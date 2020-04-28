Gunston and Harley roads, April 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Joplin St., 5500 block, April 22. Property was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sandyford St., 5200 block, April 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Waldren Way, 8900 block, April 20. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Windsor Arms Ct., 4500 block, April 21. Checks were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Rock Ridge Lane, 7100 block, April 22. A 2017 Honda Civic.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Afton Ct., 6100 block, April 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Charles St., 3400 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Columbia Pike, 7100 block, April 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Magnolia Lane, 5700 block, April 20. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Chestnut Pl., 4000 block, April 19. A 2018 Ford Explorer.

Glen Carlyn Rd., 3100 block, April 19. A 2014 Ford E-250.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, April 19. A 2015 Honda Accord.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, April 22. A cab was stolen from a location.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Kirby St., 6600 block, April 19. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Monticello Dr., 3000 block, April 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Nutley St., 3000 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Orland St., 6500 block, April 19. A rosary was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, April 19. A 2018 Yamaha MT-09 motorcycle.

Primrose Dr., 2200 block, April 19. A 2014 Ford F-150.

Tyco Rd., 8500 block, April 19. A 2006 Jeep Liberty.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, April 20. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, April 22. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2800 block, April 19. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lenclair St., 6700 block, April 22. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, April 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, April 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Vantage Dr., 7100 block, April 19. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Dr., 2700 block, April 19. A 2005 Dodge Magnum.

Bryant Towne Ct., 7000 block, April 21. A 2017 Toyota Tundra.

Midtown Ave., 2400 block, April 19. A 2017 Honda Africa Twin motorcycle.

Oberlin Dr., 2500 block, April 19. A 2011 Toyota Yaris.

Republic Ct., 7500 block, April 21. A 2009 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle.

Snowpea Ct., 7500 block, April 19. A 2015 Ford F-150.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Reston Pkwy., 1600 block, 1:07 p.m. April 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bowman Towne Ct., 1800 block, April 19. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Roger Bacon Dr., 11200 block, April 19. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Spectrum Ctr., 11800 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, 8:24 p.m. April 17. Attempted robbery.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, 5:57 p.m. April 17.

VEHICLE THEFT

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, April 20. A 2012 Yamaha R6 motorcycle.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Airline Pkwy., 4000 block, April 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, April 19. Rims were stolen from a vehicle.

Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4400 block, April 19. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4400 block, April 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Sq., 14200 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Forest Path., 6300 block, April 19. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Pickwick Rd., 5600 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stone Maple Terr., 6800 block, April 22. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Autumn Glory Way, 4700 block, April 19. A 2007 Lexus LS 460.

Golden Oak Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., April 22. A 2006 Ford E-350.

Stonecroft Blvd., 4100 block, April 20. A 2020 Honda Odyssey.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Americana Dr., 4500 block, April 22. A debit card was stolen from a residence.

Andromeda Dr., 9100 block, April 22. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Bald Hill Pl., 8900 block, April 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Braddock Rd., 9500 block, April 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Carriagepark Rd., 4900 block, April 22. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Cherokee Rose Way, 8800 block, April 20. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Dassett Ct., 7800 block, April 22. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Village Shops Dr., 8900 block, April 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Birch Bay Cir., 8900 block, April 22. A 2012 BMW 328i.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS

Maple St., 10900 block, April 21. A wallet was stolen at a convenience store.

University Dr., 3900 block, 1:54 p.m. April 20. A man took merchandise and left a store without paying.

VANDALISM

Old Post Rd., 3600 block, 3:45 p.m. April 20. A window on a property was damaged.

University Dr., 3900 block, 2:15 p.m. April 20. A man damaged a front door of a convenience store after a dispute with an employee. A man was arrested and charged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gundry Dr., 200 block, April 15 to April 16. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Hillwood Ave., 600 block, April 1 to April 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 5 to 6 p.m. April 9. Two bicycles were stolen from a building’s storage area.

Railroad Ave., 1000 block, April 15 to April 17. Property was stolen from three vehicles.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Hampton Ct., 400 block, April 15 to April 16. A vehicle was stolen.

Poplar Dr., 1000 block, April 13 to April 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 500 block, 4:46 p.m. April 19. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 8:32 p.m. April 14. Assault reported.

Kings Ct., 1000 block, 8:48 p.m. April 14. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 400 block, 7:13 p.m. April 19. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1000 block, 4:35 p.m. April 13.

Elden St., 1200 block, 6:35 p.m. April 17.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 12:21 a.m. April 17. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:48 a.m. April 14. Destruction of property.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:44 p.m. April 14. Destruction of property.

Herndon Pkwy., 400 block, 12:18 p.m. April 19. Destruction of property.

Park Ave., 900 block, 9:42 p.m. April 18. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Courthouse Cir. SW, 200 block, 6:51 p.m. April 20. An assault was reported. A 31-year-old Vienna female was arrested and charged.

Old Courthouse Rd. NE, 9:30 a.m. April 19. Two people fought.

Patrick St. SE, 5:05 p.m. April 19. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-IN

East St. SE, 100 block, 3:40 p.m. April 20. Trespassing was reported.

Elm St. SW, 100 block, 1 to 4 a.m. April 18. Paper prescriptions were stolen from a vehicle. A second vehicle was entered.

Elm St. SW, 100 block, 10 p.m. April 17 to 4:38 a.m. April 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Elm St. SW, 100 block, 9 p.m. April 17 to 3:30 p.m. April 18. Sunglasses and two gift cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Elm St. SW, 200 block, 11 p.m. April 17 to 10:36 a.m. April 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Hickory Cir. SW, 100 block, 11 p.m. April 17 to 10 a.m. April 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Moorefield Hill Grove SW, 900 block, 11 p.m. April 22 to 9:50 a.m. April 23. Gift cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Ninovan Rd. SE, 700 block, 12:30 to 1 p.m. April 17. Personal information was stolen.

Pine St. SE, 400 block, 6 p.m. April 17 to 5 p.m. April 19. A leaf blower and two weed trimmers were stolen from a trailer.

Tapawingo Rd. SE, 200 block, 9 p.m. April 18 to 1 p.m. April 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Center St. S., 100 block, 4:22 a.m. April 18. A man attempted to steal a vehicle and fled on foot when he was confronted by the vehicle owner.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 700 block, 1 to 3 a.m. April 18. A vehicle was stolen.

Lakewood Dr. SW, 1100 block, 9 p.m. April 17 to 8 a.m. April 18. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM