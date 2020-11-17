Alexandria Area

ASSAULTS

Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy., 5600 block, Nov. 8.

Richmond Hwy., 6000 block, Nov. 10.

WEAPON

Great Lakes St., 3400 block, Nov. 8.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fort Hunt Rd., 7900 block, Nov. 11. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Leesburg Pike, 5100 block, Nov. 10.

Richmond Hwy., 6300 block, Nov. 9. Alarm.

VANDALISM

Fielding St., 4000 block, Nov. 9.

AD

Burke Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Burke Commons Rd., 6000 block, Nov. 3.

Fairfax Area

PEEPING TOM

Carriagepark Rd., 4800 block, Nov. 11.

THEFT/BURGLARY

Willow Oaks Corporate Dr., 8200 block, Nov. 8.

AD

Falls Church Area

ASSAULT

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Nov. 11.

ARSON

Glen Carlyn Dr., 3400 block, Nov. 10.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Carlin Springs Rd., 3400 block, Nov. 5.

S. George Mason Dr., 3800 block, Nov. 8.

Seven Corners Ctr., 6200 block, Nov. 10.

VANDALISM

Patrick Henry Dr., 3000 block, Nov. 7.

Great Falls Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Georgetown Pike, 9800 block, Nov. 3. Tampering with vehicle.

Herndon Area

ROBBERY

Astoria Cir., 2100 block, Nov. 10.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 700 block, Nov. 8.

AD

Leesburg Pike, 11900 block, Nov. 5.

McLean Area

THEFT/BURGLARY

Greensboro Dr., 8200 block, Nov. 5.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Jones Branch Dr., 8200 block, Nov. 10.

Reston Area

ASSAULT

Colts Neck Rd. and Greywing Sq., Nov. 8.

VANDALISM

Cross School Rd., 10700 block, Nov. 10.

Springfield Area

ASSAULTS

Backlick Rd., 6100 block, Nov. 12.

Hastings St., 7400 block, Nov. 9.

ARSON

Summer Grape Ct. and Sweet Spice Ct., Nov. 7.

WEAPON

Commerce St., 7200 block, Nov. 9.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Boston Blvd., 7300 block, Nov. 3. Purse snatching.

AD

Royal Ridge Dr., 5800 block, Nov. 10.

Windy Point Ct., 7800 block, Nov. 5.

VANDALISM

Hooes Rd., 7200 block, Nov. 8.

Vienna Area

ROBBERY

Leesburg Pike, 8300 block, Nov. 4. With weapon.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Old Courthouse Rd., 8300 block, Nov. 9.

AD

Sugar Lane, 3000 block, Nov. 7.

VANDALISM

Sutton Rd., 2900 block, Nov. 9.

City of Fairfax

The following information, provided by the Fairfax City Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-273-2889.

ASSAULTS

Main St., 9500 block, 9:16 p.m. Nov., 5. A man at a store grabbed a person and threw them to the ground. The 42-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with abduction and assault and battery.

AD

AD

Old Lee Hwy. and Fairfax Cir., 9:43 a.m. Nov. 5. A man hit a person with a two-by-four piece of wood during an altercation, then fled. The 45-year-old Gaithersburg man was arrested and charged with assault and being drunk in public.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Fairfax Blvd., 9400 block, Nov. 9. Theft reported.

Fairfax Blvd., 10000 block, Nov. 9. Theft reported.

Lee Hwy., 11000 block, Nov. 9. Theft reported.

Old Lee Hwy., 3200 block, Nov. 9. Theft reported.

VANDALISM

Main St., 10100 block, Nov. 9. Vandalism reported.

City of Falls Church

The following information, provided by the Falls Church Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-248-5056.

ARREST

Broad St. W., 100 block, 9:17 p.m. Nov. 4. A 49-year-old Alexandria man was arrested and charged with assault.

THEFTS

Broad St. W., 1200 block, 10:45 a.m. Nov. 3. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying.

AD

AD

Hillwood Ave., 100 block, 5:22 p.m. Nov. 2. A person took merchandise and left a store without paying.

VANDALISM

Broad St. W., 100 block, Nov. 5. A door of a business was damaged.

Town of Herndon

The following information, provided by the Herndon Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at 703-435-6846.

ASSAULTS

Dulles Park Ct., 600 block, 6:52 p.m. Nov. 2.

Elden St., 200 block, 11:03 p.m. Nov. 5.

Knight Lane, 1000 block, 8:46 a.m. Nov. 2.

WEAPON

Floyd Pl., 1100 block, 1:25 a.m. Nov. 7.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Birch Ct., 700 block, 2:28 p.m. Nov. 2. From vehicle.

AD

AD

Cypress Tree Pl., 1200 block, 9:08 a.m. Nov. 6. From vehicle.

Dakota Dr., 500 block, 7:55 a.m. Nov. 2. From vehicle.

Elden St., 400 block, 10:29 a.m. Nov. 2. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 400 block, 1:25 p.m. Nov. 6. Larceny. Shoplifting.

Elden St., 1200 block, 12:32 p.m. Nov. 8. From vehicle.

Florida Ave., 500 block, 5:55 a.m. Nov. 2. From vehicle.

Patrick Lane, 400 block, 11:19 a.m. Nov. 5. From vehicle.

Pickett Lane, 400 block, 4:50 p.m. Nov. 3. From vehicle.

MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT

Summerfield Dr., 1200 block, 11:42 a.m. Nov. 3. Motor vehicle theft reported.

VANDALISM

Elden St., 600 block, 11 a.m. Nov. 8. Destruction of property.

Town of Vienna

The following information, provided by the Vienna Police Department and formatted by The Post, shows selected incidents reported by police. Reported incidents did not necessarily occur, and they may be based on preliminary information that is subject to change as a result of further investigation. You can reach the police department directly at

ASSAULTS

Council Dr. NE, 9:13 a.m. Nov. 5. Two people fought.

AD

AD

Frederick St. SW, 8:12 p.m. Nov. 5. Two people fought.

Shepherdson Lane NE, 100 block, 9 p.m. Nov. 5. Two people fought and property was damaged. A vehicle was also taken without permission.

FRAUD

Saint Andrews Dr. NE, 100 block, noon Oct. 19. Fraud was reported.

Maple Ave. W., 300 block, 1:10 p.m. Nov. 10. Fraud was reported. A 59-year-old District man was arrested and charged.

THEFTS/BURGLARIES

Casmar St. SE, 100 block, 10 p.m. Nov. 2 to 9 a.m. Nov. 3. Political signs were stolen from a yard.

Counsellor Dr. NW, 9000 block, 10 a.m. Aug. 28 to noon Nov. 10. Checks deposited inside a mailbox were missing.

Maple Ave. E., 400 block, 11:34 a.m. Nov. 6. A man took gift cards from a store and left without paying.

AD

Maple Ave. W., 100 block, 3:22 p.m. Nov. 11. A female took merchandise and left a store without paying. An employee attempted to stop the female from driving away and was struck as she drove off.

AD

Park St. NE, 500 block, noon Oct. 26 to noon Oct. 28. A wallet was stolen from a purse inside a vehicle.

Park Terrace Ct. SE, 3:17 a.m. Nov. 12. Three people entered an apartment by force and took property at gunpoint.

Walnut Lane NW, 200 block, 5 p.m. Oct. 31 to 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1. A political sign was stolen from a yard.

Ware St. SW, 1100 block, noon Oct. 16 to noon Oct. 31. Snow skis, an air compressor, a Sawzall, a shovel, and a scooter were stolen from a shed.

VANDALISM