Alexandria Area

ARSON

Brockham Dr., 8300 block, Sept. 17.

WEAPON

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 16.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Audubon Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 11.

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 17.

Broadmoor St., 5400 block, Sept. 11.

Cooper St., 8200 block, Sept. 10.

East Blvd. Dr., 8100 block, Sept. 15.

Franconia Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 16.

Hilltop Village Center Dr., 7900 block, Sept. 11.

Manchester Blvd., 7000 block, Sept. 12.

Medinah Lane, 6500 block, Sept. 12.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Sept. 17.

Venoy Ct., 8600 block, Sept. 13.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Derrell Ct., 6800 block, Sept. 13.

Medinah Lane, 6500 block, Sept. 12.

VANDALISM

Magnolia Lane, 5600 block, Sept. 12.

Manitoba Dr., 4800 block, Sept. 14.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Sept. 17.

Annandale Area

ROBBERY

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Sept. 13.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Jessamine Ct., 6600 block, Sept. 9.

Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, Sept. 9.

Centreville Area

ROBBERY

Bent Tree Cir., 13600 block, Sept. 15.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Sept. 11.

Linden Creek Ct., 5800 block, Sept. 15.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lee Hwy., 13900 block, Sept. 11.

Chantilly Area

WEAPON

Pennsboro Dr., 13600 block, Sept. 16.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Airline Pkwy., 4000 block, Sept. 11.

Weststone Plaza, 4900 block, Sept. 12.

Fairfax Area

ASSAULT

Lincoln Lake Way, 12100 block, Sept. 12.

WEAPON

Mazarin Pl., 4200 block, Sept. 12.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Braddock Rd., 10600 block, Sept. 9.

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Sept. 9.

Lincoln Lake Way, 12100 block, Sept. 12.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lee Hwy., 9100 block, Sept. 12.

VANDALISM

Kipp Ct., 5300 block, Sept. 14.

Falls Church Area

ASSAULT

Remington St., 2500 block, Sept. 11.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Sept. 11.

Evans Ct., 2100 block, Sept. 9.

Monticello Dr., 3100 block, Sept. 10.

Patterson Rd., 7400 block, Sept. 9.

S. George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Sept. 14.

Westmoreland St., 2200 block, Sept. 17.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Gordon Ave., 6600 block, Sept. 15.

S. Manchester St., 3100 block, Sept. 16.

VANDALISM

Patterson Rd., 7400 block, Sept. 9.

Wayne Rd., 3200 block, Sept. 12.

Great Falls Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cavalcade St., 10600 block, Sept. 13.

Harriman St., 1000 block, Sept. 14.

VANDALISM

Fallen Holly Ct., 11900 block, Sept. 15.

Herndon Area

WEAPON

Orchard Glen Ct., 3200 block, Sept. 15.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Centre Park Cir., 12900 block, Sept. 10.

Misty Water Dr., 12500 block, Sept. 11.

VANDALISM

Pellow Cir. Ct., 11600 block, Sept. 11.

Lorton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Heather Ridge Ct., 9200 block, Sept. 12.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

American Holly Rd., 8100 block, Sept. 14.

McLean Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Chain Bridge Rd., 1900 block, Sept. 12.

Northwyck Ct., 1300 block, Sept. 11.

Pathfinder Lane, 1500 block, Sept. 16.

Reston Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2200 block, Sept. 14.

Market St., 11900 block, Sept. 12.

Southgate Sq., 2300 block, Sept. 10.

Waterside View Dr., 12000 block, Sept. 11.

VANDALISM

Northgate Sq, 1500 block, Sept. 12.

Springfield Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Backlick Rd., 6500 block, Sept. 13.

Rolling Rd., 5200 block, Sept. 12.

Shannon Station Ct., 6400 block, Sept. 10.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gresham St., 7300 block, Sept. 15.

Vienna Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Avenir Pl., 2600 block, Sept. 15.

Cottage St., 8300 block, Sept. 10.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Sept. 16.

Madrillon Springs Ct., 2000 block, Sept. 17.

VANDALISM

James Madison Dr., 2500 block, Sept. 11.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Mosby Woods Dr., 10000 block, 10:12 a.m. Sept. 13. A man punched a roommate in the face and fled from the scene. The roommate received medical attention. A 53-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Autumn Ct., 4000 block, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 13. A debit card was used fraudulently.

Chain Bridge Rd., 4000 block, 2:58 p.m. Sept. 11. Credit cards were stolen and used fraudulently.

Courtney Dr., 10400 block, 2:42 a.m. Sept. 12. Electronics were stolen from a residence entered by force.

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, 11:45 a.m. to 9:15 p.m. Sept. 13. A laptop computer was stolen from a residence.

Main St., 9500 block, 11:49 a.m. Sept. 14. A male passenger refused to pay his fare. A 41-year-old Fairfax male was arrested and charged.

Main St., 9600 block, 4:26 p.m. Sept. 13. Four males took merchandise from a business and fled from the scene.

VANDALISM

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 2 p.m. Sept. 10. Spray paint was found on the side of a building.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

HOMICIDE

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 12:05 a.m. Sept. 11. Police and medical personnel responded to a report of a shooting at a business and found a male had been shot. The male was pronounced dead at the scene, and a suspect had fled from the area.

ASSAULT

Ellison St., 900 block, 11:05 a.m. Sept. 13. A 41-year-old Falls Church female and a 48-year-old Falls Church male were arrested and charged with assault that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Broad St. W., 1000 block, Sept. 9. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, Sept. 1. A male took merchandise from a store and left without paying.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 11:46 a.m. Sept. 9. A 21-year-old Falls Church male was arrested and charged with shoplifting that occurred at this location.

Broad St. W., 400 block, 5:34 a.m. Sept. 11. Merchandise was stolen from a business entered by force.

Jefferson St. W., 200 block, Sept. 9. A credit card was stolen and used to purchase merchandise from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Douglass Ave., 200 block, Sept. 12 to Sept. 13. A vehicle was stolen.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 400 block, Sept. 4 to Sept. 10. Paint was poured on the ground of a building entrance.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 300 block, Sept. 7. Vehicle parts.

Elden St., 300 block, Sept. 7. Vehicle parts.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, Sept. 11. Tampering with a vehicle.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, Sept. 11. Tampering with a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Alabama Dr., 1100 block, Sept. 12. Damage to property.

Alabama Dr., 1100 block, Sept. 12. Damage to property.

Cordell Way, 700 block, Sept. 12. Destruction of property.

Cordell Way, 700 block, Sept. 12. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1100 block, Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1100 block, Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, Sept. 7. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, Sept. 7. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, Sept. 12. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, Sept. 12. Destruction of property.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

This week’s post includes no incident reports from the Vienna Police Department. This does not necessarily mean that the department reported no incidents. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Beulah Rd. NE, 6:20 p.m. Sept. 15. Two people fought.

Maple Ave. W., 500 block, 3:15 p.m. Sept. 16. Two employees fought.

Patrick St. SE, 12:59 p.m. Sept. 12. Two males fought. Both men were arrested and charged.

Shepherdson Lane NE, 8:50 p.m. Sept. 14. Two people fought.

Troy Ct. SE, 2:02 p.m. Sept. 11. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BREAK-INS

Center St. N., 100 block, 3:37 p.m. Sept. 17. Trespassing was reported.

Dogwood St. St. W., 100 block, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11 to 9:30 a.m. Sept. 12. Two folding chairs were stolen from a vehicle.

Follin Lane SE, 800 block, 6:39 p.m. Sept. 16. Trespassing was reported.

Lawyers Rd. NW, 200 block, 11 a.m. Aug. 30 to 11 a.m. Sept. 2. Contents in a mailbox were stolen.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 7 a.m. Sept. 15. Beer was stolen from a store.