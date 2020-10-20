Alexandria Area
ASSAULT
Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Oct. 13.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Callcott Way, 5500 block, Oct. 12.
Elmwood Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 9.
Annandale Area
ROBBERY
Americana Dr., 4900 block, Oct. 13.
Chantilly Area
ROBBERY
Centreville Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 13.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, Oct. 8.
Fairfax Area
ASSAULT
Saint Regents Dr., 3000 block, Oct. 10.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Oct. 11.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULTS
Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Oct. 11.
S. George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Oct. 11.
ROBBERY
Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Oct. 10.
WEAPON
Lee Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 10.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Castle Pl., 6300 block, Oct. 8.
Herndon Area
ASSAULT
Sunrise Valley Dr., 13400 block, Oct. 13.
ROBBERY
Coppermine Rd., 13400 block, Oct. 8.
WEAPON
Hungerford Pl., 13300 block, Oct. 8.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Willow Glen Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 14.
Lorton Area
ASSAULTS
Hagel Cir., 9800 block, Oct. 14.
Lorton Rd. and Snowden Ashford Rd., Oct. 12.
Oakton Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fox Mill Rd., 3000 block, Oct. 9.
Pine Hollow Rd., 2800 block, Oct. 6.
Reston Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Clubhouse Rd., 1700 block, Oct. 10.
Poplar Grove Dr., 1500 block, Oct. 9.
VANDALISM
Becontree Lane and Becontree Lake Dr., Oct. 10.
Springfield Area
ARSON
Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, Oct. 10.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Forbes Pl., 8000 block, Oct. 13.
VANDALISM
Bird Dog Ct., 7100 block, Oct. 10.
Vienna Area
WEAPON
Tyson Oaks Cir., 8000 block, Oct. 4.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Baton Dr., 1900 block, Oct. 8.
VANDALISM
Gallows Rd., 2100 block, Oct. 8.
City of Fairfax
City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.
FRAUD
Norman Ave., 10700 block, 3:34 p.m. Oct. 9. Bank information was stolen and used for online transactions.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Fairchester Dr., 11000 block, 11:07 a.m. Oct. 8. A property under construction was entered by force.
Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 11:03 p.m. Oct. 8. A male took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Main St., 10800 block, 1:18 p.m. Oct. 9. A credit card from a stolen wallet was used to purchase items.
Main St., 9600 block, 11:51 a.m. Oct. 10. A male took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.
Old Lee Hwy., 3700 block, 2:40 Oct. 7. A credit card from a stolen wallet was used to purchase items. A 61-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.
Pickett Rd., 3700 block, 6:45 a.m. Oct. 9. Catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles.
West Dr., 10700 block, 7:30 a.m. Oct. 9. An interior lightbulb was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a door handle.
VANDALISM
West Dr., 10700 block, Oct. 13. Vandalism reported.
City of Falls Church
ASSAULT
Hillwood Ave., 300 block, Oct. 7. During a verbal altercation, threats were reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annandale Rd. W., 200 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Broad St. W., 100 block, Oct. 10. A backpack was stolen from a store shopping cart.
Broad St. W., 300 block, Oct. 10. A bicycle was stolen.
Broad St. W., 400 block, 2:50 p.m. Oct. 7. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying.
Broad St. W., 1200 block, Oct. 10. A credit card was stolen.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Maple Ave. S., 300 block, Oct. 8. A vehicle was stolen.
Town of Herndon
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elden St., 400 block, 7:52 p.m. Oct. 6.
Elden St., 500 block, 11:20 a.m. Oct. 7.
Elden St., 1100 block, 3:43 p.m. Oct. 7. From building.
Huntsman Pl., 700 block, 1:48 p.m. Oct. 11. Tampering with a vehicle.
Leona Lane, 900 block, 10:54 p.m. Oct. 9.
Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 12:41 p.m. Oct. 7.
Spring St., 600 block, 9:33 p.m. Oct. 5.
Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 8:40 a.m. Oct. 11. From vehicle.
Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 9:46 p.m. Oct. 11.
VANDALISM
Autumn Pl., 1200 block, 8:40 p.m. Oct. 11. Destruction of property.
Tamani Dr., 700 block, 8:07 a.m. Oct. 7. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
ARREST
Nutley St. NW, 400 block, 9:52 p.m. Oct. 12. Police responding to a verbal dispute discovered one of the men involved was wanted for an outstanding warrant. A 34-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.
ASSAULTS
Locust St. Se, 200 block, 7:17 p.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 300 block, 7:35 p.m. Oct. 11 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Mail containing checks was stolen from a mailbox.
Ayr Hill Ave. NW, 100 block, 3:06 a.m. Oct. 14. Two males were observed inside a vehicle. Both males fled from the area.
Center St. S., 300 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 12. Two juveniles were observed on the roof of a church.
Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2. A bicycle was stolen.
Colin Lane NW, 400 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 to 11 p.m. Oct. 14. A vehicle was entered.
John Marshall Dr. NW, 600 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 8 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.
John Marshall Dr. NW, 600 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8 to 8 a.m. Oct. 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle entered.
Lawyers Rd. NW, 400 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 14 to 8 a.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle was entered.
Windover Ave. NW, 400 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11. A wallet and an iPad were stolen from a vehicle.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Shepherdson Lane NE, 100 block, 3:27 a.m. Oct. 9. A vehicle was stolen.
Upham Pl. NW, 400 block, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14. A vehicle was stolen.