Alexandria Area

ASSAULT

Richmond Hwy., 7400 block, Oct. 13.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Callcott Way, 5500 block, Oct. 12.

Elmwood Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 9.

Annandale Area

ROBBERY

Americana Dr., 4900 block, Oct. 13.

Chantilly Area

ROBBERY

Centreville Rd., 3900 block, Oct. 13.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy., 14500 block, Oct. 8.

AD

Fairfax Area

ASSAULT

Saint Regents Dr., 3000 block, Oct. 10.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Fair Oaks Shopping Ctr., 11700 block, Oct. 11.

AD

Falls Church Area

ASSAULTS

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Oct. 11.

S. George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Oct. 11.

ROBBERY

Arlington Blvd., 6600 block, Oct. 10.

WEAPON

Lee Hwy., 7700 block, Oct. 10.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Castle Pl., 6300 block, Oct. 8.

Herndon Area

ASSAULT

Sunrise Valley Dr., 13400 block, Oct. 13.

ROBBERY

Coppermine Rd., 13400 block, Oct. 8.

WEAPON

Hungerford Pl., 13300 block, Oct. 8.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Willow Glen Dr., 3300 block, Oct. 14.

Lorton Area

ASSAULTS

Hagel Cir., 9800 block, Oct. 14.

Lorton Rd. and Snowden Ashford Rd., Oct. 12.

Oakton Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fox Mill Rd., 3000 block, Oct. 9.

AD

Pine Hollow Rd., 2800 block, Oct. 6.

Reston Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Clubhouse Rd., 1700 block, Oct. 10.

Poplar Grove Dr., 1500 block, Oct. 9.

VANDALISM

Becontree Lane and Becontree Lake Dr., Oct. 10.

Springfield Area

ARSON

Hechinger Dr., 6900 block, Oct. 10.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Forbes Pl., 8000 block, Oct. 13.

VANDALISM

Bird Dog Ct., 7100 block, Oct. 10.

AD

Vienna Area

WEAPON

Tyson Oaks Cir., 8000 block, Oct. 4.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Baton Dr., 1900 block, Oct. 8.

VANDALISM

Gallows Rd., 2100 block, Oct. 8.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

FRAUD

Norman Ave., 10700 block, 3:34 p.m. Oct. 9. Bank information was stolen and used for online transactions.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fairchester Dr., 11000 block, 11:07 a.m. Oct. 8. A property under construction was entered by force.

AD

Fairfax Blvd., 10100 block, 11:03 p.m. Oct. 8. A male took merchandise and left a store without paying.

AD

Main St., 10800 block, 1:18 p.m. Oct. 9. A credit card from a stolen wallet was used to purchase items.

Main St., 9600 block, 11:51 a.m. Oct. 10. A male took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 8. Merchandise was stolen from a business.

Old Lee Hwy., 3700 block, 2:40 Oct. 7. A credit card from a stolen wallet was used to purchase items. A 61-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Pickett Rd., 3700 block, 6:45 a.m. Oct. 9. Catalytic converters were stolen from three vehicles.

AD

West Dr., 10700 block, 7:30 a.m. Oct. 9. An interior lightbulb was stolen from a vehicle entered by breaking a door handle.

VANDALISM

West Dr., 10700 block, Oct. 13. Vandalism reported.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Hillwood Ave., 300 block, Oct. 7. During a verbal altercation, threats were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Annandale Rd. W., 200 block, Oct. 6 to Oct. 7. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

AD

AD

Broad St. W., 100 block, Oct. 10. A backpack was stolen from a store shopping cart.

Broad St. W., 300 block, Oct. 10. A bicycle was stolen.

Broad St. W., 400 block, 2:50 p.m. Oct. 7. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Broad St. W., 1200 block, Oct. 10. A credit card was stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Maple Ave. S., 300 block, Oct. 8. A vehicle was stolen.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 400 block, 7:52 p.m. Oct. 6.

AD

AD

Elden St., 500 block, 11:20 a.m. Oct. 7.

Elden St., 1100 block, 3:43 p.m. Oct. 7. From building.

Huntsman Pl., 700 block, 1:48 p.m. Oct. 11. Tampering with a vehicle.

Leona Lane, 900 block, 10:54 p.m. Oct. 9.

Magnolia Lane, 1200 block, 12:41 p.m. Oct. 7.

Spring St., 600 block, 9:33 p.m. Oct. 5.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 8:40 a.m. Oct. 11. From vehicle.

Springtide Pl., 1200 block, 9:46 p.m. Oct. 11.

VANDALISM

Autumn Pl., 1200 block, 8:40 p.m. Oct. 11. Destruction of property.

Tamani Dr., 700 block, 8:07 a.m. Oct. 7. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ARREST

Nutley St. NW, 400 block, 9:52 p.m. Oct. 12. Police responding to a verbal dispute discovered one of the men involved was wanted for an outstanding warrant. A 34-year-old Vienna man was arrested and charged.

ASSAULTS

Locust St. Se, 200 block, 7:17 p.m. Oct. 10. An assault was reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ayr Hill Ave. NE, 300 block, 7:35 p.m. Oct. 11 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Mail containing checks was stolen from a mailbox.

AD

AD

Ayr Hill Ave. NW, 100 block, 3:06 a.m. Oct. 14. Two males were observed inside a vehicle. Both males fled from the area.

Center St. S., 300 block, 4:45 p.m. Oct. 12. Two juveniles were observed on the roof of a church.

Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2. A bicycle was stolen.

Colin Lane NW, 400 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13 to 11 p.m. Oct. 14. A vehicle was entered.

John Marshall Dr. NW, 600 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 8 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 9. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle.

John Marshall Dr. NW, 600 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8 to 8 a.m. Oct. 9. Cash was stolen from a vehicle entered.

Lawyers Rd. NW, 400 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 14 to 8 a.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle was entered.

Windover Ave. NW, 400 block, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 10 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 11. A wallet and an iPad were stolen from a vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Shepherdson Lane NE, 100 block, 3:27 a.m. Oct. 9. A vehicle was stolen.