Dulles Town Blvd., 2400 block, May 7. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, May 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mansarde Ave., 13900 block, May 7. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, May 11. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashby Lane, 7500 block, May 12. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 6500 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beatles Lane, 6400 block, May 11. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Beulah St., 7200 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Captains Cove Ct., 7100 block, May 11. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Clowser Ct., 6800 block, May 12. A package was stolen from a residence.

Commercial Dr., 6800 block, May 6. An item was stolen from a location.

Deer Gap Ct., 6600 block, May 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Endicott Pl., 9000 block, May 12. A briefcase was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gildar St., 6400 block, May 10. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Rd., 10100 block, May 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Javins Dr., 4000 block, May 12. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Village Pkwy., 6000 block, May 7. Property was stolen from a business.

Lewis Chapel Cir., 7800 block, May 12. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon Blvd., 6000 block, May 7. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Patience Ct., 6400 block, May 7. Guns were stolen from a vehicle.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, May 10. A purse was stolen from a location.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Rd., 7500 block, May 12. Property was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

General Washington Dr., 5600 block, May 6. A 2006 Ford E450.

Whernside St., 7400 block, May 11. A 2008 Ford F150.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Wilson Blvd., 6200 block, 11:07 p.m. May 10. Malicious wounding.

ROBBERY

Arlington Blvd., 6300 block, 8 p.m. May 7. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, May 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kings Mill Lane, 4200 block, May 11. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, May 10. Property was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 7. Property was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, 3:24 p.m. May 12. Attempted robbery.

Thor Dr., 7800 block, May 6. An item was stolen from a residence.

Seventh St., 6400 block, May 10. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Mansfield Rd., 3300 block, May 10. A 1993 Volvo 240.

McLean District

ASSAULT

Dorr Ave., 2700 block, 9:09 p.m. May 12. Malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bolling Rd., 2800 block, May 10. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Cedar Lane, 2900 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cedar Lane, 3000 block, May 7. An item was stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, May 12. A donation was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cherry Dr., 8700 block, May 7. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7100 block, May 12. Bicycles were stolen from a location.

Nutley St., 3000 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, May 10. A 2016 Toyota Rav4.

Macbeth St., 1300 block, May 10. A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Beechcraft Dr., 3400 block, 11:24 p.m. May 7.

Brick Hearth Ct., 6400 block, May 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Camellia Dr., 2900 block, May 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Casey Ct., 4100 block, May 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Conover Pl., 8600 block, May 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Flagstone Terr., 3900 block, May 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Groveton Gardens Rd. and Lockheed Blvd., May 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kidd St., 8000 block, May 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, May 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Parsons Ct., 7200 block, May 10. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, May 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, May 12. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 7. Money was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stonebridge Rd., 3900 block, May 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Burlingame Pl., 3800 block, May 11. A 1994 Ford E250.

Fairchild Dr., 7200 block, May 11. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle.

Huntington Ave., 2000 block, May 10. A 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Norwood Dr., 8100 block, May 10. A 2004 Dodge Ram.

Republic Ct., 7500 block, May 10. A 2003 Yamaha R6.

Winthrop Dr., 8700 block, May 10. A 2009 Range Rover.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Georgetown Pike, 9800 block, May 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Killingsworth Ave., 11900 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Roger Bacon Dr., 11200 block, May 11. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, May 11. A 2014 Nissan Altima.

Walnut Branch Rd., 12100 block, May 10. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350.

Sully District

PEEPING TOM

Summer Hollow Ct., 4000 block, 10:17 p.m. May 6. A homeowner saw a man peeping into his rear sliding-glass door. He confronted the man who walked away.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hoxton Sq., 14800 block, May 11. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Pennsboro Dr., 13700 block, May 7. A dumbbell was stolen from a residence.

Tabscott Dr., 13500 block, May 11. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Waverly Crossing Lane, 4500 block, May 10. Clothes and medicine were stolen from a vehicle.

William Carr Lane, 14400 block, May 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Paddington Ct., 6400 block, May 7. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Concordia St., 5100 block, May 10. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle.

Cotswold Dr., 8900 block, May 10. Property was stolen from a business.

Hooes and Jeffery Farm roads, May 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Kitchener Dr., 8400 block, May 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Lawn Ct., 4600 block, May 11. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Luce Ct., 8300 block, May 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Lyngate Ct., 5200 block, May 7. Property was stolen from a business.

New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, May 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Wedgewood Dr., 4300 block, May 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Wind Song Ct., 8600 block, May 11. An item was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Pin Oak Dr., 8600 block, May 10. A 2011 Honda Accord.

Saint George Ct., 7900 block, May 12. A 2018 Jeep Cherokee.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS

Chain Bridge Rd., 4000 block, 11:47 a.m. May 4. Sunglasses were taken from a vehicle and destroyed. A male was issued a summons.

Colony Rd., 3600 block, April 30. Identity theft was reported.

Heritage Lane, 3600 block, 4:01 p.m. May 2. Shoes were stolen from a porch of a residence.

Locust Lane, 4100 block, 11:34 a.m. May 3. Credit card information was stolen.

Main St., 9600 block, 8:06 a.m. May 3. Parts of an HVAC system were stolen from a building.

Main St., 9600 block, 2:27 p.m. April 30. Parts of an HVAC system on a building were stolen.

Shiloh St., 10000 block, 1:18 p.m. May 4. Identity theft was reported.

Stratford Ave., 10000 block, 3:19 p.m. April 30. A credit card was stolen.

University Dr., 3800 block, 5:26 p.m. May 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Sideburn Rd., 4400 block, 1:52 p.m. May 3. Windows at a school were broken and cracked.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Grove Ave., 300 block, 2:50 p.m. May 9. A 23-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Park Ave., 900 block, May 6 to May 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Jan. 1 to May 6. Identity theft was reported.

Timber Lane, 700 block, 4:35 p.m. May 7. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 800 block, May 1 to May 3. A vehicle was tampered with.

Fulton Ave., 600 block, May 7 to May 9. A vehicle was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center St., 600 block, 2:16 p.m. May 9. Tampering with a vehicle.

Elden St., 1200 block, 10:53 a.m. May 7. Vehicle parts.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:07 a.m. May 10. Vehicle parts.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 11:05 a.m. May 9. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:02 p.m. May 9. From vehicle.

FRAUD

Elden St., 600 block, 5:56 p.m. May 4. Credit card/ATM fraud.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Calhoun Ct., 600 block, 10:05 a.m. May 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Center St., 600 block, 9:53 a.m. May 6. Destruction of property.

Station St., 900 block, 11:30 a.m. May 4. Damage to property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

Beulah Rd. E, 5:12 to 7:14 p.m. May 2. Two people fought.

Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 1:30 p.m. May 5. A male struck a female during an argument.

Cedar Lane SE, 6:03 p.m. May 7. Two people fought and a man brandished a firearm at a male. A 34-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

Glyndon Lane SE, 7:04 p.m. May 7. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 1:30 a.m. May 4. A female sounded her horn at a drive-through lane and a driver in front of her vehicle got out, made threats, and kicked her vehicle causing minor damage.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 11:16 p.m. May 5. Police responded to a report of a man asking for money from customers in a parking lot of a restaurant. The man assaulted an officer during the arrest. A 41-year-old Midland man was arrest and charged.

Mountfort Ct. SW, 11:25 p.m. May 1. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 600 block, 11 p.m. April 25 to 4 a.m. April 26. A leaf blower, a hedge trimmer and tools were stolen from a truck.

Kramer Dr. SE, 400 block, 10 p.m. April 30 to 10:27 a.m. May 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, 2:23 a.m. May 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 3:30 p.m. May 2. A man concealed merchandise and attempted to leave a store without paying. When he was confronted by an employee, the man fled from the area.

McHenry St. SE, 200 block, 12:01 a.m. April 14 to 10 a.m. April 16. Fishing poles were stolen from a shed.