West Ox Rd., 4600 block, May 31. A self-contained breathing apparatus was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Legacy Cir., 13600 block, June 2. A 2018 Toyota Corolla.
Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, June 1. A 2008 Honda CBR 600RR motorcycle.
Venturi Lane, 13600 block, June 1. A 2009 Nissan Sentra.
Franconia District
ASSAULT
Wayside Pl., 6500 block, 7:14 a.m. May 27. Assault on law enforcement.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Aspen Hill Ct., 4600 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Backlick Rd., 5700 block, May 31. An item was stolen from a business.
Backlick Rd., 6400 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Brindle Health Way, 6800 block, May 31. A package was stolen from a residence.
Frontier Dr., 6500 block, May 27. A condenser was stolen from a business.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
General Washington Dr., 5700 block, June 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Hollyford Lane, 7300 block, May 31. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Jennings Lane, 6000 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Middlesex Ave., 6200 block, June 2. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Telegraph Square Dr., 7200 block, May 31. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Devereux Ct., 7200 block, June 2. A 2007 Toyota Camry.
Spring Faire Ct., 7200 block, May 27. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle.
Stoddard Ct., 6000 block, June 1. A 2012 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.
Mason District
ROBBERY
Bellview Dr., 6000 block, 12:02 a.m. May 31. Robbery reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Charles St., 3400 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Charles St., 3400 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 4800 block, May 28. A key was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 28. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, May 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, May 31. An item was stolen from a vehicle.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, 5:06 p.m. May 30.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Bellview Dr., 6000 block, May 31. A 1997 Ford Explorer.
Falls Gate Ct., 5800 block, May 31. A 2019 Jeep Wrangler.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ashgrove House Lane, 8800 block, June 1. A package was stolen from a residence.
Beverly Rd., 1300 block, May 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Calpurnia Ct., 7800 block, May 28. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Helena Dr., 7700 block, May 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
International Dr., 2000 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Odricks Lane, 8300 block, June 1. Boxes of tile were stolen from a location.
Westpark Dr., 8000 block, May 28. A lunch was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Dolley Madison Blvd., 800 block, May 28. A 2015 Ford E250.
Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, May 28. A 2018 Yamaha R6 motorcycle.
Harvest Oak Dr., 8500 block, June 2. A 2017 Ford Mustang.
Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, June 2. A 2019 Toyota Camry.
Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, May 31. A 2015 Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle.
Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, May 31. A 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan.
VANDALISM
Leesburg Pike and Spring Hill Rd., 12:06 a.m. June 2. Destruction of property.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
East Side Dr., 2800 block, May 31. A wheelchair was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Fordson Rd., 7500 block, May 31. Electronics were stolen from a location.
Fort Hunt Rd., 6100 block, June 1. Backpacks were stolen from a vehicle.
Frye Rd., 8400 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frye Rd., 8400 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Graves St., 8400 block, June 1. A purse was stolen from a residence.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leaf Rd., 8400 block, May 31. A grill was stolen from a residence.
Lindberg Dr., 7500 block, May 27. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, June 2. A bicycle was stolen.
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, May 31. Money was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, May 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Talbott Farm Dr., 8700 block, May 27. A package was stolen from a residence.
Thomas J Stockton Pkwy., 8700 block, May 31. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.
Toron Ct., 2500 block, May 31. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Arundel Ave., 3300 block, May 27. A 2017 Ford Fusion.
Blue Jay Ct., 7700 block, May 31. A 2000 Ford E350.
Hampton Ct., 3700 block, June 2. A 1998 Ford Windstar.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arnon Chapel Rd., 10000 block, May 28. A toilet was stolen from a vehicle.
Centreville Rd., 2400 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cobble Pond Way, 1200 block, May 31. An item was stolen from a residence.
Farmcrest Dr., 2500 block, May 31. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.
Farrier Lane, 2500 block, June 2. Money was stolen from a residence.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2200 block, May 31. Money was stolen from a business.
Old Trail Dr., 2300 block, May 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Quincy Adams Dr., 2600 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, June 1. A debit card was stolen from a location.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Centreville Rd., 2400 block, May 31. A 2013 Dykon moped.
Charter Oak Ct., 11600 block, May 31. A 2014 Jonway moped.
Charter Oak Ct., 11600 block, May 31. A 2015 Tao Tao moped.
North Shore Dr., 11600 block, May 31. A 2017 Jonway moped.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Batavia Dr., 14600 block, June 2. A wallet was stolen from a residence.
Brittney Elyse Cir., 5100 block, June 2. A package was stolen from a residence.
Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Ellicott Dr., 5200 block, May 31. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairfax Station Rd., 11200 block, May 27. Tools were stolen from a residence.
Hoxton Sq., 14800 block, June 2. A medication was stolen from a vehicle.
Jarrett Ct., 5200 block, May 31. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Ellicott Dr., 5200 block, May 31. A 2015 Range Rover Evoque.
Sullyfield Cir., 14300 block, June 1. A 2016 Leonard 12-foot trailer.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Allman Dr., 7600 block, May 27. A package was stolen from a residence.
Burke Centre Pkwy., 6000 block, June 2. A backpack was stolen from a location.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cotswold Dr., 8900 block, May 27. Property was stolen from a business.
Guinea Rd. and Zion Dr., June 2. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Hill Stream Ct., 7900 block, June 1. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Marconi Ct., 7800 block, May 31. A radio was stolen from a residence.
Premier Ct., 10300 block, May 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Pumphrey Dr., 5200 block, June 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Rexford Ct., 5700 block, May 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Rolling Rd., 6300 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rolling Rd., 8000 block, June 1. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
Torrence St., 6300 block, May 31. A medication was stolen from a vehicle.
Wallingford Dr., 9500 block, May 31. A package was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFT
Ventnor Lane, 5600 block, May 31. A 2015 Audi A4.
Fairfax City
These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.
ASSAULT
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 1:42 a.m. June 4. A male kicked a man who was sleeping on the ground.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ashby Pl., 10700 block, 8:34 p.m. June 1. Contents of a delivered package were stolen.
Chain Bridge Rd., 3800 block, 2:10 p.m. May 31. After a dispute between two people, a mini-refrigerator and TV were missing.
Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, 1:41 a.m. June 2. Display phones and phone accessories were stolen from a business entered by smashing a window.
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 7:09 p.m. June 3. A male took a can of beer and left a store without paying.
Fairfax Blvd., 9800 block, 6:33 a.m. June 1. Piping was stolen from a business.
Jermantown Rd., 4000 block, 2:09 a.m. June 3. A business was entered and an attempt was made to access a safe.
University Dr., 3900 block, 10:15 p.m. May 28. A male took merchandise and left a store without paying.
VANDALISM
Main St., 10100 block, 7:23 a.m. May 29. A bus shelter glass panel was damaged.
Falls Church
These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 300 block, 3:29 a.m. May 29. A 58-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 7 to 9 p.m. May 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Timber Lane, 500 block, April 21. Identity theft was reported.
Washington St. N., 400 block, May 30. Identity theft was reported.
Washington St. S., 900 block, 10:20 p.m. May 25. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle.
Herndon
These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Gentle Breeze Ct., 700 block, 6:59 p.m. May 30. Assault reported.
Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 9:16 p.m. May 25. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Elden St., 400 block, 4:52 p.m. May 30.
Grant St., 600 block, 7:18 a.m. May 29. Commercial.
Vienna
These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.
ASSAULT
Patrick St. SE, 1:09 a.m. May 31. Two people fought.
THEFT
Church St. NW, 100 block, 6 a.m. May 18 to 7:30 p.m. May 24. Two bicycles were stolen in front of a restaurant.
VANDALISM
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 1000 block, midnight to 9 a.m. May 25. American flags in front of a residence were damaged.