Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, April 12. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Golf Ridge Ct., 12000 block, April 14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Golf Ridge Ct., 12000 block, April 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Hwy., 14500 block, April 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Oak Creek Ct., 4400 block, April 14. An item was stolen from a location.
Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Bleeker St., 2900 block, April 13. A 2013 Mercedes C250.
Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, April 15. A 2013 Kawasaki ZX636.
Summit Square Dr., 3100 block, April 16. A 2007 Yamaha R6.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Archstone Way, 6000 block, April 16. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Edsall Rd., 6500 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Franconia Rd., 6100 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Lee Masey Dr., 9200 block, April 12. A 2019 Dodge Charger.
Leewood Dr., 6000 block, April 14. A 2007 Toyota 4-Runner.
Lewis Chapel Rd., 9300 block, April 13. A 2014 Toyota Corolla.
Vine St., 5400 block, April 14. A 2013 Ford F450.
Mason District
ASSAULT
Hummer Rd., 4100 block, 3:07 p.m. April 10.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Charles St., 3400 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Crossroads Ctr., 5800 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, April 14. Money was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Meeting St., 3000 block, 4:32 p.m. April 14. Tampering with a vehicle.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, April 16. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Westfall Pl., 3000 block, April 15. An item was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Lauriston Pl., 3200 block, April 12. A 2020 Kawasaki ZX-10R.
Mill Springs Dr., 3300 block, April 12. A 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe.
South Jefferson St., 3400 block, April 15. A 2007 Toyota Corolla.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Pleasantdale Rd., 2700 block, April 12. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Roosevelt Ave., 7200 block, April 16. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Annandale Rd., 2800 block, April 12. A 2017 Yongfu moped.
Annandale Rd., 2800 block, April 12. A 2019 Jonway moped.
Juniper St., 2800 block, April 12. A 2002 Ford E250.
Robert Lane, 7300 block, April 14. A 2008 Bashan TPGS-804 moped.
Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, April 15. A 2012 Toyota Camry.
Mount Vernon District
ASSAULT
Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, 7:07 p.m. April 10.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, April 16. A television was stolen from a location.
Central Park Cir., 7900 block, April 16. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Hunter Murphy Cir., 8300 block, April 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 13. A backpack was stolen from a location.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5600 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
North Kings Hwy. and Poag St., April 15. Crutches were stolen from a location.
Popkins Lane, 2600 block, April 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, April 15. A package was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, April 16. Money was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, April 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Snowpea Ct., 7500 block, April 16. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Virginia Hills Ave., 6500 block, April 12. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Capistrano Pl., 8000 block, April 12. A 2017 Chevrolet Cruze.
George Washington Memorial Pkwy., 6400 block, April 14. A 16-foot aluminum boat and trailer.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, April 12. A 2017 Infiniti Q60.
Vernon Sq., 7400 block, April 16. A 2008 Taizhou moped.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Alexander Bell Dr., 1800 block, April 14. Tools were stolen from a location.
Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Bowman Towne Ct., 1800 block, April 16. Shoes were stolen from a residence.
Fountain Dr., 1800 block, April 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
North Shore Dr., 11600 block, April 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Parcher Ave., 13100 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Red Hawk Cir., 1300 block, April 16. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Reston Station Blvd., 11300 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Runaway Lane, 10600 block, April 16. Packages were stolen from a residence.
South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, April 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sully District
ROBBERY
Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4500 block, 4:33 p.m. April 14. Robbery reported.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, April 12. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, April 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Commons Dr., 4500 block, April 15. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Forrester Blvd., 8300 block, April 12. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Gainsborough Dr., 4700 block, April 14. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Jenna Rd., 7300 block, April 12. A watch was stolen from a residence.
Rolling Rd., 8000 block, April 16. Groceries were stolen from a business.
Wedgewood Dr., 4300 block, April 15. Packages were stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Euclid Way, 7700 block, April 12. A 2003 Lincoln Towncar.
Inverchapel Rd., 5500 block, April 12. A 2011 BMW 335I.
Newington Commons Rd., 8700 block, April 14. A 2017 Honda Pilot.
Fairfax City
THEFTS
Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, 11:59 a.m. April 14. Two males took merchandise and left a store without paying. Police officers located the males and the items were returned.
Main St., 10800 block, 12:40 p.m. April 14. Two individuals stole alcohol and assaulted an employee when they were confronted. Both fled from the store and were located by police. One of the individuals, a 25-year-old Fairfax male was arrested and charged.
Falls Church
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 100 block, 8:51 p.m. April 6. Trespassing was reported. A 54-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, April 11 to April 12. Two bicycles were stolen.
Oak St. N., 300 block, April 5 to April 6. Property was stolen from a shed.
Poplar Dr., 400 block, 4 to 9 a.m. April 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, April 10 to April 12. A motorcycle was stolen.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 4:10 p.m. April 7. Assault reported.
Elden St., 300 block, 10:30 a.m. April 12. Assault reported.
Summerfield Dr., 1300 block, 10:30 a.m. April 8. Assault reported.
Virginia Ave., 400 block, 8:39 p.m. April 8. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Center St., 600 block, 6:52 p.m. April 11.
Elden St., 100 block, 9:08 a.m. April 6. Trespassing.
Elden St., 400 block, 4:50 p.m. April 10. Counterfeiting or forgery.
Elden St., Unit block, 9:17 p.m. April 11.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 11:27 a.m. April 12.
VANDALISM
Fortnightly Blvd., 100 block, 8:47 a.m. April 6. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Kingsley Rd. SW, 400 block, 7:40 p.m. April 10. Harassing telephone calls were reported.
Mill St. SE, 6:29 p.m. April 12. Two people fought.
Park St. SE, 2:22 p.m. April 14. A domestic issue was reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-IN
John Marshall Dr. NE, 400 block, 6:09 p.m. April 14. Trespassing was reported. Two juveniles were located and petitions are pending.
Park St. NE, 300 block, 7:34 p.m. April 10. A female requested police presence as she entered an apartment to take a child and walked out. The female trespassed from the home and the child was left in the custody of the father.
Patrick St. SW, 100 block, 1:11 a.m. April 15. Trespassing was reported. A 43-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.
Spring St. SE, 600 block, 2 to 7 a.m. April 15. A hockey net was stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Courthouse Cir. SW, 200 block, 8:33 p.m. April 15. Property was damaged.
Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 6:10 p.m. April 12. A store glass door was damaged.