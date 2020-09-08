ROBBERY
Seminary Rd., 5600 block, 9:35 p.m. Aug. 30. Robbery reported.
Fairfax City
ASSAULT
Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 12:29 p.m. Aug. 31. Police officers responding to a report of shoplifting arrested and charged a Fairfax man. During the encounter, the man assaulted an officer.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Farr Oak Cir., 3800 block, Aug. 28. Two vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Main St., 10700 block, 2:45 p.m. Aug. 28. A wedding ring was stolen from a nursing center.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Farrcroft Dr., 3800 block, 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28. A BMW 530i was stolen.
Falls Church
ASSAULT
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Aug. 29. A male struck an acquaintance with his hands.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Broad St. W., 1100 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Spring St. S., 600 block, Aug. 23 to Aug. 30. A bicycle was stolen from a front yard of a residence.
Washington St. S., 800 block. 9:20 p.m. Aug. 28. A 24-year-old Falls Church man was issued a summons for trespassing.
VANDALISM
Broad St. W., 300 block, 2:52 p.m. Aug. 30. A person was seen breaking a vehicle window.
Herndon
ASSAULT
Treeside Lane, 1100 block, 4:47 p.m. Aug. 30. Assault reported.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Center St., 600 block, 10:34 p.m. Aug. 30. From vehicle.
Elden St., 400 block, 12:50 p.m. Aug. 24. Shoplifting.
Elden St., 400 block, 8:15 a.m. Aug. 26.
Elden St., 1200 block, 5:50 p.m. Aug. 24.
Eric Ct., 600 block, 8:34 p.m. Aug. 30. Residential.
Legacy Pride Dr., 600 block, 6:15 p.m. Aug. 25. From vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Elden St., 1100 block, 7:11 a.m. Aug. 27. Motor vehicle theft reported.
VANDALISM
Herndon Pkwy., 400 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 29. Destruction of property.
Station St., 900 block, 12:26 a.m. Aug. 28. Destruction of property.
Vienna
ASSAULTS
Elm St. SW, 8:04 p.m. Aug. 28. Two people fought.
Mashie Dr. SE, noon March 1 to noon June 11. A man caused a female to contract a sexually transmitted disease after withholding information that he had the disease.
THEFTS/BREAK-INS
Casmar St. SE, 100 block, 4 p.m. Aug. 27 to 8 a.m. Aug. 28. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.
Casmar St. SE, 100 block, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 27 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Holmes Dr. NW, 300 block, 9 p.m. Aug. 27 to 8 a.m. Aug. 28. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.
Kingsley Rd. SW, 100 block, 7 p.m. Aug. 28 to 6:15 p.m. Aug. 29. A Mitre saw was stolen from a garage.
Lawyers Rd. NW, 200 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 to 6:30 a.m. Sept. 2. Cigarettes and a check were stolen from a vehicle.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 2:55 p.m. Sept. 2. A man exited a cab and fled without paying the fare.
Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 12:27 p.m. Sept. 3. Trespassing was reported.
Walker Cir. SW, 1100 block, 12:15 to 7:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Property was stolen from a vehicle, and a second vehicle was entered.
Walker St. SW, 500 block, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27 and 10:50 a.m. Aug. 28. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Walker St. SW, 500 block, 2 p.m. Aug. 27 to 8:27 a.m. Aug. 28. A vehicle was entered.
Walker St. SW, 500 block, 3 p.m. Aug. 27 to 1:01 p.m. Aug. 28. Coins were stolen from a vehicle.
Ware St. SW, 1000 block, 7:30 a.m. Aug. 28. Stolen property was recovered.
VANDALISM
Birch St. SW, 700 block, 7:30 a.m. Sept. 2. A vehicle window was smashed.