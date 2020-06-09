West Ox Rd., 4600 block, May 31. A self-contained breathing apparatus was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Legacy Cir., 13600 block, June 2. A 2018 Toyota Corolla.

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, June 1. A 2008 Honda CBR 600RR motorcycle.

Venturi Lane, 13600 block, June 1. A 2009 Nissan Sentra.

Franconia District

ASSAULT

Wayside Pl., 6500 block, 7:14 a.m. May 27. Assault on law enforcement.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Aspen Hill Ct., 4600 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Backlick Rd., 5700 block, May 31. An item was stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 6400 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Brindle Health Way, 6800 block, May 31. A package was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, May 27. A condenser was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, June 2. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Hollyford Lane, 7300 block, May 31. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Jennings Lane, 6000 block, June 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Middlesex Ave., 6200 block, June 2. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Telegraph Square Dr., 7200 block, May 31. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Devereux Ct., 7200 block, June 2. A 2007 Toyota Camry.

Spring Faire Ct., 7200 block, May 27. A 2008 Suzuki GSXR motorcycle.

Stoddard Ct., 6000 block, June 1. A 2012 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

Mason District

ROBBERY

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, 12:02 a.m. May 31. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 4800 block, May 28. A key was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, May 28. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, May 31. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, May 31. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Wadsworth Ct., 4100 block, 5:06 p.m. May 30.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, May 31. A 1997 Ford Explorer.

Falls Gate Ct., 5800 block, May 31. A 2019 Jeep Wrangler.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashgrove House Lane, 8800 block, June 1. A package was stolen from a residence.

Beverly Rd., 1300 block, May 28. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Calpurnia Ct., 7800 block, May 28. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Helena Dr., 7700 block, May 27. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

International Dr., 2000 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Odricks Lane, 8300 block, June 1. Boxes of tile were stolen from a location.

Westpark Dr., 8000 block, May 28. A lunch was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dolley Madison Blvd., 800 block, May 28. A 2015 Ford E250.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, May 28. A 2018 Yamaha R6 motorcycle.

Harvest Oak Dr., 8500 block, June 2. A 2017 Ford Mustang.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, June 2. A 2019 Toyota Camry.

Pimmit Dr., 2200 block, May 31. A 2015 Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle.

Pimmit Dr., 2300 block, May 31. A 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan.

VANDALISM

Leesburg Pike and Spring Hill Rd., 12:06 a.m. June 2. Destruction of property.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

East Side Dr., 2800 block, May 31. A wheelchair was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2400 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Fordson Rd., 7500 block, May 31. Electronics were stolen from a location.

Fort Hunt Rd., 6100 block, June 1. Backpacks were stolen from a vehicle.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Graves St., 8400 block, June 1. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leaf Rd., 8400 block, May 31. A grill was stolen from a residence.

Lindberg Dr., 7500 block, May 27. A watch was stolen from a vehicle.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, June 2. A bicycle was stolen.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, May 31. Money was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, May 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, June 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Talbott Farm Dr., 8700 block, May 27. A package was stolen from a residence.

Thomas J Stockton Pkwy., 8700 block, May 31. An iPad was stolen from a vehicle.

Toron Ct., 2500 block, May 31. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arundel Ave., 3300 block, May 27. A 2017 Ford Fusion.

Blue Jay Ct., 7700 block, May 31. A 2000 Ford E350.

Hampton Ct., 3700 block, June 2. A 1998 Ford Windstar.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arnon Chapel Rd., 10000 block, May 28. A toilet was stolen from a vehicle.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cobble Pond Way, 1200 block, May 31. An item was stolen from a residence.

Farmcrest Dr., 2500 block, May 31. An electronic device was stolen from a vehicle.

Farrier Lane, 2500 block, June 2. Money was stolen from a residence.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2200 block, May 31. Money was stolen from a business.

Old Trail Dr., 2300 block, May 31. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Quincy Adams Dr., 2600 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, June 1. A debit card was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, May 31. A 2013 Dykon moped.

Charter Oak Ct., 11600 block, May 31. A 2014 Jonway moped.

Charter Oak Ct., 11600 block, May 31. A 2015 Tao Tao moped.

North Shore Dr., 11600 block, May 31. A 2017 Jonway moped.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Batavia Dr., 14600 block, June 2. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

Brittney Elyse Cir., 5100 block, June 2. A package was stolen from a residence.

Chantilly Crossing Lane, 14300 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Ellicott Dr., 5200 block, May 31. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Station Rd., 11200 block, May 27. Tools were stolen from a residence.

Hoxton Sq., 14800 block, June 2. A medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Jarrett Ct., 5200 block, May 31. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13900 block, May 27. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Saint Germain Dr., 14100 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Ellicott Dr., 5200 block, May 31. A 2015 Range Rover Evoque.

Sullyfield Cir., 14300 block, June 1. A 2016 Leonard 12-foot trailer.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allman Dr., 7600 block, May 27. A package was stolen from a residence.

Burke Centre Pkwy., 6000 block, June 2. A backpack was stolen from a location.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, June 2. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cotswold Dr., 8900 block, May 27. Property was stolen from a business.

Guinea Rd. and Zion Dr., June 2. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Hill Stream Ct., 7900 block, June 1. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Marconi Ct., 7800 block, May 31. A radio was stolen from a residence.

Premier Ct., 10300 block, May 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Pumphrey Dr., 5200 block, June 1. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Rexford Ct., 5700 block, May 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 6300 block, May 31. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rolling Rd., 8000 block, June 1. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Torrence St., 6300 block, May 31. A medication was stolen from a vehicle.

Wallingford Dr., 9500 block, May 31. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Ventnor Lane, 5600 block, May 31. A 2015 Audi A4.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 1:42 a.m. June 4. A male kicked a man who was sleeping on the ground.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashby Pl., 10700 block, 8:34 p.m. June 1. Contents of a delivered package were stolen.

Chain Bridge Rd., 3800 block, 2:10 p.m. May 31. After a dispute between two people, a mini-refrigerator and TV were missing.

Fairfax Blvd., 10700 block, 1:41 a.m. June 2. Display phones and phone accessories were stolen from a business entered by smashing a window.

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 7:09 p.m. June 3. A male took a can of beer and left a store without paying.

Fairfax Blvd., 9800 block, 6:33 a.m. June 1. Piping was stolen from a business.

Jermantown Rd., 4000 block, 2:09 a.m. June 3. A business was entered and an attempt was made to access a safe.

University Dr., 3900 block, 10:15 p.m. May 28. A male took merchandise and left a store without paying.

VANDALISM

Main St., 10100 block, 7:23 a.m. May 29. A bus shelter glass panel was damaged.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 300 block, 3:29 a.m. May 29. A 58-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with trespassing that occurred at this location.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 7 to 9 p.m. May 26. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Timber Lane, 500 block, April 21. Identity theft was reported.

Washington St. N., 400 block, May 30. Identity theft was reported.

Washington St. S., 900 block, 10:20 p.m. May 25. An attempt was made to enter a vehicle.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Gentle Breeze Ct., 700 block, 6:59 p.m. May 30. Assault reported.

Trevino Lane, 1000 block, 9:16 p.m. May 25. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 400 block, 4:52 p.m. May 30.

Grant St., 600 block, 7:18 a.m. May 29. Commercial.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Patrick St. SE, 1:09 a.m. May 31. Two people fought.

THEFT

Church St. NW, 100 block, 6 a.m. May 18 to 7:30 p.m. May 24. Two bicycles were stolen in front of a restaurant.

VANDALISM