Lee Hwy., 11100 block, June 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leehigh Ct., 4700 block, June 9. A leaf blower was stolen from a residence.
Monument Dr., 12100 block, June 3. Money was stolen from a location.
Sunrise Valley Dr., 13800 block, June 7. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
Virginia Center Blvd., 9400 block, June 3. A decal was stolen from a license plate.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, June 9. A 2008 Dodge Sprinter.
Jefferson Park Dr., 13800 block, June 9. A 2019 Toyota Corolla.
MetroTech Dr., 13800 block, June 3. A 2002 Ford E-250.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Backlick Rd., 6500 block, June 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, June 7. Money was stolen from a wallet.
King Edward Ct., 4500 block, June 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
King James Dr., 5900 block, June 7. A bicycle was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, June 7. A purse was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 7200 block, June 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Manchester Blvd., 6800 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Snowden Ct., 7300 block, June 4. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Springfield Mall, 6700 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stoddard Ct., 6000 block, 3:59 p.m. June 6. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.
Sumpter Lane, 7200 block, June 7. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Lee Valley Dr., 6500 block, June 9. A 2015 Toyota Sienna.
Terminal Rd., 8200 block, June 7. A 2008 U-Haul trailer.
Mason District
ASSAULT
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, 12:09 a.m. June 7. Aggravated assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Backlick Rd., 4300 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Charles St., 3400 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Duvall St., 8700 block, June 4. A package was stolen from a residence.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, June 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 4. Money was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 6500 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Prosperity Ave., 3900 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, June 4. A bicycle was stolen from a location.
South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, June 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.
South Jefferson St., 3500 block, June 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Wilson Blvd., 6200 block, June 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Beauregard St. and Little River Tpk., June 8. A 2002 Ford E-450.
Hazeltine Ct., 4500 block, June 3. A 2005 Honda CBR 600RR motorcycle.
Sand Wedge Ct., 6500 block, June 3. A 2007 Yamaha motorcycle.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, June 4. Clothes were stolen from a location.
Brook Dr., 2900 block, June 7. A windshield was stolen from a vehicle.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, June 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Foxhall Rd., 1900 block, June 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Georgetown Pike and Potomac River Rd., June 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
North Dumbarton St., 3900 block, June 9. An item was stolen from a residence.
Old Gallows Rd., 1900 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Spring Gate Dr., 1500 block, June 7. A computer was stolen from a residence.
Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, June 4. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, June 3. Clothes were stolen from a location.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Anderson Rd. and Dolley Madison Blvd., 7:56 p.m. June 6.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Covington St., 3000 block, June 9. A 2018 Yamaha MT-07 motorcycle.
Ellenwood Dr., 3100 block, June 9. A 2017 Yamaha motorcycle.
Lee Hwy., 9000 block, June 9. A 2019 Suzuki motorcycle.
Mount Vernon District
ROBBERY
Harrison Lane, 7200 block, 12:30 a.m. June 10. Carjacking.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Ashton St., 8000 block, June 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, June 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Frye Rd., 8400 block, June 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, June 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Kings Village Rd., 3000 block, June 7. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Claremont Woods Dr., 8200 block, June 3. A 2014 Honda CB 500F motorcycle.
Collingwood Rd., 1200 block, June 7. A 2008 Honda Odyssey.
Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, June 7. A 2018 Bwise 32-ft trailer.
Woodstone Pl., 6700 block, June 3. A 2004 Honda Civic.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Astoria Cir., 2100 block, June 9. A watch was stolen from a residence.
Fairway Dr., 11500 block, June 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Georgetown Pike, 9200 block, June 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
James Madison Cir., 2500 block, June 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
North Point Village Ctr., 1400 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Reston Pkwy., 2500 block, June 8. Mulch was stolen from a location.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Wrexham Rd., 12800 block, June 7. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFT
Town Center Dr., 1800 block, June 4. A 2018 Kia Soul.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bent Tree Lane, 5700 block, June 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Lee Forest Path., 6300 block, June 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Woods Run Ct., 13900 block, June 3. Tools and laptops were stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Lee Hwy., 14100 block, 12:23 p.m. June 9.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Field Encampment Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., June 8. A 2005 Ford F250.
Flatlick Branch Dr., 4600 block, June 8. A 2006 Toyota 4-Runner.
Flint Lee Rd., 14700 block, June 8. A 2010 tandem axle trailer.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Chase Glen Cir., 8600 block, June 9. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Crownwood Ct., 9000 block, June 7. Copper was stolen from a residence.
Heritage Dr., 7800 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hooes Rd. and Valleyfield Dr., June 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Rolling Rd., 5800 block, June 9. Guns were stolen from a location.
Westover Ct., 8500 block, June 9. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Commons Dr., 4500 block, June 4. A 2003 Toyota Camry.
Heron Pond Lane, 8500 block, June 9. A 2017 Honda Accord.
Heron Pond Lane, 8500 block, June 9. A 2015 Honda Odyssey.
Meadow Edge Terr., 8600 block, June 9. A 2019 Ford Fusion.
Fairfax City
These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Fairfax Blvd., 10600 block, May 28 to June 5. A dealer license plate was stolen.
Main St., 9600 block, 12:20 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting was reported. A 28-year-old Ohio man was arrested and charged.
VANDALISM
Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 6:04 a.m. June 5. A vehicle windshield was damaged.
Sideburn Rd., 4400 block, 11:13 a.m. June 6. Graffiti was found on the side of a building.
Falls Church
These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.
ROBBERY
Broad St. W., 400 block, 2:46 p.m. June 7. A male attempted to rob a man.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Little Falls St., 300 block, June 2 to June 3. Property was stolen from a storage shed.
Herndon
These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 7:34 p.m. June 3. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1200 block, 2:50 p.m. June 1. Assault reported.
Locust St., 800 block, 7:22 a.m. June 1. Assault reported.
Monroe St., 900 block, 11:34 p.m. June 5. Assault reported.
Virginia Ave., 400 block, 11:21 a.m. June 1. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 7:38 p.m. June 5.
Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 8:09 p.m. June 3.
Lynn St., 700 block, 1:21 p.m. June 6.
Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 7:47 p.m. June 4. From building.
FRAUD
Monroe St., 1000 block, 10:03 a.m. June 1. Credit card/ATM fraud.
VANDALISM
Ballou St., 800 block, 1:52 p.m. June 6. Destruction of property.
Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 8:42 a.m. June 6. Graffiti.
Vienna
These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Cottage St. SW, 800 block, 10:05 p.m. June 7. Two planter vases were stolen from a porch of a residence.
East St. NE, 400 block, 11:41 p.m. June 2. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 10 p.m. June 3 to 7 a.m. June 4. A carpet cleaner was stolen from a truck in a parking lot.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4. Credit card information was stolen.
Roland Ct. SW, 100 block, 11:30 p.m. June 10 to 6:55 a.m. June 11. A vehicle windshield was shattered.
VANDALISM
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 600 block, 11 p.m. June 8. A residence window was broken by a projectile.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 11 p.m. June 9 to 1 a.m. June 10. A vehicle tire was damaged.
Nutley St. and Courthouse Rd. SW, 8 p.m. June 8 to 5:45 a.m. June 9. A crosswalk was vandalized.