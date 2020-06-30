Lee Hwy., 11100 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Meadow Field Ct., 4100 block, June 21. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Willow Crescent Dr., 3300 block, June 22. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Franconia District

ASSAULTS

Hagel Cir., 9800 block, 3 p.m. June 17. Robbery with malicious wounding.

Hagel Cir., 9900 block, June 19. 7:48 p.m. A man was walking in a parking lot when an SUV drove up, someone shot at him and drove away. The man was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Beverly St., 7300 block, June 19. 7 p.m. A home was broken into and personal property was stolen.

Bren Mar Dr., 6300 block, June 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Electronic Dr., 6600 block, June 24. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Evanston Rd., 7200 block, June 23. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Franconia Rd., 6100 block, June 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, June 21. Money was stolen from a location.

Pine Brook Rd., 4000 block, June 21. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Rock Cliff Lane, 6000 block, June 22. A laptop was stolen from a location.

South Van Dorn St., 5700 block, June 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, June 17. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Springfield Plaza, 6400 block, June 24. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Telegraph Rd., 6600 block, June 21. A package was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Bland St., 6800 block, June 21. A 2007 Ford E-250.

Haynes Point Way, 7700 block, June 24. A 2012 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

Vincent Gate Terr., 5500 block, June 24. A 2016 Hyundai Elantra.

Mason District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3000 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6000 block, June 21. A gun was stolen from a residence.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Barnum Lane, 4700 block, June 24. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Beauregard St., 4900 block, June 17. A package was stolen from a residence.

Bellview Dr., 6000 block, June 21. A cellphone was stolen from a residence.

Holly Rd., 3400 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, June 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 24. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6500 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Overhill Rd., 6400 block, June 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Pinecrest Heights Dr., 4500 block, June 21. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Sleepy Hollow Rd., 3000 block, June 22. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

South George Mason Dr., 3700 block, June 21. Bags with clothes were stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFT

Beauregard St., 4800 block, June 21. A 2010 Ford F-250.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bowling Green Dr., 2700 block, June 21. Chainsaws were stolen from a residence.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 21. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 2000 block, June 22. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Chestnut Ave., 6900 block, June 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Elm Pl., 8000 block, June 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Falls Reach Dr., 7000 block, June 23. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Glass Aly., 8200 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Gosnell Rd., 1700 block, June 22. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Gosnell Rd., 1700 block, June 22. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, June 24. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Mainstone Dr., 2900 block, June 21. A package was stolen from a residence.

Matt Ct., 8000 block, June 21. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Mohegan Dr., 2200 block, June 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8100 block, June 17. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Leonard Rd., 2000 block, June 21. A 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

Primrose Dr., 2200 block, June 21. A 2019 Nissan Maxima.

Westpark Dr., 8200 block, June 21. A 2012 Ford E-350.

Mount Vernon District

ROBBERIES

Blankenship St., 8400 block, June 21. Robbery reported.

Groveton Gardens Rd. and Robert E. Lee Pl., 9 p.m. June 21. Robbery reported.

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, June 22. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Buckman Rd. and Richmond Hwy., June 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Central Park Cir., 7900 block, June 17. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairchild Dr., 7200 block, June 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fort Willard Cir., 6200 block, June 24. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Groveton Gardens Rd., 7200 block, June 17. A package was stolen from a residence.

Groveton St., 3300 block, June 21. Flags were stolen from a residence.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Huntington Ave., 2300 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Midtown Ave., 2400 block, June 24. A bicycle was stolen.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, June 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Potomac Ave., 6400 block, June 21. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, June 21. Wallets were stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, June 22. Groceries were stolen from a residence.

Richmond Hwy., 6200 block, June 23. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 22. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 23. A debit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8200 block, June 22. A laptop was stolen from a vehicle.

Richmond Hwy., 8300 block, June 17. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, June 21. Money was stolen from a location.

Southgate Dr., 3100 block, June 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Virginia Hills Ave., 6500 block, June 21. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, June 24. A 2007 Ford E-350.

Richmond Hwy., 8600 block, June 17. A 2005 Ford E-350.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, June 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2100 block, June 21. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Charter Oak Ct., 11600 block, June 24. Money was stolen from a residence.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 23. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Olde Tiverton Cir., 11500 block, June 23. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Powells Tavern Pl., 1500 block, June 17. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

San Moritz Cir., 2100 block, June 23. A package was stolen from a residence.

South Lakes Dr., 11100 block, June 24. A bicycle was stolen from a location.

Stratford Park Pl., 1800 block, June 21. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Hungerford Pl., 13300 block, June 21. A 2004 Lincoln Navigator.

Woodland Park Rd., 13300 block, June 24. A 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche.

Sully District

ROBBERY

Jade Post and White Post lanes, June 23. Robbery reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Betsy Ross Lane, 14100 block, June 24. A package was stolen from a residence.

Braniff Cir., 14500 block, June 24. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Compton Valley Way, 14100 block, June 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Illuminati Way, 14600 block, June 21. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Machen Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., June 22. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Novar Dr., 4100 block, June 24. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Serviceberry St., 5400 block, June 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Willard Rd., 14000 block, June 21. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Willard Rd., 14700 block, June 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Woodland Ridge Dr., 14500 block, June 24. Property was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Golden Oak Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., June 21. A 2010 Ford E-350.

Post Corners Trail, 5800 block, June 24. A 2019 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chase Commons Dr., 10200 block, June 23. Jewelry was stolen from a residence.

Dassett Ct., 7900 block, June 21. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Heritage Dr., 7800 block, June 21. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Heritage Dr., 7900 block, June 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Little River Tpk., 7400 block, June 21. A package was stolen from a residence.

Tall Trees Lane, 6300 block, June 21. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Wendy Ann Ct., 6300 block, June 23. An iPad was stolen from a location.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Americana Dr., 4300 block, June 23. A 2002 Yamaha Vino moped.

Chase Commons Dr., 10200 block, June 17. A 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Sontag Way, 7100 block, June 24. A 2019 Honda Odyssey.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS

Maple Trace Cir., 9700 block, 10:44 a.m. June 22. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, May 20. A compact drill was stolen from a business.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 12:07 p.m. June 22. Parts of an HVAC system on a roof were stolen.

VANDALISM

John Mason Pl., 10000 block, 11:24 a.m. June 23. Graffiti was found on a fence.

Main St., 10500 block, June 19. Spray paint was found on a monument.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, 9:59 p.m. June 20. A person attempted to fraudulently use credit cards to purchase items at a business and nearly struck an individual while fleeing in a vehicle.

Falls Ave., 100 block, Nov. 17 to June 16. Identity theft was reported.

Greenwich St., 500 block, June 15 to June 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak St. N., 400 block, June 15 to June 16. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington St. S., 500 block, June 15 to June 16. A banner was stolen from a monument.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, June 17 to June 20. A vehicle was entered and the interior was damaged.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, June 17 to June 18. Property was stolen from a business.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, June 18. An attempt was made to open an ATM by damaging the machine.

VANDALISM

Fairfax St. E., 100 block, June 16. A vehicle was scratched.

Offutt Dr., 1200 block, June 17 to June 18. A vehicle window was broken.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1000 block, 5:19 p.m. June 20. Assault reported.

Grace St., 800 block, 7:07 p.m. June 19. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bluemont Ct., 1400 block, 8:36 a.m. June 16.

Campbell Way, 700 block, 2:42 a.m. June 21. Trespassing.

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 5:59 p.m. June 20.

Laurel Way, 100 block, 7:52 p.m. June 15.

Meeting House Station Sq., 200 block, 8:07 a.m. June 16. From vehicle.

Van Buren St., 300 block, 8:17 a.m. June 18.

Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 7:03 a.m. June 16.

VANDALISM

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 12:09 p.m. June 21. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 400 block, 2:30 p.m. June 16. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Dale Court SE, 2 p.m. June 21. Two people fought.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 2:15 p.m. June 19. A female was assaulted by a roommate.

Locust St. SE, 6:31 p.m. June 25. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 1:22 p.m. June 23. A man attempted to assault an employee after being asked to turn the music down from his vehicle.

Moore Ave. SW, 100 block, 2:04 p.m. June 24. Threats were reported.

THEFTS

Drake St. SW, 1100 block, noon June 23 to 1:30 p.m. June 24. A sign was stolen.

Follin Lane SE, 800 block, 2:45 p.m. June 25. A cellphone was stolen.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 3:55 p.m. June 16. Credit card information was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Center St. N., 200 block, 10 p.m. June 20 to 9:20 a.m. June 21. A vehicle was stolen and recovered in the District on June 23.

East St. SE, 300 block, 4:54 a.m. June 21. A vehicle was stolen from a driveway. A purse containing credit cards and other items were in the vehicle.

VANDALISM

Glyndon St. SE, 800 block, 6:38 p.m. June 21. Screws were placed pointing upward behind four vehicle tires.

Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 10 p.m. June 20. An announcer box at a baseball field and equipment were damaged. A snack bar and a second announcer box were also damaged.

Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 2:17 p.m. June 22. Three juveniles were observed attempting to break into announcer’s box at a ballfield.