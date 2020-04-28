Gunston and Harley roads, April 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Joplin St., 5500 block, April 22. Property was stolen from a residence.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sandyford St., 5200 block, April 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Waldren Way, 8900 block, April 20. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Windsor Arms Ct., 4500 block, April 21. Checks were stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Rock Ridge Lane, 7100 block, April 22. A 2017 Honda Civic.
Mason District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Afton Ct., 6100 block, April 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Charles St., 3400 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Columbia Pike, 7100 block, April 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Magnolia Lane, 5700 block, April 20. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Chestnut Pl., 4000 block, April 19. A 2018 Ford Explorer.
Glen Carlyn Rd., 3100 block, April 19. A 2014 Ford E-250.
Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, April 19. A 2015 Honda Accord.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, April 22. A cab was stolen from a location.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Kirby St., 6600 block, April 19. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Monticello Dr., 3000 block, April 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Nutley St., 3000 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Orland St., 6500 block, April 19. A rosary was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, April 19. A 2018 Yamaha MT-09 motorcycle.
Primrose Dr., 2200 block, April 19. A 2014 Ford F-150.
Tyco Rd., 8500 block, April 19. A 2006 Jeep Liberty.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, April 20. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, April 22. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairhaven Ave., 2800 block, April 19. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lenclair St., 6700 block, April 22. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, April 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, April 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Vantage Dr., 7100 block, April 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Arlington Dr., 2700 block, April 19. A 2005 Dodge Magnum.
Bryant Towne Ct., 7000 block, April 21. A 2017 Toyota Tundra.
Midtown Ave., 2400 block, April 19. A 2017 Honda Africa Twin motorcycle.
Oberlin Dr., 2500 block, April 19. A 2011 Toyota Yaris.
Republic Ct., 7500 block, April 21. A 2009 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle.
Snowpea Ct., 7500 block, April 19. A 2015 Ford F-150.
Reston District
ROBBERY
Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, 1:07 p.m. April 21. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bowman Towne Ct., 1800 block, April 19. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Bowman Towne Ct., 1800 block, April 19. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Roger Bacon Dr., 11200 block, April 19. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, 8:24 p.m. April 17. Attempted robbery.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, 5:57 p.m. April 17.
VEHICLE THEFT
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, April 20. A 2012 Yamaha R6 motorcycle.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Airline Pkwy., 4000 block, April 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, April 19. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.
Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4400 block, April 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4400 block, April 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Centreville Sq., 14200 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Forest Path., 6300 block, April 19. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Pickwick Rd., 5600 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stone Maple Terr., 6800 block, April 22. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Autumn Glory Way, 4700 block, April 19. A 2007 Lexus LS 460.
Golden Oak Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., April 22. A 2006 Ford E-350.
Stonecroft Blvd., 4100 block, April 20. A 2020 Honda Odyssey.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Americana Dr., 4500 block, April 22. A debit card was stolen from a residence.
Andromeda Dr., 9100 block, April 22. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Bald Hill Pl., 8900 block, April 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Braddock Rd., 9500 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Carriagepark Rd., 4900 block, April 22. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Cherokee Rose Way, 8800 block, April 20. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Dassett Ct., 7800 block, April 22. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Village Shops Dr., 8900 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFT
Birch Bay Cir., 8900 block, April 22. A 2012 BMW 328i.
Fairfax City
THEFTS
Maple St., 10900 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen at a convenience store.
University Dr., 3900 block, 1:54 p.m. April 20. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.
VANDALISM
Old Post Rd., 3600 block, 3:45 p.m. April 20. A window on a property was damaged.
University Dr., 3900 block, 2:15 p.m. April 20. A man damaged a front door of a convenience store after a dispute with an employee. A man was arrested and charged.
Falls Church
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Gundry Dr., 200 block, April 15 to April 16. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
Hillwood Ave., 600 block, April 1 to April 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 5 to 6 p.m. April 9. Two bicycles were stolen from a building’s storage area.
Railroad Ave., 1000 block, April 15 to April 17. Property was stolen from three vehicles.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Hampton Ct., 400 block, April 15 to April 16. A vehicle was stolen.
Poplar Dr., 1000 block, April 13 to April 14. A vehicle was stolen.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Alabama Dr., 500 block, 4:46 p.m. April 19. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1200 block, 8:32 p.m. April 14. Assault reported.
Kings Ct., 1000 block, 8:48 p.m. April 14. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Elden St., 400 block, 7:13 p.m. April 19. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 1000 block, 4:35 p.m. April 13.
Elden St., 1200 block, 6:35 p.m. April 17.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 12:21 a.m. April 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:48 a.m. April 14. Destruction of property.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:44 p.m. April 14. Destruction of property.
Herndon Pkwy., 400 block, 12:18 p.m. April 19. Destruction of property.
Park Ave., 900 block, 9:42 p.m. April 18. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Courthouse Cir. SW, 200 block, 6:51 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported. A 31-year-old Vienna female was arrested and charged.
Old Courthouse Rd. NE, 9:30 a.m. April 19. Two people fought.
Patrick St. SE, 5:05 p.m. April 19. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-IN
East St. SE, 100 block, 3:40 p.m. April 20. Trespassing was reported.
Elm St. SW, 100 block, 1 to 4 a.m. April 18. Paper prescriptions were stolen from a vehicle. A second vehicle was entered.
Elm St. SW, 100 block, 10 p.m. April 17 to 4:38 a.m. April 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Elm St. SW, 100 block, 9 p.m. April 17 to 3:30 p.m. April 18. Sunglasses and two gift cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Elm St. SW, 200 block, 11 p.m. April 17 to 10:36 a.m. April 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Hickory Cir. SW, 100 block, 11 p.m. April 17 to 10 a.m. April 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Moorefield Hill Grove SW, 900 block, 11 p.m. April 22 to 9:50 a.m. April 23. Gift cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Ninovan Rd. SE, 700 block, 12:30 to 1 p.m. April 17. Personal information was stolen.
Pine St. SE, 400 block, 6 p.m. April 17 to 5 p.m. April 19. A leaf blower and two weed trimmers were stolen from a trailer.
Tapawingo Rd. SE, 200 block, 9 p.m. April 18 to 1 p.m. April 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Center St. S., 100 block, 4:22 a.m. April 18. A man attempted to steal a vehicle and fled on foot when he was confronted by the vehicle owner.
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 700 block, 1 to 3 a.m. April 18. A vehicle was stolen.
Lakewood Dr. SW, 1100 block, 9 p.m. April 17 to 8 a.m. April 18. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 2 to 2:15 p.m. April 23. A man punched a window while a female driver passed him and then punched a side door, causing damage, after she parked her vehicle. The man claimed he was almost struck by the female in the parking lot.