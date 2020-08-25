Fairmont St., 3000 block, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 18.
Mount Vernon District
BREAK-IN
Huntington Ave., 2200 block, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 19.
Reston District
THEFT/BREAK-IN
Double Eagle Ct., 2200 block, 1:34 p.m. Aug. 12. Burglary.
Fairfax City
These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.
ROBBERY
Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 9:43 p.m. Aug. 14. Three people assaulted a car owner and took items including car keys to a 2003 Honda Civic. All three drove away in the Civic. On Aug. 15 at 12:15 a.m., police located the stolen vehicle. A 21-year-old Fairfax female, a 27-year-old Fairfax male, and a 23-year-old male of no fixed address were arrested and charged.
THEFT
Fairfax Blvd., 9700 block, 8:39 a.m. Aug. 14. Cash and a multi-tool were stolen from a vehicle. Another vehicle was entered and nothing was reported missing.
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 4:46 p.m. Aug. 16. A man took a bottle of alcohol and left a store without paying.
Main St., 10900 block, 3:42 p.m. Aug. 16. Trespassing was reported. A 46-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.
Main St., 9600 block, 12:17 p.m. Aug. 15. A cellphone was stolen at a store.
VANDALISM
Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 8:25 a.m. Aug. 17. Spray paint was found on a sign.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 8:25 a.m. Aug. 17. Spray paint was found on the side of a building.
Pickett Rd., 3400 block, 1:28 p.m. Aug. 18. A vehicle window was broken.
Falls Church
No incidents were reported by the Falls Church Police Department for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-248-5056.
Herndon
These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 5:18 p.m. Aug. 11. Assault reported.
Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:01 p.m. Aug. 15. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 10:06 p.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.
Elden St., 200 block, 5:21 a.m. Aug. 12. Assault reported.
Elden St., 700 block, 1:45 a.m. Aug. 16. Assault reported.
Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:03 a.m. Aug. 10. Assault reported.
Gentle Breeze Ct., 700 block, 10:27 p.m. Aug. 11. Assault reported.
Herndon Pkwy., 1100 block, 7:33 p.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Adams St., 600 block, 5:07 p.m. Aug. 15.
Adele Garden Way, 100 block, Aug. 11.
Elden St., 1000 block, 3:44 p.m. Aug. 16. From building.
Elden St., 1100 block, 8:32 a.m. Aug. 10. Trespassing.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Bond St., 1100 block, 7:35 a.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.
Lisa Ct., 1100 block, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Elden St., 200 block, 12:12 a.m. Aug. 16. Destruction of property.
Fortnightly Blvd. and Herndon Station Sq., 7:20 a.m. Aug. 13. Damage to property.
Sunrise Ct., 1200 block, 12:49 a.m. Aug. 10. Destruction of property.
Vienna
These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.
ASSAULT
Patrick St. SE, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 19. Two people fought. A man was warned of charges for trespassing.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Glyndon St. NE, 300 block, 11:05 p.m. Aug. 16. An attempt was made to open a door. A man was observed running away from the residence.
Glyndon St. NE, 400 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 17 to 7 a.m. Aug. 18. A political sign was stolen from a yard.
Park Terrace Ct. SE, 200 block, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 15. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.
Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 15. Identity theft was reported.
Plum St. SW, 600 block, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 16. Cash was stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Church St. NE, 100 block, 2 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. A vehicle tire was slashed and a gas cap was broken.
Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 13 to noon Aug. 14. Graffiti was found on a bathroom building in a park, and a men’s bathroom was damaged.
Skyline Ct. NE, 700 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 13 to 1:36 p.m. Aug. 14. A vehicle door had dents and scratches.