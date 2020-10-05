Alexandria Area
ROBBERIES
Lockheed Blvd., 3100 block, Sept. 27.
Richmond Hwy., 5800 block, Sept. 30.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cannes Ct., 5200 block, Sept. 27.
Janna Lee Ave., 7900 block, Sept. 23.
Richmond Hwy., 6100 block, Sept. 24.
VANDALISM
Fort Hunt Rd., 6700 block, Sept. 22.
Annandale Area
PEEPING TOM
Commons Dr., 4700 block, Sept. 30.
THEFT/BURGLARY
John Marr Dr. and Ravensworth Rd., Sept. 30.
Burke Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Stipp St., 9700 block, Sept. 28.
Chantilly Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Chantilly Shopping Ctr., 4300 block, Sept. 30.
Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, Sept. 27.
Clifton Area
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Union Village Cir., 13600 block, Sept. 25.
VANDALISM
Willow Valley Rd., 5500 block, Sept. 30.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Cross Keys Ct., 13100 block, Sept. 25.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Blueberry Lane, 13300 block, Sept. 26.
Sudley Ford Ct., 3700 block, Sept. 25.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Moss Ranch Lane, 13200 block, Sept. 29.
Fairfax Station Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Tabor Lane, 8200 block, Sept. 28.
VANDALISM
Community Lane, 10100 block, Sept. 27.
Falls Church Area
ROBBERY
Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Sept. 24.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Columbia Pike, 5600 block, Sept. 25.
Jefferson St. S., 3500 block, Sept. 26.
Herndon Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
McNair Farms Dr. and River Birch Rd., Sept. 24.
Lorton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Hagel Cir., 9500 block, Sept. 26.
Oakton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Miller Heights Rd., 3300 block, Sept. 26.
Reston Area
ASSAULTS
Cameron Crescent Dr., 1500 block, Sept. 27.
Greywing Sq., 12000 block, Sept. 27.
Springfield Area
PEEPING TOM
Brandon Ave., 6400 block, Sept. 23.
ASSAULTS
Backlick Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 29.
Bayshire Rd., 5900 block, Sept. 30.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Bayshire Rd., 5900 block, Sept. 30.
Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 24.
Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 25.
Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Sept. 27.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Brandon Ave., 6400 block, Sept. 23.
Camp David Dr., 7700 block, Sept. 29.
Rolling Rd., 6200 block, Sept. 27.
VANDALISM
Old Keene Mill Rd., 8400 block, Sept. 28.
Vienna Area
WEAPON
Tysons Central St., 1700 block, Sept. 27.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Heatherton Lane, 8100 block, Sept. 24.
City of Fairfax
This week’s post includes incident reports from the Fairfax City Police Department. The Post publishes select incidents. You can reach the department directly at 703-273-2889.
ASSAULT
Main St., 10800 block, 1:43 p.m. Sept. 24. A male was observed striking a female in the head and fleeing from the area in a vehicle.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Berritt and Linden streets, 10:32 a.m. Sept. 27. Six vehicles were entered. A GPS system was stolen from one of the vehicles.
Byrd Dr., 10900 block, 6:44 a.m. Sept. 27. Sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Colony Rd. and Country Hill Dr., 8:08 a.m. Sept. 27. Vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Shiloh St. and Ranger Rd., 7:52 a.m. Sept. 27. A wallet containing cash and cards was stolen from a vehicle. A wallet was also stolen from another vehicle nearby.
Tecumseh Lane and Armory Ct., 10:07 a.m. Sept. 27. Five vehicles were entered. Nothing was reported missing.
University Dr., 4200 block, 3:23 p.m. Sept. 27. Cash and two flashlights were stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Atlanta St., 3200 block, 10 a.m. Sept. 27. A white 2016 Honda Odyssey was stolen.
University Dr., 3500 block, 3:54 p.m. Sept. 28. A TaoTao VIP 150 moped was stolen.
VANDALISM
Orchard St., 10900 block, 12:27 p.m. Sept. 27. Vehicles were tampered with.
Roberts Rd. and Main St., 9:21 a.m. Sept. 28. A bus shelter glass panel was damaged.
City of Falls Church
This week’s post includes incident reports from the Falls Church Police Department. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-248-5056.
ASSAULT
Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 27. A male struck an individual in the face.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Broad St. W., 300 block, Sept. 20. A bag and its contents were stolen from the front of a business.
Broad St. W., 1200 block, Sept. 24. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Maple Ave. S., 300 block, Sept. 22 to Sept. 24. An item was stolen from a business.
VANDALISM
Washington St. N., 200 block, Sept. 24. A vehicle tire was cut.
Town of Herndon
This week’s post includes incident reports from the Herndon Police Department. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-435-6846.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:48 p.m. Sept. 21. Vehicle parts.
Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 25.
Town of Vienna
This week’s post includes incident reports from the Vienna Police Department. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULTS
Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 7 p.m. Sept. 26. A man verbally harassed juveniles and pushed one of them to the ground as he attempted to steal a Bluetooth speaker from a bicycle belonging to one of the juveniles. The man then tried to take another juvenile’s skateboard and made threats before fleeing from the area.
Commons Dr. NW, 7:50 p.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought.
Glyndon Lane SE, 12:27 a.m. Sept. 29. Two people fought.
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 10:29 p.m. Sept. 28. An assault was reported.
Patrick St. SE, 2:22 a.m. Sept. 28. Two people fought. An 18-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cottage St. W., 1200 block, 12:51 a.m. Sept. 28. Trespassing was reported.
Kingsley Rd. SE, 100 block, 10 p.m. Sept. 24 to 8 a.m. Sept. 25. A sign was stolen from a residence.
VANDALISM
Dominion Rd. SE, 400 block, noon Sept. 25 to 9 a.m. Sept. 26. A residence was spray-painted.
Kibler Cir. SW, 500 block, 3:30 p.m. Sept. 27. A large amount of water was found on the kitchen floor of a newly built house. A hose was found running to one of the windows.