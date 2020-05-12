Burdon Ct., 6000 block, May 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Coverdale Way, 5900 block, May 3. A debit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Terminal Rd., 8300 block, May 4. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Terminal Rd., 8300 block, May 5. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Terminal Rd., 8300 block, May 5. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, 12:39 p.m. May 2.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Backlick Rd., 5500 block, May 3. A 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander.

Terminal Rd., 8300 block, May 4. A 2006 Ford E250.

Wolford Way, 7700 block, May 4. A 2004 Ford E250.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chepstow Lane, 3100 block, May 3. Money was stolen from a residence.

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, May 3. Clothes were stolen from a location.

Kay Ct., 8300 block, 3:30 p.m. May 1. A home was broken into. Nothing appeared to have been stolen.

Little River Tpk., 8700 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, May 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Persimmon Dr., 3900 block, May 4. A 2006 Nissan Quest.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, May 3. A package was stolen from a location.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, May 3. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Georgetown Pike, 7400 block, May 5. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Labella Walk., 2900 block, May 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 7400 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7600 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 8300 block, May 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Nutley St., 3000 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Arlington Blvd. and Interstate 495, 8:12 p.m. May 3.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Barley Walk., 7400 block, May 4. A 2016 Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle.

Chanute Pl., 8000 block, May 3. A 2003 Ford E350.

Evans Ct., 2100 block, May 5. A 1993 Honda Civic.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, May 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Buckman Rd., 3500 block, 1:40 p.m. May 3. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Diablo Ct., 8400 block, May 5. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Fielding St. and Seven Woods Dr., May 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Memphis St., 1700 block, 7:21 p.m. May 1. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Mums Dr., 7400 block, May 3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, May 5. Packages were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8500 block, May 4. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tower Dr., 6500 block, May 3. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Furman Lane, 3100 block, May 3. A 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Metroview Pkwy., 5700 block, May 3. A 2011 BMW S1000 RR motorcycle.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, May 4. A 2017 Ford Mustang.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, May 5. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, May 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFT

Wiehle Ave., 1800 block, May 3. A 2010 Volkswagen Golf.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Brookfield Corporate Dr., 4400 block, May 3. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Dawn Valley Ct., 4100 block, May 3. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lee Rd., 14000 block, 3:37 p.m. May 1.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, May 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cameron Brown Ct., 7900 block, May 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crownwood Ct., 9000 block, May 3. Property was stolen from a business.

Heathwood Ct., 9500 block, 9:27 a.m. May 5. A garage attached to a home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Lakinhurst Lane, 8500 block, May 4. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Lyngate Ct., 5200 block, May 3. Property was stolen from a residence.

Lyngate Ct., 5200 block, May 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 5200 block, May 4. Property was stolen from a residence.

Shady Palm Dr., 7400 block, May 5. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Inishmore Ct., 7600 block, May 5. A 2007 Ford E250.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS

Chain Bridge Rd., 4000 block, 11:47 a.m. May 4. Sunglasses were taken from a vehicle and destroyed. A male was issued a summons.

Colony Rd., 3600 block, April 30. Identity theft was reported.

Heritage Lane, 3600 block, 4:01 p.m. May 2. Shoes were stolen from a porch of a residence.

Locust Lane, 4100 block, 11:34 a.m. May 3. Credit card information was stolen.

Main St., 9600 block, 2:27 p.m. April 30. Parts of an HVAC system on a building were stolen.

Main St., 9600 block, 8:06 a.m. May 3. Parts of an HVAC system were stolen from a building.

Shiloh St., 10000 block, 1:18 p.m. May 4. Identity theft was reported.

Stratford Ave., 10000 block, 3:19 p.m. April 30. A credit card was stolen.

University Dr., 3800 block, 5:26 p.m. May 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Sideburn Rd., 4400 block, 1:52 p.m. May 3. Windows at a school were broken and cracked.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Birch St., 100 block, 4 p.m. April 27. Threats were reported.

Fairfax St. E., 200 block, 11:11 p.m. April 30. A 46-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 3:51 p.m. May 1. A 62-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Fairfax St. E., 200 block, March 13 to April 12. An auto part was stolen from a vehicle.

Hillwood Ave., 100 block, 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. April 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, 2:15 a.m. May 1. Credit card information was stolen.

Offutt Dr., 1100 block, 7:27 a.m. April 30. A 34-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with entering a vehicle at this location.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Gresham Pl., 100 block, 10:30 p.m. April 29 to noon April 30. A vehicle was stolen.

Lincoln Ave., 1200 block, 5:50 p.m. May 1 to 1:30 a.m. May 2. A vehicle was stolen.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 500 block, 4:36 a.m. May 3. Assault reported.

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 4:51 p.m. May 1. Assault reported.

April Way, 1300 block, 10:43 p.m. April 28. Assault reported.

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 11:46 p.m. May 2. Assault reported.

Silverway Dr., 100 block, 4:31 p.m. April 29. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 600 block, 4:50 p.m. April 29. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 6:56 p.m. May 1. Shoplifting.

FRAUD

Elden St., 400 block, 4:07 p.m. May 2. Credit card/ATM fraud.

Sunrise Ct., 1200 block, 6:19 p.m. April 27. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Park Ave., 700 block, 8:44 p.m. May 1. Damage to property.

Van Buren St., 400 block, 7:46 p.m. April 27. Destruction of property.

Vienna