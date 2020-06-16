Lee Hwy., 11100 block, June 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leehigh Ct., 4700 block, June 9. A leaf blower was stolen from a residence.

Monument Dr., 12100 block, June 3. Money was stolen from a location.

Sunrise Valley Dr., 13800 block, June 7. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Virginia Center Blvd., 9400 block, June 3. A decal was stolen from a license plate.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, June 9. A 2008 Dodge Sprinter.

Jefferson Park Dr., 13800 block, June 9. A 2019 Toyota Corolla.

MetroTech Dr., 13800 block, June 3. A 2002 Ford E-250.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6500 block, June 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, June 7. Money was stolen from a wallet.

King Edward Ct., 4500 block, June 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

King James Dr., 5900 block, June 7. A bicycle was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Kingstowne Blvd., 5800 block, June 7. A purse was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7200 block, June 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Manchester Blvd., 6800 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rose Hill Dr., 6100 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Snowden Ct., 7300 block, June 4. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6700 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stoddard Ct., 6000 block, 3:59 p.m. June 6. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Sumpter Lane, 7200 block, June 7. Medication was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Lee Valley Dr., 6500 block, June 9. A 2015 Toyota Sienna.

Terminal Rd., 8200 block, June 7. A 2008 U-Haul trailer.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, 12:09 a.m. June 7. Aggravated assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Backlick Rd., 4300 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Charles St., 3400 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Duvall St., 8700 block, June 4. A package was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, June 4. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 4. Money was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Prosperity Ave., 3900 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 8. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 9. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6300 block, June 4. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, June 7. A wallet was stolen from a location.

South Jefferson St., 3500 block, June 9. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Wilson Blvd., 6200 block, June 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Beauregard St. and Little River Tpk., June 8. A 2002 Ford E-450.

Hazeltine Ct., 4500 block, June 3. A 2005 Honda CBR 600RR motorcycle.

Sand Wedge Ct., 6500 block, June 3. A 2007 Yamaha motorcycle.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, June 4. Clothes were stolen from a location.

Brook Dr., 2900 block, June 7. A windshield was stolen from a vehicle.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1300 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, June 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Foxhall Rd., 1900 block, June 9. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Georgetown Pike and Potomac River Rd., June 7. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Dumbarton St., 3900 block, June 9. An item was stolen from a residence.

Old Gallows Rd., 1900 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Spring Gate Dr., 1500 block, June 7. A computer was stolen from a residence.

Strawberry Lane, 8100 block, June 4. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Westwood Center Dr., 8600 block, June 3. Clothes were stolen from a location.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Anderson Rd. and Dolley Madison Blvd., 7:56 p.m. June 6.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Covington St., 3000 block, June 9. A 2018 Yamaha MT-07 motorcycle.

Ellenwood Dr., 3100 block, June 9. A 2017 Yamaha motorcycle.

Lee Hwy., 9000 block, June 9. A 2019 Suzuki motorcycle.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERY

Harrison Lane, 7200 block, 12:30 a.m. June 10. Carjacking.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ashton St., 8000 block, June 3. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, June 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Frye Rd., 8400 block, June 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 9. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, June 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kings Village Rd., 3000 block, June 7. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Kings Hwy., 6300 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Claremont Woods Dr., 8200 block, June 3. A 2014 Honda CB 500F motorcycle.

Collingwood Rd., 1200 block, June 7. A 2008 Honda Odyssey.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, June 7. A 2018 Bwise 32-ft trailer.

Woodstone Pl., 6700 block, June 3. A 2004 Honda Civic.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Astoria Cir., 2100 block, June 9. A watch was stolen from a residence.

Fairway Dr., 11500 block, June 9. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Georgetown Pike, 9200 block, June 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

James Madison Cir., 2500 block, June 8. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

North Point Village Ctr., 1400 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Reston Pkwy., 2500 block, June 8. Mulch was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, June 7. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wrexham Rd., 12800 block, June 7. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Town Center Dr., 1800 block, June 4. A 2018 Kia Soul.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bent Tree Lane, 5700 block, June 3. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, June 3. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Forest Path., 6300 block, June 4. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Woods Run Ct., 13900 block, June 3. Tools and laptops were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lee Hwy., 14100 block, 12:23 p.m. June 9.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Field Encampment Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., June 8. A 2005 Ford F250.

Flatlick Branch Dr., 4600 block, June 8. A 2006 Toyota 4-Runner.

Flint Lee Rd., 14700 block, June 8. A 2010 tandem axle trailer.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chase Glen Cir., 8600 block, June 9. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Crownwood Ct., 9000 block, June 7. Copper was stolen from a residence.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, June 4. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hooes Rd. and Valleyfield Dr., June 7. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Rolling Rd., 5800 block, June 9. Guns were stolen from a location.

Westover Ct., 8500 block, June 9. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Commons Dr., 4500 block, June 4. A 2003 Toyota Camry.

Heron Pond Lane, 8500 block, June 9. A 2017 Honda Accord.

Heron Pond Lane, 8500 block, June 9. A 2015 Honda Odyssey.

Meadow Edge Terr., 8600 block, June 9. A 2019 Ford Fusion.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 10600 block, May 28 to June 5. A dealer license plate was stolen.

Main St., 9600 block, 12:20 p.m. June 4. Shoplifting was reported. A 28-year-old Ohio man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 6:04 a.m. June 5. A vehicle windshield was damaged.

Sideburn Rd., 4400 block, 11:13 a.m. June 6. Graffiti was found on the side of a building.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ROBBERY

Broad St. W., 400 block, 2:46 p.m. June 7. A male attempted to rob a man.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Little Falls St., 300 block, June 2 to June 3. Property was stolen from a storage shed.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 7:34 p.m. June 3. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1200 block, 2:50 p.m. June 1. Assault reported.

Locust St., 800 block, 7:22 a.m. June 1. Assault reported.

Monroe St., 900 block, 11:34 p.m. June 5. Assault reported.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 11:21 a.m. June 1. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 7:38 p.m. June 5.

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 8:09 p.m. June 3.

Lynn St., 700 block, 1:21 p.m. June 6.

Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 7:47 p.m. June 4. From building.

FRAUD

Monroe St., 1000 block, 10:03 a.m. June 1. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Ballou St., 800 block, 1:52 p.m. June 6. Destruction of property.

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 8:42 a.m. June 6. Graffiti.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cottage St. SW, 800 block, 10:05 p.m. June 7. Two planter vases were stolen from a porch of a residence.

East St. NE, 400 block, 11:41 p.m. June 2. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 10 p.m. June 3 to 7 a.m. June 4. A carpet cleaner was stolen from a truck in a parking lot.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4. Credit card information was stolen.

Roland Ct. SW, 100 block, 11:30 p.m. June 10 to 6:55 a.m. June 11. A vehicle windshield was shattered.

VANDALISM

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 600 block, 11 p.m. June 8. A residence window was broken by a projectile.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 11 p.m. June 9 to 1 a.m. June 10. A vehicle tire was damaged.