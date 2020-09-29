Alexandria Area

ASSAULTS

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Sept. 17.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Sept. 19.

ARSON

Arlington Dr., 2600 block, Sept. 20.

ROBBERY

Strawbridge Square Dr., 6300 block, Sept. 20.

WEAPON

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 16.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Belle View Blvd., 1600 block, Sept. 17.

Buckman Rd. and Seven Woods Dr., Sept. 19.

Duke Dr., 6900 block, Sept. 21.

Kingstowne Ctr., 5800 block, Sept. 21.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Sept. 17.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Sept. 24.

Richmond Hwy., 8700 block, Sept. 23.

Venoy Ct., 8600 block, Sept. 13.

Vernon Square Dr., 7500 block, Sept. 21.

Victoria Dr., 6900 block, Sept. 18.

Virginia St., 4800 block, Sept. 18.

VANDALISM

Fifer Dr. and Huntington Ave., Sept. 18.

Franconia Rd., 4600 block, Sept. 21.

Richmond Hwy., 5900 block, Sept. 17.

Annandale Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Little River Tpk., 7300 block, Sept. 21.

VANDALISM

Braddock Rd., 8100 block, Sept. 17.

Burke Area

VANDALISM

Scarborough Commons Lane, 6000 block, Sept. 19.

Fairfax Area

ASSAULT

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Sept. 13.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Sept. 20.

Northwood Rd., 3100 block, Sept. 20.

VANDALISM

Cedar Lane, 2900 block, Sept. 19.

Fairfax Station Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Willowbrook Rd., 7400 block, Sept. 18.

Woodfair Dr., 6200 block, Sept. 20.

Falls Church Area

ASSAULTS

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Sept. 17.

S. Jefferson St., 3400 block, Sept. 17.

ARSON

Arlington Blvd., 7200 block, Sept. 18.

ROBBERY

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Sept. 24.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Arlington Blvd., 6400 block, Sept. 17.

S. George Mason Dr., 3700 block, Sept. 14.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Sept. 23.

Westlawn Dr., 6900 block, Sept. 16.

Westmoreland St., 2200 block, Sept. 17.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Barrett Rd., 6900 block, Sept. 19.

S. George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Sept. 21.

Herndon Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Centreville Rd., 3000 block, Sept. 21.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

River Birch Rd. and Sunrise Valley Dr., Sept. 17.

Lorton Area

ASSAULT

Hagel Cir., 9800 block, Sept. 21.

WEAPON

Edgemar Woods Ct., 9200 block, Sept. 21.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Sept. 21.

Heather Ridge Ct., 9200 block, Sept. 12.

McLean Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Pathfinder Lane, 1500 block, Sept. 16.

Reston Area

ROBBERY

Stoneview Sq., 11600 block, Sept. 23.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bracknell Dr., 1700 block, Sept. 21.

Chestnut Grove Sq., 11200 block, Sept. 16.

Hunters Woods Plaza, 2200 block, Sept. 14.

Rosedown Dr., 2300 block, Sept. 17.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Greywing Sq., 12000 block, Sept. 17.

VANDALISM

Sunrise Valley Dr., 11800 block, Sept. 18.

Springfield Area

PEEPING TOM

Brandon Ave., 6400 block, Sept. 23.

ARSON

Frontier Dr., 6600 block, Sept. 23.

WEAPON

Barrington Ct., 8500 block, Sept. 18.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 24.

Loisdale Rd., 7600 block, Sept. 19.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Sept. 20.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Brandon Ave., 6400 block, Sept. 23.

Vienna Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cornerside Blvd., 1500 block, Sept. 19.

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, Sept. 17.

Leesburg Pike, 8500 block, Sept. 16.

Madrillon Springs Ct., 2000 block, Sept. 17.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fairfax Blvd., 9800 Sept. 21. Theft reported.

Jermantown Rd., 3900 Sept. 21. Theft reported.

Main St., 9500 Sept. 23. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 Sept. 23. Theft reported.

Scout Dr., 10100 block, Sept. 23. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Mosby Woods Dr., 10000 block, Sept. 21. Vandalism reported.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Broad St. W., 300 block, 4:25 p.m. Sept. 14. A 63-year-old Falls Church woman was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Jackson St., 300 block, Sept. 16 to Sept. 17. Property was stolen from a residence.

Little Falls St., 200 block, Sept. 16. A backpack containing a credit card was stolen from a building, and the credit card was used to purchase merchandise.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 1 p.m. Sept. 17. A 49-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with trespassing.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 300 block, 1:56 p.m. Sept. 7. Vehicle parts.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 10:55 p.m. Sept. 11. Tampering with a vehicle.

Wilkes Ct., 2100 block, 8:38 a.m. Sept. 15.

VANDALISM

Alabama Dr., 1100 block, 1:20 p.m. Sept. 12. Damage to property.

Cordell Way, 700 block, 7:15 a.m. Sept. 12. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1100 block, 5:04 p.m. Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, 1:03 a.m. Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, 9:28 p.m. Sept. 7. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11 a.m. Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1200 block, 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12. Destruction of property.

Station St., 700 block, 12:17 p.m. Sept. 15. Damage to property.

Whitworth Ct., 1100 block, 1:42 p.m. Sept. 9. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-6396.

ASSAULTS

Branch Rd., 400 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Cottage St., 900 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Courthouse Rd., 100 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Ctr. St., 100 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Dogwood St., 100 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Elm St., 200 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Follin Lane, 800 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Lawyers Rd., 200 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 6:50 p.m. Sept. 20. Two roommates fought.

Maple Ave., 300 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Park St., 100 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Park St., 200 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Tazewell Rd., 600 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Troy Ct., block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Troy Ct., block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

Yeonas Dr., 600 block, Sept. 18. Weapon reported; arrest made.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Desale St. SW, 800 block, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 23. A recycling bin and a sign were stolen from a restaurant.

Farley Ct. SE, 900 block, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 23. Lumber was stolen from a residence.

Glyndon St. SE, 100 block, 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20. An employee at a business stopped a man who attempted to steal a chair from outside the business.

Lewis St. NW, 200 block, 3:04 p.m. Sept. 24. Credit card information was stolen.

Maple Ave. W. and N. Center St., 4:50 p.m. Sept. 18. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sept. 22. A cabdriver picked up a passenger who did not pay the fare.

Maple Ave. W., 400 block, 11:20 a.m. Sept. 18. Trespassing was reported.