Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Backlick Rd., 6200 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Burgundy Rd., 3100 block, April 6. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Dinwiddie St., 5900 block, April 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, April 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
General Green Way, 6400 block, April 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Giles Run Rd., 10100 block, April 7. An item was stolen from a trailer.
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, 4:12 p.m. April 4. Attempted robbery.
Gunston and Harley roads, April 5. A bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Harrogate Ct., 7300 block, April 5. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
La Vista Dr., 5700 block, April 5. A cellphone was stolen from a garage.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lorton Market St., 9400 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, April 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Ravensworth Rd., 4500 block, April 6. Jewelry was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Blvd., 6800 block, April 2. Money was stolen from a location.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFT
Essex Ave., 7000 block, April 9. A 2015 Acura TL.
Mason District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Beauregard St., 4800 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Beechwood Lane, 2900 block, April 7. Signs were stolen from a location.
Charles St., 3400 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Medford Dr., 4000 block, April 6. A driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Virginia St., 4900 block, April 5. A chain saw was stolen from a vehicle.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, April 7. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Crianza Pl., 8000 block, April 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Filene Ct., 1400 block, April 5. A safe was stolen from a residence.
Gallows Rd., 2900 block, April 6. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Lee Hwy., 7600 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 7700 block, April 9. Tools were stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Chanute Pl., 8000 block, April 7. A 2006 Lexus RX400.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, April 5. A 2013 Suzuki GSXR.
Lily Pond Dr., 2100 block, April 2. A 2019 Chevrolet Traverse.
Pimmit Run Lane, 2200 block, April 8. A 2017 TaoTao moped.
Tysons Landing Ct., 1900 block, April 5. A 2006 Suzuki motorcycle.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Colonial Springs Blvd., 7800 block, April 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Frye Rd., 8400 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lawrence St., 4300 block, April 5. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Monte Vista Dr., 3800 block, April 6. Electronics and jewelry were stolen from a vehicle.
Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5600 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Republic Ct., 7500 block, April 5. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 9100 block, April 5. A backpack was stolen from a location.
Sky View Dr., 8400 block, April 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
South Kings Hwy., 6900 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Amblewood Rd., 4300 block, April 5. A 2016 Honda Civic.
Belle View Blvd., 1300 block, April 9. A 2014 Cadillac CTS.
Coventry Rd., 7100 block, April 7. A 2017 Honda Ridgeline.
Huntington Ave., 2600 block, April 9. A 2020 Honda Civic.
Napper Rd., 3200 block, April 6. A 2010 Ford Edge.
Redondo Pl., 3800 block, April 6. A 2013 Dodge Dart.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, April 9. A 2018 Infiniti Q60.
Toll Ct., 7500 block, April 8. A 2012 Toyota Rav4.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Apgar Pl., 13300 block, April 9. An item was stolen from a vehicle.
Archdale Rd., 2300 block, April 9. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.
Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, April 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Dominion Trail Over Fairfax County Pkwy., 3:27 p.m. April 3. Attempted robbery.
Parcher Ave., 13100 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, April 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFT
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, April 2. A 2020 Chevrolet Malibu.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Clarendon Springs Ct., 13600 block, April 5. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Clifton Rd., 7300 block, 12:45 p.m. April 2. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.
Novar Dr., 4100 block, April 5. A camera was stolen from a vehicle.
Paddington Ct., 6400 block, April 7. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Uniform Dr., 14300 block, April 2. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Burning Forest Ct., 8200 block, April 2. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Fairfax County Pkwy. and Old Keene Mill Rd., April 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, April 2. A skateboard was stolen from a location.
Rolling Rd., 6200 block, April 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Royal Ridge Dr., 5800 block, April 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Arlen St., 7700 block, April 6. A 2014 Nissan Rogue.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, April 6. A 2019 Venom X19R.
Powderbrook Lane, 8000 block, April 6. A 2006 Ford Explorer.
Fairfax City
THEFTS
Main St., 10008 block, 12:32 a.m. April 2. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Plaza Dr., 3800 block, 10:58 a.m. April 6. Credit card information was stolen.
University Dr., 3900 block, 3:50 p.m. April 8. Trespassing was reported. A man was given a warning but returned to the store and took merchandise without paying. The man was located and released on a summons for larceny and trespassing.
Willard Way, 10300 block, 8:35 p.m. April 1. Food was stolen from a business.
Falls Church
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Florida Ave., 500 block, 9:02 a.m. April 3. Assault reported.
Magnolia Ct., 400 block, 12:11 a.m. April 5. Assault reported.
Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 2:16 a.m. April 4. Assault reported.
Virginia Ave., 400 block, 2:02 p.m. April 2. Assault reported.
ROBBERY
Juniper Ct., 300 block, 7:04 p.m. March 31. A person was robbed.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 7:12 p.m. April 3. Shoplifting.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 2:14 p.m. April 5. From vehicle.
Elden St., 100 block, 11:23 p.m. April 1.
Elden St., 1000 block, 10:52 a.m. March 31.
Florida Ave., 400 block, 7:59 p.m. April 1.
Highcourt Lane, 2100 block, 12:07 p.m. March 31. Vehicle parts.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 1:04 p.m. April 1.
Springtide Pl., 1300 block, April 3.
Station St., 800 block, 4:28 p.m. April 5. Theft reported.
Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 8:07 p.m. April 2.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Van Buren St., 700 block, 6:21 p.m. April 1. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:28 p.m. April 2. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, noon March 15. Harassment was reported.
Fairway Dr. NE, 10:46 p.m. April 4. Two people fought.
Lakewood Dr. SW, 10:50 p.m. April 8. Two people fought.
Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 2:40 p.m. April 8. Two people fought in a restaurant.
Maple Ave. W., 12:01 a.m. March 1 to 12:01 a.m. March 24. Physical abuse was reported.
BREAK-IN
Glyndon St. NE, 300 block, 3:40 p.m. April 5. Trespassing on closed tennis courts was reported. A 32-year-old Vienna man and a 33-year-old Arlington man were arrested and charged.
VANDALISM
Berry St. SE, 200 block, 1 a.m. March 29 to 9 a.m. March 30. A residence window was damaged.
Kingsley Rd. SW, 400 block, 7:15 p.m. April 9. A small statue was thrown at a residence.