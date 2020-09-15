Alexandria Area

ASSAULT

Windbreak Dr., 2600 block, Sept. 5.

ROBBERIES

Richmond Hwy., 6600 block, Sept. 7.

Richmond Hwy., 7900 block, Sept. 7.

WEAPON

Francisco Way and Mina Loma Ct., Sept. 6.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barbara Rd., 7000 block, Sept. 6.

Beekman Pl., 8600 block, Sept. 8.

Caprice Ct., 4300 block, Sept. 7.

Ellingham Cir., 6900 block, Sept. 7.

Elmwood Dr., 3200 block, Sept. 7.

Ericka Ave., 6800 block, Sept. 8.

Lafitte Ct., 4700 block, Sept. 10.

Leesburg Ct., 3500 block, Sept. 7.

Little River Tpk., 6200 block, Sept. 6.

Little River Tpk., 6300 block, Sept. 8.

Mason Grove Ct., 7100 block, Sept. 5.

N Rosser St., 3700 block, Sept. 5.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Sept. 7.

S 14th St., 3600 block, Sept. 8.

S Kings Hwy., 6300 block, Sept. 8.

San Leandro Pl., 3900 block, Sept. 7.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Frye Rd., 8400 block, Sept. 5.

Heather Ct., 3700 block, Sept. 7.

Stirrup Lane, 1800 block, Sept. 6.

Stover Dr., 7200 block, Sept. 9.

Annandale Area

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Columbia Pike, 6500 block, Sept. 5.

VEHICLE THEFT

Pine Dr., 7300 block, Sept. 8.

Burke Area

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Sassafras Woods Ct. and Wards Grove Cir., block, Sept. 6.

Torrence St., 6300 block, Sept. 7.

Centreville Area

WEAPONS

Bull Run Post Office Rd., 6900 block, Sept. 7.

Rydell Rd., 14800 block, Sept. 8.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Basingstoke Loop, 14700 block, Sept. 8.

Baugher Dr., 14600 block, Sept. 7.

Betsy Ross Lane, 14100 block, Sept. 9.

Stonewater Ct., 14300 block, Sept. 7.

Chantilly Area

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Poplar Tree Rd., 13800 block, Sept. 5.

Willard Rd., 14000 block, Sept. 5.

Clifton Area

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Cavalier Woods Lane, 5500 block, Sept. 9.

Willow Crossing Ct., 5600 block, Sept. 8.

Fairfax Area

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Barrick St., 9100 block, Sept. 6.

Byrd Dr., 11100 block, Sept. 7.

Draper Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 6.

Hunting Pines Pl., 9100 block, Sept. 6.

Lee Hwy., 11700 block, Sept. 10.

Monument Dr., 12100 block, Sept. 6.

Monument Hill Way, 4100 block, Sept. 8.

Saintsbury Dr., 9500 block, Sept. 9.

W Ox Rd., 4700 block, Sept. 9.

VEHICLE THEFT

Hunt Rd., 4000 block, Sept. 6.

Falls Church Area

ROBBERY

S George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Sept. 11.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Freehollow Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 6.

Leesburg Pike, 5500 block, Sept. 7.

Marc Dr., 7400 block, Sept. 7.

Seven Corners Center, 6300 block, Sept. 7.

Shadeland Dr., 3000 block, Sept. 5.

Ware Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 8.

Herndon Area

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Glen Taylor Lane, 13400 block, Sept. 5.

Lorton Area

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Sept. 7.

Sheffield Green Way, 7600 block, Sept. 8.

McLean Area

ASSAULT

Lewinsville Rd., 8200 block, Sept. 6.

ROBBERY

Sunstone Dr., 1500 block, Sept. 6.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Chain Bridge Rd., 1400 block, Sept. 5.

Chain Bridge Rd., 1600 block, Sept. 10.

Elm St., 6800 block, Sept. 7.

Old Meadow Rd., 1800 block, Sept. 9.

Onyx Dr., 1500 block, Sept. 5.

VEHICLE THEFTS

Beaver Lane, 1900 block, Sept. 6.

Legere Ct., 7700 block, Sept. 8.

Reston Area

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Clubhouse Rd., 1700 block, Sept. 6.

Hunters Square Ct., 2300 block, Sept. 6.

Inlet Ct., 1600 block, Sept. 6.

N Shore Dr., 11400 block, Sept. 5.

Shadbush Ct., 11500 block, Sept. 9.

VEHICLE THEFT

Inlet Ct., 1600 block, Sept. 6.

Springfield Area

ASSAULT

Tender Ct., 5700 block, Sept. 7.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Anola Ct., 5700 block, Sept. 6.

Backlick Rd., 6100 block, Sept. 6.

Blarney Stone Dr, 9000 block, Sept. 10.

Dunham Ct., 8300 block, Sept. 9.

Franconia Ct., 6400 block, Sept. 9.

Loisdale Ct., 6500 block, Sept. 5.

Southern Oak Dr., 7600 block, Sept. 6.

Anders Terr., 6700 block, Sept. 6.

Vienna Area

THEFT/BREAK-IN

Wandering Creek Rd., 10200 block, Sept. 8.

City of Fairfax

This week's post includes no incident reports from the Fairfax City Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incident reports. The Post publishes select incidents. You can reach the department directly at 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, 4:21 p.m. Sept. 8. Lottery ticket books were stolen from a business.

Tedrich Blvd., 3800 block, 3:29 p.m. Sept. 7. A gray mountain bike was stolen from a garage in a residence.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Aug. 29. A male struck an acquaintance with his hands.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Broad St. W., 1100 block, Aug. 26. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Spring St. S., 600 block, Aug. 23 to Aug. 30. A bicycle was stolen from the front yard of a residence.

Washington St. S., 800 block. 9:20 p.m. Aug. 28. A 24-year-old Falls Church male was issued a summons for trespassing.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 300 block, 2:52 p.m. Aug. 30. An individual was observed breaking a vehicle window.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULT

Elden St., 1100 block, 1:13 p.m. Sept. 5.

WEAPON

Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 4:41 p.m. Sept. 2.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Elden St., 1100 block, 2:01 p.m. Sept. 4.

Elden St., 400 block, 2:39 p.m. Sept. 3. Vehicle parts.

Kings Ct., 1000 block, 4:56 p.m. Sept. 4.

Old Dominion Ave., 300 block, 1:02 a.m. Sept. 5. Tampering with a vehicle.

Spring St., 100 block, 10:29 a.m. Sept. 1. Vehicle parts.

Spring St., 500 block, 3:05 p.m. Sept. 2.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Glyndon Lane SE, 10:24 p.m. Sept. 7. Two people fought.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 1:20 to 7:50 p.m. Sept. 5. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Ayr Hill Ave. and Mill St. NE, 12:01 a.m. Sept. 3 to 6 a.m. Sept. 9. A catalytic converter was stolen from a truck.

Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 300 block, 4:11 a.m. Sept. 5. Two vehicles were entered. Police observed a male running and entering a vehicle occupied by two males. The vehicle fled from the area at a high rate when police attempted to stop them.

Blair Rd. NW, 400 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 5 to 2 p.m. Sept. 6. A bag containing a camera and a key fob was stolen from a vehicle.

Colony Ct. NW, 500 block, 12:30 to 9:50 a.m. Sept. 7. A vehicle was entered.

Colony Ct. NW, 500 block, 3:08 to 9 a.m. Sept. 7. A vehicle was entered.

Colony Ct. NW, 500 block, 3:30 to 9 a.m. Sept. 7. A vehicle was entered.

John Marshall Dr. NW, 600 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6 to 8:30 a.m. Sept. 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 6:55 p.m. Sept. 10. A purse was stolen from a business.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, noon Sept. 2 to 4:22 p.m. Sept. 9. Food stamps were stolen.

Pleasant St. NW, 100 block, 11:20 p.m. Sept. 5 to midnight Sept. 6. A hybrid bicycle was stolen from a residence.

Upham Pl. NW, 400 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 6 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7. A vehicle was entered.

Upham Pl. NW, 600 block, 11 p.m. Sept. 6 to 7 a.m. Sept. 7. Cash was stolen from a vehicle.

Upham Pl. NW, 600 block, 7:31 p.m. Sept. 6 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7. A vehicle was entered.

Upham Pl. NW, 600 block, 8 p.m. Sept. 6 to 10 a.m. Sept. 7. A vehicle was entered.

Valeview Ct. NW, 300 block, 6 p.m. Sept. 3 to noon Sept. 4. A bicycle was stolen from a carport.