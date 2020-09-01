THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 1:01 p.m. Aug. 23. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.
Lion Run, 3500 lock, 5:24 p.m. Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 1:03 p.m. Aug. 24. Two females took wire containers and left a store without paying.
Old Lee Hwy., 3700 block, 8:23 a.m. Aug. 24. Cash was stolen from donation boxes in a church.
Main St., 9600 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25. A gray Trek bicycle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 12:44 p.m. Aug. 19. Spray paint was found inside a laundry room.
Main St., 10000 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Graffiti was found on the side of a building.
University Dr., 3900 block, 6:38 a.m. Aug. 26. Spray paint was found on an electric box.
Falls Church
These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.
STRANGULATION
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1:27 a.m. Aug. 16. A 31-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged with strangulation, abduction and assault.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 1100 block, Sept. 2018 to Aug. A theft was reported.
Broad St. W., 1200 block, 11:45 p.m. Aug. 15. A male was observed entering a parked vehicle and leaving in another vehicle.
Railroad Ave., 1000 block, Aug. 22 to Aug. 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.
Randolph St., 500 block, Aug. 13 to Aug. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Cleave Dr., 400 block, Aug. 17. A vehicle was stolen.
Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Aug. 11 to Aug. 21. A vehicle was stolen.
VANDALISM
Broad St. W., 400 and 600 blocks, Aug. 23. Graffiti was found on a bus stop and on a roadway.
Broad St. W., 1000 block, Aug. 17. Graffiti was reported.
Sherrow Ave., 400 block, Aug. 23. Graffiti was found on a sidewalk.
Herndon
These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.
ASSAULTS
Alabama Dr., 800 block, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 22. Assault reported.
Bond St., 1200 block, 10:55 a.m. Aug. 23. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Grant St., 600 block, 11:03 a.m. Aug. 18. Harassing or obscene phone calls.
Park Ave., 900 block, 2:49 p.m. Aug. 17. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Alabama Dr., 500 block, 6:08 p.m. Aug. 22. From vehicle.
Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 11:02 p.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing.
Elden St., 200 block, 9:17 a.m. Aug. 21. Commercial.
FRAUD
Cavendish St., 400 block, 7:33 a.m. Aug. 18. Credit card/ATM fraud.
VANDALISM
Pickett Lane, 400 block, 6:31 a.m. Aug. 17. Destruction of property.
Vienna
These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.
ASSAULTS
Center St. N., 100 block, 9:03 p.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.
McHenry St. SE, 200 block, 6:44 p.m. Aug. 27. A verbal dispute was reported.
Shepherdson Lane NE, 100 block, 6:20 a.m. Aug. 27. Two people fought.
Shepherdson Lane NE, 100 block, 9:43 p.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.
Ware St. SW, 900 block, 8:17 p.m. Aug. 25. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Center St. SE, 100 block, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26. A bicycle was stolen.
Holmes Dr. NW, 300 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 26 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.
John Marshall Dr. NW, 600 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.
Kearney Ct. St. W., 600 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 17 to 8 a.m. Aug. 20. Tools were stolen from a carport.
Kingsley Rd. St. W., 100 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 26 to 1 p.m. Aug. 27. A shed was entered.
Monroe Ave. SE, 200 block, noon Aug. 25 to 6:30 a.m. Aug. 26. A bicycle was stolen from a garage. A vehicle was also entered.
Valley Dr. SE, 500 block, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26 to 6:55 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 300 block, 2 a.m. to 2:12 p.m. Aug. 24. A vehicle was stolen.
Nutley St. NW, 300 block, 4:26 a.m. Aug. 26. A vehicle was stolen.
Orchard St. NW, 500 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 25 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 26. A vehicle was stolen.