MetroTech Dr., 13800 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Pender Creek Cir., 12200 block, May 21. A package was stolen from a residence.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Backlick Rd., 6200 block, May 25. Money was stolen from a business.
Backlick Rd., 6200 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Carrico Dr., 4400 block, May 25. A package was stolen from a residence.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lackawanna Dr., 7300 block, May 25. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Logsdon Dr., 4500 block, May 20. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, May 25. A 2003 Acura MDX.
Terminal Rd., 8400 block, May 25. A 2014 Nissan Murano.
Mason District
ROBBERIES
Charles St., 3400 block, 8 a.m. May 20. Robbery reported.
Sawgrass Ct., 4500 block, 12:41 a.m. May 21. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 21. A cab was stolen from a location.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Backlick Rd., 4300 block, May 20. Money was stolen from a business.
Charles St., 3400 block, May 26. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Columbia Pike, 6300 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Holly Berry Ct., 3200 block, May 20. Tools were stolen from a garage.
Hummer Rd., 4100 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, May 25. A passport was stolen from a vehicle.
Lincoln Ave., 5100 block, May 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 6100 block, May 25. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seminary Rd., 5600 block, 3:04 p.m. May 21. An apartment was broken into and personal property was stolen.
South Jefferson St., 3400 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Wilson Blvd., 6200 block, May 26. A jacket was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Barger Dr., 3400 block, May 25. A 2017 Acura MDX.
Columbia Pike, 5600 block, May 20. A 2019 Ford E-250.
Locker St., 3200 block, May 25. A 2017 Tesla Roadster.
Moss Dr., 3800 block, May 25. A 2019 BMW 330I.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, May 21. A 2018 Ford Escape.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6500 block, May 21. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Arlington Blvd., 8100 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Avenir Pl., 2600 block, May 25. A key was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Clarks Xing., 9600 block, May 21. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.
Haycock Rd., 6600 block, May 26. Property was stolen from a residence.
Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, May 25. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, May 25. Shoes were stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFT
Brook Dr., 2800 block, May 26. A 2015 Mercedes CLA250.
Mount Vernon District
ROBBERY
Main St., 4200 block, 12:44 p.m. May 20. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Dr., 2600 block, May 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, May 26. A wallet was stolen from a business.
Braddock Ave., 8700 block, May 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Brockham Dr., 8300 block, May 26. Money was stolen from a residence.
Burr St., 1700 block, May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Empress Ct. and West Boulevard Dr., May 26. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stoneybrooke Lane, 6900 block, May 20. A wallet was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Central Park Cir., 7900 block, May 25. A 2014 Nissan Murano.
Groveton St., 3400 block, May 26. A 2017 Honda Civic.
Napper Rd., 3200 block, May 25. A 2015 Ford Fusion.
North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, May 25. A 2010 Nissan Altima.
Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, May 25. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer.
Vernon Square Dr., 7400 block, May 25. A 2006 Yamaha R6 motorcycle.
Reston District
ASSAULT
Becontree Lane and North Shore Dr., 12:50 p.m. May 22. Shooting into an occupied vehicle.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Castle Rock Sq., 2200 block, May 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Centreville Rd., 2500 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Coppermine Rd., 13400 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Maleady Dr., 2000 block, May 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Dr., 12000 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, May 20. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Freetown Ct., 2300 block, May 25. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze.
Maleady Dr., 2000 block, May 25. A 2013 Ford Focus.
Overcup Oak Ct., 13200 block, May 20. A 2005 Toyota RAV4.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Autumn Vale Ct., 13700 block, May 25. Keys were stolen from a residence.
Croatan Dr., 14600 block, May 21. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13800 block, May 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stonecroft Center Ct., 14800 block, May 25. A license was stolen from a business.
Sylvan Way, 8400 block, May 20. Property was stolen from a residence.
Wicker Lane, 6000 block, May 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Lee Hwy. and Stone Rd., May 21. A 1997 Isuzu cargo truck.
Lee Rd., 14700 block, May 21. A 2013 Kia Rio.
Rydell Rd., 14900 block, May 25. A 2007 Ford E-250.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Adams Chase Cir., 9000 block, May 20. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Bradfield Dr., 5100 block, May 26. Property was stolen from a residence.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, May 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Heritage Dr., 7800 block, May 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hooes and Jeffery Farm roads, May 25. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Creek Dr., 9500 block, May 26. A lawn was stolen from a location.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, May 25. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, May 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Regency Station Dr., 10300 block, May 26. A leaf was stolen from a residence.
Roanoke Ave., 7600 block, May 25. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
Rolling Rd., 6200 block, May 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fairfax City
These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.
ASSAULT
Newbury Rd., 3400 block, 2:24 p.m. May 24. Harassment was reported.
THEFTS
Preservation Dr., 3400 block, 5:08 a.m. May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Schuerman House Dr., 3500 block, 5:08 a.m. May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Shelly Krasnow Lane, 9500 block, 12:10 p.m. May 25. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
University Dr., 3900 block, 11:17 p.m. May 24. A theft was reported. A 46-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Fairfax Blvd., 10500 block, 8:11 a.m. May 26. A vehicle reported stolen from Prince George’s County was recovered at this location.
Fairfax Blvd., 10500 block, 8:11 a.m. May 26. Police investigating a vehicle theft discovered that five vehicles were stolen from a business, including 14 sets of keys and a dealer license plate.
VANDALISM
McLean Ave., 3700 block, 8:05 a.m. May 24. During an argument, a male destroyed a female’s cellphone.
Falls Church
These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.
ASSAULTS
Broad St. W., 1200 block, 6:56 p.m. May 22. A 32-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with assault and shoplifting that occurred at this location.
Robinson Pl., 1300 block, 9:57 a.m. May 24. A 54-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Annandale Rd. E., 300 block, 9:15 p.m. May 21. A fenced area of a car dealership was entered.
Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 3:44 p.m. May 22. A 62-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.
Fowler St., 1000 block, May 22. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Greenway Blvd. W., 200 block, 10:02 a.m. May 23. Credit card information was stolen.
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, May 11 to May 18. A bicycle was stolen from a parking garage.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Broad St. W., 1100 block, April 6 to May 18. A U-Haul trailer was stolen from a storage lot.
Herndon
These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Ballou St., 800 block, 10:08 a.m. May 22. Assault reported.
Herndon Pkwy. at Palmer Dr., 10:10 p.m. May 22. Assault reported.
Merlins Lane, 500 block, 9:30 p.m. May 20. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Carlisle Dr., 400 block, 8:14 a.m. May 20.
Elden St., 100 block, 5:38 p.m. May 19. Trespassing.
Elden St., 1000 block, 12:18 p.m. May 23. From vehicle.
Elden St., Unit block, 7:05 p.m. May 19.
Spring St., 400 block, 5:38 p.m. May 24. From vehicle.
FRAUD
Senate Ct., 300 block, 7:20 p.m. May 22. Credit card/ATM fraud.
VANDALISM
April Way, 1300 block, 2:11 a.m. May 22. Destruction of property.
Center St., 600 block, 12:59 a.m. May 23. Destruction of property.
Vienna
These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.
ASSAULTS
Patrick St. SE, 1:47 a.m. May 27. Two people fought.
Patrick St. SE, 10:16 p.m. May 23. Two people fought. An 18-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Center St. S., 100 block, 12:49 a.m. May 24. A juvenile was found on school property after dark.
Center St. S., 100 block, 9:13 p.m. May 23. Officers responding to a trespassing report found two juveniles on the roof of a school. A female juvenile was injured climbing down the roof and was treated at a hospital. The other juvenile was released to the custody of a parent.
Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 2 to 6 p.m. May 26. A bicycle was stolen from a bike rack.
Follin Lane SE, 800 block, noon April 20 to noon April 23. An employee stole gift cards from a credit union.
Oak St. SW, 200 block, 1:50 p.m. May 26. A vehicle owner’s manual, registration and insurance card were stolen from a vehicle.
Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 5 a.m. May 26. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Ware St. SW, 900 block, 3:27 a.m. May 28. Sunglasses, charging cables and other items were stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Dogwood St. SW, 100 block, 3:13 a.m. May 28. Two vehicles were stolen from a residence.
Dogwood St. SW, 100 block, 7:50 a.m. May 28. A vehicle reported stolen from the District was recovered at this location.
Plum St. SW, 800 block, 9:45 p.m. May 25 to 7 a.m. May 26. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Carole Ct. SE, 900 block, midnight to 7 a.m. May 28. A vehicle door handle was broken.
Holmes Dr. NW, 300 block, 5:33 a.m. May 22. A vehicle tire was damaged.