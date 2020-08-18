THEFT/BREAK-IN

Fair Lakes Shopping Center, 13000 block, 12:47 a.m. Aug. 13. An attempt was made to enter a retail store by force.

Franconia District

ROBBERY

Gunston Rd., 9800 block, 11:08 p.m. Aug. 10. Two men entered a convenience store and demanded cash from the clerk at gunpoint. A customer attempted to intervene and was assaulted. The robbers took cash and fled.

AD

AD

Mason District

ROBBERY

Vista Dr., 6000 block, 12:50 a.m. Aug. 13. Robbery reported.

BRANDISHING

Columbia Pike, 6600 block, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 7. A pedestrian reported they walked by a man sitting in a car who pointed a handgun at them. A 49-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with brandishing.

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Arlington Blvd., 6200 block, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 7. A 52-year-old District man was arrested after he fled a home improvement business with stolen merchandise. He was charged with larceny with intent to sell.

Reston District

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Parcher Ave., 13200 block, 10:29 p.m. Aug. 13. A group of males confronted a man in a parking lot. The man was stabbed and the group drove away. The injured man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

THEFT/STOLEN VEHICLE

Chimney House Rd., Aug. 8. A residence was entered overnight, and property and a 2009 Nissan Altima were stolen. The vehicle was recovered Aug. 10 in the 11600 block of Stoneview Square.

AD

AD

Sully District

ROBBERY

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 13700 block, 10:27 p.m. Aug. 12. Robbery reported.

West Springfield District

MALICIOUS WOUNDING

Olde Lantern Way, 7200 block, 12:33 p.m. Aug. 10. When a man attempted to force his way inside a home where a family event was taking place, he was shot by another man. The injuries are non-life-threatening. An investigation is ongoing.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Chain Bridge Rd., 4300 block, 2:51 a.m. Aug. 7. Harassment was reported.

THEFTS

University Dr., 3900 block, 9:40 a.m. Aug. 12. Two thefts were reported. A 28-year-old Clifton man was arrested and charged.

AD

University Dr., 3900 block, 9:38 p.m. Aug. 8. A male and a female took merchandise and left a store without paying.

VANDALISM

Ranger Rd., 10300 block, 8:21 p.m. Aug. 13. A vehicle tire was slashed.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 400 block, April 1 to Aug. 7. Property was stolen from a residence.

AD

Great Falls St., 100 block, July 16 to Aug. 4. Identity theft was reported.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, July 24 to Aug. 3. Credit card information was stolen.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 3:35 p.m. Aug. 4. Property was stolen.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Bond St., 1200 block, 3:16 p.m. Aug. 7. Assault reported.

AD

Elden St., 200 block, 6:36 a.m. Aug. 9. Malicious wounding.

Elden St., 1200 block, 1:25 p.m. Aug. 6. Assault reported.

Van Buren St., 400 block, 3:55 a.m. Aug. 3. Assault reported.

Virginia Ave., 400 block, 7:48 p.m. Aug. 3. Assault reported.

ROBBERY

Early Fall Ct., 500 block, 4:35 p.m. Aug. 4. A person was robbed.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 1000 block, 5:18 p.m. Aug. 5. Vehicle parts.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 1:18 p.m. Aug. 4. From vehicle.

AD

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 6:02 p.m. Aug. 9.

Elden St., 1000 block, 6:17 p.m. Aug. 6.

Elden St., 1100 block, 8:15 a.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1100 block, 12:47 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1100 block, 2:05 p.m. Aug. 6. Trespassing.

AD

Elden St., 1200 block, 3:03 p.m. Aug. 6. Shoplifting.

Spring St., 600 block, 1:39 a.m. Aug. 3. Trespassing.

Wilshire Dr., 1200 block, 1:34 p.m. Aug. 4. From vehicle.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 12:37 a.m. Aug. 12. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 8:09 p.m. Aug. 7. Harassment was reported.

Oak St. SW, 200 block, 5:48 p.m. Aug. 9. A female sprayed Lysol at her roommate.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 100 block, 10:30 p.m. Aug. 10 to 6:30 a.m. Aug. 11. Sunglasses and coins were stolen from a vehicle.

AD

Cottage St. SW, 800 block, 12:01 a.m. July 13 to 11:59 p.m. Aug. 3. Clothes were stolen from a vehicle. The items were recovered in the Oak Street area the next day.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 6:05 p.m. Aug. 10. A man took champagne bottles and left a store without paying.

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 6:30 to 6:45 p.m. Aug. 13. A female grabbed a bag from a takeout shelf and fled from a restaurant.