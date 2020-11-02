Alexandria Area

PEEPING TOM

Phyllis Lane, 6300 block, Oct. 25.

ASSAULT

Walutes Cir., 8800 block, Oct. 24.

WEAPONS

Buckman Rd. and Pembrook Village Dr., Oct. 21. Concealed weapon violation.

Creek Dr., 2200 block, Oct. 21. Brandishing.

West Blvd. Dr., 8300 block, Oct. 21.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Cooper Rd., 8700 block, Oct. 25.

Essex House Sq., 6000 block, Oct. 21.

Fairchild Dr., 7200 block, Oct. 23.

Olde Towne Rd., 1200 block, Oct. 24.

Republic Ct., 7500 block, Oct. 21.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Edsall Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 24.

Leesburg Ct., 3500 block, Oct. 27.

VANDALISM

Hillview Ct., 3900 block, Oct. 21.

Annandale Area

ASSAULT

Little River Tpk., 7100 block, Oct. 25.

Centreville Area

ASSAULT

Summer Tree Rd., 14300 block, Oct. 23.

ROBBERY

Stone Rd. and Sully Park Dr., Oct. 22.

VANDALISM

Terrycloth Lane, 13300 block, Oct. 23.

Fairfax Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Government Ctr. Pkwy., 12000 block, Oct. 26.

Gregg Ct., 4000 block, Oct. 18.

Lee Hwy., 9300 block, Oct. 26.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS

Fair Lakes Shopping Ctr., 13000 block, Oct. 27.

Fountainside Lane, 4100 block, Oct. 27.

Ridge Top Rd., 4200 block, Oct. 24.

VANDALISM

Arlington Blvd., 6000 block, Oct. 23.

Falls Church Area

ASSAULT

Lee Hwy., 7100 block, Oct. 25.

ARSON

Watters Glen Ct., 2300 block, Oct. 22.

ROBBERIES

Matera St., 7600 block, Oct. 26.

Ransell Rd., 8100 block, Oct. 23.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Columbia Pike, 5700 block, Oct. 25.

Freedom Lane, 2000 block, Oct. 24.

Lee Hwy., 7300 block, Oct. 23. Tampering with vehicle.

Great Falls Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Georgetown Pike, 9500 block, Oct. 28.

Great Falls Way, 11600 block, Oct. 21.

Herndon Area

PEEPING TOM

Dulles Station Blvd., 2300 block, Oct. 24.

ASSAULT

Coppermine Rd., 13700 block, Oct. 19.

WEAPONS

Franklin Farm Rd., 13500 block, Oct. 21.

Parcher Ave., 13200 block, Oct. 24.

Lorton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Bluebird Way, 8300 block, Oct. 25.

McLean Area

ROBBERY

Elm St., 6800 block, Oct. 27. With gun.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Anderson Rd., 1500 block, Oct. 19.

Reston Area

PEEPING TOM

Lake Fairfax Dr., 1400 block, Oct. 27.

Springfield Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Commercial Dr., 6800 block, Oct. 26.

Laurel Oak Dr., 8400 block, Oct. 25.

Port Royal Rd., 5400 block, Oct. 23.

Rolling Rd., 6100 block, Oct. 20.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Dabney Ave., 8200 block, Oct. 26.

Vienna Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Towlston Rd., 1400 block, Oct. 23.

Tyco Rd., 8400 block, Oct. 24.

VANDALISM

Heatherton Lane, 8100 block, Oct. 23.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

HIT AND RUN

Main St., 9600 block, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 22. A parked vehicle was struck.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Ashby Pl., 10600 block, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 21. Two males attempted to enter a residence and fled.

Aspen Willow Dr., 10200 block, 7:21 p.m. Oct. 23. Identity theft was reported.

Fairfax Sq., 9800 block, 1:51 p.m. Oct. 16. An apartment was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Main St., 10000 block, 7:02 p.m. Oct. 23. Trespassing was reported. A 36-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged.

VANDALISM

Armstrong St., 10400 block, 5:40 p.m. Oct. 24. Spray paint was found on a wall of a building.

Armstrong St. and City Hall, 10400 Oct. 28. Vandalism was reported.

University and Layton Hall drives, 10:37 a.m. Oct. 27. Spray paint was found under a bridge.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

ARSON

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Oct. 19. Arson reported.

ARREST

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, 2:17 p.m. Oct. 19. A 19-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with arson that occurred at this location.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Annandale Rd. W., 100 block, Oct. 16 to Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Annandale Rd. W., 500 block, Oct. 23. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Greenway Blvd. W., 100 block, Oct. 17 to Oct. 21. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle.

Gundry Dr., 300 block, Oct. 22 to Oct. 23. Two bicycles were stolen from a yard of a residence.

Hillwood Ave., 100 block, Oct. 19. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

VANDALISM

Wilson Blvd., 6700 block, Oct. 19. An individual was observed breaking windows of four businesses and fleeing from the area.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 400 block, 10:27 a.m. Oct. 20. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Hertford St., 1000 block, 6:16 a.m. Oct. 23. From vehicle.

Summerfield Dr., 1400 block, 10:14 p.m. Oct. 21. From vehicle.

Tamarack Way, 700 block, 6:26 p.m. Oct. 23. From vehicle.

3rd St., 600 block, 1:39 p.m. Oct. 24. From vehicle.

VANDALISM

Park Ave., 900 block, 1:36 a.m. Oct. 21. Destruction of property.

Park Ave., 900 block, 3:15 p.m. Oct. 21. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULTS

Delano Dr. SE, 12:56 p.m. Oct. 22. Two people fought.

Dogwood St. SW, 100 block, noon Oct. 18 to 11:45 a.m. Oct. 22. Online threats were reported.

Orchard St. NW, 300 block, 5:05 p.m. Oct. 27. Two people fought.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Brentwood Ct. NW, 500 block, midnight Oct. 7 to 12:28 p.m. Oct. 23. Two mailed checks were stolen and cashed.

Commons Dr. NW, 200 block, noon Oct. 23 to noon Oct. 28. A mailed check was stolen and cashed.

Moore Ave. SE, 200 block, 9 p.m. Oct. 17 to 9 a.m. Oct. 18. A political sign was stolen.

Nutley St. and Marshall Rd. SW, 9:30 a.m. Oct. 23. A welcome sign was stolen.

Old Courthouse Rd. NE, 500 block, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28. Political signs were stolen from a residence.

Orchard St. NW, 400 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 27 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 28. A vehicle was entered.

Orchard St. NW, 400 block, 11 a.m. Oct. 25 to 8 a.m. Oct. 25. A wallet, credit cards, and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle.

Tazewell Rd. NW, 600 block, 8 p.m. Oct. 22 to 7 a.m. Oct. 23. A bicycle was stolen from a carport.

Upham Pl. NW, 600 block, 8 to 11:59 p.m. Oct. 22. A wallet was stolen from a vehicle and credit cards were used to make purchases.

Victoria Ct. NW, 400 block, 4 p.m. Oct. 22 to 10 a.m. Oct. 23. A vehicle was entered.

Walnut Lane NW, 200 block, 11:30 p.m. Oct. 27 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. A laptop computer, jewelry and football and baseball cards were stolen from a residence.

Wolftrap Rd. SE, 500 block, 3:35 p.m. Oct. 22. Trespassing was reported.

VANDALISM

Glyndon St. NE, 100 block, 10 p.m. Oct. 24 to 3 p.m. Oct. 25. A residence was struck with paintballs.