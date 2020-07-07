Fair Stone Dr., 4400 block, June 29. A package was stolen from a residence.

Hunter Mill Rd., 2300 block, June 28. Mail was stolen from a residence.

Hunting Hills Pl., 10500 block, June 28. An item was stolen from a residence.

Leith Ct., 13500 block, June 29. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Lincoln Dr., 5000 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a residence.

Memory Lane, 13100 block, July 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Monument Dr., 12100 block, June 25. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

Moss Ranch Lane, 13100 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Creek Pl., 9900 block, June 30. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.

Price Club Plaza, 12200 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Virginia Center Blvd., 9400 block, June 25. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.

West Ox Rd., 3200 block, June 28. A television was stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Oleander Ave., 9900 block, June 30. A 2014 Ford Explorer.

AD

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, June 28. A 1988 Ford Mustang.

Franconia District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, June 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Brunswick St., 6000 block, June 29. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Brunswick St., 6600 block, June 28. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Cranford Farm Cir., 7800 block, June 30. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Eagle Ridge Lane, 6300 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Effingham Sq., 7700 block, July 1. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Fleetside Ct., 6400 block, June 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Franconia Rd., 3900 block, June 25. A purse was stolen from a residence.

Frontier Dr., 6500 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, June 25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Hagel Cir., 9500 block, June 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Industrial Dr., 5500 block, July 1. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Kingstown Blvd., 5800 block, June 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, June 29. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Leestone Ct., 5200 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, June 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Monroe Dr., 5200 block, 12:59 p.m. June 26. A home was broken into, but nothing appeared to have been taken.

Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

South Van Dorn St., 6700 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Spring Garden Dr., 7000 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Springfield Mall, 6400 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

AD

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Springfield Mall, 6600 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

China Grove Ct., 6500 block, July 1. A 2005 Toyota Camry.

Edsall Rd., 6300 block, June 25. A 2005 Toyota Corolla.

General Washington Dr., 5700 block, June 25. A 2013 Ford E-150.

Lorton Station Blvd., 8900 block, July 1. A 2010 Toyota Corolla.

Silver Ridge Cir., 6300 block, June 28. A 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Summer Leaf Lane, 5400 block, June 28. A 2018 Acura RDX.

Mason District

ASSAULT

Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, June 30. Malicious wounding.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Eppard St., 6400 block, June 28. An item was stolen from a residence.

Greenwood Dr., 6100 block, June 25. A laptop was stolen from a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Leesburg Pike, 5900 block, June 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, June 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.

Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, June 30. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, July 1. A key was stolen from a location.

AD

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, June 29. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Seminary Rd., 5600 block, June 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Southland Ave., 4600 block, June 30. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

Westmoreland Rd., 6900 block, June 30. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Alger Rd., 7200 block, July 1. A 2019 Nissan Altima.

Federal Hill Dr., 3000 block, July 1. A 2014 Toyota Rav4.

Hardwick Pl., 6000 block, June 29. A 2008 Honda Civic.

Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, June 29. A 2016 Toyota Corolla.

Seminary Rd., 5500 block, June 25. A 2018 Dodge Challenger.

AD

Summers Lane, 5900 block, June 28. A 2018 Cadillac Escalade.

McLean District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anderson Rd., 1600 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Annandale Rd., 2800 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Capital One Dr., 1600 block, June 28. A drill was stolen from a location.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Crianza Pl. and Quantum Dr., June 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

International Dr., 2000 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

AD

Nutley St., 3000 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Olney Rd., 1800 block, June 28. Cameras were stolen from a vehicle.

Robert Lane, 7200 block, June 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, June 25. A 2014 Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle.

Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, June 25. A 2016 Triumph 675-R motorcycle.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, July 1. A 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-class.

Nigh Rd., 7400 block, June 30. A 2012 Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Solitaire Way, 6100 block, July 1. A 2019 Acura RDX.

Winchester Way, 2800 block, June 29. A 2016 Toyota Sienna.

Mount Vernon District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Caledonia St., 7900 block, June 28. A ladder was stolen from a residence.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, June 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairhaven Ave., 2800 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a residence.

Fuerte Ct., 8500 block, June 28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, June 30. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Metroview Pkwy., 5700 block, June 28. A bicycle was stolen.

Milton St., 1700 block, June 29. Checks were stolen from a residence.

Mount Vernon Hwy., 8100 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6400 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, June 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Tower Dr., 6600 block, June 25. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Tower Dr., 6700 block, June 25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.

Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, June 25. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Buckman Rd. and Seven Woods Dr., June 28. A 2005 Cadillac SRX.

Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, June 28. A 2006 Ford F-250.

Cavalier Dr., 6500 block, June 30. A 2020 Subaru Outback.

Friars Ct., 7800 block, July 1. A 2011 Ford F-150.

Republic Ct., 7500 block, June 30. A 2020 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle.

Reston District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Centreville Rd., 2400 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Millwood Lane, 900 block, June 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Roland Carke Pl., 1900 block, June 28. Tools were stolen from a location.

Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, June 28. Property was stolen from a location.

Weeping Cherry Walk., 13000 block, June 28. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.

VEHICLE THEFT

Quail Ridge Ct., 11600 block, July 1. A 2011 Volvo C70.

Sully District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bunkers Ct., 6700 block, June 28. Keys and gift card were stolen from a vehicle.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Clifton Grove Ct., 6800 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Gun Mount Ct., 6300 block, June 25. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.

Jasper Lane, 13500 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Lotus Lane, 14100 block, June 28. Luggage was stolen from a vehicle.

Mountain Spring Ct., 6200 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Pickwick Rd., 5600 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Rockland Dr., 6500 block, June 28. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Stone Rd., 5600 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Stonefield Dr., 13800 block, June 28. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.

Union Springs Ct., 6000 block, July 1. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Lotus Lane, 14000 block, June 25. A 2019 Yamaha motorcycle.

West Springfield District

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clerkenwell Ct., 6000 block, June 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Harland Dr., 8400 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

Hunter Village Dr. and Rolling Rd., June 25. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.

Island Pl., 4400 block, June 28. A package was stolen from a residence.

Mersea Ct., 5400 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Ox Rd., 9700 block, June 29. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.

Paper Birch Driver, 8000 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a vehicle.

VEHICLE THEFT

Little River Tpk., 7600 block, June 25. A 2011 Ford E-350.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Addison Rd., 4100 block, 7:43 a.m. June 26. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle. Three other vehicles in the area were also entered.

Forest Ave., 10200 block, 1:25 p.m. June 29. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Main St., 9400 block, 7:42 p.m. June 23. A golf bag and other items were stolen from a vehicle.

Maple St., 10700 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 3:09 p.m. June 7. A man took power tool items and left a store without paying. A 52-year-old Maryland man was arrested and charged.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 8:39 p.m. June 28. A vehicle was stolen.

Forest Ave., 10200 block, 10:58 a.m. June 29. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered in the District.

VANDALISM

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 8 a.m. June 28. Vehicle tires were slashed and another vehicle was scratched.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 100 block, 10:16 a.m. June 23. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Broad St. W., 300 block, June 23. A credit card was stolen.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 10:29 a.m. June 23. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, June 21 to June 22. Two bicycles were stolen from a patio of a residence.

Sherrow Ave., 400 block, June 26. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Sherrow Ave. and W. Cameron Rd., June 26. Spray paint was found on a sidewalk, a bench and a bridge.

Herndon

There were no incidents from the Herndon Police Department for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-435-6846.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 1:40 p.m. June 29. A male on a bicycle touched a female pedestrian on her buttocks and then struck a juvenile riding her bike on her buttocks with his hand and fled from the area.

Follin Lane SE, 800 block, 8 p.m. June 29. A man on a bicycle struck a female pedestrian on her buttocks with his hand and fled from the area.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 12:01 p.m. June 27. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Creek Crossing Rd. NE, 400 block, 8 p.m. June 29 to noon June 30. A vehicle was entered.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 6 p.m. June 29 to 9:45 a.m. June 30. A man was observed entering a vehicle.

Marshall Rd. SW, 700 block, 3:09 p.m. June 27. Four juveniles were found on the roof of a school.