Fair Stone Dr., 4400 block, June 29. A package was stolen from a residence.
Hunter Mill Rd., 2300 block, June 28. Mail was stolen from a residence.
Hunting Hills Pl., 10500 block, June 28. An item was stolen from a residence.
Leith Ct., 13500 block, June 29. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Lincoln Dr., 5000 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a residence.
Memory Lane, 13100 block, July 1. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Monument Dr., 12100 block, June 25. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.
Moss Ranch Lane, 13100 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Oak Creek Pl., 9900 block, June 30. Documents were stolen from a vehicle.
Price Club Plaza, 12200 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Virginia Center Blvd., 9400 block, June 25. Air bags were stolen from a vehicle.
West Ox Rd., 3200 block, June 28. A television was stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Oleander Ave., 9900 block, June 30. A 2014 Ford Explorer.
Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, June 28. A 1988 Ford Mustang.
Franconia District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Backlick Rd., 6200 block, June 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Backlick Rd., 6200 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Brunswick St., 6000 block, June 29. A phone was stolen from a vehicle.
Brunswick St., 6600 block, June 28. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Cranford Farm Cir., 7800 block, June 30. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Eagle Ridge Lane, 6300 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Effingham Sq., 7700 block, July 1. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Fleetside Ct., 6400 block, June 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Franconia Rd., 3900 block, June 25. A purse was stolen from a residence.
Frontier Dr., 6500 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Frontier Dr., 6600 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
General Washington Dr., 5700 block, June 25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Hagel Cir., 9500 block, June 30. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Industrial Dr., 5500 block, July 1. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Kingstown Blvd., 5800 block, June 28. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Kingstowne Towne Ctr., 5900 block, June 29. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Leestone Ct., 5200 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, June 29. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Loisdale Rd., 6600 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Monroe Dr., 5200 block, 12:59 p.m. June 26. A home was broken into, but nothing appeared to have been taken.
Richmond Hwy., 9400 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Silver Lake Blvd., 7100 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
South Van Dorn St., 6700 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Spring Garden Dr., 7000 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6400 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Springfield Mall, 6600 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
China Grove Ct., 6500 block, July 1. A 2005 Toyota Camry.
Edsall Rd., 6300 block, June 25. A 2005 Toyota Corolla.
General Washington Dr., 5700 block, June 25. A 2013 Ford E-150.
Lorton Station Blvd., 8900 block, July 1. A 2010 Toyota Corolla.
Silver Ridge Cir., 6300 block, June 28. A 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Summer Leaf Lane, 5400 block, June 28. A 2018 Acura RDX.
Mason District
ASSAULT
Patrick Henry Dr., 2900 block, June 30. Malicious wounding.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Eppard St., 6400 block, June 28. An item was stolen from a residence.
Greenwood Dr., 6100 block, June 25. A laptop was stolen from a residence.
Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Leesburg Pike, 5900 block, June 30. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Little River Tpk., 6200 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Little River Tpk., 7100 block, June 25. A cellphone was stolen from a location.
Manitoba Dr., 4900 block, June 30. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, July 1. A key was stolen from a location.
Seminary Rd., 5600 block, June 29. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Seminary Rd., 5600 block, June 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Southland Ave., 4600 block, June 30. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
Westmoreland Rd., 6900 block, June 30. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Alger Rd., 7200 block, July 1. A 2019 Nissan Altima.
Federal Hill Dr., 3000 block, July 1. A 2014 Toyota Rav4.
Hardwick Pl., 6000 block, June 29. A 2008 Honda Civic.
Leesburg Pike, 5800 block, June 29. A 2016 Toyota Corolla.
Seminary Rd., 5500 block, June 25. A 2018 Dodge Challenger.
Summers Lane, 5900 block, June 28. A 2018 Cadillac Escalade.
McLean District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Anderson Rd., 1600 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Annandale Rd., 2800 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Capital One Dr., 1600 block, June 28. A drill was stolen from a location.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Crianza Pl. and Quantum Dr., June 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Greensboro Dr., 8300 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.
International Dr., 2000 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Leesburg Pike, 8100 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Merrilee Dr., 2800 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Nutley St., 3000 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Olney Rd., 1800 block, June 28. Cameras were stolen from a vehicle.
Robert Lane, 7200 block, June 28. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tysons Corner Ctr., 8000 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, June 25. A 2014 Yamaha FZ-09 motorcycle.
Jones Branch Dr., 7900 block, June 25. A 2016 Triumph 675-R motorcycle.
Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, July 1. A 2008 Mercedes-Benz S-class.
Nigh Rd., 7400 block, June 30. A 2012 Mercedes-Benz SUV.
Solitaire Way, 6100 block, July 1. A 2019 Acura RDX.
Winchester Way, 2800 block, June 29. A 2016 Toyota Sienna.
Mount Vernon District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Caledonia St., 7900 block, June 28. A ladder was stolen from a residence.
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, June 25. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Fairhaven Ave., 2800 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a residence.
Fuerte Ct., 8500 block, June 28. Tools were stolen from a vehicle.
Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, June 30. A bicycle was stolen from a residence.
Metroview Pkwy., 5700 block, June 28. A bicycle was stolen.
Milton St., 1700 block, June 29. Checks were stolen from a residence.
Mount Vernon Hwy., 8100 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
North Kings Hwy., 5800 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, June 30. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6400 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 6700 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 6800 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7600 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7700 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7800 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, June 30. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 8000 block, June 28. A wallet was stolen from a location.
Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, July 1. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Tower Dr., 6600 block, June 25. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Tower Dr., 6700 block, June 25. Tires were stolen from a vehicle.
Wakefield Dr., 6600 block, June 25. A gun was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFTS
Buckman Rd. and Seven Woods Dr., June 28. A 2005 Cadillac SRX.
Cameron Run Terr., 5800 block, June 28. A 2006 Ford F-250.
Cavalier Dr., 6500 block, June 30. A 2020 Subaru Outback.
Friars Ct., 7800 block, July 1. A 2011 Ford F-150.
Republic Ct., 7500 block, June 30. A 2020 Suzuki GSX-R600 motorcycle.
Reston District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Baron Cameron Ave., 11800 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Centreville Rd., 2400 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Hunters Woods Plaza, 2300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Millwood Lane, 900 block, June 25. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Roland Carke Pl., 1900 block, June 28. Tools were stolen from a location.
Sunset Hills Rd., 12100 block, June 28. Property was stolen from a location.
Weeping Cherry Walk., 13000 block, June 28. Bicycles were stolen from a residence.
VEHICLE THEFT
Quail Ridge Ct., 11600 block, July 1. A 2011 Volvo C70.
Sully District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bunkers Ct., 6700 block, June 28. Keys and gift card were stolen from a vehicle.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, June 25. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Clifton Grove Ct., 6800 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Gun Mount Ct., 6300 block, June 25. A cellphone was stolen from a vehicle.
Jasper Lane, 13500 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Lotus Lane, 14100 block, June 28. Luggage was stolen from a vehicle.
Mountain Spring Ct., 6200 block, July 1. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Pickwick Rd., 5600 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Rockland Dr., 6500 block, June 28. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Stone Rd., 5600 block, June 29. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Stonefield Dr., 13800 block, June 28. A credit card was stolen from a vehicle.
Union Springs Ct., 6000 block, July 1. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Lotus Lane, 14000 block, June 25. A 2019 Yamaha motorcycle.
West Springfield District
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Clerkenwell Ct., 6000 block, June 28. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Harland Dr., 8400 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
Hunter Village Dr. and Rolling Rd., June 25. An air bag was stolen from a vehicle.
Island Pl., 4400 block, June 28. A package was stolen from a residence.
Mersea Ct., 5400 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, June 28. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Ox Rd., 9700 block, June 29. A purse was stolen from a vehicle.
Paper Birch Driver, 8000 block, June 28. Money was stolen from a vehicle.
VEHICLE THEFT
Little River Tpk., 7600 block, June 25. A 2011 Ford E-350.
Fairfax City
These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Addison Rd., 4100 block, 7:43 a.m. June 26. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle. Three other vehicles in the area were also entered.
Forest Ave., 10200 block, 1:25 p.m. June 29. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Main St., 9400 block, 7:42 p.m. June 23. A golf bag and other items were stolen from a vehicle.
Maple St., 10700 block, June 29. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 3:09 p.m. June 7. A man took power tool items and left a store without paying. A 52-year-old Maryland man was arrested and charged.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 8:39 p.m. June 28. A vehicle was stolen.
Forest Ave., 10200 block, 10:58 a.m. June 29. A vehicle reported stolen from this location was recovered in the District.
VANDALISM
Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 8 a.m. June 28. Vehicle tires were slashed and another vehicle was scratched.
Falls Church
These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 100 block, 10:16 a.m. June 23. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Broad St. W., 300 block, June 23. A credit card was stolen.
Broad St. W., 1100 block, 10:29 a.m. June 23. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, June 21 to June 22. Two bicycles were stolen from a patio of a residence.
Sherrow Ave., 400 block, June 26. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Sherrow Ave. and W. Cameron Rd., June 26. Spray paint was found on a sidewalk, a bench and a bridge.
Herndon
There were no incidents from the Herndon Police Department for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-435-6846.
Vienna
These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.
ASSAULTS
Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 1:40 p.m. June 29. A male on a bicycle touched a female pedestrian on her buttocks and then struck a juvenile riding her bike on her buttocks with his hand and fled from the area.
Follin Lane SE, 800 block, 8 p.m. June 29. A man on a bicycle struck a female pedestrian on her buttocks with his hand and fled from the area.
Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 12:01 p.m. June 27. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Creek Crossing Rd. NE, 400 block, 8 p.m. June 29 to noon June 30. A vehicle was entered.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 6 p.m. June 29 to 9:45 a.m. June 30. A man was observed entering a vehicle.
Marshall Rd. SW, 700 block, 3:09 p.m. June 27. Four juveniles were found on the roof of a school.
Spring St. SE, 500 block, 8 p.m. June 29 to 1 a.m. June 30. A remote garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle.