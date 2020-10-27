Alexandria Area

ROBBERY

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Oct. 18.

WEAPONS

Boulevard Dr. W., 8300 block, Oct. 21.

Javins Dr., 3800 block, Oct. 18.

Pleasure Cove Ct., 5200 block, Oct. 15.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Old Carriage Trail, 7500 block, Oct. 13.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Cherwell Lane, 7200 block, Oct. 16.

Grand Pavilion Way, 5900 block, Oct. 15.

VANDALISM

Hillview Ct., 3900 block, Oct. 21.

Locust Leaf Lane and Rolling Creek Way, Oct. 16.

Burke Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Lakehaven Ct., 10100 block, Oct. 15.

Centreville Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Golden Oak Rd. and Saint Germain Dr., Oct. 19.

Greymont Dr., 14900 block, Oct. 16.

Salisbury Plain Ct., 14400 block, Oct. 20.

VANDALISM

Rock Canyon Dr., 14100 block, Oct. 19.

Fairfax Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Government Center Pkwy., 12000 block, Oct. 16.

Lee Hwy., 9300 block, Oct. 16.

Lee Hwy., 11700 block, Oct. 19.

Leesburg Pike, 6100 block, Oct. 17.

Maple Rock Ct., 14300 block, Oct. 16.

Noyes Ct., 5200 block, Oct. 17.

Falls Church Area

ARSON

Watters Glen Ct., 2300 block, Oct. 22.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Parkwood Ct., 7500 block, Oct. 15.

VANDALISM

Columbia Pike and Spring Lane, Oct. 16.

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Oct. 15.

McLean Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Anderson Rd., 1500 block, Oct. 19.

Reston Area

WEAPON

Stone Wheel Dr., 2200 block, Oct. 20.

Springfield Area

WEAPON

Long Pine Dr., 7400 block, Oct. 17.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 20.

VANDALISM

Old Keene Mill Rd., 7000 block, Oct. 16.

Vienna Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Gallows Rd., 2700 block, Oct. 16.

Glengyle Dr., 2600 block, Oct. 15.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Campbell Dr., 3100 block, 8:28 a.m. Oct. 20. A backpack was stolen from a business.

Fairfax Blvd., 10800 block, 2:09 a.m. Oct. 20. Cigarettes were stolen from a business entered by force.

Fairfax Blvd., 11200 block, 9:49 a.m. Oct. 13. A man stole a book from a business. A 56-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged with theft.

Lee Hwy., 11100 block, 12:17 a.m. Oct. 20. A business was entered by damaging a door.

Main St., 9600 block, 12:07 p.m. Oct. 19. A bicycle was stolen from outside a business.

Main St., 10008 block, 2:43 p.m. Oct. 20. Cash was stolen from a store counter.

Pickett Rd., 3700 block, 6:55 a.m. Oct. 20. Power equipment tools were stolen from a business entered by force.

University Dr., 3900 block, 4:06 p.m. Oct. 15. A man took an accessory and left a store without paying.

VANDALISM

Main St., 10800 block, 1:28 p.m. Oct. 20. A truck was spray-painted.

Pickett Rd., 3400 block, 4:57 a.m. Oct. 20. Spray paint was found under a bridge.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

ARRESTS

Broad St. W., 1000 block, Oct. 17. A 34-year-old Adelphi woman was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice that occurred at this location.

Broad St. W., 1100 block, Oct. 17. A 56-year-old Silver Spring man was arrested and charged with identity theft and forgery that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Wrens Way, 300 block, Oct. 12 to Oct. 4. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Wrens Way, 300 block, Oct. 13. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 1100 block, 11:42 a.m. Oct. 15.

Herndon Pkwy., 100 block, 7:19 p.m. Oct. 18. Trespassing.

Third St., 900 block, 1:21 p.m. Oct. 17. From building.

Westcourt Lane, 2200 block, 7:32 a.m. Oct. 14. Vehicle parts.

VANDALISM

Autumn Pl., 1200 block, 8:33 p.m. Oct. 13. Destruction of property.

Elden St., 1100 block, 7:21 p.m. Oct. 12. Destruction of property.

Madison St., 500 block, 12:29 p.m. Oct. 17. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULTS

Council Dr. NE, 7 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17. Two people fought.

Council Dr. NE, 8:52 a.m. Oct. 19. Two people fought.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 4:44 p.m. Oct. 16. Two roommates fought.

Locust St. SE, 200 block, 9:07 p.m. Oct. 21. Two roommates fought.

Park and Locust streets SE, 1:06 a.m. Oct. 16. A woman assaulted a police officer while resisting arrest for a noise complaint. A 21-year-old Manassas woman was arrested and charged.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 20. A man was observed exposing himself. The man fled when police arrived.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cherry St. SE, 100 block, 8:25 a.m. Oct. 21. A field groomer was stolen from a ballfield.

Lawyers Rd. NW, 400 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 14 to 8 a.m. Oct. 15. A vehicle was entered.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 2:03 p.m. Oct. 17. Two males took beer and left a store without paying.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 2:49 p.m. Oct. 21. Trespassing was reported.

Maple Ave. E., 300 block, 4 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 14. A credit card, debit card and driver’s license were stolen from a lounge in a business.

Maple Ave. W., 200 block, 1:34 p.m. Oct. 15. Three cellphones were stolen from a business.

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 12:35 p.m. Oct. 18. Trespassing was reported.

Plum St. SW, 600 block, 6 p.m. Oct. 14 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15. A political sign was stolen from a yard.

Spring St. SE, 600 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 14 to 9 a.m. Oct. 22. A bicycle was stolen from a garage.

VANDALISM

Cabin Rd. SE, 300 block, 1:20 a.m. Oct. 17. A house was damaged by a paintball.