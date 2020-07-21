WEAPON

Buckman Rd., 3500 block, 2:20 a.m. July 13. Missile in an occupied dwelling.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Janna Lee Ave. and Richmond Hwy., 2:25 a.m. July 16.

AD

West Springfield District

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ROBBERY

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 1:23 a.m. July 16. Five males assaulted and robbed a man of his belongings.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Addison Rd., 4100 block, 1 p.m. July 10. Patio chairs were stolen from a residence.

AD

Brookwood Dr. area, 8:05 a.m. July 10. Multiple vehicles were entered.

Confederate Lane, 10300 block, July 13. Property was stolen from four vehicles.

Daniels Run Way, 10000 block, 5:32 p.m. July 12. Identity theft was reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 10600 block, 10:43 p.m. July 11. Responding to a report of a person inside a school, officers found a male and placed him in custody after a brief pursuit. A 19-year-old Springfield male was arrested and charged.

AD

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, 1:24 p.m. July 15. A wallet was stolen.

Orchard St., 10700 block, 6:01 p.m. July 8. A credit card was stolen.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 4 p.m. July 15. Two males took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 5:35 p.m. July 12. A wallet was stolen from a shopping cart.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brookwood Dr., 3400 block, 8:05 a.m. July 10. A 2018 Acura MDX was stolen.

AD

Confederate Lane, 10300 block, July 13. A 2006 Infiniti was stolen.

Perry St., 3500 block, 6:30 a.m. July 8. A 2012 Nissan Altima was stolen. A second vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

VANDALISM

Main St., 10000 block, 1:16 p.m. July 9. Graffiti was found on the side of a building.

AD

Main St., 10000 block, 1:10 p.m. July 9. Graffiti was found on the side of a building.

University Dr., 3900 block, 8:35 a.m. July 14. Graffiti was found on the walls of a parking garage.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1:35 a.m. July 6. An assault was reported.

MISSILE AT AN OCCUPIED VEHICLE

Broad St. E., 1000 block, 12:14 a.m. July 12. A 21-year-old Falls Church male was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 7:31 p.m. July 6. A credit card was stolen.

AD

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 7:07 p.m. July 12. A bicycle was stolen.

AD

Fairfax St. E., 100 block, 10:53 a.m. July 9. Trespassing was reported. A 62-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, July 9 to July 11. Two bicycles were stolen from a parking garage.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Broad St. W., 1100 block, July 7. A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

Rosemary Lane W., 200 block, July 7 to July 8. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 300 block, July 5 to July 6. A vehicle window was damaged.

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, July 7 to July 8. A vehicle bumper was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Elden St., 1000 block, 4:52 a.m. July 11. Assault reported.

AD

Elden St., 1100 block, 6:20 p.m. July 12. Assault reported.

AD

Hillwood Ct., 400 block, 3:18 a.m. July 7. Assault reported.

Reneau Way, 300 block, 10:12 p.m. July 9. Assault reported.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 3:23 a.m. July 12. Assault reported.

Tamarack Way, 700 block, 4:29 a.m. July 12. Assault reported.

Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 7:04 p.m. July 8. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Autumn Breeze Ct., 800 block, 3:04 p.m. July 12. From vehicle.

Crestview Dr., 1100 block, 1:34 p.m. July 10. Shoplifting.

Merlins Lane, 600 block, 10 a.m. July 12. From vehicle.

FRAUD

Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:13 a.m. July 10. Credit card/ATM fraud.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Branch Dr., 900 block, 6:35 p.m. July 6. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:38 p.m. July 7. Destruction of property.

AD

Locust St., 800 block, 12:45 p.m. July 6. Damage to property.

Monroe St., 1200 block, 3:46 p.m. July 12. Destruction of property.

AD

Sterling Rd., 1000 block, 9:26 a.m. July 6. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were the incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 12:35 p.m. July 12. A female was assaulted.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 12:59 p.m. July 13. Two people fought.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 2:55 p.m. July 14. Two people fought.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 5:52 p.m. July 12. Two people fought.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 8:51 p.m. July 14. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 10:06 p.m. July 15. A man spat at an employee in a restaurant and became combative during an arrest. A 32-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

THEFTS

Cottage St. SW, 1200 block, 8 p.m. July 13 to 8:15 a.m. July 14. A vehicle was entered.

AD

Echols St. SE, 500 block, 10 p.m. July 13 to 10 a.m. July. Two vehicles were entered.

AD

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 900 block, 10 p.m. July 13 and 8 a.m. July 14. A lock set was stolen from a vehicle. It was later recovered.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 900 block, 10 p.m. May 13 to 8 a.m. July 14. Two vehicles were tampered with.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 900 block, 6:30 p.m. July 13 to 1 p.m. July 14. A vehicle was entered.

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 12:50 p.m. July 13. Police responding to an alarm at a restaurant searched and found nothing.

Mill St. NE, 500 block, 4:50 p.m. June 8 to noon June 13. Stolen credit cards were used to purchase items.

Moore Ave. SW, 100 block, 4:30 a.m. July 14. Loose change was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Roland St. SW, 400 block, noon to 12:30 p.m. June 23. A check was stolen and fraudulently used to make purchases.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Dogwood St. SW, 100 block, 3:06 a.m. July 14. A vehicle was stolen.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 400 block, 11 p.m. July 13 to 6 a.m. July 14. Three vehicles were stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM