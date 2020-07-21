WEAPON
Buckman Rd., 3500 block, 2:20 a.m. July 13. Missile in an occupied dwelling.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Janna Lee Ave. and Richmond Hwy., 2:25 a.m. July 16.
West Springfield District
Fairfax City
Fairfax City
ROBBERY
Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 1:23 a.m. July 16. Five males assaulted and robbed a man of his belongings.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Addison Rd., 4100 block, 1 p.m. July 10. Patio chairs were stolen from a residence.
Brookwood Dr. area, 8:05 a.m. July 10. Multiple vehicles were entered.
Confederate Lane, 10300 block, July 13. Property was stolen from four vehicles.
Daniels Run Way, 10000 block, 5:32 p.m. July 12. Identity theft was reported.
Fairfax Blvd., 10600 block, 10:43 p.m. July 11. Responding to a report of a person inside a school, officers found a male and placed him in custody after a brief pursuit. A 19-year-old Springfield male was arrested and charged.
Lee Hwy., 11100 block, 1:24 p.m. July 15. A wallet was stolen.
Orchard St., 10700 block, 6:01 p.m. July 8. A credit card was stolen.
Willard Way, 10300 block, 4 p.m. July 15. Two males took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Willard Way, 10300 block, 5:35 p.m. July 12. A wallet was stolen from a shopping cart.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Brookwood Dr., 3400 block, 8:05 a.m. July 10. A 2018 Acura MDX was stolen.
Confederate Lane, 10300 block, July 13. A 2006 Infiniti was stolen.
Perry St., 3500 block, 6:30 a.m. July 8. A 2012 Nissan Altima was stolen. A second vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
VANDALISM
Main St., 10000 block, 1:16 p.m. July 9. Graffiti was found on the side of a building.
Main St., 10000 block, 1:10 p.m. July 9. Graffiti was found on the side of a building.
University Dr., 3900 block, 8:35 a.m. July 14. Graffiti was found on the walls of a parking garage.
Falls Church
Falls Church
ASSAULT
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1:35 a.m. July 6. An assault was reported.
MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE
Broad St. E., 1000 block, 12:14 a.m. July 12. A 21-year-old Falls Church male was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 1100 block, 7:31 p.m. July 6. A credit card was stolen.
Broad St. W., 1200 block, 7:07 p.m. July 12. A bicycle was stolen.
Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 10:53 a.m. July 9. Trespassing was reported. A 62-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, July 9 to July 11. Two bicycles were stolen from a parking garage.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Broad St. W., 1100 block, July 7. A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
Rosemary Lane W., 200 block, July 7 to July 8. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Broad St. W., 300 block, July 5 to July 6. A vehicle window was damaged.
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, July 7 to July 8. A vehicle bumper was damaged.
Herndon
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Elden St., 1000 block, 4:52 a.m. July 11. Assault reported.
Elden St., 1100 block, 6:20 p.m. July 12. Assault reported.
Hillwood Ct., 400 block, 3:18 a.m. July 7. Assault reported.
Reneau Way, 300 block, 10:12 p.m. July 9. Assault reported.
Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 3:23 a.m. July 12. Assault reported.
Tamarack Way, 700 block, 4:29 a.m. July 12. Assault reported.
Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 7:04 p.m. July 8. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Autumn Breeze Ct., 800 block, 3:04 p.m. July 12. From vehicle.
Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 1:34 p.m. July 10. Shoplifting.
Merlins Lane, 600 block, 10 a.m. July 12. From vehicle.
FRAUD
Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:13 a.m. July 10. Credit card/ATM fraud.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Branch Dr., 900 block, 6:35 p.m. July 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:38 p.m. July 7. Destruction of property.
Locust St., 800 block, 12:45 p.m. July 6. Damage to property.
Monroe St., 1200 block, 3:46 p.m. July 12. Destruction of property.
Sterling Rd., 1000 block, 9:26 a.m. July 6. Destruction of property.
Vienna
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 12:35 p.m. July 12. A female was assaulted.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 12:59 p.m. July 13. Two people fought.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 2:55 p.m. July 14. Two people fought.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 5:52 p.m. July 12. Two people fought.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 8:51 p.m. July 14. Two people fought.
Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 10:06 p.m. July 15. A man spat at an employee in a restaurant and became combative during an arrest. A 32-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
THEFTS
Cottage St. SW, 1200 block, 8 p.m. July 13 to 8:15 a.m. July 14. A vehicle was entered.
Echols St. SE, 500 block, 10 p.m. July 13 to 10 a.m. July. Two vehicles were entered.
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 900 block, 10 p.m. July 13 and 8 a.m. July 14. A lock set was stolen from a vehicle. It was later recovered.
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 900 block, 10 p.m. May 13 to 8 a.m. July 14. Two vehicles were tampered with.
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 900 block, 6:30 p.m. July 13 to 1 p.m. July 14. A vehicle was entered.
Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 12:50 p.m. July 13. Police responding to an alarm at a restaurant searched and found nothing.
Mill St. NE, 500 block, 4:50 p.m. June 8 to noon June 13. Stolen credit cards were used to purchase items.
Moore Ave. SW, 100 block, 4:30 a.m. July 14. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.
Roland St. SW, 400 block, noon to 12:30 p.m. June 23. A check was stolen and fraudulently used to make purchases.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Dogwood St. SW, 100 block, 3:06 a.m. July 14. A vehicle was stolen.
Tapawingo Rd. SW, 400 block, 11 p.m. July 13 to 6 a.m. July 14. Three vehicles were stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 9:50 p.m. July 16. A sliding-glass door of an apartment was broken.