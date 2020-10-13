Fairfax County

The following information, provided by the Fairfax County Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-246-2253.

Alexandria Area

ROBBERIES

Beauregard St., 4900 block, Oct. 6.

Buckman Rd., 4000 block, Oct. 5.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Braddock Rd. and Little River Tpk., Oct. 4.

Collingwood Rd., 1600 block, Oct. 5.

Furman Lane, block, Sept. 26.

Mary Caroline Cir., 6900 block, Oct. 5.

VANDALISM

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 4300 block, Sept. 29.

Parkers Lane, 2500 block, Oct. 3.

Annandale Area

ROBBERY

Annandale Rd., 3600 block, Oct. 5.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Woodburn Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 2.

Centreville Area

ASSAULT

Newton Patent Dr. and Truro Parish Ct., Oct. 4.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Lee Hwy., 13900 block, Oct. 6.

Upperridge Dr., 14100 block, Oct. 3.

Chantilly Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Newbrook Dr., 14300 block, Oct. 3.

Fairfax Area

ARSON

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Oct. 2.

WEAPONS

Alta Vista Dr., 4300 block, Oct. 3.

Fair Lakes Cir., 12700 block, Oct. 4.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Monument Dr., 12100 block, Oct. 5.

Falls Church Area

ARSON

Arlington Blvd., 6100 block, Oct. 5.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Savannah St., 7600 block, Oct. 3.

Fort Belvoir Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Belvoir Woods Pkwy., 9100 block, Oct. 2.

Herndon Area

ROBBERY

Coppermine Rd., 13400 block, Oct. 8.

Lorton Area

WEAPON

Hagel Cir., 9500 block, Oct. 2.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cinder Bed Rd., 7800 block, Oct. 3.

Gunston Plaza, 7700 block, Oct. 7.

Orange Blossom Trail, 9400 block, Sept. 30.

Reston Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Market St., 11900 block, Oct. 1.

Springfield Area

ROBBERY

Euclid Way and Northumberland Rd., Oct. 2.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Highland St., 7300 block, Oct. 2.

VANDALISM

Nutting Dr., 5300 block, Oct. 3.

Vienna Area

WEAPON

Tyson Oaks Cir., 8000 block, Oct. 4.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Beekay Ct., 2400 block, Oct. 1.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, Oct. 3.

VANDALISM

Shouse Dr., 9300 block, Sept. 30.

City of Fairfax

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.

Fairfax Square, 9800 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.

Jermantown Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 7. Theft reported.

Main St., 10300 block, Oct. 7. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.

Springmann Dr., 10600 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.

Willard Way, 10300 block, Oct. 5. Theft reported.

City of Falls Church

ROBBERY

Broad St. W., 300 block, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 3. A man assaulted and robbed two individuals of cash and cellphones, then fled in a vehicle.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Lincoln Ave., 500 block, Oct. 3. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Randolph St., 700 block, Sept. 28. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

Wilson Blvd., 6600 block, 9:35 p.m. Oct. 1. An attempt was made to steal merchandise from a business.

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Sept. 28. Cash was stolen from a business.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Broad St. E., 1000 block, March 12 to June 26. Two vehicles were stolen from a dealership.

Town of Herndon

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Branch Dr., 900 block, 7:48 p.m. Sept. 21. Vehicle parts.

Crestview Dr., 1000 block, 7:35 p.m. Sept. 25.

Cypress Tree Pl., 1100 block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 2. Trespassing.

Cypress Tree Pl., 1200 block, 7:22 a.m. Sept. 30. Tampering with a vehicle.

Herndon Woods Ct., 700 block, 2:58 p.m. Sept. 30. Tampering with a vehicle.

Quietwalk Lane, 100 block, 9:25 a.m. Sept. 30. Tampering with a vehicle.

Van Buren St., 500 block, 11:26 a.m. Oct. 1.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 4:23 p.m. Sept. 28.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 7:01 p.m. Sept. 21. Trespassing.

Worldgate Dr., 13000 block, 9:42 p.m. Sept. 22. Trespassing.

VANDALISM

Magnolia Ct., 400 block, 5:58 p.m. Oct. 1. Destruction of property.

Park Ave., 900 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 2. Destruction of property.

Van Buren St. and Grove St., 1:51 p.m. Sept. 30. Destruction of property.

Wexford Ct., 1300 block, 3:34 p.m. Sept. 29. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

ASSAULTS

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 12:45 p.m. Oct. 3. An assault was reported.

Ridge Rd. SW, 2:28 a.m. Oct. 4. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cottage St. SW, 1100 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 4 to 6:40 p.m. Oct. 6. A vehicle was entered.

Kings Way Ct. SW, 1100 block, 3 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 6. A vehicle was entered.

Lawyers Rd. NW, 200 block, 5 p.m. Sept. 30 to 10 a.m. Oct. 1. Mail was stolen from a mailbox.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 7:14 to 8:15 p.m. Oct. 3. A man attempted to take merchandise from a store.

Spring St. SE, 700 block, 8:32 p.m. Oct. 5. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

George St. SW, 300 block, 1:30 p.m. Oct. 2. A vehicle was damaged.