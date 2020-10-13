Alexandria Area
ROBBERIES
Beauregard St., 4900 block, Oct. 6.
Buckman Rd., 4000 block, Oct. 5.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Braddock Rd. and Little River Tpk., Oct. 4.
Collingwood Rd., 1600 block, Oct. 5.
Furman Lane, block, Sept. 26.
Mary Caroline Cir., 6900 block, Oct. 5.
VANDALISM
Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 4300 block, Sept. 29.
Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Oct. 3.
Annandale Area
ROBBERY
Annandale Rd., 3600 block, Oct. 5.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Woodburn Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 2.
Centreville Area
ASSAULT
Newton Patent Dr. and Truro Parish Ct., Oct. 4.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lee Hwy., 13900 block, Oct. 6.
Upperridge Dr., 14100 block, Oct. 3.
Chantilly Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, Oct. 3.
Fairfax Area
ARSON
Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Oct. 2.
WEAPONS
Alta Vista Dr., 4300 block, Oct. 3.
Fair Lakes Cir., 12700 block, Oct. 4.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Monument Dr., 12100 block, Oct. 5.
Falls Church Area
ARSON
Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Oct. 5.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Savannah St., 7600 block, Oct. 3.
Fort Belvoir Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Belvoir Woods Pkwy., 9100 block, Oct. 2.
Herndon Area
ROBBERY
Coppermine Rd., 13400 block, Oct. 8.
Lorton Area
WEAPON
Hagel Cir., 9500 block, Oct. 2.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cinder Bed Rd., 7800 block, Oct. 3.
Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Oct. 7.
Orange Blossom Trail, 9400 block, Sept. 30.
Reston Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Market St., 11900 block, Oct. 1.
Springfield Area
ROBBERY
Euclid Way and Northumberland Rd., Oct. 2.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Highland St., 7300 block, Oct. 2.
VANDALISM
Nutting Dr., 5300 block, Oct. 3.
Vienna Area
WEAPON
Tyson Oaks Cir., 8000 block, Oct. 4.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Beekay Ct., 2400 block, Oct. 1.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Gallows Rd., 2700 block, Oct. 3.
VANDALISM
Shouse Dr., 9300 block, Sept. 30.
City of Fairfax
The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.
Fairfax Square, 9800 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.
Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.
Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 7. Theft reported.
Main St., 10300 block, Oct. 7. Theft reported.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.
Springmann Dr., 10600 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.
Willard Way, 10300 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.
City of Falls Church
This week’s post includes incident reports from the Falls Church Police Department. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-248-5056.
ROBBERY
Broad St. W., 300 block, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3. A man assaulted and robbed two individuals of cash and cellphones, then fled in a vehicle.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Lincoln Ave., 500 block, Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Randolph St., 700 block, Sept. 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 9:35 p.m. Oct. 1. An attempt was made to steal merchandise from a business.
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Sept. 28. Cash was stolen from a business.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Broad St. E., 1000 block, March 12 to June 26. Two vehicles were stolen from a dealership.
Town of Herndon
The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:48 p.m. Sept. 21. Vehicle parts.
Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 25.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 2. Trespassing.
Cypress Tree Pl., 1200 block, 7:22 a.m. Sept. 30. Tampering with a vehicle.
Herndon Woods Ct., 700 block, 2:58 p.m. Sept. 30. Tampering with a vehicle.
Quietwalk Lane, 100 block, 9:25 a.m. Sept. 30. Tampering with a vehicle.
Van Buren St., 500 block, 11:26 a.m. Oct. 1.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 4:23 p.m. Sept. 28.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 7:01 p.m. Sept. 21. Trespassing.
Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 9:42 p.m. Sept. 22. Trespassing.
VANDALISM
Magnolia Ct., 400 block, 5:58 p.m. Oct. 1. Destruction of property.
Park Ave., 900 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 2. Destruction of property.
Van Buren St. and Grove St., 1:51 p.m. Sept. 30. Destruction of property.
Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 3:34 p.m. Sept. 29. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
This week’s post includes incident reports from the Vienna Police Department. The Post publishes select incident reports. You can reach the department directly at 703-255-7845.
ASSAULTS
Locust St. SE, 200 block, 12:45 p.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.
Ridge Rd. SW, 2:28 a.m. Oct. 4. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cottage St. SW, 1100 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 4 to 6:40 p.m. Oct. 6. A vehicle was entered.
Kings Way Ct. SW, 1100 block, 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6. A vehicle was entered.
Lawyers Rd. NW, 200 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 30 to 10 a.m. Oct. 1. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.
Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 7:14 to 8:15 p.m. Oct. 3. A man attempted to take merchandise from a store.
Spring St. SE, 700 block, 8:32 p.m. Oct. 5. Trespassing was reported.
VANDALISM
George St. SW, 300 block, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2. A vehicle was damaged.