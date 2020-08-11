MASON DISTRICT
VANDALISM
Wadsworth Ct., 4200 block, 12:29 p.m. Aug. 5. Police responding to a report of a gunshot found a bullet hole in the exterior of an apartment complex. Two males were observed running away from the complex and fleeing in a vehicle. No injuries were reported.
MOUNT VERNON DISTRICT
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, 10:12 p.m. Aug. 5. Police were in pursuit of a stolen 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser. The driver was taken into custody by a neighboring jurisdiction.
RESTON DISTRICT
ROBBERY
Oram Pl., 2100 block, 6:14 p.m. July 31. A group of juveniles approached a male and a female pedestrian. One of the juveniles displayed a handgun and robbed them of personal property.
VANDALISM
Torrey Pines Ct., 1700 block, 8:57 a.m. Aug. 3. Bullet holes were found in the exterior of a residence. No injuries were reported.
SULLY DISTRICT
MALICIOUS WOUNDING
Lotus Lane, 14200 block, 8:48 p.m. Aug. 4. Police responding to a report of a fight found a man who had been assaulted. The man was taken to a hospital and treated for injuries. A 19-year-old Centreville man was arrested and charged.
Fairfax City
These were among incidents reported by Fairfax City police. For information, call 703-273-2889.
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Spring St., 3100 block, 7:44 a.m. July 31. Blowers and trimmers were stolen from three landscaping trailers.
VANDALISM
University Dr. and Layton Hall Dr. Bridge, 7:19 a.m. Aug. 1. Spay paint was found on a bridge wall.
Falls Church
These were among incidents reported by Falls Church police. For information, call 703-248-5056.
ASSAULT
Maple Ave. S., 400 block, no date given. An assault was reported. Property was stolen and damaged.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. E., 700 block, July 31. A theft was reported.
Broad St. W., 1100 block, July 24 to July 25. A bicycle was stolen.
Broad St. W., 300 block, 2:01 a.m. July 31. Identity theft was reported.
Grace Lane, 100 block, July 28 to July 29. A vehicle was entered.
Gresham Pl., 100 block, July 25 to July 28. A vehicle was entered.
Jackson Ct., 1100 block, Aug. 1. A theft was reported.
Jefferson St. E., 400 block, July 26 to July 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Spring St. S., 500 block, July 29 to July 30. Property was stolen from two vehicles.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 3:07 a.m. July 28. Several businesses were entered by force.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 2. A purse was stolen.
Herndon
These were among incidents reported by Herndon police. For information, call 703-435-6846.
ASSAULT
Jeff Ryan Dr., 8:36 p.m. July 27. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Bond St., 1100 block, 9:56 p.m. Aug. 2. Tampering with a vehicle.
Elden St., 1000 block, 8:53 a.m. July 29.
Hollingsworth Terr., 500 block, 8:20 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.
Knight Lane, 1000 block, 8:06 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.
Knight Lane, 1000 block, 6:26 p.m. July 30. Tampering with a vehicle.
Monroe Hill Ct., 100 block, 10:54 p.m. Aug. 2.
Monroe St., 700 block, 10:40 a.m. July 28.
Palmer Dr., 900 block, July 30.
Player Way, 1100 block, 10:08 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.
Spring Knoll Dr., 900 block, 10:29 a.m. July 29. Tampering with a vehicle.
Van Buren St., 700 block, 10:21 a.m. July 28. From vehicle.
VANDALISM
Birch Ct. and Campbell Way, 8:49 p.m. July 30. Damage to property.
Elden St., 700 block, 10:35 a.m. Aug. 1. Destruction of property.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 1:07 a.m. July 30. Destruction of property.
Vienna
These were among incidents reported by Vienna police. For information, call 703-255-6396.
ASSAULTS
Church St. NE, 200 block, 12:01 a.m. Aug. 1 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6. Computer harassment was reported.
Fairway Dr. NE, 1000 block, 10:14 p.m. Aug. 4. Threatening text messages were reported.
Fairway Dr. NE, 900 block, midnight to 10:48 a.m. Oct. 1. Impersonation and defamation on social media was reported.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 10:51 p.m. Aug. 1. Telephone harassment was reported. A 68-year-old woman was served a warrant.
INDECENT EXPOSURE
John Marshall Dr. NE, 400 block, 2:31 p.m. Aug. 3. A 67-year-old Texas man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure that occurred in Fairfax County.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Fairway Dr. NE, 1000 block, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 2. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Frederick St. St. W., 900 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 2. A vehicle was entered.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 3:52 p.m. Aug. 6. A wallet containing credit cards and a debit card was stolen.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 6:50 to 7 p.m. July 31. Champagne bottles were stolen from a grocery store.
Westbriar Ct. NE, 1100 block, 5 p.m. July 30 to noon July 31. A backyard gate was found open.
VANDALISM
Westbriar Ct. NE, 1100 block, 2 p.m. July 31 to 11 a.m. Aug. 2. A table on a deck was moved and an umbrella stand was bent.