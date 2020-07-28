West Springfield District
WEAPON
Commons Dr., 4700 block, 10:44 p.m. July 19. Missile in an occupied dwelling.
Fairfax City
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Fairfax Blvd., 10000 block, 4:53 p.m. July 21. A male and female took bags of merchandise and left a store without paying.
Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, 6:46 a.m. July 19. A female took wine and left a store without paying. A Fairfax female was arrested and charged.
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 7:15 a.m. July 16. Trespassing was reported. A 30-year-old Randallstown man was arrested and charged.
Main St., 10300 block, 1:22 p.m. July 16. Responding to a report of theft, police located the man inside a business with stolen items from three other businesses. A 27-year-old District man was arrested and charged.
Marlita Ct., 10900 block, 6:50 p.m. July 20. Identity theft was reported.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 6:31 p.m. July 19. A vehicle was scratched.
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 8:02 p.m. July 16. Glass to a fire extinguisher cabinet was broken.
Fairfax Blvd., 10500 block, 9:28 a.m. July 16. Spray paint was found on brick walls in the area.
Falls Church
ASSAULT
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 11:13 a.m. July 15. A man struck a person with his fist and fled from the area.
ARSON
Robinson Pl., 1300 block, 12:09 p.m. July 15. Arson was reported. A 54-year-old Falls Church female was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 1100 block, 9:20 a.m. July 15. A person took items and left a store without paying.
Broad St. W., 1100 block, 2 p.m. July 16. A person took items and left a store without paying.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 9:50 a.m. July 17. Trespassing was reported. A 54-year-old Falls Church female was arrested and charged.
VANDALISM
Broad St. W., 800 block, July 13 to July 14. A business door was damaged.
Herndon
ASSAULTS
Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 7:34 p.m. July 16. Assault reported.
Casper Dr., 1100 block, 6:29 p.m. July 19. Assault reported.
Elden St., 200 block, 12:08 a.m. July 16. Assault reported.
Ferndale Ave., 900 block, 6:40 p.m. July 15. Assault reported.
Tamarack Way, 700 block, 10:50 p.m. July 14. Assault reported.
Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 11:12 p.m. July 18. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Dranesville Rd., 800 block, 11:35 a.m. July 13.
Merlins Lane, 500 block, 4:51 p.m. July 13. Tampering with a vehicle.
Merlins Lane, 500 block, 10:48 p.m. July 18.
Pembrook Ct., 500 block, 6:58 a.m. July 13. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Branch Dr., 900 block, 9:48 a.m. July 15. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Branch Dr., 900 block, 5:40 p.m. July 19. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Beulah Rd. NE, 5:14 p.m. July 22. Two people fought.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 11:14 a.m. July 17. A woman assaulted a female. A 68-year-old woman was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Branch Rd. SE, 400 block, 1 p.m. July 18 to 7:02 a.m. July 19. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Branch Rd. SE, 500 block, 10 p.m. July 17 to 9:57 a.m. July 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Charles St. SE, 300 block, 2 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Church St. NE, 200 block, 10 p.m. July 19 to 5 a.m. July 20. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Church St. NE, 300 block, 8 p.m. July 18 to 9:06 a.m. July 19. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle. Two other vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Echols St. SE, 1000 block, 1:03 a.m. July 19. A man walking his dog observed a male enter a neighbor’s vehicle and confronted him. The male walked away.
Glyndon St. NE, 100 block, 4 p.m. July 18 to 9 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 1000 block, 1 to 8 a.m. July 14. A political sign was stolen from a yard of a residence.
Hunter Ct. SW, 700 block, 11 p.m. July 17 to 11:55 a.m. July 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 3:06 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered by force. Nothing was reported missing.
Manvell Rd. SE, 200 block, 2:55 a.m. July 19. Two vehicles were entered and cash was missing from one of the vehicles.
Manvell Rd. SE, 200 block, 8 p.m. July 18 to 9:50 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Manvell Rd. SE, 200 block, 9 p.m. July 18 to 6:30 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 6:40 to 10 p.m. July 18. A purse was stolen from a locker in an employee break room.
Moorefield Rd. SW, 400 block, 8 p.m. July 17 to 8:10 a.m. July 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Nutley St. SW, 500 block, 7 p.m. July 17 to 11:15 a.m. July 18. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Oak Vale Ct. NW, 2400 block, 11 a.m. July 19 to 1 p.m. July 21. Cash and store cards were stolen from a vehicle.
Oak Vale Ct. NW, 2400 block, 9 p.m. July 18 to 8 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Tapawingo Rd. SW, 800 block, 10 p.m. July 17 to 4 a.m. July 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Tapawingo Rd. SW, 1000 block, 6:30 p.m. July 17 to 9:20 a.m. July 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Valley Dr. SE, 500 block, 5 p.m. July 17 to 8 p.m. July 18. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 3:06 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot.
Manvell Rd. SE, 200 block, 2:55 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen from a residence and later recovered.
Valeview Ct. NW, 300 block, 6 p.m. July 18 to 6:23 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen.
Valley Dr. SE, 600 block, noon July 18 to 8:03 a.m. July 19. A vehicle was stolen and was later recovered.
VANDALISM
Cottage St. and Tapawingo Rd. SW, 9 to 9:30 p.m. July 14. Town Public Works employees were painting the street when a pickup truck drove multiple times over the wet paint, smearing paint on the roadway. The truck driver explained the workers had no signs or flaggers to direct traffic.
Pickett Pl. SW, 1000 block, 12:01 a.m. June 30 to 11:59 p.m. July 16. An unknown substance was thrown in front of a residence.