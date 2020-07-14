ASSAULT

Kitty Pozer Dr., 10600 block, 8:37 p.m. July 5. After a food delivery dispute, a driver grabbed a female by the shirt to get her out of the way when she stopped him from leaving.

ROBBERY

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 6:18 p.m. July 4. A man armed with needle-nose pliers demanded cash from a male and struck him in the ear. A 26-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cedar Ave., 10800 block, 11:28 a.m. July 6. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Fairfax Blvd., 10000 block, 12:15 p.m. June 30. Two individuals took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Forest Rd., 10200 block, 8 a.m. July 3. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 12:47 p.m. July 4. Two females took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 7:07 p.m. June 30. A wallet was stolen from a gym locker. Credit cards were used at numerous locations.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 7:43 p.m. June 29. Protective equipment was stolen from a business.

Main St., 9400 block, 9:25 a.m. July 2. Cash was stolen from a business entered by breaking a front door.

Main St., 9500 block, 9:08 a.m. July 2. An employee reported that a safe was stolen from a business.

Main St., 9500 block, 9:08 a.m. July 2. A store was entered by force. A safe was tampered with. Nothing was reported missing.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 10:36 a.m. July 2. Shoplifting was reported. A 43-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 4:04 p.m. July 1. A man took power tools and left a store without paying.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 4 p.m. July 2. A male and female entered a grocery and a pharmacy. They took merchandise and left both businesses without paying.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Addison Rd., 4100 block, 7 a.m. July 3. A blue 2012 Toyota RAV4 and a gray 2011 Honda CRV were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Main St., 10300 block, 3:17 p.m. July 3. Vehicle tires were slashed.

Mosby Woods Dr., 10100 block, 6:05 p.m. June 30. A residence window was broken.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Grove Ave., 200 block, 5:55 p.m. July 3. A bicycle was stolen from a front yard of a residence.

Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, June 29 to June 30. A construction site was entered and a construction vehicle was damaged.

Washington St. S., 400 block, 5:05 p.m. July 1. Identity theft was reported.

Wilson Blvd., 100 block, 12:38 a.m. July 2. Property was stolen from a building.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Washington St. S., 400 block, 4:09 p.m. July 2. A 58-year-old Owings Mill female was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Laura Dr., 600 block, June 29 to June 30. Two vehicles, a roadway and a sign were spray-painted.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 9:24 p.m. July 3. Assault reported.

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 10 a.m. July 4. Assault reported.

Fillmore St., 500 block, 5:40 p.m. June 25. Assault reported.

Gentle Breeze Ct., 700 block, 1:28 a.m. June 23. Assault reported.

Stanton Park Ct., 1000 block, 11:40 a.m. July 5. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 2:03 p.m. June 25. Vehicle parts.

Bruce Ct., 700 block, 11:24 p.m. June 24.

Elden St., 1000 block, 12:14 p.m. July 2. Trespassing.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 3:48 p.m. June 28. From vehicle.

Herndon Pkwy. and None At Palmer Dr., 11:21 p.m. June 30. From vehicle.

Lynn St., 700 block, 12:12 p.m. June 25. From vehicle.

None At Ferndale and Park avenues, 5:50 a.m. June 29. From vehicle.

Park Ave., 800 block, 4:09 p.m. June 29. Trespassing.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 2:22 p.m. June 25.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 6:04 a.m. June 23. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:36 p.m. June 26. Destruction of property.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 2:48 p.m. June 28. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Council Dr. NE, 11:05 a.m. July 7. Two people fought.

Frederick St. SW, 12:36 a.m. July 5. Two people fought.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 2:04 p.m. July 3. An assault was reported.

Mountfort Ct. SW, 4:02 p.m. July 9. Two people fought.

Patrick St. SE, 2:18 p.m. July 5. A male assaulted a female when she attempted to leave the residence. The female suffered a minor injury. An 18-year-old Vienna male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 200 block, noon June 26. Mail containing checks was stolen and an attempt was made to cash the checks.

Church St. NE, 400 block, 10:19 a.m. July 3. Police responding to an alarm found an unlocked front door to an office. Nothing was reported missing.

East St. NE, 300 block, 4:51 a.m. June 30. A vehicle was entered.

John Marshall Dr. NE, 500 block, 10 a.m. July 1 to 8:30 a.m. July 2. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Kingsley Rd. SW, 100 block, 11:53 p.m. July 4. A residence was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 1:37 p.m. July 2. A man attempted to leave a store with unpaid items in a cart. The man abandoned the cart and fled when he was confronted by an employee.

Patrick St. SW, 300 block, 2:06 p.m. July 4. Police responding to an alarm found an unlocked door to a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

West St. NW, 200 block, 6:13 p.m. July 3. Police responding to an alarm found an unlocked door to a residence. Nothing was reported missing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Center St. S., 600 block, 9:30 p.m. July 5 to 11:41 a.m. July 6. A vehicle was stolen.