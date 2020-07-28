West Springfield District

WEAPON

Commons Dr., 4700 block, 10:44 p.m. July 19. Missile in an occupied dwelling.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 10000 block, 4:53 p.m. July 21. A male and female took bags of merchandise and left a store without paying.

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, 6:46 a.m. July 19. A female took wine and left a store without paying. A Fairfax female was arrested and charged.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 7:15 a.m. July 16. Trespassing was reported. A 30-year-old Randallstown man was arrested and charged.

Main St., 10300 block, 1:22 p.m. July 16. Responding to a report of theft, police located the man inside a business with stolen items from three other businesses. A 27-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

Marlita Ct., 10900 block, 6:50 p.m. July 20. Identity theft was reported.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 6:31 p.m. July 19. A vehicle was scratched.

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 8:02 p.m. July 16. Glass to a fire extinguisher cabinet was broken.

Fairfax Blvd., 10500 block, 9:28 a.m. July 16. Spray paint was found on brick walls in the area.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 11:13 a.m. July 15. A man struck a person with his fist and fled from the area.

ARSON

Robinson Pl., 1300 block, 12:09 p.m. July 15. Arson was reported. A 54-year-old Falls Church female was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 9:20 a.m. July 15. A person took items and left a store without paying.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, 2 p.m. July 16. A person took items and left a store without paying.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 9:50 a.m. July 17. Trespassing was reported. A 54-year-old Falls Church female was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 800 block, July 13 to July 14. A business door was damaged.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 7:34 p.m. July 16. Assault reported.

Casper Dr., 1100 block, 6:29 p.m. July 19. Assault reported.

Elden St., 200 block, 12:08 a.m. July 16. Assault reported.

Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 6:40 p.m. July 15. Assault reported.

Tamarack Way, 700 block, 10:50 p.m. July 14. Assault reported.

Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 11:12 p.m. July 18. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Dranesville Rd., 800 block, 11:35 a.m. July 13.

Merlins Lane, 500 block, 4:51 p.m. July 13. Tampering with a vehicle.

Merlins Lane, 500 block, 10:48 p.m. July 18.

Pembrook Ct., 500 block, 6:58 a.m. July 13. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 9:48 a.m. July 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Branch Dr., 900 block, 5:40 p.m. July 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Beulah Rd. NE, 5:14 p.m. July 22. Two people fought.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 11:14 a.m. July 17. A woman assaulted a female. A 68-year-old woman was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Branch Rd. SE, 400 block, 1 p.m. July 18 to 7:02 a.m. July 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Branch Rd. SE, 500 block, 10 p.m. July 17 to 9:57 a.m. July 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Charles St. SE, 300 block, 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Church St. NE, 200 block, 10 p.m. July 19 to 5 a.m. July 20. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Church St. NE, 300 block, 8 p.m. July 18 to 9:06 a.m. July 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle. Two other vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Echols St. SE, 1000 block, 1:03 a.m. July 19. A man walking his dog observed a male enter a neighbor’s vehicle and confronted him. The male walked away.

Glyndon St. NE, 100 block, 4 p.m. July 18 to 9 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 1000 block, 1 to 8 a.m. July 14. A political sign was stolen from a yard of a residence.

Hunter Ct. SW, 700 block, 11 p.m. July 17 to 11:55 a.m. July 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 3:06 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.

Manvell Rd. SE, 200 block, 2:55 a.m. July 19. Two vehicles were entered and cash was missing from one of the vehicles.

Manvell Rd. SE, 200 block, 8 p.m. July 18 to 9:50 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Manvell Rd. SE, 200 block, 9 p.m. July 18 to 6:30 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 6:40 to 10 p.m. July 18. A purse was stolen from a locker in an employee break room.

Moorefield Rd. SW, 400 block, 8 p.m. July 17 to 8:10 a.m. July 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Nutley St. SW, 500 block, 7 p.m. July 17 to 11:15 a.m. July 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Vale Ct. NW, 2400 block, 11 a.m. July 19 to 1 p.m. July 21. Cash and store cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Oak Vale Ct. NW, 2400 block, 9 p.m. July 18 to 8 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 800 block, 10 p.m. July 17 to 4 a.m. July 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Tapawingo Rd. SW, 1000 block, 6:30 p.m. July 17 to 9:20 a.m. July 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Valley Dr. SE, 500 block, 5 p.m. July 17 to 8 p.m. July 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 3:06 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.

Manvell Rd. SE, 200 block, 2:55 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen from a residence and later recovered.

Valeview Ct. NW, 300 block, 6 p.m. July 18 to 6:23 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen.

Valley Dr. SE, 600 block, noon July 18 to 8:03 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen and was later recovered.

VANDALISM

Cottage St. and Tapawingo Rd. SW, 9 to 9:30 p.m. July 14. Town Public Works employees were painting the street when a pickup truck drove multiple times over the wet paint, smearing paint on the roadway. The truck driver explained the workers had no signs or flaggers to direct traffic.