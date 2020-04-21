Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, April 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Golf Ridge Ct., 12000 block, April 14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Golf Ridge Ct., 12000 block, April 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 14500 block, April 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oak Creek Ct., 4400 block, April 14. An item was stolen from a location.

Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bleeker St., 2900 block, April 13. A 2013 Mercedes C250.

Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, April 15. A 2013 Kawasaki ZX636.

Summit Square Dr., 3100 block, April 16. A 2007 Yamaha R6.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Archstone Way, 6000 block, April 16. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Edsall Rd., 6500 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lee Masey Dr., 9200 block, April 12. A 2019 Dodge Charger.

Leewood Dr., 6000 block, April 14. A 2007 Toyota 4-Runner.

Lewis Chapel Rd., 9300 block, April 13. A 2014 Toyota Corolla.

Vine St., 5400 block, April 14. A 2013 Ford F450.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, 3:07 p.m. April 10.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, April 14. Money was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Meeting St., 3000 block, 4:32 p.m. April 14. Tampering with a vehicle.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, April 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Westfall Pl., 3000 block, April 15. An item was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lauriston Pl., 3200 block, April 12. A 2020 Kawasaki ZX-10R.

Mill Springs Dr., 3300 block, April 12. A 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, April 15. A 2007 Toyota Corolla.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pleasantdale Rd., 2700 block, April 12. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Roosevelt Ave., 7200 block, April 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Annandale Rd., 2800 block, April 12. A 2017 Yongfu moped.

Annandale Rd., 2800 block, April 12. A 2019 Jonway moped.

Juniper St., 2800 block, April 12. A 2002 Ford E250.

Robert Lane, 7300 block, April 14. A 2008 Bashan TPGS-804 moped.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, April 15. A 2012 Toyota Camry.

Mount Vernon District

ASSAULT

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, 7:07 p.m. April 10.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, April 16. A television was stolen from a location.

Central Park Cir., 7900 block, April 16. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunter Murphy Cir., 8300 block, April 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 13. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5600 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy. and Poag St., April 15. Crutches were stolen from a location.

Popkins Lane, 2600 block, April 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, April 15. A package was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, April 16. Money was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, April 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Snowpea Ct., 7500 block, April 16. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Virginia Hills Ave., 6500 block, April 12. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Capistrano Pl., 8000 block, April 12. A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.

George Washington Memorial Pkwy., 6400 block, April 14. A 16-foot aluminum boat and trailer.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, April 12. A 2017 Infiniti Q60.

Vernon Sq., 7400 block, April 16. A 2008 Taizhou moped.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alexander Bell Dr., 1800 block, April 14. Tools were stolen from a location.

Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bowman Towne Ct., 1800 block, April 16. Shoes were stolen from a residence.

Fountain Dr., 1800 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Shore Dr., 11600 block, April 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Parcher Ave., 13100 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Red Hawk Cir., 1300 block, April 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Reston Station Blvd., 11300 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Runaway Lane, 10600 block, April 16. Packages were stolen from a residence.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4500 block, 4:33 p.m. April 14. Robbery reported.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, April 12. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Commons Dr., 4500 block, April 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Forrester Blvd., 8300 block, April 12. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Gainsborough Dr., 4700 block, April 14. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Jenna Rd., 7300 block, April 12. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 8000 block, April 16. Groceries were stolen from a business.

Wedgewood Dr., 4300 block, April 15. Packages were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Euclid Way, 7700 block, April 12. A 2003 Lincoln Towncar.

Inverchapel Rd., 5500 block, April 12. A 2011 BMW 335I.

Newington Commons Rd., 8700 block, April 14. A 2017 Honda Pilot.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, 11:59 a.m. April 14. Two males took merchandise and left a store without paying. Police officers located the males and the items were returned.

Main St., 10800 block, 12:40 p.m. April 14. Two individuals stole alcohol and assaulted an employee when they were confronted. Both fled from the store and were located by police. One of the individuals, a 25-year-old Fairfax male was arrested and charged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, 8:51 p.m. April 6. Trespassing was reported. A 54-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, April 11 to April 12. Two bicycles were stolen.

Oak St. N., 300 block, April 5 to April 6. Property was stolen from a shed.

Poplar Dr., 400 block, 4 to 9 a.m. April 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, April 10 to April 12. A motorcycle was stolen.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 4:10 p.m. April 7. Assault reported.

Elden St., 300 block, 10:30 a.m. April 12. Assault reported.

Summerfield Dr., 1300 block, 10:30 a.m. April 8. Assault reported.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 8:39 p.m. April 8. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center St., 600 block, 6:52 p.m. April 11.

Elden St., 100 block, 9:08 a.m. April 6. Trespassing.

Elden St., 400 block, 4:50 p.m. April 10. Counterfeiting or forgery.

Elden St., Unit block, 9:17 p.m. April 11.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 11:27 a.m. April 12.

VANDALISM

Fortnightly Blvd., 100 block, 8:47 a.m. April 6. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Kingsley Rd. SW, 400 block, 7:40 p.m. April 10. Harassing telephone calls were reported.

Mill St. SE, 6:29 p.m. April 12. Two people fought.

Park St. SE, 2:22 p.m. April 14. A domestic issue was reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

John Marshall Dr. NE, 400 block, 6:09 p.m. April 14. Trespassing was reported. Two juveniles were located and petitions are pending.

Park St. NE, 300 block, 7:34 p.m. April 10. A female requested police presence as she entered an apartment to take a child and walked out. The female trespassed from the home and the child was left in the custody of the father.

Patrick St. SW, 100 block, 1:11 a.m. April 15. Trespassing was reported. A 43-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

Spring St. SE, 600 block, 2 to 7 a.m. April 15. A hockey net was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Courthouse Cir. SW, 200 block, 8:33 p.m. April 15. Property was damaged.