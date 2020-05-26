Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 11800 block, May 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mount Royal Lane, 12800 block, May 19. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Riviera Dr., 2400 block, May 13. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tower Side Dr., 9200 block, May 14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, May 19. A medication was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Draper Dr., 3100 block, May 14. A 1998 Honda Civic.

Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, May 17. A 2006 Suzuki GSX-750 motorcycle.

Oak Creek Lane, 12300 block, May 14. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Craft Rd., 6000 block, May 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, May 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Rose Hill Dr., 6200 block, May 17. Money was stolen from a location.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Beulah St. and Franconia Springfield Pkwy., 5:33 p.m. May 15. Recovered stolen vehicle.

Bloomfield Dr., 5600 block, May 17. A 2015 Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle.

Bren Mar Dr., 6300 block, May 17. A 2011 box trailer.

Highdale Cir., 5900 block, May 17. A 2016 Toyota Camry.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Wadsworth Ct., 4200 block, 10:51 p.m. May 18. Officers responded to the area for the report of possible gunshots and determined a bullet had entered an apartment, causing property damage. Preliminary investigation revealed a man had been shot outside the location and was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening. This does not appear to be a random act and the case remains an active investigation.

ROBBERIES

Glen Carlyn Dr., 3300 block, 9:30 p.m. May 19. Robbery reported.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, May 16. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Glen Carlyn Dr., 3300 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hillside Pl., 8600 block, May 13. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, May 19. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, May 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, May 18. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Brad St., 7300 block, May 19. A 2019 Honda CRV.

Lincoln Ave., 5100 block, May 17. A 2013 Lexus CT200H.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Graceland Pl., 9200 block, May 14. A ring was stolen from a residence.

Graham Rd., 3000 block, May 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, May 14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Linganore Dr., 800 block, May 17. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Lowell Ave., 6700 block, May 18. Money was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Dominion Dr., 6200 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stillwood Cir., 2900 block, May 19. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, May 17. A GPS device was stolen.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, May 13. A 2015 Ford F-350.

Barrick St., 9100 block, May 14. A 2000 Acura Integra.

Lee Hwy., 7200 block, May 19. A 2018 Toyota C-HR.

Rigby Lane, 6800 block, May 17. A 2013 Audi A4.

Savannah St., 7600 block, May 13. A 2002 Acura EL.

Shreve Rd., 7200 block, May 13. A 2018 Honda Pilot.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, May 17. A 2003 Nissan Maxima.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, May 19. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Beekman Pl., 8600 block, May 19. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Buckman Rd., 4200 block, May 17. Money was stolen from a residence.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 17. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, May 14. A package was stolen from a residence.

Mint Pl., 7100 block, May 14. A cellphone was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, May 13. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, May 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Republic Ct., 7500 block, May 17. A package was stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6400 block, May 13. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, May 13. Property was stolen from a business.

Scarborough Sq., 4400 block, May 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Groveton St., 3100 block, May 17. A 2009 GMC Yukon.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, May 17. A 2017 Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, May 17. A 2020 Ford F-350.

Stone Mill Pl., 7000 block, May 18. A 2010 Toyota Rav4.

Reston District

ROBBERY

Centreville Rd. and Sunrise Valley Dr., 8:30 p.m. May 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, 3:50 p.m. May 13. Attempted robbery.

Holly Knoll Cir., 12100 block, May 18. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Ivy Oak Sq., 1700 block, May 18. A package was stolen from a residence.

Monaghan Dr. and Parcher Ave., May 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Monaghan Dr. and Parcher Ave., May 17. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Monaghan Dr. and Parcher Ave., May 17. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, May 17. Headphones were stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Vantage Hill Rd., 11600 block, May 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Winterthur Lane, 11900 block, May 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Trinity Pkwy., 5800 block, 10:44 a.m. May 17. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Walk., 5700 block, May 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Cranoke St., 14800 block, May 19. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Fairview Woods Dr., 5900 block, May 19. Money was stolen from a residence.

Fieldwood Dr., 10800 block, May 18. A lamp was stolen from a residence.

General Lee Dr., 14700 block, May 17. Money was stolen from a residence.

Winter Harbor Ct., 4100 block, May 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Golden Oak Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., May 19. A 1997 Ford E-250.

Golden Oak Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., May 19. A 2011 Ford F-350.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, May 18. A 2020 Lexus LS-570.

Saint Germain Dr., 14200 block, May 19. A 2005 Ford E-350.

West Springfield District

ROBBERY

Shackle Pl., 6900 block, 3 p.m. May 14. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Calico Pool Lane, 6100 block, May 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Canyon Oak Dr., 8400 block, May 18. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Commonwealth Blvd., 10100 block, May 18. Plants were stolen from a location.

Karmich St., 6300 block, May 14. A chain saw was stolen from a shed.

Kings Charter Lane, 8200 block, May 17. Shoes were stolen from a residence.

Lakeland Valley Dr., 7800 block, May 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Luce Ct., 8300 block, May 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Markham St., 4300 block, May 17. A purse was stolen from a location.

Springwood Mdw., 8200 block, May 14. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Yorkshire St., 5500 block, May 17. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 4:46 a.m. May 19. An assault was reported. A 49-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, May 16. A man was assaulted outside a business.

THEFTS

Kitty Pozer Dr., 10600 block, 10:52 p.m. May 18. A fraudulent check was issued electronically.

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 12:27 p.m. May 15. A 55-year-old Fairfax female was arrested and charged with theft.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 6:08 p.m. May 17. A man took nicotine products and left a business without paying.

Virginia St., 4100 block, May 15. A license plate was stolen from a trailer.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Oak Hill Way, 9:44 p.m. May 16. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM

Main St., 3:16 a.m. May 17. A bus shelter was damaged. Four male juveniles were observed destroying the property.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Flagmaker Dr., 2800 block, 8:20 a.m. May 15. Credit card information was stolen.

Greenwich St., 500 block, May 11 to May 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee St. S., 200 block, May 11 to May 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Timber Lane, 400 block, May 11 to May 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Virginia Ave. S., 100 block, May 11 to May 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington St. N., 400 block, 10:40 a.m. May 11. A 32-year-old New York female was arrested and charged with credit card theft that occurred at this location.

Washington St. S., 800 block, May 17. A 36-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

George Mason Rd. W., 100 block, May 12 to May 13. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Fulton Ave., 700 block, May 11 to May 12. A vehicle was tampered with.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1200 block, 5:59 a.m. May 17. Assault reported.

Snowflake Ct., 1500 block, 6:55 p.m. May 13. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dublin Pl., 1100 block, 5:21 p.m. May 15. From vehicle.

Elden St., 1100 block, 7:19 p.m. May 11. From vehicle.

Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 8:56 a.m. May 13.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Elden St., 1000 block, 12:11 p.m. May 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 1100 block, 4:54 p.m. May 11. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cedar Lane SE, 8:04 p.m. May 18. Two people fought.

Highland St. NW, 6:56 p.m. May 19. Two people fought.

Moorefield Creek Ct. SW, 10:36 a.m. May 20. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 9:20 a.m. May 15. Trespassing in a community center was reported. A man was located and served with a notice.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 6:15 p.m. May 16. Police responded to a business alarm. Nothing was reported missing.