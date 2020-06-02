MetroTech Dr., 13800 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Pender Creek Cir., 12200 block, May 21. A package was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, May 25. Money was stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Carrico Dr., 4400 block, May 25. A package was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lackawanna Dr., 7300 block, May 25. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Logsdon Dr., 4500 block, May 20. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, May 25. A 2003 Acura MDX.

Terminal Rd., 8400 block, May 25. A 2014 Nissan Murano.

Mason District

ROBBERIES

Charles St., 3400 block, 8 a.m. May 20. Robbery reported.

Sawgrass Ct., 4500 block, 12:41 a.m. May 21. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 21. A cab was stolen from a location.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, May 20. Money was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, May 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Columbia Pike, 6300 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Holly Berry Ct., 3200 block, May 20. Tools were stolen from a garage.

Hummer Rd., 4100 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, May 25. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.

Lincoln Ave., 5100 block, May 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6100 block, May 25. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, 3:04 p.m. May 21. An apartment was broken into and personal property was stolen.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wilson Blvd., 6200 block, May 26. A jacket was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Barger Dr., 3400 block, May 25. A 2017 Acura MDX.

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, May 20. A 2019 Ford E-250.

Locker St., 3200 block, May 25. A 2017 Tesla Roadster.

Moss Dr., 3800 block, May 25. A 2019 BMW 330I.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, May 21. A 2018 Ford Escape.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, May 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, May 25. A key was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Clarks Xing., 9600 block, May 21. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

Haycock Rd., 6600 block, May 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, May 25. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, May 25. Shoes were stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Brook Dr., 2800 block, May 26. A 2015 Mercedes CLA250.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Main St., 4200 block, 12:44 p.m. May 20. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, May 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, May 26. A wallet was stolen from a business.

Braddock Ave., 8700 block, May 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Brockham Dr., 8300 block, May 26. Money was stolen from a residence.

Burr St., 1700 block, May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Empress Ct. and West Boulevard Dr., May 26. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stoneybrooke Lane, 6900 block, May 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Central Park Cir., 7900 block, May 25. A 2014 Nissan Murano.

Groveton St., 3400 block, May 26. A 2017 Honda Civic.

Napper Rd., 3200 block, May 25. A 2015 Ford Fusion.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, May 25. A 2010 Nissan Altima.

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, May 25. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Vernon Square Dr., 7400 block, May 25. A 2006 Yamaha R6 motorcycle.

Reston District

ASSAULT

Becontree Lane and North Shore Dr., 12:50 p.m. May 22. Shooting into an occupied vehicle.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Castle Rock Sq., 2200 block, May 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2500 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Coppermine Rd., 13400 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Maleady Dr., 2000 block, May 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Dr., 12000 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Freetown Ct., 2300 block, May 25. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.

Maleady Dr., 2000 block, May 25. A 2013 Ford Focus.

Overcup Oak Ct., 13200 block, May 20. A 2005 Toyota RAV4.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Vale Ct., 13700 block, May 25. Keys were stolen from a residence.

Croatan Dr., 14600 block, May 21. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13800 block, May 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stonecroft Center Ct., 14800 block, May 25. A license was stolen from a business.

Sylvan Way, 8400 block, May 20. Property was stolen from a residence.

Wicker Lane, 6000 block, May 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lee Hwy. and Stone Rd., May 21. A 1997 Isuzu cargo truck.

Lee Rd., 14700 block, May 21. A 2013 Kia Rio.

Rydell Rd., 14900 block, May 25. A 2007 Ford E-250.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams Chase Cir., 9000 block, May 20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Bradfield Dr., 5100 block, May 26. Property was stolen from a residence.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, May 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hooes and Jeffery Farm roads, May 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Creek Dr., 9500 block, May 26. A lawn was stolen from a location.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, May 25. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Regency Station Dr., 10300 block, May 26. A leaf was stolen from a residence.

Roanoke Ave., 7600 block, May 25. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Newbury Rd., 3400 block, 2:24 p.m. May 24. Harassment was reported.

THEFTS

Preservation Dr., 3400 block, 5:08 a.m. May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Schuerman House Dr., 3500 block, 5:08 a.m. May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Shelly Krasnow Lane, 9500 block, 12:10 p.m. May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

University Dr., 3900 block, 11:17 p.m. May 24. A theft was reported. A 46-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax Blvd., 10500 block, 8:11 a.m. May 26. A vehicle reported stolen from Prince George’s County was recovered at this location.

Fairfax Blvd., 10500 block, 8:11 a.m. May 26. Police investigating a vehicle theft discovered that five vehicles were stolen from a business, including 14 sets of keys and a dealer license plate.

VANDALISM

McLean Ave., 3700 block, 8:05 a.m. May 24. During an argument, a male destroyed a female’s cellphone.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULTS

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 6:56 p.m. May 22. A 32-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with assault and shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Robinson Pl., 1300 block, 9:57 a.m. May 24. A 54-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd. E., 300 block, 9:15 p.m. May 21. A fenced area of a car dealership was entered.

Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 3:44 p.m. May 22. A 62-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Fowler St., 1000 block, May 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Greenway Blvd. W., 200 block, 10:02 a.m. May 23. Credit card information was stolen.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, May 11 to May 18. A bicycle was stolen from a parking garage.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St. W., 1100 block, April 6 to May 18. A U-Haul trailer was stolen from a storage lot.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Ballou St., 800 block, 10:08 a.m. May 22. Assault reported.

Herndon Pkwy. at Palmer Dr., 10:10 p.m. May 22. Assault reported.

Merlins Lane, 500 block, 9:30 p.m. May 20. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Carlisle Dr., 400 block, 8:14 a.m. May 20.

Elden St., 100 block, 5:38 p.m. May 19. Trespassing.

Elden St., 1000 block, 12:18 p.m. May 23. From vehicle.

Elden St., Unit block, 7:05 p.m. May 19.

Spring St., 400 block, 5:38 p.m. May 24. From vehicle.

FRAUD

Senate Ct., 300 block, 7:20 p.m. May 22. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

April Way, 1300 block, 2:11 a.m. May 22. Destruction of property.

Center St., 600 block, 12:59 a.m. May 23. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Patrick St. SE, 1:47 a.m. May 27. Two people fought.

Patrick St. SE, 10:16 p.m. May 23. Two people fought. An 18-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center St. S., 100 block, 12:49 a.m. May 24. A juvenile was found on school property after dark.

Center St. S., 100 block, 9:13 p.m. May 23. Officers responding to a trespassing report found two juveniles on the roof of a school. A female juvenile was injured climbing down the roof and was treated at a hospital. The other juvenile was released to the custody of a parent.

Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 2 to 6 p.m. May 26. A bicycle was stolen from a bike rack.

Follin Lane SE, 800 block, noon April 20 to noon April 23. An employee stole gift cards from a credit union.

Oak St. SW, 200 block, 1:50 p.m. May 26. A vehicle owner’s manual, registration and insurance card were stolen from a vehicle.

Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 5 a.m. May 26. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Ware St. SW, 900 block, 3:27 a.m. May 28. Sunglasses, charging cables and other items were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Dogwood St. SW, 100 block, 3:13 a.m. May 28. Two vehicles were stolen from a residence.

Dogwood St. SW, 100 block, 7:50 a.m. May 28. A vehicle reported stolen from the District was recovered at this location.

Plum St. SW, 800 block, 9:45 p.m. May 25 to 7 a.m. May 26. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Carole Ct. SE, 900 block, midnight to 7 a.m. May 28. A vehicle door handle was broken.