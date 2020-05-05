Lee Hwy., 11100 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Beulah St., 7200 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Grace St., 7300 block, April 23. Boots were stolen from a residence.
Grayson St., 6000 block, April 29. Money and driver’s license were stolen from a vehicle.
Gunston Road Way, 11400 block, April 26. A watch was stolen from a residence.
Hagel Cir., 9800 block, April 23. A package was stolen from a residence.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, April 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Oriole Ave., 7500 block, April 26. Money was stolen from a residence.
Springfield Plaza, 6300 block, April 26. Money was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFT
Terminal Rd., 8400 block, April 30. A 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe.
Mason District
ROBBERY
Charles St., 3400 block, 8:29 p.m. April 24. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Jacks Lane, 7500 block, April 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 6000 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, April 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 7400 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Parkwood Ct., 7300 block, April 23. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Parkwood Ct., 7500 block, April 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Peace Valley Lane, 3300 block, April 28. A scooter was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Woodburn Rd., 3200 block, April 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Anchorway Ct., 3100 block, April 23. A 2016 Toyota Corolla.
Seminary Rd., 5800 block, April 23. A 2008 Ford E-350.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
District Ave., 2900 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 9400 block, April 26. A package was stolen from a residence.
Locust St., 6600 block, April 28. An item was stolen from a vehicle.
Nutley St., 3000 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Dorr Ave., 2700 block, April 27. A 2019 Toyota Rav4.
Ridgeview Cir., 4000 block, April 26. A 2018 Ford Explorer.
Robert Lane, 7200 block, April 29. A 2016 Toyota Camry.
Wilson Lane, 1900 block, April 23. A 2009 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fairchild Dr., 7000 block, 7:30 p.m. April 25. Stolen property.
Huntington Station Ct., 2300 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, April 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Pantano Pl., 8000 block, April 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, April 27. Money was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, April 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, April 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a vehicle.
Virginia Hills Ave., 6300 block, April 26. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Republic Ct., 7500 block, April 23. A 2015 Yamaha R3 motorcycle.
Strawn Ct., 7100 block, April 27. A 2012 Ford Escape.
Reston District
ROBBERY
Enright Pl. and Springer Dr., 9:09 p.m. April 25. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cranberry Lane, 1800 block, April 29. A package was stolen from a residence.
Democracy Dr., 11900 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Soapstone Dr., 2300 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, April 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tournament Dr., 12800 block, April 27. A camera was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Cartwright Pl., 2100 block, April 23. A 2003 Subaru Forrester.
Centreville Rd., 2100 block, April 28. A 2019 Dodge Ram.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, April 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Woodmere Ct., 14400 block, April 23. A driver’s license was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Auto Park Cir., 4100 block, April 28. A 2017 Toyota Camry.
Flower Hill Dr., 14700 block, April 30. A 2003 Ford E250.
Galesbury Lane, 4400 block, April 23. A 2020 Chrysler Pacifica.
Lee Hwy., 14700 block, April 26. A 2012 Honda Accord.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Belleair Rd., 6300 block, April 26. A chain saw was stolen from a residence.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, April 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Colony View Dr. and Roberts Rd., April 26. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Fullerton Rd., 7400 block, April 26. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Gainsborough Dr. and Roberts Rd., April 26. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Heritage Dr., 7800 block, April 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Ivymount Ct., 4300 block, April 26. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Roberts Rd. and Tapestry Dr., April 29. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax City
These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cedar Ave., 10800 block, April 23. A vehicle was entered and damaged. Nothing was reported missing.
Old Lee Hwy., 3700 block, 6:17 p.m. April 24. A manhole cover was stolen.
Falls Church
These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.
THEFT
Grove Ave., 300 block, 6 p.m. April 18. Credit card information was stolen.
Herndon
These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.
ASSAULT
Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 10:43 a.m. April 26. Assault reported.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Fall Pl., 800 block, 8:14 a.m. April 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 1000 block, 10:40 p.m. April 25. Destruction of property.
Vienna
These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.
ASSAULTS
Lynn St. SW, 10:15 p.m. April 27. Two people fought.
Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 12:10 p.m. April 27. A female struck an employee with a vehicle door after being confronted about her refusal to pay a bill.
Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 6:31 p.m. April 27. Two people fought.
MISSILE AT A RESIDENCE
Kingsley Rd. SW, 400 block, 1 a.m. April 24. An object was thrown at a residence, shattering a window.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 8 a.m. April 15 to noon April 26. A bicycle was stolen from an apartment complex.
Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 12:01 a.m. April 25 to 8 a.m. April 27. A campaign sign was stolen from a sidewalk near a store.
Maple Ave. E., 400 block, noon April 24. A purse containing a credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Yeonas Dr. SW, 600 block, 11:30 p.m. April 24 to 7 a.m. April 25. A cable box on a telephone pole was smashed and a cable line was cut.