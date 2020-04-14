Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burgundy Rd., 3100 block, April 6. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Dinwiddie St., 5900 block, April 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, April 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

General Green Way, 6400 block, April 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Giles Run Rd., 10100 block, April 7. An item was stolen from a trailer.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, 4:12 p.m. April 4. Attempted robbery.

Gunston and Harley roads, April 5. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Harrogate Ct., 7300 block, April 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

La Vista Dr., 5700 block, April 5. A cellphone was stolen from a garage.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, April 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Ravensworth Rd., 4500 block, April 6. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, April 2. Money was stolen from a location.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Essex Ave., 7000 block, April 9. A 2015 Acura TL.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beauregard St., 4800 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beechwood Lane, 2900 block, April 7. Signs were stolen from a location.

Charles St., 3400 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Medford Dr., 4000 block, April 6. A driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Virginia St., 4900 block, April 5. A chain saw was stolen from a vehicle.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, April 7. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crianza Pl., 8000 block, April 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Filene Ct., 1400 block, April 5. A safe was stolen from a residence.

Gallows Rd., 2900 block, April 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 7600 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 7700 block, April 9. Tools were stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Chanute Pl., 8000 block, April 7. A 2006 Lexus RX400.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, April 5. A 2013 Suzuki GSXR.

Lily Pond Dr., 2100 block, April 2. A 2019 Chevrolet Traverse.

Pimmit Run Lane, 2200 block, April 8. A 2017 TaoTao moped.

Tysons Landing Ct., 1900 block, April 5. A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Colonial Springs Blvd., 7800 block, April 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lawrence St., 4300 block, April 5. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Monte Vista Dr., 3800 block, April 6. Electronics and jewelry were stolen from a vehicle.

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5600 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Republic Ct., 7500 block, April 5. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, April 5. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Sky View Dr., 8400 block, April 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

South Kings Hwy., 6900 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Amblewood Rd., 4300 block, April 5. A 2016 Honda Civic.

Belle View Blvd., 1300 block, April 9. A 2014 Cadillac CTS.

Coventry Rd., 7100 block, April 7. A 2017 Honda Ridgeline.

Huntington Ave., 2600 block, April 9. A 2020 Honda Civic.

Napper Rd., 3200 block, April 6. A 2010 Ford Edge.

Redondo Pl., 3800 block, April 6. A 2013 Dodge Dart.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, April 9. A 2018 Infiniti Q60.

Toll Ct., 7500 block, April 8. A 2012 Toyota Rav4.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Apgar Pl., 13300 block, April 9. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Archdale Rd., 2300 block, April 9. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Trail Over Fairfax County Pkwy., 3:27 p.m. April 3. Attempted robbery.

Parcher Ave., 13100 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, April 2. A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clarendon Springs Ct., 13600 block, April 5. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Clifton Rd., 7300 block, 12:45 p.m. April 2. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Novar Dr., 4100 block, April 5. A camera was stolen from a vehicle.

Paddington Ct., 6400 block, April 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Uniform Dr., 14300 block, April 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burning Forest Ct., 8200 block, April 2. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Fairfax County Pkwy. and Old Keene Mill Rd., April 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, April 2. A skateboard was stolen from a location.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Royal Ridge Dr., 5800 block, April 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlen St., 7700 block, April 6. A 2014 Nissan Rogue.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, April 6. A 2019 Venom X19R.

Powderbrook Lane, 8000 block, April 6. A 2006 Ford Explorer.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS

Main St., 10008 block, 12:32 a.m. April 2. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Plaza Dr., 3800 block, 10:58 a.m. April 6. Credit card information was stolen.

University Dr., 3900 block, 3:50 p.m. April 8. Trespassing was reported. A man was given a warning but returned to the store and took merchandise without paying. The man was located and released on a summons for larceny and trespassing.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 8:35 p.m. April 1. Food was stolen from a business.

Falls Church

No incidents were recently reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Florida Ave., 500 block, 9:02 a.m. April 3. Assault reported.

Magnolia Ct., 400 block, 12:11 a.m. April 5. Assault reported.

Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 2:16 a.m. April 4. Assault reported.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 2:02 p.m. April 2. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Juniper Ct., 300 block, 7:04 p.m. March 31. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 7:12 p.m. April 3. Shoplifting.

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 2:14 p.m. April 5. From vehicle.

Elden St., 100 block, 11:23 p.m. April 1.

Elden St., 1000 block, 10:52 a.m. March 31.

Florida Ave., 400 block, 7:59 p.m. April 1.

Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 12:07 p.m. March 31. Vehicle parts.

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 1:04 p.m. April 1.

Springtide Pl., 1300 block, April 3.

Station St., 800 block, 4:28 p.m. April 5. Theft reported.

Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 8:07 p.m. April 2.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Van Buren St., 700 block, 6:21 p.m. April 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:28 p.m. April 2. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, noon March 15. Harassment was reported.

Fairway Dr. NE, 10:46 p.m. April 4. Two people fought.

Lakewood Dr. SW, 10:50 p.m. April 8. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 2:40 p.m. April 8. Two people fought in a restaurant.

Maple Ave. W., 12:01 a.m. March 1 to 12:01 a.m. March 24. Physical abuse was reported.

BREAK-IN

Glyndon St. NE, 300 block, 3:40 p.m. April 5. Trespassing on closed tennis courts was reported. A 32-year-old Vienna man and a 33-year-old Arlington man were arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Berry St. SE, 200 block, 1 a.m. March 29 to 9 a.m. March 30. A residence window was damaged.