. A 2017 BMW M6.

Robert Lane, 7300 block, March 22. A 2020 TaoTao scooter.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, March 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Brevard Ct., 4400 block, March 24. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairview Dr., 2500 block, 11:48 p.m. March 22.

Hallie Rose Pl., 8500 block, March 22. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Inyo Ct., 8500 block, March 23. A computer was stolen from a vehicle.

Mina Loma Ct., 8400 block, March 22. An item was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, March 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, March 25. A debit card was stolen from a business.

Seven Woods Dr., 8000 block, March 23. A gun was stolen from a location.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, 6:10 a.m. March 26.

VEHICLE THEFT

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, March 22. A 2017 Kia Sorento.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, March 24. Money was stolen from a business.

Commerce Park Dr., 11400 block, March 24. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Difficult Run Ct., 1200 block, March 22. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, 8 p.m. March 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Centreville Rd., 7100 block, March 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, March 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cochran Pl., 4700 block, March 22. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Novar Dr., 4000 block, March 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Wakley Ct., 13800 block, March 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Walney Rd., 4000 block, March 26. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Winding Ridge Lane, 14000 block, March 23. Tools were stolen from a garage.

Winter Harbor Ct., 4100 block, March 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Creek Run Dr., 6500 block, March 22. A 2010 Dodge Avenger.

Rockledge Pl., 6700 block, March 25. A 2019 Toyota Corolla.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clifton Rd., 7600 block, March 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hooes and Jeffery Farm roads, March 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Kara Pl., 5800 block, March 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Ox Rd., 7300 block, March 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilderness Way, 7500 block, 6:48 p.m. March 21. A home and was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS

Cambridge Ct., 3200 block, March 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Blvd., 10900 block, March 20. A bicycle was stolen. A 23-year-old Alexandria male was arrested and charged.

Richard Ave., 3700 block, 2:49 p.m. March 26. Three people took a basketball hoop from a residence.

University Dr., 3900 block, 4:35 a.m. March 26. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, March 25. A restaurant window was broken.

Railroad Ave., 10600 block, 12:14 p.m. March 24. A restaurant door was damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Roosevelt St. N., 1000 block, 9:47 p.m. March 21. Two males assaulted a man.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, 9:09 a.m. March 21. A male and a female took items and left a store without paying.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 12:30 p.m. March 14 to 5:30 a.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax St. E., 200 block, 11:30 a.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Flagmaker Ct., 6500 block, 9 p.m. March 15 to 8 a.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Katie Ct., 200 block, 8 p.m. March 15 to 8 a.m. March 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Parker Ave., 800 block, midnight to 1:47 p.m. March 19. Property was stolen from a building.

Spring St. S., 100 block, noon March 14 to 6:45 p.m. March 18. Property was stolen from a building.

West St. S., 200 block, 3 p.m. March 16 to 5:12 p.m. March 18. Property was stolen from a building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fairfax St. E., 200 block, 6 p.m. March 15 to 12:57 p.m. March 16. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 300 block, 2:20 a.m. to 5:18 p.m. March 16. A vehicle was damaged.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 8 a.m. March 13 to 8 a.m. March 16. A vehicle window was broken.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 10 p.m. March 15 to 5:30 a.m. March 16. A vehicle was tampered with.

Liberty Ave., 300 block, 5:23 p.m. March 18. A vehicle was tampered with.

Noland St., 200 block, 3:47 a.m. March 20. A shed was damaged.

Timber Lane, 500 block, 9 p.m. March 16 to 8:30 a.m. March 17. A shed was damage.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 600 block, 12:11 p.m. March 19. Assault reported.

Morningside Ct., 700 block, 9:30 p.m. March 17. Assault reported.

Summerfield Dr., 1300 block, 10:04 a.m. March 16. Assault reported.

ROBBERIES

Elden St., 100 block, 8:40 p.m. March 17. A person was robbed.

Palmer Dr., 900 block, 10:49 p.m. March 20. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bond St., 1200 block, 7:39 p.m. March 16.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 10:04 p.m. March 22.

Elden St., 1000 block, 6:10 p.m. March 18. Shoplifting.

Reneau Way, 300 block, 4:14 p.m. March 19.

VANDALISM

Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 2:04 p.m. March 16. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 5:15 p.m. March 21. Two people fought.

Paris Court SW, 200 block, midnight Jan. 29 to 12:30 p.m. March 23. Harassment was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center St. N., 400 block, 7 a.m. March 8 to noon March 21. A backpack containing a camera and camera lens was stolen from a vehicle.

Commons Dr. NW, 200 block, 6:30 p.m. March 24 to 8:30 a.m. March 25. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Cottage St. SW, 1000 block, 4:12 p.m. Jan. 20. A delivered package containing two cellphones was stolen from a residence.

Cottage St. SW, 1200 block, 12:39 a.m. March 21. A female observed two people inside her vehicle. A vape pen was missing.

Echols St. SE, 400 block, 9:46 p.m. March 18. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 5:15 a.m. March 26. An officer found an open door to a business. Nothing was reported missing.

McKinley St. NE, 500 block, noon March 16 to 3:55 p.m. March 18. Four checks were stolen from the mail.

Roland Ct. SW, 100 block, 7 p.m. March 24 to 7 a.m. March 25. A vehicle was entered.

Yeonas Dr. SW, 100 block, 1:31 a.m. March 21. Cash and gift cards were stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM