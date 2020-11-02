Alexandria Area
PEEPING TOM
Phyllis Lane, 6300 block, Oct. 25.
ASSAULT
Walutes Cir., 8800 block, Oct. 24.
WEAPONS
Buckman Rd. and Pembrook Village Dr., Oct. 21. Concealed weapon violation.
Creek Dr., 2200 block, Oct. 21. Brandishing.
West Blvd. Dr., 8300 block, Oct. 21.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Cooper Rd., 8700 block, Oct. 25.
Essex House Sq., 6000 block, Oct. 21.
Fairchild Dr., 7200 block, Oct. 23.
Olde Towne Rd., 1200 block, Oct. 24.
Republic Ct., 7500 block, Oct. 21.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Edsall Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 24.
Leesburg Ct., 3500 block, Oct. 27.
VANDALISM
Hillview Ct., 3900 block, Oct. 21.
Annandale Area
ASSAULT
Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Oct. 25.
Centreville Area
ASSAULT
Summer Tree Rd., 14300 block, Oct. 23.
ROBBERY
Stone Rd. and Sully Park Dr., Oct. 22.
VANDALISM
Terrycloth Lane, 13300 block, Oct. 23.
Fairfax Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Government Ctr. Pkwy., 12000 block, Oct. 26.
Gregg Ct., 4000 block, Oct. 18.
Lee Hwy., 9300 block, Oct. 26.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS
Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Oct. 27.
Fountainside Lane, 4100 block, Oct. 27.
Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, Oct. 24.
VANDALISM
Arlington Blvd., 6000 block, Oct. 23.
Falls Church Area
ASSAULT
Lee Hwy., 7100 block, Oct. 25.
ARSON
Watters Glen Ct., 2300 block, Oct. 22.
ROBBERIES
Matera St., 7600 block, Oct. 26.
Ransell Rd., 8100 block, Oct. 23.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Oct. 25.
Freedom Lane, 2000 block, Oct. 24.
Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Oct. 23. Tampering with vehicle.
Great Falls Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Georgetown Pike, 9500 block, Oct. 28.
Great Falls Way, 11600 block, Oct. 21.
Herndon Area
PEEPING TOM
Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, Oct. 24.
ASSAULT
Coppermine Rd., 13700 block, Oct. 19.
WEAPONS
Franklin Farm Rd., 13500 block, Oct. 21.
Parcher Ave., 13200 block, Oct. 24.
Lorton Area
THEFT/BURGLARY
Bluebird Way, 8300 block, Oct. 25.
McLean Area
ROBBERY
Elm St., 6800 block, Oct. 27. With gun.
THEFT/BURGLARY
Anderson Rd., 1500 block, Oct. 19.
Reston Area
PEEPING TOM
Lake Fairfax Dr., 1400 block, Oct. 27.
Springfield Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Commercial Dr., 6800 block, Oct. 26.
Laurel Oak Dr., 8400 block, Oct. 25.
Port Royal Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 23.
Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 20.
MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT
Dabney Ave., 8200 block, Oct. 26.
Vienna Area
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Towlston Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 23.
Tyco Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 24.
VANDALISM
Heatherton Lane, 8100 block, Oct. 23.
City of Fairfax
City of Fairfax
HIT AND RUN
Main St., 9600 block, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22. A parked vehicle was struck.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Ashby Pl., 10600 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Two males attempted to enter a residence and fled.
Aspen Willow Dr., 10200 block, 7:21 p.m. Oct. 23. Identity theft was reported.
Fairfax Sq., 9800 block, 1:51 p.m. Oct. 16. An apartment was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
Main St., 10000 block, 7:02 p.m. Oct. 23. Trespassing was reported. A 36-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.
VANDALISM
Armstrong St., 10400 block, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 24. Spray paint was found on a wall of a building.
Armstrong St. and City Hall, 10400 Oct. 28. Vandalism was reported.
University and Layton Hall drives, 10:37 a.m. Oct. 27. Spray paint was found under a bridge.
City of Falls Church
City of Falls Church
ARSON
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Oct. 19. Arson reported.
ARREST
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2:17 p.m. Oct. 19. A 19-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with arson that occurred at this location.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Annandale Rd. W., 100 block, Oct. 16 to Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Annandale Rd. W., 500 block, Oct. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
Greenway Blvd. W., 100 block, Oct. 17 to Oct. 21. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.
Gundry Dr., 300 block, Oct. 22 to Oct. 23. Two bicycles were stolen from a yard of a residence.
Hillwood Ave., 100 block, Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.
VANDALISM
Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Oct. 19. An individual was observed breaking windows of four businesses and fleeing from the area.
Town of Herndon
Town of Herndon
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Elden St., 400 block, 10:27 a.m. Oct. 20. Larceny. Shoplifting.
Hertford St., 1000 block, 6:16 a.m. Oct. 23. From vehicle.
Summerfield Dr., 1400 block, 10:14 p.m. Oct. 21. From vehicle.
Tamarack Way, 700 block, 6:26 p.m. Oct. 23. From vehicle.
3rd St., 600 block, 1:39 p.m. Oct. 24. From vehicle.
VANDALISM
Park Ave., 900 block, 1:36 a.m. Oct. 21. Destruction of property.
Park Ave., 900 block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 21. Destruction of property.
Town of Vienna
Town of Vienna
ASSAULTS
Delano Dr. SE, 12:56 p.m. Oct. 22. Two people fought.
Dogwood St. SW, 100 block, noon Oct. 18 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 22. Online threats were reported.
Orchard St. NW, 300 block, 5:05 p.m. Oct. 27. Two people fought.
THEFTS/BURGLARIES
Brentwood Ct. NW, 500 block, midnight Oct. 7 to 12:28 p.m. Oct. 23. Two mailed checks were stolen and cashed.
Commons Dr. NW, 200 block, noon Oct. 23 to noon Oct. 28. A mailed check was stolen and cashed.
Moore Ave. SE, 200 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 17 to 9 a.m. Oct. 18. A political sign was stolen.
Nutley St. and Marshall Rd. SW, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23. A welcome sign was stolen.
Old Courthouse Rd. NE, 500 block, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Political signs were stolen from a residence.
Orchard St. NW, 400 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 27 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28. A vehicle was entered.
Orchard St. NW, 400 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 25 to 8 a.m. Oct. 25. A wallet, credit cards, and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.
Tazewell Rd. NW, 600 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 22 to 7 a.m. Oct. 23. A bicycle was stolen from a carport.
Upham Pl. NW, 600 block, 8 to 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle and credit cards were used to make purchases.
Victoria Ct. NW, 400 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 22 to 10 a.m. Oct. 23. A vehicle was entered.
Walnut Lane NW, 200 block, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 27 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. A laptop computer, jewelry and football and baseball cards were stolen from a residence.
Wolftrap Rd. SE, 500 block, 3:35 p.m. Oct. 22. Trespassing was reported.
VANDALISM
Glyndon St. NE, 100 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 24 to 3 p.m. Oct. 25. A residence was struck with paintballs.
Hillcrest Dr. SW, 1000 block, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 to 10 a.m. Oct. 26. Three American flags in the yard of a residence were cut into pieces.