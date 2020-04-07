MetroTech Dr., 13900 block, April 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Turberville Ct., 12700 block, March 29. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashland Woods Lane, 9100 block, March 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Edsall Rd., 6400 block, 10:48 a.m. April 1. A contractor reported seeing a juvenile inside a vacant home. The juvenile left but was found nearby and arrested. The juvenile managed to briefly escape from officers by running away but was found a short distance away. The juvenile was arrested and charged with unlawful entry, misdemeanor destruction of property, petit larceny and felony escape without force. Three outstanding warrants were also served.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, April 1. Tires and rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Oakridge Woods Ct., 7600 block, March 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, March 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Dr., 6000 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, March 29. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Havelock St., 7500 block, March 29. A 2019 Honda Insight.

Junction Blvd., 6800 block, March 30. A 2018 Ford F-250.

Nice Pl., 6400 block, March 29. A 2014 Toyota Camry.

Vine St., 5400 block, March 30. A 2018 Ford F-450.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cedarwood Lane, 3000 block, March 29. Tools and equipment were stolen from a residence.

Charles and Lake streets, March 30. Attempted robbery.

Leesburg Pike, 6300 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lincolnia Rd., 6400 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lincolnia Rd., 6400 block, March 29. Money was stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, March 29. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Rose Lane, 3700 block, March 30. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Seminary Rd., 5700 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, March 29. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Second St., 6400 block, March 29. Tools were stolen from a construction site.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, March 29. A 2006 Ford E250.

Little River Tpk. and Medford Dr., March 29. A 2001 Toyota Corolla.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7400 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 6700 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Patterson Rd., 7400 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, March 29. A 2007 Ford Escape.

Dominion Crest Lane, 1800 block, March 29. A 2007 Acura MDX.

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, March 29. A 2016 Audi A6.

Leesburg Pike, 7400 block, March 31. A 2004 Nissan Altima.

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, March 30. A 2015 Nissan Versa.

Telestar Ct., 2900 block, March 29. A 2002 Dodge Ram.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Frye Rd., 8400 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, March 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, March 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3400 block, March 31. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7200 block, April 1. Money was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, March 30. A medication was stolen from a location.

Southwood Dr., 4300 block, March 29. A basketball was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

El Camino Pl., 3800 block, March 30. A 2007 Honda Accord.

Washington Rd., 8000 block, March 29. A 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, March 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Campus Commons Dr., 1900 block, March 30. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Piscataway Lane, 9400 block, 10:26 a.m. March 29. A home was broken into and property was damaged.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, March 29. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, March 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Soapstone Dr., 2300 block, April 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Lakes Dr., 11400 block, April 1. A laptop was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Cartwright Pl., 2200 block, March 31. A 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Novar Dr., 4100 block, 6:44 p.m. March 29. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4400 block, March 29. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Hoxton Sq., 14800 block, March 29. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Icelandic Pl., 14600 block, March 31. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Raina Dr., 6000 block, April 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4900 block, March 31. A tire was stolen from a vehicle.

Crossbrook Ct., 8200 block, March 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Langport Dr., 8600 block, March 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Rosewall Ct., 9000 block, March 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 7:09 p.m. March 21. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged with assault.

Layton Hall Dr., 10338 block, 3:50 p.m. March 16. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged with assault and theft.

Rock Garden Dr., 11100 block, 8:30 p.m. March 22. A Fairfax man was arrested and charged with assault.

ROBBERY

Covington Corner Rd., 6500 block, 1:30 p.m. March 18. A Bealton man was arrested and charged with shoplifting and robbery.

THEFTS

Edsall Rd., 6000 block, 1 p.m. March 21. An Alexandria man was arrested and charged with theft.

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 10:54 p.m. March 28. A man took beer and left a store without paying.

Main St., 10008 block, 12:32 a.m. April 2. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 4 p.m. March 27. Two males took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 8:35 p.m. April 1. Food was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fairfax Blvd., 11100 block, March 24 to March 27. A 2018 Ford Mustang GT 350 Shelby Cobra was stolen.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Gundry Dr., 300 block, 7:30 p.m. March 21. A man assaulted residents and damaged property.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 300 block, 7:19 a.m. March 26. Trespassing was reported. A 49-year-old Vienna man was issued a summons.

Lincoln Ave., 400 block, 10 p.m. March 21 to 10 a.m. March 28. Property was stolen from a building.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:35 p.m. March 27. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:05 a.m. March 28. Assault reported.

Jenny Ann Ct., 700 block, 10:47 p.m. March 29. Assault reported.

Kings Ct., 1000 block, 12:40 p.m. March 25. Assault reported.

ROBBERIES

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 2:22 a.m. March 27. A person was robbed.

Elden St., 1000 block, 2:56 a.m. March 27. A person was robbed.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Patrick Lane, 400 block, 5:37 p.m. March 24. Stolen property.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Elden St., 1000 block, 8:22 p.m. March 25. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Highland St. NW, 1:39 a.m. March 30. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairway Dr. NE, 900 block, noon to 5 p.m. March 16. A lawn mower was stolen.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 27. A purse was stolen from an employee break room.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 3 to 5:16 p.m. April 2. Cash, credit cards and a driver’s license were stolen from a wallet in an employee break room.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 200 block, 8 p.m. March 31 to 10:36 p.m. April 1. Two bicycles were stolen from a bike rack on a vehicle. One of the bicycles was found in a parking lot.

VANDALISM