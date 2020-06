VEHICLE THEFTS

Fair Crest Ct., 12600 block, June 10. A 2011 Mazda 3.

Field Point Rd., 2300 block, June 14. A 2010 Mitsubishi Galant.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6600 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Bath St., 7400 block, June 14. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

Bingley Rd., 6000 block, June 15. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Elan Ct., 4400 block, June 16. A backpack was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, June 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Cove Rd., 9400 block, June 11. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gunston Rd., 10400 block, June 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Hagel Cir., 9800 block, June 14. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Highland Woods Ct., 7600 block, June 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Kestner Cir., 6000 block, June 15. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Larkspur Dr., 6000 block, June 14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Oakridge Woods Ct., 7600 block, June 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Sky Blue Dr., 8000 block, June 14. Money was stolen from a residence.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, June 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wescott Hills Way, 5900 block, June 14. A purse was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Beulah St., 6400 block, June 15. A 2018 Honda Odyssey.

Dana Ave., 6100 block, June 16. A 2004 Ford E-250.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Allen St., 3200 block, June 14. An item was stolen from a location.

Charles St., 3400 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Holly Rd., 3400 block, June 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Justine Dr., 4000 block, June 10. Money was stolen from a residence.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 10. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, June 14. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South George Mason Dr., 3800 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Vista Dr., 6000 block, June 10. A driver’s license was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 14. A 2013 Kymco moped.

South Jefferson St., 3400 block, June 10. A 2006 Ford E-250.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Birdwood Ave., 7400 block, June 10. Perfumes were stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 14. A purse was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

District Ave., 2900 block, June 10. A bicycle was stolen.

District Ave., 2900 block, June 14. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, June 15. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Malraux Dr., 2200 block, June 15. Wires were stolen from a residence.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stillwood Cir., 2900 block, June 14. An item was stolen from a residence.

Tennyson Dr., 6800 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Great Falls St., 1600 block, June 15. A 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Primrose Dr., 2200 block, June 10. A 2014 Ford Explorer.

Spring Gate Dr., 1500 block, June 10. A 2000 Honda Accord.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belford Dr., 7800 block, June 10. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, June 11. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 6200 block, June 14. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Potomac Ave., 6300 block, June 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7300 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, June 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, June 14. Clothes were stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sonora Pl., 3900 block, June 11. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Venoy Ct., 8600 block, June 14. Money was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Eureka Ct., 8400 block, June 14. A 1997 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Classic motorcycle.

Eureka Ct., 8400 block, June 14. A 2017 Harley-Davidson Limited Milwaukee-Eight motorcycle.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, June 16. A 2013 Toyota Sienna.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 11. A 2011 Nissan Altima.

Woodhue Pl., 3900 block, June 14. A 2004 custom chopper motorcycle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fantasia Cir., 1700 block, June 11. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Ferguson Pl., 2100 block, June 14. A check was stolen from a residence.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 11500 block, June 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Longleaf Lane, 12800 block, June 11. A key was stolen from a vehicle.

Market St., 11900 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Monaghan Dr., 2100 block, June 16. Keys were stolen from a vehicle.

Monaghan Dr., 2200 block, June 14. A package was stolen from a residence.

Reston Pkwy., 2400 block, June 16. An item was stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, June 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Town Square St., 12000 block, June 15. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Wild Hawthorn Way, 1200 block, June 15. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Monaghan Dr., 2100 block, June 16. A 2010 Jeep Patriot.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Awbrey Patent Dr., 14500 block, June 14. An item was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 13300 block, June 10. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Lee Hwy., 14700 block, June 16. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Ox Rd., 5100 block, June 10. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Schoolfield Ct., 5600 block, June 14. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Truro Parish Ct., 14500 block, June 16. A wallet was stolen from a residence.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Braddock Rd., 8100 block, June 14. Bicycles were stolen from a location.

Cromwell Dr., 8600 block, June 14. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Dassett Ct., 7800 block, June 15. Money was stolen from a residence.

Goshen Lane, 9400 block, June 11. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

High Bluff Ct., 5800 block, June 16. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Jovin Cir., 8300 block, June 14. Guns were stolen from a residence.

Monacan Rd., 8400 block, June 14. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, June 14. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sutter Lane, 7800 block, June 14. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 3500 block, 2:40 p.m. June 12. A wallet was stolen from an office in a business.

Fairfax Blvd., 10400 block, 12:04 p.m. June 15. Three mopeds were stolen from a shed.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 12:26 p.m. June 12. A power generator was stolen from a business.

VANDALISM

Maple St. and Allison Cir., 9:36 a.m. June 13. Graffiti was found on a stop sign.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 2:11 p.m. June 10. A driver kicked and damaged a vehicle bumper after a road-rage incident.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd. E., 100 block, 7:12 p.m. June 10. A 62-year-old Falls Church man was issued a citation for trespassing.

James St., 300 block, 9:45 p.m. June 6. Delivered packages were stolen from a residence.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, April 22 to May 28. A package was stolen from a mail delivery room in a building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Greenway Blvd. W., 200 block, June 9 to June 10. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Washington St. S., 300 block, June 9 to June 10. A vehicle window was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Reneau Way, 300 block, 8:07 p.m. June 8. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Elden St., 1100 block, 9:03 p.m. June 12. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 100 block, 11:31 a.m. June 11. Trespassing.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 11:09 p.m. June 8.

FRAUD

Elden St., 600 block, 10:01 a.m. June 12. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Alabama Dr., 800 block, 6:12 p.m. June 13. Destruction of property.

Bond St., 1200 block, 11:10 a.m. June 13. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 12:24 p.m. June 13. Two people fought.

Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 4:19 p.m. June 12. Threats were reported.

THEFTS

Desale St. SW, 900 block, noon June 13. Identity theft was reported.

Kingsley Rd. SW, 500 block, 10 p.m. June 7 to 3 p.m. June 8. Two bicycles were stolen.

Malcolm Rd. NW, 400 block, 4 p.m. June 13 to 7:41 a.m. June 1. Paint was stolen from a residence under construction.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 1:17 p.m. June 14. A man took alcohol and left a store without paying.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 4:45 p.m. June 12. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 10 p.m. June 13 to 10 a.m. June 14. A gas pump was damaged.