Fairmont St., 3000 block, 2:30 a.m. Aug. 18.

Mount Vernon District

BREAK-IN

Huntington Ave., 2200 block, 6:30 a.m. Aug. 19.

Reston District

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Double Eagle Ct., 2200 block, 1:34 p.m. Aug. 12. Burglary.

Fairfax City

These were among incidents reported by the Fairfax City Police Department. For information, call 703-273-2889.

ROBBERY

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 9:43 p.m. Aug. 14. Three people assaulted a car owner and took items including car keys to a 2003 Honda Civic. All three drove away in the Civic. On Aug. 15 at 12:15 a.m., police located the stolen vehicle. A 21-year-old Fairfax female, a 27-year-old Fairfax male, and a 23-year-old male of no fixed address were arrested and charged.

THEFT

Fairfax Blvd., 9700 block, 8:39 a.m. Aug. 14. Cash and a multi-tool were stolen from a vehicle. Another vehicle was entered and nothing was reported missing.

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 4:46 p.m. Aug. 16. A man took a bottle of alcohol and left a store without paying.

Main St., 10900 block, 3:42 p.m. Aug. 16. Trespassing was reported. A 46-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested and charged.

Main St., 9600 block, 12:17 p.m. Aug. 15. A cellphone was stolen at a store.

VANDALISM

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 8:25 a.m. Aug. 17. Spray paint was found on a sign.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 8:25 a.m. Aug. 17. Spray paint was found on the side of a building.

Pickett Rd., 3400 block, 1:28 p.m. Aug. 18. A vehicle window was broken.

Falls Church

No incidents were reported by the Falls Church Police Department for this edition of Local Living. For information, call 703-248-5056.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Autumnhaze Ct., 1100 block, 5:18 p.m. Aug. 11. Assault reported.

Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:01 p.m. Aug. 15. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 10:06 p.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.

Elden St., 200 block, 5:21 a.m. Aug. 12. Assault reported.

Elden St., 700 block, 1:45 a.m. Aug. 16. Assault reported.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 12:03 a.m. Aug. 10. Assault reported.

Gentle Breeze Ct., 700 block, 10:27 p.m. Aug. 11. Assault reported.

Herndon Pkwy., 1100 block, 7:33 p.m. Aug. 15. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Adams St., 600 block, 5:07 p.m. Aug. 15.

Adele Garden Way, 100 block, Aug. 11.

Elden St., 1000 block, 3:44 p.m. Aug. 16. From building.

Elden St., 1100 block, 8:32 a.m. Aug. 10. Trespassing.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Bond St., 1100 block, 7:35 a.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

Lisa Ct., 1100 block, 8:27 a.m. Aug. 13. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 200 block, 12:12 a.m. Aug. 16. Destruction of property.

Fortnightly Blvd. and Herndon Station Sq., 7:20 a.m. Aug. 13. Damage to property.

Sunrise Ct., 1200 block, 12:49 a.m. Aug. 10. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULT

Patrick St. SE, 8:29 p.m. Aug. 19. Two people fought. A man was warned of charges for trespassing.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Glyndon St. NE, 300 block, 11:05 p.m. Aug. 16. An attempt was made to open a door. A man was observed running away from the residence.

Glyndon St. NE, 400 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 17 to 7 a.m. Aug. 18. A political sign was stolen from a yard.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 200 block, 11:15 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 15. A delivered package was stolen from a residence.

Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 15. Identity theft was reported.

Plum St. SW, 600 block, 7:35 p.m. Aug. 16. Cash was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Church St. NE, 100 block, 2 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. A vehicle tire was slashed and a gas cap was broken.

Ross Dr. SW, 1300 block, 8 p.m. Aug. 13 to noon Aug. 14. Graffiti was found on a bathroom building in a park, and a men’s bathroom was damaged.