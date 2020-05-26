Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13000 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 11800 block, May 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Mount Royal Lane, 12800 block, May 19. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Riviera Dr., 2400 block, May 13. Mail was stolen from a residence.
Shoppes Lane, 12700 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tower Side Dr., 9200 block, May 14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, May 19. A medication was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Draper Dr., 3100 block, May 14. A 1998 Honda Civic.
Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, May 17. A 2006 Suzuki GSX-750 motorcycle.
Oak Creek Lane, 12300 block, May 14. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Backlick Rd., 6200 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Craft Rd., 6000 block, May 17. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, May 13. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Rose Hill Dr., 6200 block, May 17. Money was stolen from a location.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Beulah St. and Franconia Springfield Pkwy., 5:33 p.m. May 15. Recovered stolen vehicle.
Bloomfield Dr., 5600 block, May 17. A 2015 Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle.
Bren Mar Dr., 6300 block, May 17. A 2011 box trailer.
Highdale Cir., 5900 block, May 17. A 2016 Toyota Camry.
Mason District
ASSAULT
Wadsworth Ct., 4200 block, 10:51 p.m. May 18. Officers responded to the area for the report of possible gunshots and determined a bullet had entered an apartment, causing property damage. Preliminary investigation revealed a man had been shot outside the location and was taken to a hospital for an injury that was not life-threatening. This does not appear to be a random act and the case remains an active investigation.
ROBBERIES
Glen Carlyn Dr., 3300 block, 9:30 p.m. May 19. Robbery reported.
Little River Tpk., 6100 block, May 16. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Backlick Rd., 4300 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Charles St., 3400 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Glen Carlyn Dr., 3300 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hillside Pl., 8600 block, May 13. An item was stolen from a vehicle.
Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, May 19. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 7100 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, May 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, May 18. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Brad St., 7300 block, May 19. A 2019 Honda CRV.
Lincoln Ave., 5100 block, May 17. A 2013 Lexus CT200H.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Graceland Pl., 9200 block, May 14. A ring was stolen from a residence.
Graham Rd., 3000 block, May 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Lee Hwy., 9400 block, May 14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Linganore Dr., 800 block, May 17. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Lowell Ave., 6700 block, May 18. Money was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Dominion Dr., 6200 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stillwood Cir., 2900 block, May 19. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Tysons One Pl., 7900 block, May 17. A GPS device was stolen.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, May 13. A 2015 Ford F-350.
Barrick St., 9100 block, May 14. A 2000 Acura Integra.
Lee Hwy., 7200 block, May 19. A 2018 Toyota C-HR.
Rigby Lane, 6800 block, May 17. A 2013 Audi A4.
Savannah St., 7600 block, May 13. A 2002 Acura EL.
Shreve Rd., 7200 block, May 13. A 2018 Honda Pilot.
Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, May 17. A 2003 Nissan Maxima.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, May 19. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.
Beekman Pl., 8600 block, May 19. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Buckman Rd., 4200 block, May 17. Money was stolen from a residence.
Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 17. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, May 14. A package was stolen from a residence.
Mint Pl., 7100 block, May 14. A cellphone was stolen from a business.
North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, May 13. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, May 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Republic Ct., 7500 block, May 17. A package was stolen from a residence.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6400 block, May 13. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 13. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, May 13. Property was stolen from a business.
Scarborough Sq., 4400 block, May 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Groveton St., 3100 block, May 17. A 2009 GMC Yukon.
Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, May 17. A 2017 Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle.
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, May 17. A 2020 Ford F-350.
Stone Mill Pl., 7000 block, May 18. A 2010 Toyota Rav4.
Reston District
ROBBERY
Centreville Rd. and Sunrise Valley Dr., 8:30 p.m. May 14. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, 3:50 p.m. May 13. Attempted robbery.
Holly Knoll Cir., 12100 block, May 18. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Ivy Oak Sq., 1700 block, May 18. A package was stolen from a residence.
Monaghan Dr. and Parcher Ave., May 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Monaghan Dr. and Parcher Ave., May 17. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Monaghan Dr. and Parcher Ave., May 17. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Plaza America Dr., 11600 block, May 17. Headphones were stolen from a location.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, May 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, May 19. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Vantage Hill Rd., 11600 block, May 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Winterthur Lane, 11900 block, May 17. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Sully District
ROBBERY
Trinity Pkwy., 5800 block, 10:44 a.m. May 17. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cedar Walk., 5700 block, May 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Cranoke St., 14800 block, May 19. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Fairview Woods Dr., 5900 block, May 19. Money was stolen from a residence.
Fieldwood Dr., 10800 block, May 18. A lamp was stolen from a residence.
General Lee Dr., 14700 block, May 17. Money was stolen from a residence.
Winter Harbor Ct., 4100 block, May 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Golden Oak Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., May 19. A 1997 Ford E-250.
Golden Oak Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., May 19. A 2011 Ford F-350.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, May 18. A 2020 Lexus LS-570.
Saint Germain Dr., 14200 block, May 19. A 2005 Ford E-350.
West Springfield District
ROBBERY
Shackle Pl., 6900 block, 3 p.m. May 14. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Burke Centre Pkwy., 5700 block, May 18. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Calico Pool Lane, 6100 block, May 17. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Canyon Oak Dr., 8400 block, May 18. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Commonwealth Blvd., 10100 block, May 18. Plants were stolen from a location.
Karmich St., 6300 block, May 14. A chain saw was stolen from a shed.
Kings Charter Lane, 8200 block, May 17. Shoes were stolen from a residence.
Lakeland Valley Dr., 7800 block, May 18. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Luce Ct., 8300 block, May 18. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Markham St., 4300 block, May 17. A purse was stolen from a location.
Springwood Mdw., 8200 block, May 14. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Yorkshire St., 5500 block, May 17. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax City
These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.
ASSAULT
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 4:46 a.m. May 19. An assault was reported. A 49-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, May 16. A man was assaulted outside a business.
THEFTS
Kitty Pozer Dr., 10600 block, 10:52 p.m. May 18. A fraudulent check was issued electronically.
Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 12:27 p.m. May 15. A 55-year-old Fairfax female was arrested and charged with theft.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 6:08 p.m. May 17. A man took nicotine products and left a business without paying.
Virginia St., 4100 block, May 15. A license plate was stolen from a trailer.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Oak Hill Way, 9:44 p.m. May 16. A vehicle reported stolen was recovered at this location.
VANDALISM
Main St., 3:16 a.m. May 17. A bus shelter was damaged. Four male juveniles were observed destroying the property.
Falls Church
These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Flagmaker Dr., 2800 block, 8:20 a.m. May 15. Credit card information was stolen.
Greenwich St., 500 block, May 11 to May 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Lee St. S., 200 block, May 11 to May 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Timber Lane, 400 block, May 11 to May 12. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Virginia Ave. S., 100 block, May 11 to May 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Washington St. N., 400 block, 10:40 a.m. May 11. A 32-year-old New York female was arrested and charged with credit card theft that occurred at this location.
Washington St. S., 800 block, May 17. A 36-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with theft that occurred at this location.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
George Mason Rd. W., 100 block, May 12 to May 13. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Fulton Ave., 700 block, May 11 to May 12. A vehicle was tampered with.
Herndon
These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Elden St., 1200 block, 5:59 a.m. May 17. Assault reported.
Snowflake Ct., 1500 block, 6:55 p.m. May 13. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Dublin Pl., 1100 block, 5:21 p.m. May 15. From vehicle.
Elden St., 1100 block, 7:19 p.m. May 11. From vehicle.
Raven Tower Ct., 2100 block, 8:56 a.m. May 13.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:11 p.m. May 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 1100 block, 4:54 p.m. May 11. Destruction of property.
Vienna
These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.
ASSAULTS
Cedar Lane SE, 8:04 p.m. May 18. Two people fought.
Highland St. NW, 6:56 p.m. May 19. Two people fought.
Moorefield Creek Ct. SW, 10:36 a.m. May 20. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 9:20 a.m. May 15. Trespassing in a community center was reported. A man was located and served with a notice.
Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 6:15 p.m. May 16. Police responded to a business alarm. Nothing was reported missing.
Spring St. SE, 700 block, 3:20 p.m. May 16. Trespassing was reported. A juvenile was located and released to the custody of a parent.