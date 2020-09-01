THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, 1:01 p.m. Aug. 23. A wallet containing credit cards was stolen from a vehicle.

Lion Run, 3500 lock, 5:24 p.m. Aug. 21. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 1:03 p.m. Aug. 24. Two females took wire containers and left a store without paying.

Old Lee Hwy., 3700 block, 8:23 a.m. Aug. 24. Cash was stolen from donation boxes in a church.

Main St., 9600 block, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 25. A gray Trek bicycle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, 12:44 p.m. Aug. 19. Spray paint was found inside a laundry room.

Main St., 10000 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 25. Graffiti was found on the side of a building.

University Dr., 3900 block, 6:38 a.m. Aug. 26. Spray paint was found on an electric box.

Falls Church

These were among incidents reported by the Falls Church Police Department. For information, call 703-248-5056.

STRANGULATION

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1:27 a.m. Aug. 16. A 31-year-old Arlington man was arrested and charged with strangulation, abduction and assault.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 1100 block, Sept. 2018 to Aug. A theft was reported.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 11:45 p.m. Aug. 15. A male was observed entering a parked vehicle and leaving in another vehicle.

Railroad Ave., 1000 block, Aug. 22 to Aug. 23. A license plate was stolen from a vehicle.

Randolph St., 500 block, Aug. 13 to Aug. 14. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cleave Dr., 400 block, Aug. 17. A vehicle was stolen.

Roosevelt Blvd., 500 block, Aug. 11 to Aug. 21. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 400 and 600 blocks, Aug. 23. Graffiti was found on a bus stop and on a roadway.

Broad St. W., 1000 block, Aug. 17. Graffiti was reported.

Sherrow Ave., 400 block, Aug. 23. Graffiti was found on a sidewalk.

Herndon

These were among incidents reported by the Herndon Police Department. For information, call 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Alabama Dr., 800 block, 7:15 p.m. Aug. 22. Assault reported.

Bond St., 1200 block, 10:55 a.m. Aug. 23. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

Grant St., 600 block, 11:03 a.m. Aug. 18. Harassing or obscene phone calls.

Park Ave., 900 block, 2:49 p.m. Aug. 17. Assault reported.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Alabama Dr., 500 block, 6:08 p.m. Aug. 22. From vehicle.

Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 11:02 p.m. Aug. 19. Trespassing.

Elden St., 200 block, 9:17 a.m. Aug. 21. Commercial.

FRAUD

Cavendish St., 400 block, 7:33 a.m. Aug. 18. Credit card/ATM fraud.

VANDALISM

Pickett Lane, 400 block, 6:31 a.m. Aug. 17. Destruction of property.

Vienna

These were among incidents reported by the Vienna Police Department. For information, call 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Center St. N., 100 block, 9:03 p.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 9 a.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.

McHenry St. SE, 200 block, 6:44 p.m. Aug. 27. A verbal dispute was reported.

Shepherdson Lane NE, 100 block, 6:20 a.m. Aug. 27. Two people fought.

Shepherdson Lane NE, 100 block, 9:43 p.m. Aug. 26. Two people fought.

Ware St. SW, 900 block, 8:17 p.m. Aug. 25. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center St. SE, 100 block, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26. A bicycle was stolen.

Holmes Dr. NW, 300 block, 6 p.m. Aug. 26 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.

John Marshall Dr. NW, 600 block, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 27. A laptop computer was stolen from a vehicle.

Kearney Ct. St. W., 600 block, 10 p.m. Aug. 17 to 8 a.m. Aug. 20. Tools were stolen from a carport.

Kingsley Rd. St. W., 100 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 26 to 1 p.m. Aug. 27. A shed was entered.

Monroe Ave. SE, 200 block, noon Aug. 25 to 6:30 a.m. Aug. 26. A bicycle was stolen from a garage. A vehicle was also entered.

Valley Dr. SE, 500 block, 4:30 p.m. Aug. 26 to 6:55 a.m. Aug. 27. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 300 block, 2 a.m. to 2:12 p.m. Aug. 24. A vehicle was stolen.

Nutley St. NW, 300 block, 4:26 a.m. Aug. 26. A vehicle was stolen.