FRANCONIA DISTRICT

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Springfield Mall, 6500 block, 6:31 p.m. July 25. Three juveniles approached a person inside a mall, an altercation ensued, and the person was stabbed. The person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The three juveniles ran away.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Commerce St., 7200 block, 9:11 a.m. July 28. Property was stolen from a restaurant entered by force.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, 2:25 a.m. July 28. Property was stolen from a restaurant entered by force.

MASON DISTRICT

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Annandale Rd., 3000 block, 9:16 a.m. July 28. A restaurant was entered by force and merchandise was taken.

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, 10:30 a.m. July 28. A restaurant was entered by force and merchandise was taken.

MCLEAN DISTRICT

ROBBERY

Boyd Pointe Way, 1500 block, 9:37 p.m. July 26. Two men attempted to rob a male victim at gunpoint. The victim escaped into a building and the robbers fled empty-handed.

LARCENY

International Dr., 2000 block, 3:03 p.m. July 30. A 59-year-old La Plata woman was arrested after she allegedly refused a traffic stop and then eluded police in a 2011 BMW 328i. She was charged with grand larceny, larceny with intent to sell, third-offense larceny and speeding to elude.

MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, 2:47 a.m. July 28. Two men entered an alcoholic beverage store, took merchandise and fled.

SULLY DISTRICT

ROBBERY

Pickwick Rd., 5600 block, 4:50 a.m. July 25. A juvenile entered a pharmacy, approached a cashier and demanded cash at knifepoint.

West Springfield District

SUSPICIOUS EVENT

Burke and Rolling roads, 5:18 p.m. July 26. Officers located a suspicious device attached to a pedestrian signal post. Members of the Special Operations Division deemed the device not dangerous and removed it safely.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Burke Lake Rd., 8900 block, 2:10 a.m. July 28. Two men entered a restaurant by force, took property and fled.

Medford Rd., 400 block, 2:13 a.m. July 29. Police found an open door at a high school. A juvenile was located nearby in possession of stolen property. He was arrested and released to his parents. Charges are pending.

Shiplett Blvd., 6400 block, 2 a.m. July 28. Two restaurants were entered by force. Property was stolen from one of them.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax Blvd., 10000 block, 4:53 p.m. July 21. A male and a female took merchandise and left a store without paying. They fled in a vehicle.

Forest Ave., 10200 block, 10:14 a.m. July 29. A personal medical machine was stolen from a vehicle. The machine was recovered nearby.

Main St., 10200 block, 2 p.m. July 28. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Forest Ave., 10400 block, 8:39 a.m. July 29. A 2014 Lexus RX350 was stolen. A second vehicle was entered but nothing was reported missing.

Sideburn Rd., 4300 block, 8 a.m. July 29. A 2017 Honda Pilot was stolen, and an iPad was stolen from a second vehicle.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 6:31 p.m. July 19. A vehicle was scratched.

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 10:11 a.m. July 29. Graffiti was found on a bus shelter.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairfax St. N., 100 block, July 25 to July 26. A bicycle was stolen.

Jackson Ct., 1100 block, July 19 to July 20. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington St. S., 900 block, July 24. Property was stolen from a business.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, July 20. Property was stolen from a building.

VANDALISM

Maple Ave. N., 200 block, July 24 to July 25. A vehicle was entered.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, July 19. A vehicle was scratched.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 10:04 a.m. July 24. Assault reported.

Elden St., 200 block, 12:51 a.m. July 21. Assault reported.

Elden St., 200 block, 12:39 a.m. July 25. Assault reported.

Elden St., 200 block, 5:54 a.m. July 26. Assault reported.

Elden St., 1000 block, 12:46 a.m. July 21. Assault reported.

Missouri Ave., 300 block, 6:25 p.m. July 26. Assault reported.

Park Ave., 1000 block, 10:02 p.m. July 22. Assault reported.

Spring St., 600 block, 1:11 a.m. July 23. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 200 block, 1:19 p.m. July 22. Trespassing.

Elden St., 400 block, 7:02 p.m. July 25. From vehicle.

Jeff Ryan Dr., 1000 block, 8:38 a.m. July 21.

Reneau Way, 300 block, 10:06 a.m. July 26.

VANDALISM

Fillmore and Van Buren streets, 1:52 p.m. July 26. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Glyndon St. SE, 100 block, 11:05 a.m. July 25. Two people were engaged in a dispute.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 10:24 p.m. July 30. An assault was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 11:04 p.m. July 29. Two women fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Talahi Rd. SE, 400 block, 5:30 p.m. July 22 to 1:30 p.m. July 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Orchard St. NW, 300 block, 7 p.m. July 22 to 8 a.m. July 23. A vehicle was entered.

Talahi Ct. SE, 700 block, 12:30 to 9:43 a.m. July 23. Credit cards, loose change and a folder were stolen from a vehicle.

Tapawingo Rd. SE, 100 block, noon July 23 to 9 a.m. July 24. Three vehicles were entered. Cash and an umbrella were stolen from one of the vehicles.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 5:50 p.m. July 24. Bottles of champagne were stolen from a grocery store.

Maple Ave. E., 100 block, 6:15 p.m. July 24 to 8:45 a.m. July 25. A cash drawer was stolen from a business entered by smashing door glass.

Owaissa Ct. SE, 200 block, 1 p.m. July 27. Credit card information was stolen.

Ware St. SW, 900 block, 6:30 p.m. July 27. Two men removed a boxed ceiling fan from a home under construction. A worker confronted the men and they returned the fan.

Meadow Lane SW, 500 block, 8 p.m. July 27 to 8:08 a.m. July 28. Two vehicles were entered. A wallet and soccer equipment were stolen from one of the vehicles. Both items were recovered.

Hillcrest Dr. SW, 1000 block, 10 p.m. July 27 to 9 a.m. July 28. Two vehicles were entered. Cash was stolen from one of the vehicles.

Battle St. SW, 200 block, 3:24 a.m. July 28. Individuals were observed attempting to enter vehicles.

Courthouse Rd. SW, 100 block, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 29. Property was stolen from two homes.

Church St. NW, 100 block, 11:45 a.m. July 29. A wallet was stolen.

Locust St. SW, 100 block, 5 to 9 a.m. July 30. Delivered grocery was stolen from a residence.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Stephen Cir. SW, 500 block, 10:30 p.m. July 27 to 8:34 a.m. July 28. A vehicle was stolen. Golf clubs and a range finder were also inside the vehicle. The vehicle was recovered in Prince George’s County.

VANDALISM