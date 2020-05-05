Lee Hwy., 11100 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beulah St., 7200 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Grace St., 7300 block, April 23. Boots were stolen from a residence.

Grayson St., 6000 block, April 29. Money and driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Road Way, 11400 block, April 26. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Hagel Cir., 9800 block, April 23. A package was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, April 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Oriole Ave., 7500 block, April 26. Money was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, April 26. Money was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Terminal Rd., 8400 block, April 30. A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Charles St., 3400 block, 8:29 p.m. April 24. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Jacks Lane, 7500 block, April 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, April 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Parkwood Ct., 7300 block, April 23. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Parkwood Ct., 7500 block, April 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Peace Valley Lane, 3300 block, April 28. A scooter was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodburn Rd., 3200 block, April 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Anchorway Ct., 3100 block, April 23. A 2016 Toyota Corolla.

Seminary Rd., 5800 block, April 23. A 2008 Ford E-350.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, April 26. A package was stolen from a residence.

Locust St., 6600 block, April 28. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Nutley St., 3000 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dorr Ave., 2700 block, April 27. A 2019 Toyota Rav4.

Ridgeview Cir., 4000 block, April 26. A 2018 Ford Explorer.

Robert Lane, 7200 block, April 29. A 2016 Toyota Camry.

Wilson Lane, 1900 block, April 23. A 2009 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairchild Dr., 7000 block, 7:30 p.m. April 25. Stolen property.

Huntington Station Ct., 2300 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pantano Pl., 8000 block, April 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, April 27. Money was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.

Virginia Hills Ave., 6300 block, April 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Republic Ct., 7500 block, April 23. A 2015 Yamaha R3 motorcycle.

Strawn Ct., 7100 block, April 27. A 2012 Ford Escape.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Enright Pl. and Springer Dr., 9:09 p.m. April 25. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cranberry Lane, 1800 block, April 29. A package was stolen from a residence.

Democracy Dr., 11900 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Soapstone Dr., 2300 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, April 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tournament Dr., 12800 block, April 27. A camera was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Cartwright Pl., 2100 block, April 23. A 2003 Subaru Forrester.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, April 28. A 2019 Dodge Ram.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Woodmere Ct., 14400 block, April 23. A driver’s license was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, April 28. A 2017 Toyota Camry.

Flower Hill Dr., 14700 block, April 30. A 2003 Ford E250.

Galesbury Lane, 4400 block, April 23. A 2020 Chrysler Pacifica.

Lee Hwy., 14700 block, April 26. A 2012 Honda Accord.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belleair Rd., 6300 block, April 26. A chain saw was stolen from a residence.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Colony View Dr. and Roberts Rd., April 26. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Fullerton Rd., 7400 block, April 26. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Gainsborough Dr. and Roberts Rd., April 26. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Ivymount Ct., 4300 block, April 26. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Roberts Rd. and Tapestry Dr., April 29. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Ave., 10800 block, April 23. A vehicle was entered and damaged. Nothing was reported missing.

Old Lee Hwy., 3700 block, 6:17 p.m. April 24. A manhole cover was stolen.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFT

Grove Ave., 300 block, 6 p.m. April 18. Credit card information was stolen.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 10:43 a.m. April 26. Assault reported.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fall Pl., 800 block, 8:14 a.m. April 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 1000 block, 10:40 p.m. April 25. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Lynn St. SW, 10:15 p.m. April 27. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 12:10 p.m. April 27. A female struck an employee with a vehicle door after being confronted about her refusal to pay a bill.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 6:31 p.m. April 27. Two people fought.

MISSILE AT A RESIDENCE

Kingsley Rd. SW, 400 block, 1 a.m. April 24. An object was thrown at a residence, shattering a window.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 8 a.m. April 15 to noon April 26. A bicycle was stolen from an apartment complex.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 12:01 a.m. April 25 to 8 a.m. April 27. A campaign sign was stolen from a sidewalk near a store.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, noon April 24. A purse containing a credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM