MASON DISTRICT

VANDALISM

Wadsworth Ct., 4200 block, 12:29 p.m. Aug. 5. Police responding to a report of a gunshot found a bullet hole in the exterior of an apartment complex. Two males were observed running away from the complex and fleeing in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.

MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, 10:12 p.m. Aug. 5. Police were in pursuit of a stolen 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser. The driver was taken into custody by a neighboring jurisdiction.

RESTON DISTRICT

ROBBERY

Oram Pl., 2100 block, 6:14 p.m. July 31. A group of juveniles approached a male and a female pedestrian. One of the juveniles displayed a handgun and robbed them of personal property.

VANDALISM

Torrey Pines Ct., 1700 block, 8:57 a.m. Aug. 3. Bullet holes were found in the exterior of a residence. No injuries were reported.

SULLY DISTRICT

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Lotus Lane, 14200 block, 8:48 p.m. Aug. 4. Police responding to a report of a fight found a man who had been assaulted. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. A 19-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by Fairfax City police. For information, call 703-273-2889.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Spring St., 3100 block, 7:44 a.m. July 31. Blowers and trimmers were stolen from three landscaping trailers.

VANDALISM

University Dr. and Layton Hall Dr. Bridge, 7:19 a.m. Aug. 1. Spay paint was found on a bridge wall.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by Falls Church police. For information, call 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Maple Ave. S., 400 block, no date given. An assault was reported. Property was stolen and damaged.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. E., 700 block, July 31. A theft was reported.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, July 24 to July 25. A bicycle was stolen.

Broad St. W., 300 block, 2:01 a.m. July 31. Identity theft was reported.

Grace Lane, 100 block, July 28 to July 29. A vehicle was entered.

Gresham Pl., 100 block, July 25 to July 28. A vehicle was entered.

Jackson Ct., 1100 block, Aug. 1. A theft was reported.

Jefferson St. E., 400 block, July 26 to July 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Spring St. S., 500 block, July 29 to July 30. Property was stolen from two vehicles.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 3:07 a.m. July 28. Several businesses were entered by force.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 2. A purse was stolen.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by Herndon police. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Jeff Ryan Dr., 8:36 p.m. July 27. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Bond St., 1100 block, 9:56 p.m. Aug. 2. Tampering with a vehicle.

Elden St., 1000 block, 8:53 a.m. July 29.

Hollingsworth Terr., 500 block, 8:20 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Knight Lane, 1000 block, 8:06 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Knight Lane, 1000 block, 6:26 p.m. July 30. Tampering with a vehicle.

Monroe Hill Ct., 100 block, 10:54 p.m. Aug. 2.

Monroe St., 700 block, 10:40 a.m. July 28.

Palmer Dr., 900 block, July 30.

Player Way, 1100 block, 10:08 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

Spring Knoll Dr., 900 block, 10:29 a.m. July 29. Tampering with a vehicle.

Van Buren St., 700 block, 10:21 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Birch Ct. and Campbell Way, 8:49 p.m. July 30. Damage to property.

Elden St., 700 block, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 1. Destruction of property.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:07 a.m. July 30. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by Vienna police. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Church St. NE, 200 block, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Computer harassment was reported.

Fairway Dr. NE, 1000 block, 10:14 p.m. Aug. 4. Threatening text messages were reported.

Fairway Dr. NE, 900 block, midnight to 10:48 a.m. Oct. 1. Impersonation and defamation on social media was reported.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 10:51 p.m. Aug. 1. Telephone harassment was reported. A 68-year-old woman was served a warrant.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

John Marshall Dr. NE, 400 block, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 3. A 67-year-old Texas man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure that occurred in Fairfax County.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Fairway Dr. NE, 1000 block, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Frederick St. St. W., 900 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 2. A vehicle was entered.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 6. A wallet containing credit cards and a debit card was stolen.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 6:50 to 7 p.m. July 31. Champagne bottles were stolen from a grocery store.

Westbriar Ct. NE, 1100 block, 5 p.m. July 30 to noon July 31. A backyard gate was found open.

VANDALISM