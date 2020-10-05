Alexandria Area

ROBBERIES

Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Sept. 27.

Richmond Hwy., 5800 block, Sept. 30.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cannes Ct., 5200 block, Sept. 27.

Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 23.

Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Sept. 24.

VANDALISM

Fort Hunt Rd., 6700 block, Sept. 22.

Annandale Area

PEEPING TOM

Commons Dr., 4700 block, Sept. 30.

THEFT/BURGLARY

John Marr Dr. and Ravensworth Rd., Sept. 30.

Burke Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Stipp St., 9700 block, Sept. 28.

Chantilly Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Sept. 30.

Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, Sept. 27.

Clifton Area

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Union Village Cir., 13600 block, Sept. 25.

VANDALISM

Willow Valley Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 30.

Fairfax Area

ASSAULT

Cross Keys Ct., 13100 block, Sept. 25.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Blueberry Lane, 13300 block, Sept. 26.

Sudley Ford Ct., 3700 block, Sept. 25.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Moss Ranch Lane, 13200 block, Sept. 29.

Fairfax Station Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Tabor Lane, 8200 block, Sept. 28.

VANDALISM

Community Lane, 10100 block, Sept. 27.

Falls Church Area

ROBBERY

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Sept. 24.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Sept. 25.

Jefferson St. S., 3500 block, Sept. 26.

Herndon Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

McNair Farms Dr. and River Birch Rd., Sept. 24.

Lorton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Hagel Cir., 9500 block, Sept. 26.

Oakton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Miller Heights Rd., 3300 block, Sept. 26.

Reston Area

ASSAULTS

Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, Sept. 27.

Greywing Sq., 12000 block, Sept. 27.

Springfield Area

PEEPING TOM

Brandon Ave., 6400 block, Sept. 23.

ASSAULTS

Backlick Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 29.

Bayshire Rd., 5900 block, Sept. 30.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Bayshire Rd., 5900 block, Sept. 30.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 24.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 25.

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 27.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Brandon Ave., 6400 block, Sept. 23.

Camp David Dr., 7700 block, Sept. 29.

Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 27.

VANDALISM

Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Sept. 28.

Vienna Area

WEAPON

Tysons Central St., 1700 block, Sept. 27.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Heatherton Lane, 8100 block, Sept. 24.

City of Fairfax

This week’s post includes incident reports from the Fairfax City Police Department. The Post publishes select incidents. You can reach the department directly at 703-273-2889.

ASSAULT

Main St., 10800 block, 1:43 p.m. Sept. 24. A male was observed striking a female in the head and fleeing from the area in a vehicle.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Berritt and Linden streets, 10:32 a.m. Sept. 27. Six vehicles were entered. A GPS system was stolen from one of the vehicles.

Byrd Dr., 10900 block, 6:44 a.m. Sept. 27. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Colony Rd. and Country Hill Dr., 8:08 a.m. Sept. 27. Vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Shiloh St. and Ranger Rd., 7:52 a.m. Sept. 27. A wallet containing cash and cards was stolen from a vehicle. A wallet was also stolen from another vehicle nearby.

Tecumseh Lane and Armory Ct., 10:07 a.m. Sept. 27. Five vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.

University Dr., 4200 block, 3:23 p.m. Sept. 27. Cash and two flashlights were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Atlanta St., 3200 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 27. A white 2016 Honda Odyssey was stolen.

University Dr., 3500 block, 3:54 p.m. Sept. 28. A TaoTao VIP 150 moped was stolen.

VANDALISM

Orchard St., 10900 block, 12:27 p.m. Sept. 27. Vehicles were tampered with.

Roberts Rd. and Main St., 9:21 a.m. Sept. 28. A bus shelter glass panel was damaged.

City of Falls Church

This week’s post includes incident reports from the Falls Church Police Department. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. A male struck an individual in the face.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Broad St. W., 300 block, Sept. 20. A bag and its contents were stolen from the front of a business.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, Sept. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Maple Ave. S., 300 block, Sept. 22 to Sept. 24. An item was stolen from a business.

VANDALISM

Washington St. N., 200 block, Sept. 24. A vehicle tire was cut.

Town of Herndon

This week’s post includes incident reports from the Herndon Police Department. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-435-6846.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:48 p.m. Sept. 21. Vehicle parts.

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 25.

Town of Vienna

This week’s post includes incident reports from the Vienna Police Department. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULTS

Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 26. A man verbally harassed juveniles and pushed one of them to the ground as he attempted to steal a Bluetooth speaker from a bicycle belonging to one of the juveniles. The man then tried to take another juvenile’s skateboard and made threats before fleeing from the area.

Commons Dr. NW, 7:50 p.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought.

Glyndon Lane SE, 12:27 a.m. Sept. 29. Two people fought.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 10:29 p.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported.

Patrick St. SE, 2:22 a.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought. An 18-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cottage St. W., 1200 block, 12:51 a.m. Sept. 28. Trespassing was reported.

Kingsley Rd. SE, 100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 24 to 8 a.m. Sept. 25. A sign was stolen from a residence.

VANDALISM

Dominion Rd. SE, 400 block, noon Sept. 25 to 9 a.m. Sept. 26. A residence was spray-painted.