Alexandria Area

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Belle View Blvd., 1500 block, Nov. 3.

Mount Eagle Dr., 5900 block, Oct. 30.

Richmond Hwy., 5800 block, Oct. 29.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

San Leandro Pl., 3900 block, Oct. 29.

Annandale Area

WEAPON

Commons Dr., 4700 block, Oct. 31.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Ravensworth Rd., 4300 block, Nov. 3.

VANDALISM

Eastmoreland Rd., 7400 block, Oct. 30.

Burke Area

ASSAULT

Sydenstricker Rd., 6400 block, Oct. 30.

WEAPON

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9900 block, Nov. 1.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Mersea Ct., 5400 block, Oct. 31.

Old Keene Mill Rd., 9500 block, Oct. 30.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Crevenna Oak Dr., 10900 block, Nov. 1.

Centreville Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Braddock Rd., 13800 block, Nov. 1.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Summer Pond Dr., 6200 block, Oct. 29.

Chantilly Area

VANDALISM

Chantilly Lace Ct., 4100 block, Nov. 3.

Clifton Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Union Mill Rd., 5700 block, Oct. 29.

Fairfax Area

ROBBERY

Lee Hwy., 9400 block, Nov. 2. With gun.

INDECENT EXPOSURE

Canonbury Sq., 9400 block, Nov. 4.

Falls Church Area

ASSAULT

S. Jefferson St., 3500 block, Oct. 31.

ROBBERY

Marc Dr. and Parkwood Terr., Oct. 30. With weapon.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Gallows Rd., 3300 block, Oct. 29.

Lee Hwy., 7100 block, Oct. 29.

Leesburg Pike, 7100 block, Nov. 1.

Peyton Randolph Dr., 2900 block, Nov. 4.

Stockwell Manor Dr., 6800 block, Oct. 28.

Great Falls Area

WEAPON

Beach Mill Rd., 10200 block, Nov. 4.

Herndon Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Little Current Dr., 2400 block, Oct. 29. Tampering with vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Sandy Ct., 12100 block, Nov. 2.

Lorton Area

WEAPON

Almeda Ct., 7900 block, Nov. 1. Brandishing.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Telegraph Rd., 8800 block, Oct. 28.

VANDALISM

Lorton Market St., 9400 block, Oct. 30.

Reston Area

WEAPON

Ascot Way, 1700 block, Oct. 31. Brandishing.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Southgate Sq, 2300 block, Nov. 3. Tampering with vehicle.

Springfield Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Frontier Dr., 6700 block, Oct. 30.

VANDALISM

Buckskin St., 6600 block, Nov. 3.

Earthstar Ct., 6800 block, Nov. 1.

Swope Ct., 8300 block, Nov. 1.

Vienna Area

WEAPON

Leesburg Pike, 8400 block, Nov. 1. Concealed weapon violation.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

MALICIOUS WOUNDING ARREST

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, Nov. 4. A man assaulted two family members with a knife during a domestic dispute. The family members were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The 39-year-old City of Fairfax man was arrested and charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

ASSAULTS

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 5:04 p.m. Oct. 29. A woman assaulted four people. A 32-year-old woman, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

Layton Hall Dr., 10300 block, Nov. 3. During an argument, a man assaulted two people with a knife. A 39-year-old Fairfax man was arrested and charged. Two people were taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Main St., 9500 block, 9:05 p.m. Nov. 2. An assault was reported. A 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fairfax Blvd., 9600 block, 12:17 p.m. Oct. 29. A person took bottles of nail polish from a business after pushing a female.

Main St., 10700 block, 1:54 p.m. Oct. 31. A female took costumes and left a store without paying.

Willard Way, 10300 block, 1:22 a.m. Oct. 29. Bottles of alcohol were stolen from a business entered by shattering a door glass.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Roanoke St., 3100 block, 12:30 p.m. Oct. 28. A white 2018 Toyota RAV4 was stolen.

VANDALISM

Silver King Ct., 9400 block, 9:14 a.m. Oct. 30. A patio screen door was damaged after a verbal dispute.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

ASSAULT

Broad St. W., 300 block, 6:18 p.m. Oct. 27. A 63-year-old Falls Church man was arrested and charged with assault.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Broad St. W., 400 block, Oct. 16. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying.

Gundry Dr., 200 block, Oct. 16 to Oct. 17. Property was stolen from a vehicle.

Washington St. N., 400 block, Oct. 28 to Oct. 30. Wheels from two vehicles were stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Fairfax St. N., 100 block, Oct. 25 and Oct. 26. A vehicle was stolen.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Branch Dr., 900 block, 5:38 p.m. Oct. 31.

Center St., unit block, 10:14 p.m. Oct. 31. Simple.

Elden St. and Post Dr., 300 12:16 p.m. Oct. 28.

Elden St., 1200 block, 1:42 a.m. Oct. 31.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 3:40 p.m. Nov. 1. Simple.

Grant St., 1300 block, 5:29 p.m. Oct. 31. Intimidation.

Hertford St., 1100 block, 12:53 p.m. Oct. 26. Simple.

Worldgate Dr., 13100 block, 2:12 p.m. Oct. 29.

ROBBERY

Herndon Pkwy., 1000 block, 3:37 p.m. Oct. 27. Commercial robbery.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Elden St., 500 block, 10:55 p.m. Oct. 28.

Elden St., 1200 block, 10:45 a.m. Oct. 29. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 6:31 p.m. Oct. 30. From vehicle.

Summerfield Dr., 1200 block, 11:46 a.m. Oct. 30. From vehicle.

Silverway Dr., unit block, 12:47 p.m. Oct. 30.

VANDALISM

Knight Lane, 1000 block, 4:02 p.m. Oct. 27. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-255-7845.

ASSAULT

Patrick St. SE, 100 block, 10:06 p.m. Nov. 3. Threats were reported.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Follin Lane SE, 800 block, 1:17 p.m. Nov. 3. Trespassing was reported.

Frederick St. SW, 900 block, 3:28 a.m. Oct. 27. A vehicle was entered. Nothing was reported missing.

Maple Ave. E., 200 block, 7:59 p.m. Nov. 4. A male took medication and left a store without paying.

Pleasant St. SW, 200 block, 8 p.m. Nov. 1 to 2 p.m. Nov. 2. Two political signs were stolen.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Niblick Dr. SE, 200 block, 4:15 p.m. Oct. 31. A vehicle reported stolen from Fairfax County was recovered at this location.

VANDALISM