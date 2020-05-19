Dulles Town Blvd., 2400 block, May 7. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, May 12. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Fair Lakes Cir., 12500 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Mansarde Ave., 13900 block, May 7. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, May 11. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ashby Lane, 7500 block, May 12. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Backlick Rd., 6500 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Beatles Lane, 6400 block, May 11. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Beulah St., 7200 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Captains Cove Ct., 7100 block, May 11. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Clowser Ct., 6800 block, May 12. A package was stolen from a residence.
Commercial Dr., 6800 block, May 6. An item was stolen from a location.
Deer Gap Ct., 6600 block, May 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Endicott Pl., 9000 block, May 12. A briefcase was stolen from a vehicle.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gildar St., 6400 block, May 10. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle.
Gunston Rd., 10100 block, May 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Javins Dr., 4000 block, May 12. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Village Pkwy., 6000 block, May 7. Property was stolen from a business.
Lewis Chapel Cir., 7800 block, May 12. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Mount Vernon Blvd., 6000 block, May 7. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Patience Ct., 6400 block, May 7. Guns were stolen from a vehicle.
Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, May 10. A purse was stolen from a location.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Telegraph Rd., 7500 block, May 12. Property was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
General Washington Dr., 5600 block, May 6. A 2006 Ford E450.
Whernside St., 7400 block, May 11. A 2008 Ford F150.
Mason District
ASSAULT
Wilson Blvd., 6200 block, 11:07 p.m. May 10. Malicious wounding.
ROBBERY
Arlington Blvd., 6300 block, 8 p.m. May 7. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, May 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Charles St., 3400 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kings Mill Lane, 4200 block, May 11. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 6100 block, May 10. Property was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 7. Property was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, 3:24 p.m. May 12. Attempted robbery.
Thor Dr., 7800 block, May 6. An item was stolen from a residence.
Seventh St., 6400 block, May 10. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Mansfield Rd., 3300 block, May 10. A 1993 Volvo 240.
McLean District
ASSAULT
Dorr Ave., 2700 block, 9:09 p.m. May 12. Malicious wounding.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bolling Rd., 2800 block, May 10. A gun was stolen from a residence.
Cedar Lane, 2900 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cedar Lane, 3000 block, May 7. An item was stolen from a residence.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, May 12. A donation was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cherry Dr., 8700 block, May 7. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 7100 block, May 12. Bicycles were stolen from a location.
Nutley St., 3000 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, May 10. A 2016 Toyota Rav4.
Macbeth St., 1300 block, May 10. A 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Beechcraft Dr., 3400 block, 11:24 p.m. May 7.
Brick Hearth Ct., 6400 block, May 11. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Camellia Dr., 2900 block, May 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Casey Ct., 4100 block, May 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Conover Pl., 8600 block, May 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Flagstone Terr., 3900 block, May 12. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Groveton Gardens Rd. and Lockheed Blvd., May 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 12. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kidd St., 8000 block, May 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, May 11. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Parsons Ct., 7200 block, May 10. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, May 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, May 12. Electronics were stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 7. Money was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stonebridge Rd., 3900 block, May 6. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Burlingame Pl., 3800 block, May 11. A 1994 Ford E250.
Fairchild Dr., 7200 block, May 11. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle.
Huntington Ave., 2000 block, May 10. A 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle.
Norwood Dr., 8100 block, May 10. A 2004 Dodge Ram.
Republic Ct., 7500 block, May 10. A 2003 Yamaha R6.
Winthrop Dr., 8700 block, May 10. A 2009 Range Rover.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Georgetown Pike, 9800 block, May 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Killingsworth Ave., 11900 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Reston Metro Plaza, 1900 block, May 6. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Roger Bacon Dr., 11200 block, May 11. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, May 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, May 11. A 2014 Nissan Altima.
Walnut Branch Rd., 12100 block, May 10. A 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML350.
Sully District
PEEPING TOM
Summer Hollow Ct., 4000 block, 10:17 p.m. May 6. A homeowner saw a man peeping into his rear sliding-glass door. He confronted the man who walked away.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Hoxton Sq., 14800 block, May 11. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Pennsboro Dr., 13700 block, May 7. A dumbbell was stolen from a residence.
Tabscott Dr., 13500 block, May 11. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Waverly Crossing Lane, 4500 block, May 10. Clothes and medicine were stolen from a vehicle.
William Carr Lane, 14400 block, May 10. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Paddington Ct., 6400 block, May 7. A 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Concordia St., 5100 block, May 10. Headphones were stolen from a vehicle.
Cotswold Dr., 8900 block, May 10. Property was stolen from a business.
Hooes and Jeffery Farm roads, May 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Kitchener Dr., 8400 block, May 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Lawn Ct., 4600 block, May 11. A purse was stolen from a residence.
Luce Ct., 8300 block, May 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Lyngate Ct., 5200 block, May 7. Property was stolen from a business.
New Guinea Rd., 10300 block, May 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8300 block, May 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Wedgewood Dr., 4300 block, May 12. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Wind Song Ct., 8600 block, May 11. An item was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Pin Oak Dr., 8600 block, May 10. A 2011 Honda Accord.
Saint George Ct., 7900 block, May 12. A 2018 Jeep Cherokee.
Fairfax City
These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.
THEFTS
Chain Bridge Rd., 4000 block, 11:47 a.m. May 4. Sunglasses were taken from a vehicle and destroyed. A male was issued a summons.
Colony Rd., 3600 block, April 30. Identity theft was reported.
Heritage Lane, 3600 block, 4:01 p.m. May 2. Shoes were stolen from a porch of a residence.
Locust Lane, 4100 block, 11:34 a.m. May 3. Credit card information was stolen.
Main St., 9600 block, 8:06 a.m. May 3. Parts of an HVAC system were stolen from a building.
Main St., 9600 block, 2:27 p.m. April 30. Parts of an HVAC system on a building were stolen.
Shiloh St., 10000 block, 1:18 p.m. May 4. Identity theft was reported.
Stratford Ave., 10000 block, 3:19 p.m. April 30. A credit card was stolen.
University Dr., 3800 block, 5:26 p.m. May 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
VANDALISM
Sideburn Rd., 4400 block, 1:52 p.m. May 3. Windows at a school were broken and cracked.
Falls Church
These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.
ASSAULT
Grove Ave., 300 block, 2:50 p.m. May 9. A 23-year-old male was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Park Ave., 900 block, May 6 to May 8. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Jan. 1 to May 6. Identity theft was reported.
Timber Lane, 700 block, 4:35 p.m. May 7. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Broad St. W., 800 block, May 1 to May 3. A vehicle was tampered with.
Fulton Ave., 600 block, May 7 to May 9. A vehicle was damaged.
Herndon
These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Center St., 600 block, 2:16 p.m. May 9. Tampering with a vehicle.
Elden St., 1200 block, 10:53 a.m. May 7. Vehicle parts.
Elden St., 1200 block, 11:07 a.m. May 10. Vehicle parts.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 11:05 a.m. May 9. From vehicle.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:02 p.m. May 9. From vehicle.
FRAUD
Elden St., 600 block, 5:56 p.m. May 4. Credit card/ATM fraud.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Calhoun Ct., 600 block, 10:05 a.m. May 7. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Center St., 600 block, 9:53 a.m. May 6. Destruction of property.
Station St., 900 block, 11:30 a.m. May 4. Damage to property.
Vienna
These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.
Beulah Rd. E, 5:12 to 7:14 p.m. May 2. Two people fought.
Cedar Lane SE, 200 block, 1:30 p.m. May 5. A male struck a female during an argument.
Cedar Lane SE, 6:03 p.m. May 7. Two people fought and a man brandished a firearm at a male. A 34-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.
Glyndon Lane SE, 7:04 p.m. May 7. Two people fought.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 1:30 a.m. May 4. A female sounded her horn at a drive-through lane and a driver in front of her vehicle got out, made threats, and kicked her vehicle causing minor damage.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 11:16 p.m. May 5. Police responded to a report of a man asking for money from customers in a parking lot of a restaurant. The man assaulted an officer during the arrest. A 41-year-old Midland man was arrest and charged.
Mountfort Ct. SW, 11:25 p.m. May 1. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 600 block, 11 p.m. April 25 to 4 a.m. April 26. A leaf blower, a hedge trimmer and tools were stolen from a truck.
Kramer Dr. SE, 400 block, 10 p.m. April 30 to 10:27 a.m. May 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Kramer Dr. SE, 500 block, 2:23 a.m. May 1. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 3:30 p.m. May 2. A man concealed merchandise and attempted to leave a store without paying. When he was confronted by an employee, the man fled from the area.
McHenry St. SE, 200 block, 12:01 a.m. April 14 to 10 a.m. April 16. Fishing poles were stolen from a shed.
Wolftrap Rd. SE, 500 block, 10:30 p.m. April 30 to 11:17 a.m. May 1. Cash and a knife were stolen from a vehicle.